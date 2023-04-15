- Home
- /
- Baton Rouge
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill - Baton Rouge Location
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill - Baton Rouge Location
1,361 Reviews
$$
5741 Essen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Popular Items
Food
Hot Small Plates
Baked Salmon Appetizer
Salmon and snow crab baked and topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Creamy Spicy Shrimp
Golden tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in our savory creamy spicy mayo.
Edamame
Gyoza Dumplings
Steamed, fried, or pan-fried homemade pork and cabbage gyoza dumplings.
Ika Fries
Tempura fried squid strings with a side of our seafood sauce.
Sushi Egg Rolls
Crawfish, avocado, crab mix, cream cheese, wasabi mayo, and sweet chili sauce.
Tempura
Tempura fried chicken.
Tokyo Poppers
Stuffed jalapeños with krab mix, spicy tuna, and cream cheese. Tempura fried and topped with sweet chili sauce and mustard sauce.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Wasabi Shrimp
Golden tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in a sweet wasabi mayo.
Yaki Tori
Grilled chicken or shrimp with green onions. Topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.
Cold Small Plates
Beef Tataki
(9 pc.) Thinly-sliced rare ribeye topped with Sriracha, togarashi, ponzu sauce, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Red Snapper Sashimi Appetizer
(6 pc.) Red snapper sashimi.
Salmon Sashimi Appetizer
(6 pc.) Salmon sashimi.
Sashimi Sampler
Sampler variety of fish.
Sushi Sampler
Tuna Sashimi Appetizer
(6 pc.) Tuna sashimi.
Tuna Tataki
(9 pc.) Thinly sliced tuna topped with ponzu sauce, masago, Sriracha, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Yellow Tail Sashimi Appetizer
(6 pc.) Yellowtail sashimi.
Yellowtail Yuzu
(9 pc.) Thinly sliced yellowtail, jalapeños, sweet red onions, cilantro, and yuzu vinaigrette.
Tuna Sandwich
Salads
Cucumber Krab Salad
Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce. Topped with crab stick and sesame seeds.
Cucumber Salad
Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce and sesame seeds.
Ichiban Salad
Sashimi Salad
Mixed greens with assorted sashimi, masago, and wasabi tobiko tossed in our house-made ponzu vinaigrette.
Seafood Salad
Sliced cucumber, crab, whitefish, katsuobushi, salmon, tuna, octopus, sesame seeds, masago, and green onions tossed in our house-made ponzu sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Mixed seaweed tossed in sesame dressing.
Snow Krab Salad
Snow crab mix topped with sliced avocado, masago, and sesame seeds.
Spicy Salmon Salad
Sliced cucumbers, diced salmon, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.
Spicy Tuna Salad
Sliced cucumbers, diced tuna, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.
Squid Salad
Marinated tender squid tossed in a sesame dressing.
Takosu Salad
Thinly sliced octopus with thinly sliced lemon, cucumber, wakame, and green onions with our house-made ponzu sauce.
Mike Salad
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll
Avocado
BBQ Yellow Tail Roll
Cucumber, masago, BBQ yellowtail, benito flakes, and green onions. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Boston Hand Roll
California Roll
Avocado, cucumber, crab stick, and masago.
Crawfish Roll
Spicy crawfish.
Crunchy Dynamite Roll
Assortment of fish mixed in chili sauce with tempura flakes.
Crunchy Roll
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber sesame seeds.
Dragon Roll
Cucumber, avocado, masago, and crab stick. Topped with BBQ eel and avocado.
Dynamite Roll
Assortment of fish mixed in a chili sauce.
Futomaki Roll
Tomago, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, asparagus, Japanese pickles, masago, and sesame seeds.
Miami Roll
Fresh salmon, avocado, mango, and masago.
Philadelphia Roll
Cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon, and scallions.
Rainbow Roll
Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus. Topped with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.
Rice Paper Roll
Lettuce, avocado, asparagus, tuna, masago, and crab stick wrapped in rice paper. Served with a hoisin dipping sauce. *Sauce contains peanuts.
Rock & Roll
Snow crab, tempura fried shrimp, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.
Salmon Roll
Salmon, avocado, scallions, and masago.
Salmon Skin Roll
Japanese pickles, masago, benito flakes, scallions, cucumber, and crispy salmon skin.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and masago. Topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon and avocado.
Snow Crab Roll
Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus.
Soft Shell Crab Roll
Special Eel Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber, avocado, and masago. Topped with eel sauce.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Steamed shrimp, cucumber, and chili sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna mixed in spicy chili sauce and green onions.
Spring Roll
Cucumber, avocado, tomago, masago, fried onions, asparagus, and masago wrapped in rice paper. Served with a side of naruto sauce.
Summer Roll
Fresh salmon, crab stick, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, asparagus, masago, and mango wrapped in rice paper. Served with a naruto dipping sauce.
Tokyo Roll
Tuna, snow crab, and avocado. Topped with sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
Tuna.
Vegetable Roll
Snow crab and tempura flakes.
Yellow Tail Roll
Masago, avocado, yellowtail, and green onions.
Kani Naruto
Crab stick, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with naruto sauce.
Salmon Naruto
Salmon, masago, and avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.
Snow Crab Naruto
Snow crab, avocado, and asparagus wrapped in cucumber. Served with naruto sauce.
Tuna Naruto
Tuna, avocado, and masago wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.
