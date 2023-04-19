- Home
- /
- Saint Joseph
- /
- Hunan restaurant - St. Joseph - 409 N 36th St
Hunan restaurant - St. Joseph 409 N 36th St
No reviews yet
409 N 36th St
Saint Joseph, MO 64506
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Lunch/Weeknight specials
Lunch Special/Weeknight Special
#1 Chicken with Vegetables
Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in white sauce.
#2 Fried Rice
Fried rice prepared with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or Hunan (combination with chicken, pork & Shrimp) cooked in a light soy sauce with eggs, carrots, green peas, and onions. Pic shown is chicken fried rice.
#3 Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with cubed water chestnuts, bamboo, broccoli stem, and sliced carrots stir fried in our brown sauce and topped with roasted cashews.
#4 Hunan Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with cubed bamboo, water chestnut, broccoli stem, and sliced green peppers, baby corn, and carrots cooked in a spicy brown sauce!
#5 Shrimp & Vegetables
Shrimp stir fried with sliced bamboo, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, and broccoli in our white sauce!
#6 Chicken or Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Choice of tender chicken or shrimp prepared with sliced bamboo, carrots, yellow onions, green onions, green peppers, and water chestnuts stir fried spicy garlic sauce.
#7 Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sliced chicken tenders breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
#8 Chow Mein
Napa, onions, and carrots stir fried with your choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp in a gravy sauce and topped with crispy noodles! Served with rice or lo mein.
#9 Hunan Beef
This classic Chinese stir fry is loaded with fresh broccoli, bamboo, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms green peppers and carrots stir fried with tender beef slices in our brown spicy sauce.
#10 Szechuan Spiced Pork
Strips of tender pork, shredded carrots, bamboo strips, water chestnuts, and green onion stir fried in our spicy brown garlic sauce.
#11 Pepper Steak
Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.
#12 Pork With Vegetables
Pork strips stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccoli in our brown sauce.
#13 Sweet & Sour Pork
Cubed pork breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
#14 Lo Mein
Lo mein noodles, cabbage, onions, carrots stir fried with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or Hunan (combination of chicken, pork and shrimp) in a light soy sauce. Pic shown is shrimp lo mein.
#15 Orange Chicken
Cubed battered chicken deep fried and stir fried with our homemade orange citrus sauce.
#16 Hunan Mixed Vegetables
A delicious vegetarian stir fry with bamboo, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, and green peppers cooked in white sauce!
#17 Sesame Chicken
A popular dish with battered chicken tenders fried and then coated with our sweet and sour garlic sauce topped with roasted sesame seeds!
#18 General Tso's Chicken
Sweet and tangy deep-fried chicken dish. A combination of sweet, savory, and tangy sauce with crispy Chinese chicken bites topped with steamed broccoli. Dish is served not spicy. If you prefer spicy please check the option box below.
#19 Broccolli Beef
Sliced beef cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!
#20 Broccoli Chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!
#21 Teriyaki Chicken
Our Teriyaki chicken is prepared with chunks of chicken baked and then stir fried in our Teriyaki sauce.
Food
Appetizers
Egg Roll
Our deep-fried egg rolls are filled with a mix of pork, cabbage, carrots.
1/2 Order of Crab Ran Goon (3)
Our Freshly made Crab Rangoon's are made with a wonton skin filled with our cream cheese mix.
Crab Rangoon Full (6)
Our freshly made Crab Rangoon's are made with a wonton skin filled with our cream cheese mix.
Deep Fried Dumplings (6)
Deep fried and crispy thin sliced wonton filled with a pork meatball, served with a side of our potsticker sauce.
Fried Wonton (6)
Deep fried wonton skins filled with a pork meatball 6 pieces.
Dessert Donuts (10)
Chicken on a Stick (4)
Four skewers filled with dark chicken meat baked in our delicious teriyaki sauce and flash fried per order.
Childs Plate
Includes sweet & sour chicken & French fries!
1/2 order of Spring Rolls (5)
All vegetable mix of cabbage, carrots, and diced onions wrapped in a thin rice paper and deep fried. 5 pieces.
Spring Rolls Full (10)
All vegetable mix of cabbage, carrots, and diced onions wrapped in a thin rice paper and deep fried.
French Fries
Scoop of rice
Noodle Soup
Chicken with Vegetable Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Our egg drop soup is prepared with our homemade chicken stock, eggs, carrots, and celery topped with diced green onions.
Hot & Sour Soup
Our hot and sour soup contains, bamboo strips, mushrooms, tofu, and eggs cooked in a hearty sour and spicy beef broth.
Wonton Soup
A 8oz Wonton Soup contains our homemade wontons filled with a pork meatball cooked in a beef broth with onions.
