Hunan restaurant - St. Joseph
409 N 36th St

No reviews yet

409 N 36th St

Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon Full (6)
Egg Drop Soup
Fried Rice

Lunch/Weeknight specials

Lunch Special/Weeknight Special

#1 Chicken with Vegetables

#1 Chicken with Vegetables

$10.50

Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in white sauce.

#2 Fried Rice

#2 Fried Rice

$10.50

Fried rice prepared with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or Hunan (combination with chicken, pork & Shrimp) cooked in a light soy sauce with eggs, carrots, green peas, and onions. Pic shown is chicken fried rice.

#3 Cashew Chicken

#3 Cashew Chicken

$10.50

Diced chicken cooked with cubed water chestnuts, bamboo, broccoli stem, and sliced carrots stir fried in our brown sauce and topped with roasted cashews.

#4 Hunan Chicken

#4 Hunan Chicken

$10.50

Diced chicken sautéed with cubed bamboo, water chestnut, broccoli stem, and sliced green peppers, baby corn, and carrots cooked in a spicy brown sauce!

#5 Shrimp & Vegetables

#5 Shrimp & Vegetables

$10.95

Shrimp stir fried with sliced bamboo, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, and broccoli in our white sauce!

#6 Chicken or Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

#6 Chicken or Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Choice of tender chicken or shrimp prepared with sliced bamboo, carrots, yellow onions, green onions, green peppers, and water chestnuts stir fried spicy garlic sauce.

#7 Sweet & Sour Chicken

#7 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$10.50

Sliced chicken tenders breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

#8 Chow Mein

#8 Chow Mein

$10.50

Napa, onions, and carrots stir fried with your choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp in a gravy sauce and topped with crispy noodles! Served with rice or lo mein.

#9 Hunan Beef

#9 Hunan Beef

$10.95

This classic Chinese stir fry is loaded with fresh broccoli, bamboo, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms green peppers and carrots stir fried with tender beef slices in our brown spicy sauce.

#10 Szechuan Spiced Pork

#10 Szechuan Spiced Pork

$10.50

Strips of tender pork, shredded carrots, bamboo strips, water chestnuts, and green onion stir fried in our spicy brown garlic sauce.

#11 Pepper Steak

#11 Pepper Steak

$10.95

Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.

#12 Pork With Vegetables

#12 Pork With Vegetables

$10.50

Pork strips stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccoli in our brown sauce.

#13 Sweet & Sour Pork

#13 Sweet & Sour Pork

$10.50

Cubed pork breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

#14 Lo Mein

#14 Lo Mein

$10.50

Lo mein noodles, cabbage, onions, carrots stir fried with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp or Hunan (combination of chicken, pork and shrimp) in a light soy sauce. Pic shown is shrimp lo mein.

#15 Orange Chicken

#15 Orange Chicken

$10.50

Cubed battered chicken deep fried and stir fried with our homemade orange citrus sauce.

#16 Hunan Mixed Vegetables

#16 Hunan Mixed Vegetables

$10.50

A delicious vegetarian stir fry with bamboo, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, and green peppers cooked in white sauce!

#17 Sesame Chicken

#17 Sesame Chicken

$10.50

A popular dish with battered chicken tenders fried and then coated with our sweet and sour garlic sauce topped with roasted sesame seeds!

#18 General Tso's Chicken

#18 General Tso's Chicken

$10.50

Sweet and tangy deep-fried chicken dish. A combination of sweet, savory, and tangy sauce with crispy Chinese chicken bites topped with steamed broccoli. Dish is served not spicy. If you prefer spicy please check the option box below.

#19 Broccolli Beef

#19 Broccolli Beef

$10.95

Sliced beef cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!

#20 Broccoli Chicken

#20 Broccoli Chicken

$10.50

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!

#21 Teriyaki Chicken

#21 Teriyaki Chicken

$10.50

Our Teriyaki chicken is prepared with chunks of chicken baked and then stir fried in our Teriyaki sauce.

Food

Appetizers

Our freshly made Crab Rangoon's are made with a wonton skin filled with our cream cheese mix.
Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$2.25+

Our deep-fried egg rolls are filled with a mix of pork, cabbage, carrots.

1/2 Order of Crab Ran Goon (3)

1/2 Order of Crab Ran Goon (3)

$2.99

Our Freshly made Crab Rangoon's are made with a wonton skin filled with our cream cheese mix.

Crab Rangoon Full (6)

Crab Rangoon Full (6)

$5.25

Our freshly made Crab Rangoon's are made with a wonton skin filled with our cream cheese mix.

