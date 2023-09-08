Legends Menu

Starters

Pick 2

$10.95

Pick 3

$13.95

Keith Moon's Stix

$10.95

Who's stix? Keith Moon's warm pull-apart pretzel stix. Served with white queso

Jeff Beck Platter

$5.00

Shareable platter of house-made, seasoned, flour chips and salsa

Biggie O-ring Tower

$10.95

No "Smalls" here, this beer-battered onion ring tower is stacked high for your enjoyment. Served with ranch

Taylor Hawkins Fish Nuggets

$8.95

Hand-cut, hand-breaded seasoned swai fish nuggets. Served with ranch and homemade tartar

Salads

Karen Carpenter

$6.95

Side salad with spinach, mixed greens, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, and croutons

Big Bopper

$13.95

Diced chicken (fried or grilled), on bed of spinach, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, egg, and croutons

Janis Joplin

$13.95

Taco salad (crumbled black bean or grilled chicken), house flour tortilla chips, lettuce, pico, cheese, and sour cream. Served with salsa

Twisteds

Twisted Meal (4 pc)

$16.95

Celebrity Mac

Betty White

$12.95

Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with chicken (fried or grilled) tossed in wing sauce (buffalo, or garlic parm)

Norm Macdonald

$12.95

Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with smoked BBQ pulled pork and onion rings

Bernie Mac

$10.95

Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese

Wings

6 Pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)

$11.95

Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

12 pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)

$17.95

Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

3 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)

$11.95

House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

6 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)

$17.95

House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

Desserts

Patsy Cline

$6.95

Funnel cake fries, smothered in powdered sugar. Served with zesty berry jam

Coolio Cream Pie

$3.95

One cool slice of Boston cream pie

Cotton candy cheesecake slice

$5.50Out of stock

cotton candy cheesecake w/ funnel cake fries zbj

$8.75Out of stock

Tenderloins

Dimebag Darrell

$14.95

Fried tenderloin, BBQ beef, Dijon slaw, and pepper jack on grilled brioche bun

Jim Morrison

$13.95

Fried tenderloin on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss

Kurt Cobain

$14.95

Lightly breaded pan-seared tenderloin, mushroom, swiss, and garlic herb butter on grilled brioche bun

Prince

$14.95

Fried tenderloin, buffalo sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, Cheddar, and pepper jack, on grilled Texas toast. Side of pico

D&G Classics

Open-faced Hot Beef

$14.95

Savory beef piled high on fluffy mashed potatoes and thick-sliced bread, smothered in brown gravy

B.L.T

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on Texas toast

Duncan

$9.95

The ultimate grilled cheese. Cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss on Texas toast

Patti Melt

$12.95

Handmade burger, sautéed onions, and swiss on grilled marble rye

Scrappy Melt

$12.95

Slow-roasted beef, melted pepper jack on grilled sourdough

Simon

$12.95

Smoked BBQ beef, pepper jack, on grilled sourdough. Side of pickles

Entrées

Billie Holiday

$15.95

Two grilled tenderloins, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and drizzled with garlic herb butter

Nat King Cole

$14.95

10 oz seasoned fried swai fish fillet. Served with lemon wedge and house tartar sauce

Stevie Ray Vaughan

$15.95

Smoked BBQ pulled pork and pepper jack served open faced on grilled Texas toast. Side of pickles

Neil Peart

$15.95

Lightly breaded pan-seared pork cutlet topped with black forest ham and Swiss drizzled with garlic herb butter. Served with sautéed kraut

Eddie Van Halen

$19.95

Half chicken roasted and fried served on a bed of roasted potatoes and broccoli drizzled with white queso

Burgers

Elvis

$14.95

Handmade burger, pepper jack, peanut butter, and bacon on grilled brioche bun. Side of jalapeños

Fats Domino

$16.95

Handmade double burger, Cheddar, pepper jack, and bacon, on grilled pretzel bun

Hank Williams

$15.95

Handmade burger, Cheddar, spicy bacon jam, and onion ring on grilled pretzel bun

Johnny Cash

$13.95

Handmade burger on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss

Lemmy

$14.95

Handmade burger, pepper jack, smoked BBQ pork, dijon slaw, on grilled brioche bun

Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes

$14.95

Handmade burger, cheddar, bacon, and fried egg. (Over-easy or hard) choose grilled brioche bun or French toast

Specialties

Freddie Mercury

$13.95

Two fried swai fish tacos made with flour tortillas and honey dijon slaw. Served with lemon wedge and tartar sauce

John Lennon

$13.95

Smoked pork, black forest ham, swiss, mustard, and garlic aioli on grilled marble rye. Side of pickles

Tom Petty

$12.95

Black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss

Whitney Houston

$13.95

Hot ham and Swiss between two slices of French toast, smothered in powdered sugar. Served with zesty berry jam

