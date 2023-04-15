Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill - Baton Rouge Location

1,361 Reviews

$$

5741 Essen Ln

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Ichiban Roll
Rock & Roll

Food

Hot Small Plates

Baked Salmon Appetizer

Baked Salmon Appetizer

$10.50

Salmon and snow crab baked and topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Creamy Spicy Shrimp

Creamy Spicy Shrimp

$10.50

Golden tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our savory creamy spicy mayo.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.50+
Gyoza Dumplings

Gyoza Dumplings

$9.50

Steamed, fried, or pan-fried homemade pork and cabbage gyoza dumplings.

Ika Fries

Ika Fries

$8.50

Tempura fried squid strings with a side of our seafood sauce.

Sushi Egg Rolls

Sushi Egg Rolls

$10.00

Crawfish, avocado, crab mix, cream cheese, wasabi mayo, and sweet chili sauce.

Tempura

Tempura

$8.50+

Tempura fried chicken.

Tokyo Poppers

Tokyo Poppers

$10.50

Stuffed jalapeños with krab mix, spicy tuna, and cream cheese. Tempura fried and topped with sweet chili sauce and mustard sauce.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.50
Wasabi Shrimp

Wasabi Shrimp

$10.50

Golden tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in a sweet wasabi mayo.

Yaki Tori

Yaki Tori

$8.50+

Grilled chicken or shrimp with green onions. Topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.

Cold Small Plates

Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$14.50

(9 pc.) Thinly-sliced rare ribeye topped with Sriracha, togarashi, ponzu sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Red Snapper Sashimi Appetizer

Red Snapper Sashimi Appetizer

$12.50

(6 pc.) Red snapper sashimi.

Salmon Sashimi Appetizer

Salmon Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00+

(6 pc.) Salmon sashimi.

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$16.50

Sampler variety of fish.

Sushi Sampler

Sushi Sampler

$13.50
Tuna Sashimi Appetizer

Tuna Sashimi Appetizer

$17.50

(6 pc.) Tuna sashimi.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$15.50

(9 pc.) Thinly sliced tuna topped with ponzu sauce, masago, Sriracha, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Yellow Tail Sashimi Appetizer

Yellow Tail Sashimi Appetizer

$15.00

(6 pc.) Yellowtail sashimi.

Yellowtail Yuzu

Yellowtail Yuzu

$15.50

(9 pc.) Thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeños, sweet red onions, cilantro, and yuzu vinaigrette.

Tuna Sandwich

$18.00

Salads

Cucumber Krab Salad

Cucumber Krab Salad

$9.00

Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce. Topped with crab stick and sesame seeds.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce and sesame seeds.

Ichiban Salad

Ichiban Salad

$12.00
Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens with assorted sashimi, masago, and wasabi tobiko tossed in our house-made ponzu vinaigrette.

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$11.00

Sliced cucumber, crab, whitefish, katsuobushi, salmon, tuna, octopus, sesame seeds, masago, and green onions tossed in our house-made ponzu sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Mixed seaweed tossed in sesame dressing.

Snow Krab Salad

Snow Krab Salad

$9.50

Snow crab mix topped with sliced avocado, masago, and sesame seeds.

Spicy Salmon Salad

$12.00

Sliced cucumbers, diced salmon, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.

Spicy Tuna Salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.00

Sliced cucumbers, diced tuna, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.

Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$7.50

Marinated tender squid tossed in a sesame dressing.

Takosu Salad

Takosu Salad

$12.00

Thinly sliced octopus with thinly sliced lemon, cucumber, wakame, and green onions with our house-made ponzu sauce.

Mike Salad

$22.00

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$4.75

Avocado

BBQ Yellow Tail Roll

BBQ Yellow Tail Roll

$6.75

Cucumber, masago, BBQ yellowtail, benito flakes, and green onions. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Boston Hand Roll

$8.00+
California Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago.

Crawfish Roll

Crawfish Roll

$7.50

Spicy crawfish.

Crunchy Dynamite Roll

Crunchy Dynamite Roll

$6.75

Assortment of fish mixed in chili sauce with tempura flakes.

