The Huntington House Tavern

Bottle Wines

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Bollinger Champagne

$120.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine Carneros Brut Reserve

$90.00

BTL Cambria Chard

$48.00

BTL Helfrich Riesling

$40.00

BTL La Crema Sauv Blanc

$52.00

BTL Sparina Gavi

$44.00

BTL Bila-Haut Rose

$44.00

BTL Alto Malbec

$40.00

BTL Borgogno Freisa

$42.00

BTL Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Movia Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

BTL Smith and Hook

$70.00

BTL The Prisoner

$75.00Out of stock

BTL 8 years

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Vermantino

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Carmel Road Cabernet

$52.00

Wine By The Glass

Benvolio Prosecco Glass

$11.00

Cambria Chardonnay

$13.00

Helfrich Riesling

$11.00

La Crema Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Jack Rabbit Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sparina Gavi

$12.00Out of stock

Bila-Haut Rose

$12.00

Alto Malbec

$13.00

Syrah

$13.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Rabbit Red Blend

$9.00

Movia Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Vermentino

$12.00

Carmel Road Cabernet

$13.00

Can Beer & Cider

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Heineken 0

$7.00

Deschuttes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Odell 90 Schilling

$7.00Out of stock

Odell Easy Street

$7.00

Shake Porter

$8.00

Sippin Pretty Sour

$6.00

Truly BBERRY Seltzer

$7.00

Truly CHERRY Seltzer

$7.00

Snowmelt Peach Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

Stem Real Dry Hard Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Mystery Beer

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Cosmo

$12.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Cranberry Juice, Lime juice

Gimlet

$12.00

Breckenridge gin, Roses Lime juice

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Vodka, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup

Long Island

$16.00

Vodka,Gin,Rum Tequila, Triple sec, lemon juice, Sprite, Coke

Manhattan

$14.00

Bourbon, dash of Sweet vermouth, Bitters

Margarita

$12.00

Silver Tequila, Fresh Sweet n Sour

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, lime Juice

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Craft Cocktails

La Diabla

$15.00

Diplomatico Rum, fresh ginger juice, lime

Mar-TEA-ni

$15.00

Black tea infused Tanqueray 10 Gin, St. Germain, aquafaba, lemon

Grand Old Fashioned

$16.00

Breckenridge Bourbon, Grand Marnier, cherry, burnt orange

Mezcal Mojito

$14.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal, mint, lime, cucumber, agave nectar

HHT Handcrafted Specialty Cocktail - Ask your server or bartender

$14.00

Jack Daniels Old Fashioned

$12.00

Draft Beer

Avery White Rascal DRAFT

$7.00

Bud Light DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light DRAFT

$6.00

Buffalo Lager DRAFT

$7.00Out of stock

Voodoo IPA

$6.00

Sippin' Pretty Sour DRAFT

$6.00Out of stock

Mtn Pass Pils

$7.00Out of stock

Sodas & others

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Boylan Root Beer

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sanpellegrino 1 ltr bottle

$8.00

Aqua Panna 1 ltr bottle

$8.00

Other

Can of S.Pellegrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Soup and Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00

A big bowl of our homemade soup of the day served with croutons.

The Lodge Classic

$14.00

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomato, goat cheese, candied pecans, shredded carrot, house croutons, dried cherries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Autumn Kale

$13.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Chipotle BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Coleslaw, house made pickles, brioche bun.

Lakeside Club

$17.00

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, bacon, garlic herb mayo, three layers of toasted sourdough.

Grand Lake Burger

$17.00

Local beef patty, blue jack cheese, bacon, tomato pepper jam, crispy onions, brioche bun.

Crispy Eggplant Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, toasted ciabatta, fire roasted red pepper, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze.

Crab Cake Sando

$19.00

Meltdown

$14.00

Brunch

Tater Tot Skillet

$14.00

Tater tots, scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, pesto, tomato.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips, fried eggs, salsa verde, pickled red onions, corn, tomato, refried beans, chorizo, queso fresco.

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Stuffed French Toast

$16.00

Sweet cream cheese stuffing, blueberry syrup, fresh berries.

Bagel Plate

$12.00

Sides and Shareables

House Made Pickle Plate

$6.00

Assorted homemade pickles.

Skillet Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Sharp cheddar, bacon, chives.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00Out of stock

Balsamic glaze, bacon, shallot.

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

$9.00

Fitch Ranch Filet Mignon Skewers

$18.00

Soy lime ginger vinaigrette, little salad.

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

4 slices.

Dessert

Lavender Panna Cotta

$10.00

Sweet Action Sorbet

$6.00

Marble Panna Cotta

$10.00

Rum Raisin Bread Pudding

$8.00

Lemon Pudding with Almond Wafer

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Events

Red Blend Wine

$9.00

White Wine`

$9.00

Grand Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sangria

$13.00

Watermelon Cosmo

$14.00

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Test Breakfast

Test Breakfast

Test Juice

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale tavern fare with unprecedented views of Grand Lake.

Location

15500 US-34, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Map
