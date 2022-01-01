Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grand Pizza

550 Reviews

$$

1131 Grand Ave

Grand Lake, CO 80447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Breadsticks with cheese

$8.15

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.15

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.95

Beer Pretzel Cheese Curds

$7.15

Breadsticks - No Cheese

$7.15

Garlic Bread - No Cheese

$7.15

GF Breadsticks with cheese

$9.25

Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks (10)

$8.15

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$8.15

GF Breadstick No Cheese

$8.15

Chili Relleno Bites (10)

$7.15Out of stock

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.15+

Caesar Salad

$6.15+

Greek Salad

$7.15+

Antipasto

$7.75+

Washington Apple Salad

$8.75

The Wedge Salad

$7.15

Pizza

16 Pizza

$18.50

14 Pizza

$16.00

12 Pizza

$14.00

GF Pizza

$13.75

8 Pizza

$7.20

Specialty Pizza

16 Super

$32.10

16 Meat Lover

$31.50

16 Greek

$26.90

16 Special Half & Half

16 Margherita

$23.00

16 Veggie

$31.10

16 3 Cheese

$22.70

16 BCB

$27.90

16 Cajun

$23.70

16 Caribbean

$26.90

16 Primavera

$26.90

16 Sedona

$25.30

16 Special BBQ Chicken

$27.40

16 Special Garlic Chicken

$25.30

16 Special Pesto Chicken

$27.40

16 Kelsey's Special

$29.00

16 Dayton Special

$25.55

14 Super

$27.80

14 Meat Lover

$27.50

14 Greek

$23.20

14 Special Half & Half

14 Margherita

$19.85

14 Special Veggie

$26.80

14 3 Cheese

$19.60

14 BCB

$24.20

14 Cajun

$20.60

14 Caribbean

$23.20

14 Primavera

$23.20

14 Sedona

$21.90

14 Special BBQ Chicken

$23.70

14 Special Garlic Chicken

$21.90

14 Special Pesto Chicken

$23.70

14 Kelsey's

$25.00

14 Dayton

$21.90

12 Super

$24.30

12 Meat Lover

$24.25

12 Greek

$20.20

12 Specality Half & Half

12 Margherita

$17.25

12 Veggie

$23.30

12 3 Cheese

$17.10

12 Primavera

$20.20

12 BCB

$21.20

12 Cajun

$18.10

12 Caribbean

$20.20

12 Sedona

$19.15

12 Special BBQ Chicken

$20.70

12 Garlic Chicken

$19.15

12 Pesto Chicken

$20.70

12 Kelsey's

$21.75

12 Dayton Special

$19.15

GF Super

$22.50

GF Meat Lover

$22.75

GF Greek

$18.95

GF Special Half & Half

GF Margherita

$16.50

GF Veggie

$21.55

GF 3 Cheese

$16.35

GF BCB

$19.95

GF Cajun

$17.35

GF Caribbean

$18.95

GF Primavera

$18.95

GF Sedona

$18.15

GF Special BBQ Chicken

$19.45

GF Special Garlic Chicken

$18.15

GF Special Pesto Chicken

$19.45

GF Kelsey's

$20.25

GF Dayton

$18.15

Calzone

Calzone

$7.75

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.00

Lasange

$10.50Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids 8 Cheese Pizza

$7.20

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.75

Kids Breadsticks with Cheese

$6.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.65

Desserts

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.50Out of stock

Sandwich

Italian Combo

$9.75

Dee's Turkey

$8.50

Turkey

$8.50

Turkey Club

$8.75

Italian Sausage

$8.25

Meatball

$8.25

To Go Drinks

Soda & Kids

Beer

Water Bottle

$0.92

Misc Food

Apple

$0.50

Bread Stick

$0.75

Chips

$0.75

Meat Ball

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$2.95

Link Sausage

$3.00

Side Marin

$0.50

Ranch

Honey Packet

Slice

$1.83
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1131 Grand Ave, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Directions