Crunchy Roll

$6.00
Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.75

Cucumber sesame seeds.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.75

Cucumber, avocado, masago, and crab stick. Topped with BBQ eel and avocado.

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$6.75

Assortment of fish mixed in a chili sauce.

Futomaki Roll

Futomaki Roll

$10.25

Tomago, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, Japanese pickles, masago, and sesame seeds.

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$8.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, mango, and masago.

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

Cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, and scallions.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$13.75

Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus. Topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.

Rice Paper Roll

Rice Paper Roll

$9.00

Lettuce, avocado, asparagus, tuna, masago, and crab stick wrapped in rice paper. Served with a hoisin dipping sauce. *Sauce contains peanuts.

Rock & Roll

Rock & Roll

$9.25

Snow crab, tempura fried shrimp, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.75

Salmon, avocado, scallions, and masago.

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.25

Japanese pickles, masago, benito flakes, scallions, cucumber, and crispy salmon skin.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.75

Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Smoked Salmon Roll

Smoked Salmon Roll

$6.75

Smoked salmon and avocado.

Snow Crab Roll

Snow Crab Roll

$6.75

Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus.

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$9.00
Special Eel Roll

Special Eel Roll

$6.50

BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.75
Spicy Shrimp Roll

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$6.50

Steamed shrimp, cucumber, and chili sauce.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Tuna mixed in spicy chili sauce and green onions.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$8.50

Cucumber, avocado, tomago, masago, fried onions, asparagus, and masago wrapped in rice paper. Served with a side of naruto sauce.

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$9.00

Fresh salmon, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, asparagus, masago, and mango wrapped in rice paper. Served with a naruto dipping sauce.

Tokyo Roll

Tokyo Roll

$8.25

Tuna, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

Snow crab and tempura flakes.

Yellow Tail Roll

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.00

Masago, avocado, yellowtail, and green onions.

Kani Naruto

Kani Naruto

$10.50

Crab stick, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with naruto sauce.

Salmon Naruto

Salmon Naruto

$11.50

Salmon, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.

Snow Crab Naruto

Snow Crab Naruto

$10.50

Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus wrapped in cucumber. Served with naruto sauce.

Tuna Naruto

Tuna Naruto

$12.25

Tuna, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.

Yellowtail Naruto

Yellowtail Naruto

$11.75

Yellowtail, masago, and Avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.

Specialty Rolls

Aphrodite Roll

Aphrodite Roll

$14.75

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber and mango wrapped in soy paper. Topped with snow crab, strawberry, kiwi, creamy strawberry sauce and toasted coconut.

Bayou Roll

Bayou Roll

$14.75

Soft-shell crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, masago, scallions, and eel sauce.

Caliente Roll

Caliente Roll

$15.00

Tuna and guacamole mix wrapped in soy paper.

Death Valley Roll

Death Valley Roll

$15.00
Fiesta Roll

Fiesta Roll

$14.75
Fire in the hole Roll

Fire in the hole Roll

$19.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeños on the inside. Topped with snow crab, tuna, avocado, habanero chili sauce, spicy ponzu, wasabi tobiko, and habanero masago.

Fried Snapper Roll

Fried Snapper Roll

$13.75

Snow crab, avocado, masago, cream cheese, tempura fried snapper with a side of our in-house seafood sauce.

He Roll

He Roll

$16.25

Snow crab, tuna, avocado, obba mint leaf, and Red Onions on the inside. Topped with tuna, yellowtail, jalapeño, and our house-made yuzu vinagrette.

Ichiban Roll

Ichiban Roll

$14.75

Our most popular roll. Seared peppered tuna and avocado on the inside. Topped with wasabi tobiko, snow crab, crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.

Japonaise Roll

Japonaise Roll

$15.75

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeños on the inside. Topped with snow crab, tempura fried soft-shell crawfish, and seafood sauce.