Deep Fried Dumplings (6)

Deep Fried Dumplings (6)

$5.99

Deep fried and crispy thin sliced wonton filled with a pork meatball, served with a side of our potsticker sauce.

Fried Wonton (6)

$4.99

Deep fried wonton skins filled with a pork meatball 6 pieces.

Dessert Donuts (10)

$4.00
Chicken on a Stick (4)

Chicken on a Stick (4)

$4.99

Four skewers filled with dark chicken meat baked in our delicious teriyaki sauce and flash fried per order.

Childs Plate

Childs Plate

$5.25

Includes sweet & sour chicken & French fries!

1/2 order of Spring Rolls (5)

$3.99

All vegetable mix of cabbage, carrots, and diced onions wrapped in a thin rice paper and deep fried. 5 pieces.

Spring Rolls Full (10)

Spring Rolls Full (10)

$7.25

All vegetable mix of cabbage, carrots, and diced onions wrapped in a thin rice paper and deep fried.

French Fries

$2.99

Scoop of rice

$0.99

Noodle Soup

$9.99

Chicken with Vegetable Soup

$9.99
Egg Drop Soup

Egg Drop Soup

$1.99

Our egg drop soup is prepared with our homemade chicken stock, eggs, carrots, and celery topped with diced green onions.

Hot & Sour Soup

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.25

Our hot and sour soup contains, bamboo strips, mushrooms, tofu, and eggs cooked in a hearty sour and spicy beef broth.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$2.25

A 8oz Wonton Soup contains our homemade wontons filled with a pork meatball cooked in a beef broth with onions.

Crispy Noodles

$0.99

Flaming App\per Person

$7.25

House Specialties

Empress Chicken

Empress Chicken

$13.99

This a is a mouth-watering dish, consisting of tender white chicken tenders enveloped in a delicate batter, fried and sautéed with broccoli, bamboo, water chestnuts, yellow onion, and carrots in sweet & sour garlic sauce.

Happy Family

Happy Family

$15.25

A seafood combination of shrimp and crab meat stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, peapods, nappa and broccoli in our white wine sauce.

Triple Delight

Triple Delight

$15.25

Shrimp, chicken, and pork stir fried with broccoli, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, nappa, carrots, and peapods in brown sauce.

Eight Delicous Chicken

Eight Delicous Chicken

$15.25

Chicken, pork, and shrimp stir fried with diced bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, and carrots in our brown sauce with green peas and peanuts.

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.25

A popular dish with battered chicken tenders fried and then coated with our sweet and sour garlic sauce topped with roasted sesame seeds!

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$13.25

Sweet and tangy deep-fried chicken dish. A combination of sweet, savory, and tangy sauce with crispy Chinese chicken bites topped with steamed broccoli. Dish is served not spicy. If you prefer spicy please check the option box below.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$13.25

Cubed battered chicken deep fried and stir fried with our homemade orange citrus sauce,

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.25

Our Teriyaki chicken is prepared with chunks of chicken baked and then stir fried in our Teriyaki sauce, perfect with rice or noodles!

Chicken

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$12.99

Diced chicken cooked with cubed water chestnuts, bamboo, broccoli stem, and sliced carrots stir fried in our brown sauce and topped with roasted cashews.

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, broccoli and moo goo mushrooms in white sauce.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy)

Kung Pao Chicken (Spicy)

$12.99

Diced chicken sautéed in a spicy rich brown sauce with cubed bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, carrots and peanuts.

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$12.99

Thin sliced chicken breast cooked with sliced bamboo, carrots, yellow onions, green onions, green peppers, and water chestnuts stir fried spicy garlic sauce.

Hunan Chicken

Hunan Chicken

$12.99

Diced chicken sautéed with cubed bamboo, water chestnut, broccoli stem, and sliced green peppers, baby corn, and carrots cooked in a spicy brown sauce!

Broccoli Chicken

Broccoli Chicken

$12.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!

Chicken with Green Pepper

Chicken with Green Pepper

$12.99

Thin sliced chicken breast sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.

Curry Chicken (Spicy)

Curry Chicken (Spicy)

$12.99

Diced chicken cooked with diced vegetables in curry sauce!

Moo Shi Chicken

Moo Shi Chicken

$12.99

Tender chicken stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, and green onion in soy sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!

Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$12.99

Sliced chicken tenders stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in white sauce.

Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

Sweet & Sour Pork

$12.99

Cubed pork ﻿breaded and deep fried served on top of a bed of fresh green peppers, carrots, onions, and pineapple chunks. Served with a side of our homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Szechuan Pork (Spicy)

Szechuan Pork (Spicy)

$12.99

Strips of tender pork, shredded carrots, bamboo strips, water chestnuts, and green onion stir fried in our spicy brown garlic sauce.

Mongolian Pork

$12.99

Tender Pork strips stir fried with yellow onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and shredded carrots in a light brown sauce!

Moo Shi Pork

Moo Shi Pork

$12.99

Shredded pork, stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, bamboo shoots, and green onion in brown sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!

Pork & Vegetables

Pork & Vegetables

$12.99

Pork strips stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccoli in our brown sauce.

Beef

Kung Pao Beef (Spicy)

$14.50

Beef sautéed in a spicy rich brown sauce with cubed bamboo, water chestnuts, broccoli stem, carrots and peanuts.

Hunan Beef (Spicy)

Hunan Beef (Spicy)

$14.50

This classic Chinese stir fry is loaded with fresh broccoli, bamboo, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms green peppers and carrots stir fried with tender beef slices in our brown spicy sauce.

Beef with Vegetables

$14.50

Tender Beef stir fried with bamboo, carrots, water chestnuts, nappa, and broccolis in brown sauce.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$14.50

Tender sliced beef stir fried with yellow onion, green onion, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, and shredded carrots in brown sauce!

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$14.50

Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh green peppers, carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.

Onion Beef

$14.50

Sliced beef tenderloin sautéed with fresh carrots, and yellow onions cooked in our savory brown sauce.

Curry Beef (Spicy)

$14.50

Tender beef cooked with carrots, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts, and green peppers in our mildly spicy yellow curry sauce.

Moo Shi Beef

$14.50

Sliced tender beef stir fried with bean sprouts, egg, shredded carrots, cabbage, and green onion in soy sauce. Served with Hoisin sauce and thin Moo shi wrapper. Simply apply the hoisin sauce on the wrapper, then scoop the filling inside the wrapper and enjoy!

Broccoli Beef

Broccoli Beef

$14.50

Sliced beef cooked with fresh broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts, and bamboo lightly stir fried in brown sauce!

Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

Lo Mein Noodles

$11.99

Lo mein noodles with choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or Hunan (combination with chicken, shrimp and pork) stir fried with cabbage, onions, carrots, and mushrooms in a light brown sauce!

1/2 order veg lo mein

$5.99

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$11.99

Choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp stir fry with cabbage, nappa, onions, and carrots, topped with crispy noodles. Chop Suey will not come with the crispy noodles but will have green peppers, peapods, and broccoli cooked into the entree. Pic shown is Chicken Chow Mein.

Chop Suey

Choice of chicken, beef, pork or Shrimp stir fried with green peppers, peapods, and broccoli cooked in brown sauce. Chop suey does not comes with crispy noodles.

Chop Suey

$11.99

Choice of chicken, beef, pork or Shrimp stir fried with green peppers, peapods, and broccoli cooked in brown sauce. Chop suey does not comes with crispy noodles.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$11.99

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, or Hunan (Combination of chicken, shrimp & pork) stir fried with rice, eggs, onions, peas and carrots in a light soy sauce. Pic shown is chicken fried rice.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$12.99

Tropical flavor fried rice with your choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp or Hunan) and pineapple, green onion, yellow onion, cashews, bean sprouts, and carrots, simply delicious!

Vegetables

Szechuan Broccoli

$11.99

Strip vegetables: bamboo, water chestnuts, yellow onion, green onion, and broccoli cook in our spicy Szechuan sauce!

Hunan Mixed Vegetables

$11.99

Stir fried mixed vegetables, includes: broccoli, water chestnuts, bamboo, Napa, carrots, yellow onion, mushroom, baby corn, green pepper, snow peas, in our white wine sauce!

Tofu Delight

Tofu Delight

$12.99

Fried tofu triangle stir fry with snow peas, bamboo, mushrooms, and carrots in brown sauce!

MoPo Tofu

$12.99

Steamed diced tofu with diced water chestnut, peas, carrots, onions, in spicy garlic sauce!

Miscellaneous

Extra pancakes

$1.50

Extra Sweet & Sour

$0.50

Extra plum sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$1.50

Side Brown sauce

$1.50

Side Garlic sauce

$1.50

Hot Pepper Oil

$0.50

Table Hot Mustard

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

409 N 36th St, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Directions

