Hunan restaurant - St. Joseph 409 N 36th St

Chow Mein

$11.99

Choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp stir fry with cabbage, nappa, onions, and carrots, topped with crispy noodles. Chop Suey will not come with the crispy noodles but will have green peppers, peapods, and broccoli cooked into the entree. Pic shown is Chicken Chow Mein.