Katana Roll

$15.50
Kiss Me Roll

Kiss Me Roll

$15.00

Avocado, snow krab, tempura soft-shelled crawfish. Topped with steamed shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado, Japanese honey mustard and green onions,

Lagniappe Roll

$19.50

Spicy tuna, snow crab, avocado, & asparagus. Topped with guacamole, tuna, yellowtail, spicy ponzu, creamy cilantro sauce, cilantro, & truffle oil.

LSU Roll

LSU Roll

$14.75

Tempura fried oysters, snow crab, asparagus, and avocado on the inside. Topped with tempura flakes, and our in-house Purple and Gold LSU sauce.

Mango Tango Roll

Mango Tango Roll

$18.00

Snow crab and mango wrapped in soy paper. Topped with fresh salmon, mango salsa, spicy ponzu, jalapeño sauce, and lemon zest.

Moscona Roll

Moscona Roll

$15.00

Tempura fried shrimp, snow crab, and crushed macadamia nuts on the inside. Topped with garlic butter-seared red snapper, sriracha, yuzu honey, and toasted coconut.

Moto Roll

$17.00

On The Fly Roll

$19.00
Pink Lady Roll

Pink Lady Roll

$14.75

Spicy salmon, snow crab, asparagus, avocado, and tempura flakes wrapped in a pink soy paper.

Popeye Roll

Popeye Roll

$13.50

Fresh salmon, snow crab, and avocado. Wrapped with baby spinach, rice, and rice paper. Topped with jalapeño sauce and sweet chili sauce.

Red Dragon Roll

Red Dragon Roll

$14.75

Snow crab and cucumber. Topped with eel, tuna, and eel sauce.

Red Stick Roll

Red Stick Roll

$14.75

Snow crab and cucumber. Topped with fresh salmon, tempura flakes, and Sriracha.

Rock & Eel Roll

Rock & Eel Roll

$14.75

Tempura fried eel, snow crab, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with masago and eel sauce.

Salmon Zest Roll

Salmon Zest Roll

$15.25

Snow crab and fresh salmon wrapped in soy paper. Topped with fresh salmon and lemon zest. Served with ponzu sauce.

Surf & Turf Roll

Surf & Turf Roll

$16.75

Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, and crab stick. Topped with thinly sliced ribeye, teriyaki sauce, Sriracha, and scallions.

Surf Roll

Surf Roll

$14.75

Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with tuna, sriracha, sesame seeds, and ponzu sauce.

Thai Roll

Thai Roll

$13.25

Snow crab, avocado, asparagus, whitefish, and cream cheese deep-fried in panko. Topped with a savory sweet sauce.

Tuck & Roll

Tuck & Roll

$10.75

Soft-shell crab, asparagus, and spicy tuna. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$15.00

Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with a creamy crawfish, escolar and crab stick. Finished with eel sauce, green onions, and masago.

Who-Dat Roll

$14.75

Ya-Ya Roll

$15.75

Spicy crawfish, fried oysters, and avocado topped with snow crab, steamed shrimp, Tabasco mayo, and Cajun seasoning.

