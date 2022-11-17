  • Home
Hungry Goat Scratch Kitchen & Wine Bar 102 Market Street

No reviews yet

102 Market Street

Morrison, CO 80465

Popular Items

Popular Items

Chevre Burger
Baked Goat Cheese Dip
Autumn Salad Large

First Course

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

Baked Goat Cheese Dip

$16.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion Walnut Pesto, Arugula, Truffle Oil, Grilled Ciabatta Gluten Allergy Dairy Allergy

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Beet Hummus, Pickled Onion, Agave, Lime, Sriracha, Almonds Nut Allergy Gluten Allergy

Burrata & Pears

$17.00

grilled pears with Walnut chutney, salsa verde, black garlic molasses, brioche and microgreens Virgilio Urbano 3039957556

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Buttermilk Marinade, Herbs and Spices, Sweet Peppers, Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce Dairy Allergy Gluten Allergy

Plate Of Fries

Plate Of Fries

$8.00

Fries are not GF, Make them Truffle

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare

$17.00

Filet Mignon, Shallot, Cornichon, Egg Yolk, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Diable Sauce, Crostini

Moules Frites

Moules Frites

$17.00

Fingerling potatoes – five lilly – white wine lemon – bu�er – herbs

First Course

Apple Cheese & Chive Small

Apple Cheese & Chive Small

$9.00

Granny Smith Apple, Manchego, Chive, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Apple Cheese & Chive Large

Apple Cheese & Chive Large

$15.00

Granny Smith Apple, Manchego, Chive, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Dairy Allergy

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts, caesar dressing, brioche croutons, parmesan cheese, white anchovy, pickled red onion. Dairy Allergy Gluten Allergy Anchovies and Parm. in Dressing- NOT Vegan

Autumn Salad Large

Autumn Salad Large

$14.00

Autumn farm salad, butternut squash, apples, candied walnuts, vanilla fig vinaigrette

Autumn Salad Small

Autumn Salad Small

$8.00

Autumn farm salad, butternut squash, apples, candied walnuts, vanilla fig vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Chipotle Lime Vin, Grilled Avocado, Onion, Bell Pepper, Edamame, Tomato, Chèvre, Arugula Dairy Allergy

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$12.00

New England Clam Chowder manilla clams, thyme, bacon, aromatics, cream

Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$9.00

Plum Tomato, Aromatics, Chèvre Grilled Cheese Crouton Dairy Allergy

Clam Chowder Cup

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

New England Clam Chowder manilla clams, thyme, bacon, aromatics, cream

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.50

Plum Tomato, Aromatics, Chèvre Grilled Cheese Crouton Dairy Allergy

Charcuterie

Charcuterie 2 ITEMS

Charcuterie 2 ITEMS

$16.00
Charcuterie 3 ITEMS

Charcuterie 3 ITEMS

$23.00
Charcuterie 4 ITEMS

Charcuterie 4 ITEMS

$30.00
Charcuterie 5 ITEMS

Charcuterie 5 ITEMS

$35.00
Charcuterie 6 ITEMS

Charcuterie 6 ITEMS

$39.00
Charcuterie 7 ITEMS

Charcuterie 7 ITEMS

$43.00
Charcuterie 8 ITEMS

Charcuterie 8 ITEMS

$47.00

Entrees

Brick Chicken

Brick Chicken

$28.00

Greek Yogurt, Cucumber, Tomato, Mint, Scallion Rice Cake, Korean Chili Flake

Chevre Burger

Chevre Burger

$23.00

cracked pepper chevre– truffle aioli–arugula – caramelized onion – roasted mushroom – brioche bun – fries (shown with avocado and side salad)

GF Chevre Burger

GF Chevre Burger

$25.00

cracked pepper chevre– truffle aioli–arugula – caramelized onion – roasted mushroom – GF Bread & salad (shown with avocado and side salad)

Cioppino

Cioppino

$30.00

Cioppino, crab, shrimp, salmon, clams, mussels, fennel, tomato broth, garlic bread

Filet Mignon 60Z

Filet Mignon 60Z

$48.00

6oz Center Cut Filet, Truffle Smashed Potatoes, Garlic Seared Greens, Cabernet Syrup, Mushroom, Cambazola Dairy Allergy Gluten Allergy