Chicken & noodles over mashed potatoes

$13.95

Add-Ons

2 Oz White Queso

$2.00

2 Pieces Bacon

$1.50

4 Oz White Queso

$4.00

Add all 3 slices of cheese

$2.25

Add bbq pork to item

$4.25

Add smoked pork to item

$4.25

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Black Forest Ham

$2.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Cheddar

$0.75

Extra pepper jack

$0.75

Extra swiss

$0.75

Fresh Pico

$1.00

Fried egg

$1.00

honey dijon mustard

$0.50

Horse Radish

$0.50

Jalapeños

$0.25

Mayo

Peanut butter

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Warm Bacon Dressing

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Zesty Berry Jam

$2.00

Salsa 6 oz

$1.50

Add a Side

Side- Seasoned Fries

$3.95

Side- Roasted Potatoes

$3.95

Side- Mashed Pot w/ Gravy

$3.95

Side- Potato Salad

$3.95

Side- German Potato Salad

$3.95

Side- Broccoli

$3.95

Side- Green Beans

$3.95

Side- Coleslaw

$2.95

Side- Cucumber Medley

$3.95

Side- Onion Rings

$5.50

Side- Chips & Salsa

$2.95

Side- Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Side- Loaded Roasted Potatoes

$5.95

Side- Loaded Mashed potatoes

$5.95

Side- Cup of Soup

$4.95

Side- Button Mushrooms

$5.55

Side- Cheese Curds

$5.95

Sid- Corn Nuggets

$5.55

Side- Crab Rangoon

$5.55

Side- Fried Pickles

$5.55

Side- Gouda Bites

$5.95

Side- Fried Cauliflower

$5.55

Side- Fried Cauliflower <Buffalo>

$5.55

NO

No sauce

No tomato

No onions

No pickle

No lettuce

No seasoning

No parsley

No dressing

No mushrooms

No egg

No bacon

No croutons

No shredded cheese

No butter on bread

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids- 4pc Chicken

$7.95

Four chunks of battered and fried chicken breast

Kids- French Toast Sticks

$7.95

Four sticks of French toast topped with powdered sugar, and served with syrup

Kids- Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Cheddar grilled cheese on Texas toast

Kids- Mac-n-Cheese

$7.95

Small bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese

Kids- Quesadilla

$7.95

Shredded Cheddar cheese melted into a folded tortilla

Late Night Menu

LN Starters

Pick 2

$10.95

Pick 3

$13.95

Keith Moon's Stix

$10.95

Who's stix? Keith Moon's warm pull-apart pretzel stix. Served with white queso

Jeff Beck Platter

$5.00

Shareable platter of house-made, seasoned, flour chips and salsa

Biggie O-ring Tower

$10.95

No "Smalls" here, this beer-battered onion ring tower is stacked high for your enjoyment. Served with ranch

Taylor Hawkins Fish Nuggets

$8.95

Hand-cut, hand-breaded seasoned swai fish nuggets. Served with ranch and homemade tartar

LN Salads

Late Night Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and croutons

LN Twisteds

Twisted Meal (4 pc)

$16.95

LN Specialties

LN Jim Morrison

$13.95

LN Johnny Cash

$13.95

LN Ultimate Duncan

$12.95

LN Wings

6 Pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)

$11.95

Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

12 pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)

$17.95

Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

3 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)

$11.95

House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

6 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)

$17.95

House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice

LN Desserts

Patsy Cline

$6.95

Funnel cake fries, smothered in powdered sugar. Served with zesty berry jam

Coolio Cream Pie

$3.95

One cool slice of Boston cream pie

Soft Drinks / Beverages

Energy Drinks

Monster

$4.25

Red Bull

$5.25

To-Go 20oz

Coke- 20oz

$3.00

Diet Coke- 20oz

$3.00

Sprite- 20oz

$3.00

Pibb- 20oz

$3.00

Lemonade- 20oz

$3.00

Root Beer- 20oz

$3.00

Fanta Orange- 20oz

$3.00

Mello Yello- 20oz

$3.00

Tea- 20oz

$3.00

Sweet Tea- 20oz

$3.00

To-Go 32oz

Coke- 32oz

$4.00

Diet Coke- 32oz

$4.00

Sprite- 32oz

$4.00

Pibb- 32oz

$4.00

Lemonade- 32oz

$4.00

Root Beer- 32oz

$4.00

Fanta Orange- 32oz

$4.00

Mello Yello- 32oz

$4.00

Tea- 32oz

$4.00

Sweet Tea- 32oz

$4.00

Event Menu

Event Drinks

Event Drink- $5

$5.00

Event Drink- $6

$6.00

Event Drink- $7

$7.00

Event Drink- $8

$8.00

Event Drink- $9

$9.00

Event $4

$4.00

Event soda refill $2

$2.00

Event $3

$3.00

Event Food

Hot & Ready Food- $5

$5.00

Cover Charge

Cover- $5

$5.00

Cover- $10

$10.00

Cover- $15

$15.00

Cover- $20

$20.00

Cover- $25

$25.00

Cover- $30

$30.00

Specials

Happy Hour Drinks

Moscow Mule <Happy Hour>

$5.00

House Vodka dbl <Happy Hour>

$4.00

Wine <Happy Hour>

$4.00

D&G Pints <Happy Hour>

$5.00

Draft- Bud Light <Happy Hour>

$3.00

Twisted Tea <Happy Hour>

$3.00

Shots- Specials

vegas bomb

$7.00

roo bomb

$3.00

well liquors

$3.00

Beer- Specials

Twisted Tea <Happy Hour>

$3.00

D&G Brews on tap

$5.00

Happy Hour Food

platter of chips & salsa

$3.00

keith moon stix w/ queso (happy hour)

$8.95

Birthday

FREE Coolio Cream Pie

Kitchen Prompts

Door Dash

Door Dash Here

ToGo

To Go Here