Sushi/Sashimi

(2pc.)
Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.25+
Avocado

Avocado

$4.25+
Baby Soft Shell Crab

Baby Soft Shell Crab

$7.25+
Black Tobiko

Black Tobiko

$5.25+

Crab Stick

$5.00+
Eel

Eel

$5.50+
Egg

Egg

$4.50+
Escolar

Escolar

$5.50+
Fresh Salmon

Fresh Salmon

$6.00+

Habanero Tobiko

$5.50+
Lemon Fish

Lemon Fish

$5.25+Out of stock
Mackerel

Mackerel

$5.00+
Monkfish Liver

Monkfish Liver

$8.25+
Octopus

Octopus

$5.50+

Ora King Salmon

$10.00+Out of stock
Quail Egg

Quail Egg

$4.00+

Red Snapper

$5.25+
Salmon Roe

Salmon Roe

$5.25+
Sashimi - Fatty Tuna

Sashimi - Fatty Tuna

$11.00

Sashimi - Sea Urchin

$14.50Out of stock
Shrimp

Shrimp

$5.25+
Smelt Roe

Smelt Roe

$5.25+

Smoked Salmon

$5.75+
Squid

Squid

$5.25+
Surf Clam

Surf Clam

$5.25+
Sushi - Fatty Tuna

Sushi - Fatty Tuna

$11.00

Sushi - Sea Urchin

$14.50Out of stock
Sweet Shrimp

Sweet Shrimp

$8.00+
Tofu Skin

Tofu Skin

$4.50+
Tuna

Tuna

$6.00+
Wasabi Tobiko

Wasabi Tobiko

$5.25+
White Tuna

White Tuna

$5.25+

YellowTail

$5.75+

Box Sushi

Box Sushi Eel

$12.25

Box Sushi Crab

$10.75

Box Sushi Shrimp

$10.75

Box Sushi Tuna

$11.75

Box Sushi YellowTail

$11.75

Box Sushi Fresh or Smoked Salmon

$11.25

Box Sushi Combination

$11.75

Entrées

Baked Salmon Dinner

$21.00
Chicken Katsu Dinner

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$17.00

Panko-crusted chicken and tonkatsu sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$17.00

(6 pc.) Shrimp and (6 pc.) assorted veggies.

Teriyaki Dinner

$21.00+
Chirashi Sushi Dinner

Chirashi Sushi Dinner

$30.00

Assortment of sashimi on a bed of rice.

Maki Sushi Platter

$22.00
Sashimi Platter Dinner

Sashimi Platter Dinner

$27.00

Assortment of sashimi.

Sushi Platter Dinner

$25.00

Assortment of nigiri sushi and a California roll.

Unagi Donburi Dinner

$20.00

Fried Rice, Noodles & Soups

Combo Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice

$12.00+

Clear Soup (8oz)

$3.00

Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.

Clear Soup (16oz)

$5.50

Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.

Clear Soup (32oz)

$10.00

Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.

Miso Soup (8oz)

$3.00

Wakame, green onions, and tofu.

Miso Soup (16oz)

$5.50

Wakame, green onions, and tofu.

Miso Soup (32oz)

$10.00

Wakame, green onions, and tofu.

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$13.00

Beef, chicken, shrimp, and assorted vegetables.

Sides

House Salad

$3.75

Side Fried Rice (Lunch Only)

$4.00

White Rice

$3.50

Wok Seared Vegetables

$6.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

Pickled Wasabi

$2.00

Eel Sauce

$0.50

Seafood Sauce (Yum Yum)

$0.50

Spicy Mayo Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Naruto Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Habanero Sauce

$0.50

Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Japanese Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Jalapeńo Sauce

$0.50

Cilantro Yuzu Sauce

$0.50

Katsu Sauce

$0.50

LSU Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry Cream Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Yuzu Honey Sauce

$0.50

Yuzu Sauce

$0.50

8 Oz. Sauce

$6.00

16 Oz. Sauce

$10.00

32 Oz. Sauce

$18.00

Side of sauce

$0.50

To-Go Extras

Chopsticks

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce (Light Sodium)

Extra Wasabi

Extra Ginger

No Wasabi or Ginger

No Wasabi

No Ginger

Forks

Catering

Catering Food

All catering orders need to be placed AT LEAST 2 days in advance.

Sushi Sampler Tray

$95.00

An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 10 - 15 guests. Comes with 2: Crab Stick Sushi, Octopus Sushi, Red Snapper Sushi, Salmon Sushi, Shrimp Sushi, Tuna Escolar, Escolar Sushi and 1 roll (8 pieces) of: Pink Lady Roll, Rock & Roll, Rainbow Roll, Snow Crab Roll, Crunchy Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Ichiban Roll. No Substitutions allowed!

Medium Sushi Tray

$180.00

An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 20 - 25 guests. Additional persons can be added for $12/person.

Large Sushi Tray

$300.00

An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 35 - 45 guests. Additional persons may be added for $12/person.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

BATON ROUGE LOCATION ONLY!!! for Online and Toast Takeout app. Order for Curbside and we'll have someone bring out your order.

Website

Location

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