Crispy Noodles
Flaming App\per Person
House Specialties
Empress Chicken
This a is a mouth-watering dish, consisting of tender white chicken tenders enveloped in a delicate batter, fried and sautéed with broccoli, bamboo, water chestnuts, yellow onion, and carrots in sweet & sour garlic sauce.
Happy Family
A seafood combination of shrimp and crab meat stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, peapods, nappa and broccoli in our white wine sauce.
Triple Delight
Shrimp, chicken, and pork stir fried with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, and peapods in brown sauce.
Eight Delicous Chicken
Chicken, pork, and shrimp stir fried with diced bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, and carrots in our brown sauce with green peas and peanuts.
Sesame Chicken
A popular dish with battered chicken tenders fried and then coated with our sweet and sour garlic sauce topped with roasted sesame seeds!
General Tso's Chicken
Sweet and tangy deep-fried chicken dish. A combination of sweet, savory, and tangy sauce with crispy Chinese chicken bites topped with steamed broccoli. Dish is served not spicy. If you prefer spicy please check the option box below.
Orange Chicken
Cubed battered chicken deep fried and stir fried with our homemade orange citrus sauce,
Teriyaki Chicken
Our Teriyaki chicken is prepared with chunks of chicken baked and then stir fried in our Teriyaki sauce, perfect with rice or noodles!
Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with cubed water chestnuts, bamboo, broccoli stem, and sliced carrots stir fried in our brown sauce and topped with roasted cashews.
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, broccoli and moo goo mushrooms in white sauce.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Sliced chicken tenders breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy)
Diced chicken sautéed in a spicy rich brown sauce with cubed bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, carrots and peanuts.
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Thin sliced chicken breast cooked with sliced bamboo, carrots, yellow onions, green onions, green peppers, and water chestnuts stir fried spicy garlic sauce.
Hunan Chicken
Diced chicken sautéed with cubed bamboo, water chestnut, broccoli stem, and sliced green peppers, baby corn, and carrots cooked in a spicy brown sauce!
Broccoli Chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!
Chicken with Green Pepper
Thin sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.
Curry Chicken (Spicy)
Diced chicken cooked with diced vegetables in curry sauce!
Moo Shi Chicken
Tender chicken stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, and green onion in soy sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!
Chicken & Vegetables
Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in white sauce.
Pork
Sweet & Sour Pork
Cubed pork breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Szechuan Pork (Spicy)
Strips of tender pork, shredded carrots, bamboo strips, water chestnuts, and green onion stir fried in our spicy brown garlic sauce.
Mongolian Pork
Tender Pork strips stir fried with yellow onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and shredded carrots in a light brown sauce!
Moo Shi Pork
Shredded pork, stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, bamboo shoots, and green onion in brown sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!
Pork & Vegetables
Pork strips stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccoli in our brown sauce.
Beef
Kung Pao Beef (Spicy)
Beef sautéed in a spicy rich brown sauce with cubed bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, carrots and peanuts.
Hunan Beef (Spicy)
This classic Chinese stir fry is loaded with fresh broccoli, bamboo, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms green peppers and carrots stir fried with tender beef slices in our brown spicy sauce.
Beef with Vegetables
Tender Beef stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in brown sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Tender sliced beef stir fried with yellow onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and shredded carrots in brown sauce!
Pepper Steak
Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.
Onion Beef
Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.
Curry Beef (Spicy)
Tender beef cooked with carrots, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and green peppers in our mildly spicy yellow curry sauce.
Moo Shi Beef
Sliced tender beef stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, and green onion in soy sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!
Broccoli Beef
Sliced beef cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!
Lo Mein Noodles
Chow Mein
Chop Suey
Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or Hunan (Combination of chicken, shrimp & pork) stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, peas and carrots in a light soy sauce. Pic shown is chicken fried rice.
Hawaiian
Tropical flavor fried rice with your choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or Hunan) and pineapple, green onion, yellow onion, cashews, bean sprouts, and carrots, simply delicious!
Vegetables
Szechuan Broccoli
Strip vegetables: bamboo, water chestnuts, yellow onion, green onion, and broccoli cook in our spicy Szechuan sauce!
Hunan Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried mixed vegetables, includes: broccoli, water chestnuts, bamboo, Napa, carrots, yellow onion, mushroom, baby corn, green pepper, snow peas, in our white wine sauce!
Tofu Delight
Fried tofu triangle stir fry with snow peas, bamboo, mushrooms, and carrots in brown sauce!
MoPo Tofu
Steamed diced tofu with diced water chestnut, peas, carrots, onions, in spicy garlic sauce!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
409 N 36th St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506