D&G Pub & Grub 1918 Frederick Ave
1918 Frederick Ave
St Joseph, MO 64501
Legends Menu
Starters
Pick 2
Pick 3
Keith Moon's Stix
Who's stix? Keith Moon's warm pull-apart pretzel stix. Served with white queso
Jeff Beck Platter
Shareable platter of house-made, seasoned, flour chips and salsa
Biggie O-ring Tower
No "Smalls" here, this beer-battered onion ring tower is stacked high for your enjoyment. Served with ranch
Taylor Hawkins Fish Nuggets
Hand-cut, hand-breaded seasoned swai fish nuggets. Served with ranch and homemade tartar
Salads
Karen Carpenter
Side salad with spinach, mixed greens, cheese, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, and croutons
Big Bopper
Diced chicken (fried or grilled), on bed of spinach, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, bacon, egg, and croutons
Janis Joplin
Taco salad (crumbled black bean or grilled chicken), house flour tortilla chips, lettuce, pico, cheese, and sour cream. Served with salsa
Twisteds
Celebrity Mac
Betty White
Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with chicken (fried or grilled) tossed in wing sauce (buffalo, or garlic parm)
Norm Macdonald
Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with smoked BBQ pulled pork and onion rings
Bernie Mac
Heaping bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese
Wings
6 Pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)
Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice
12 pc Jimi Hendrix (Boneless)
Hand-cut chicken breast breaded and fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice
3 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)
House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice
6 pc Bob Marley (Smoked, Whole)
House-smoked monster whole wings smoked, then fried to order. Tossed in the sauce of your choice
Desserts
Tenderloins
Dimebag Darrell
Fried tenderloin, BBQ beef, Dijon slaw, and pepper jack on grilled brioche bun
Jim Morrison
Fried tenderloin on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss
Kurt Cobain
Lightly breaded pan-seared tenderloin, mushroom, swiss, and garlic herb butter on grilled brioche bun
Prince
Fried tenderloin, buffalo sauce, bacon, sautéed onions, Cheddar, and pepper jack, on grilled Texas toast. Side of pico
D&G Classics
Open-faced Hot Beef
Savory beef piled high on fluffy mashed potatoes and thick-sliced bread, smothered in brown gravy
B.L.T
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on Texas toast
Duncan
The ultimate grilled cheese. Cheddar, pepper jack, and Swiss on Texas toast
Patti Melt
Handmade burger, sautéed onions, and swiss on grilled marble rye
Scrappy Melt
Slow-roasted beef, melted pepper jack on grilled sourdough
Simon
Smoked BBQ beef, pepper jack, on grilled sourdough. Side of pickles
Entrées
Billie Holiday
Two grilled tenderloins, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and drizzled with garlic herb butter
Nat King Cole
10 oz seasoned fried swai fish fillet. Served with lemon wedge and house tartar sauce
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Smoked BBQ pulled pork and pepper jack served open faced on grilled Texas toast. Side of pickles
Neil Peart
Lightly breaded pan-seared pork cutlet topped with black forest ham and Swiss drizzled with garlic herb butter. Served with sautéed kraut
Eddie Van Halen
Half chicken roasted and fried served on a bed of roasted potatoes and broccoli drizzled with white queso
Burgers
Elvis
Handmade burger, pepper jack, peanut butter, and bacon on grilled brioche bun. Side of jalapeños
Fats Domino
Handmade double burger, Cheddar, pepper jack, and bacon, on grilled pretzel bun
Hank Williams
Handmade burger, Cheddar, spicy bacon jam, and onion ring on grilled pretzel bun
Johnny Cash
Handmade burger on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss
Lemmy
Handmade burger, pepper jack, smoked BBQ pork, dijon slaw, on grilled brioche bun
Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes
Handmade burger, cheddar, bacon, and fried egg. (Over-easy or hard) choose grilled brioche bun or French toast
Specialties
Freddie Mercury
Two fried swai fish tacos made with flour tortillas and honey dijon slaw. Served with lemon wedge and tartar sauce
John Lennon
Smoked pork, black forest ham, swiss, mustard, and garlic aioli on grilled marble rye. Side of pickles
Tom Petty
Black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on grilled brioche bun. Choose Cheddar, pepper jack, or Swiss
Whitney Houston
Hot ham and Swiss between two slices of French toast, smothered in powdered sugar. Served with zesty berry jam
Chicken & noodles over mashed potatoes
Add-Ons
2 Oz White Queso
2 Pieces Bacon
4 Oz White Queso
Add all 3 slices of cheese
Add bbq pork to item
Add smoked pork to item
Bacon Jam
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Black Forest Ham
Bleu Cheese
Extra Cheddar
Extra pepper jack
Extra swiss
Fresh Pico
Fried egg
honey dijon mustard
Horse Radish
Jalapeños
Mayo
Peanut butter
Ranch
Salsa
Side Bbq
Sour Cream
Warm Bacon Dressing
Wing Sauce
Zesty Berry Jam
Salsa 6 oz
Add a Side
Side- Seasoned Fries
Side- Roasted Potatoes
Side- Mashed Pot w/ Gravy
Side- Potato Salad
Side- German Potato Salad
Side- Broccoli
Side- Green Beans
Side- Coleslaw
Side- Cucumber Medley
Side- Onion Rings
Side- Chips & Salsa
Side- Mac & Cheese
Side- Loaded Roasted Potatoes
Side- Loaded Mashed potatoes
Side- Cup of Soup
Side- Button Mushrooms
Side- Cheese Curds
Sid- Corn Nuggets
Side- Crab Rangoon
Side- Fried Pickles
Side- Gouda Bites
Side- Fried Cauliflower
Side- Fried Cauliflower <Buffalo>
NO
Kids Menu
Kids
Kids- 4pc Chicken
Four chunks of battered and fried chicken breast
Kids- French Toast Sticks
Four sticks of French toast topped with powdered sugar, and served with syrup
Kids- Grilled Cheese
Cheddar grilled cheese on Texas toast
Kids- Mac-n-Cheese
Small bowl of creamy mac-n-cheese
Kids- Quesadilla
Shredded Cheddar cheese melted into a folded tortilla
Late Night Menu
Soft Drinks / Beverages
Energy Drinks
To-Go 20oz
To-Go 32oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant, Brewery, Pub & Live entertainment venue attached.
1918 Frederick Ave, St Joseph, MO 64501