Pappardelle w/Bolognese

Pappardelle w/Bolognese

$24.00

House Made Pasta, Beef, Pork, Plum Tomato, Aromatics, Parmigiana, Garlic Bread, Pharm Cheese. Please enjoy ASAP as pasta is very soft,

Quinoa Burger*

Quinoa Burger*

$21.00

Beets, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Lemon, Giardiniera, Tomato Fries

GF Quinoa Burger

GF Quinoa Burger

$23.00

Beets, Garbanzo Beans, Onion, Lemon, Giardiniera, Tomato Fries

Salmon Dinner NOPI

Salmon Dinner NOPI

$32.00

6oz Salmon, Nopi Carrots, Fingerling Potatoes, Fennel, Apple, Arugula, Whole Grain Mustard Emulsion Gluten Allergy

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Cheddar, Scallion, Spinach, Blackened Shrimp, Cajun Cream, Crispy Onions, Bacon contains DAIRY, GF WITH NO BREAD

Steak Frites*

Steak Frites*

$29.00

8oz Flatiron, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Arugula Salad, Shallot Chive Butter Dairy Allergy Glued Allergy

Adult Mac & Cheese

Adult Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Rigatoni Pasta with Homemade Cream Sauce

RIBEYE SPECIAL

$50.00

Special Fish

$28.00

Sides

Avacado Side

$3.00

Bread Gluten Free Side

$3.00

Bread Side Garlic Toast

$2.00

Side of Bread

Bread Grilled Side

$2.00

Side of Bread

Butter Side

$1.25

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.75

Chicken Side

$10.00

Lemon Shallot Side

$1.25

Pickle Spear

$0.75
Plate Of Fries

Plate Of Fries

$8.00

Fries are not GF, Make them Truffle

Ranch Sides

$1.00

Salmon Side

$12.00

Shrimp Side

$10.00

Steak Side

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Comes With Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Comes With Fries

GF Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Gluten Free Bread, Does not come with fries. Fries are not GF

Kids Quinoa Burger

$9.00

Comes With Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Does Not Come With Fries

Desserts

Bread Pudding NO ICECREAM

$8.00

Blackberries, raspberries, blueberries Strawberry Anglaise, No Ice Cream

Pot Du Creme

Pot Du Creme

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$11.00

Togo Wine By The Bottle

** TOGO ** Bodega Garzon Tannat

$30.00

** TOGO ** Bodyguard by DAOU

$60.00

** TOGO ** Cakebread Chardonnay

$60.00

** TOGO ** Cambria Pinot Noir

$45.00

** TOGO ** Cantina Di Sorbara Lambrusco

$25.00

** TOGO ** Caposaldo Moscato

$30.00

** TOGO ** House Sparking

$26.00

** TOGO ** Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux

$40.00

** TOGO ** Cote Mas Syrah/Granache Blend

$25.00

** TOGO ** Cote Mas Vermentino Sav Blanc

$28.00

** TOGO ** Donati Merlot

$30.00

** TOGO ** Educated Guess

$45.00

** TOGO ** Emeritus Pinot Noir Blanc

$65.00

** TOGO ** Greenwing Cab

$45.00

** TOGO ** La Bella Prosecco

$25.00

** TOGO ** Ladies Who Shoot Their Lunch Shiraz

$58.00

** TOGO ** Merkin Vineyards Chupacabra

$30.00

** TOGO ** Migration Pinot Noir

$58.00

** TOGO ** Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc/Viognier

$36.00

** TOGO ** Planet Oregon Pinot Noir

$52.00

** TOGO ** Portlandia Cabernet

$36.00

** TOGO ** Red GOAT Juice

$25.00

** TOGO ** Rombauer Chardonnay

$55.00

** TOGO ** Santi Amorone Della Valpolicella

$68.00

** TOGO ** Seghesio Zinfandel

$45.00

** TOGO ** Summer Water

$26.00

** TOGO ** Tassajara Chardonnay

$26.00

** TOGO ** Tattinger

$60.00

** TOGO ** Mcbride Sisters Bot

$26.00

** TOGO ** Trapiche Madalla Malbec

$39.00

** TOGO ** White GOAT Juice

$25.00
Sunday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

102 Market Street, Morrison, CO 80465

