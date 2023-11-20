Restaurant info

Taco Bandido, a local popular hot spot since its founding in 1961, prides itself on delivering an authentic Mexican dining experience with lightning-fast service. Explore our vibrant menu featuring mouthwatering dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From our taco burgers to our famous tacos, each bite is a celebration of traditional Mexican flavors that transport you south of the border. Our lively atmosphere creates an immersive experience that keeps customers coming back for more.