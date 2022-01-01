Grand Lake restaurants you'll love

Grand Lake restaurants
Must-try Grand Lake restaurants

Huntington House Tavern image

 

Huntington House Tavern

15500 US-34, Grand Lake

Avg 4.2 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Colorado Lamb Meatballs$14.00
House marinara, harissa, toasted baguette
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado$17.00
House smoked turkey, tomato, lettuce, bacon, avocado, herb mayo, toasted sourdough
Skillet Mac N' Cheese$12.00
Rockie's image

 

Rockie's

1000 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids burger (bun, patty, LtO)$6.99
with a side of choice
Chicken Burger$14.99
(Rockies special chicken sauce, bun, crispy chicken breast, shredded iceberg, tomato, onion and pickle on the side)
Gyros$13.99
Lamb Gyro topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce, served with fries.
Grand Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grand Pizza

1131 Grand Ave, Grand Lake

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

FR Bar

9921 US-34, Grand Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