Yellowtail Naruto
Yellowtail, masago, and Avocado wrapped in cucumber. Served with ponzu sauce.
Specialty Rolls
Aphrodite Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber and mango wrapped in soy paper. Topped with snow crab, strawberry, kiwi, creamy strawberry sauce and toasted coconut.
Bayou Roll
Soft-shell crab and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, masago, scallions, and eel sauce.
Caliente Roll
Tuna and guacamole mix wrapped in soy paper.
Death Valley Roll
Fiesta Roll
Fire in the hole Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeños on the inside. Topped with snow crab, tuna, avocado, habanero chili sauce, spicy ponzu, wasabi tobiko, and habanero masago.
Fried Snapper Roll
Snow crab, avocado, masago, cream cheese, tempura fried snapper with a side of our in-house seafood sauce.
He Roll
Snow crab, tuna, avocado, obba mint leaf, and Red Onions on the inside. Topped with tuna, yellowtail, jalapeño, and our house-made yuzu vinagrette.
Ichiban Roll
Our most popular roll. Seared peppered tuna and avocado on the inside. Topped with wasabi tobiko, snow crab, crunchy flakes, and eel sauce.
Japonaise Roll
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and jalapeños on the inside. Topped with snow crab, tempura fried soft-shell crawfish, and seafood sauce.
Katana Roll
Kiss Me Roll
Avocado, snow krab, tempura soft-shelled crawfish. Topped with steamed shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado, Japanese honey mustard and green onions,
Lagniappe Roll
Spicy tuna, snow crab, avocado, & asparagus. Topped with guacamole, tuna, yellowtail, spicy ponzu, creamy cilantro sauce, cilantro, & truffle oil.
LSU Roll
Tempura fried oysters, snow crab, asparagus, and avocado on the inside. Topped with tempura flakes, and our in-house Purple and Gold LSU sauce.
Mango Tango Roll
Snow crab and mango wrapped in soy paper. Topped with fresh salmon, mango salsa, spicy ponzu, jalapeño sauce, and lemon zest.
Moscona Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, snow crab, and crushed macadamia nuts on the inside. Topped with garlic butter-seared red snapper, sriracha, yuzu honey, and toasted coconut.
Moto Roll
On The Fly Roll
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy salmon, snow crab, asparagus, avocado, and tempura flakes wrapped in a pink soy paper.
Popeye Roll
Fresh salmon, snow crab, and avocado. Wrapped with baby spinach, rice, and rice paper. Topped with jalapeño sauce and sweet chili sauce.
Red Dragon Roll
Snow crab and cucumber. Topped with eel, tuna, and eel sauce.
Red Stick Roll
Snow crab and cucumber. Topped with fresh salmon, tempura flakes, and Sriracha.
Rock & Eel Roll
Tempura fried eel, snow crab, avocado, and tempura flakes. Topped with masago and eel sauce.
Salmon Zest Roll
Snow crab and fresh salmon wrapped in soy paper. Topped with fresh salmon and lemon zest. Served with ponzu sauce.
Surf & Turf Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, asparagus, and crab stick. Topped with thinly sliced ribeye, teriyaki sauce, Sriracha, and scallions.
Surf Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese, and avocado. Topped with tuna, sriracha, sesame seeds, and ponzu sauce.
Thai Roll
Snow crab, avocado, asparagus, whitefish, and cream cheese deep-fried in panko. Topped with a savory sweet sauce.
Tuck & Roll
Soft-shell crab, asparagus, and spicy tuna. Topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with a creamy crawfish, escolar and crab stick. Finished with eel sauce, green onions, and masago.
Who-Dat Roll
Ya-Ya Roll
Spicy crawfish, fried oysters, and avocado topped with snow crab, steamed shrimp, Tabasco mayo, and Cajun seasoning.
Sushi/Sashimi
Asparagus
Avocado
Baby Soft Shell Crab
Black Tobiko
Crab Stick
Eel
Egg
Escolar
Fresh Salmon
Habanero Tobiko
Lemon Fish
Mackerel
Monkfish Liver
Octopus
Ora King Salmon
Quail Egg
Red Snapper
Salmon Roe
Sashimi - Fatty Tuna
Sashimi - Sea Urchin
Shrimp
Smelt Roe
Smoked Salmon
Squid
Surf Clam
Sushi - Fatty Tuna
Sushi - Sea Urchin
Sweet Shrimp
Tofu Skin
Tuna
Wasabi Tobiko
White Tuna
YellowTail
Box Sushi
Entrées
Baked Salmon Dinner
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Panko-crusted chicken and tonkatsu sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
(6 pc.) Shrimp and (6 pc.) assorted veggies.
Teriyaki Dinner
Chirashi Sushi Dinner
Assortment of sashimi on a bed of rice.
Maki Sushi Platter
Sashimi Platter Dinner
Assortment of sashimi.
Sushi Platter Dinner
Assortment of nigiri sushi and a California roll.
Unagi Donburi Dinner
Fried Rice, Noodles & Soups
Combo Fried Rice
Fried Rice
Clear Soup (8oz)
Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.
Clear Soup (16oz)
Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.
Clear Soup (32oz)
Mushrooms, fried onions, and green onions.
Miso Soup (8oz)
Wakame, green onions, and tofu.
Miso Soup (16oz)
Wakame, green onions, and tofu.
Miso Soup (32oz)
Wakame, green onions, and tofu.
Yaki Udon
Beef, chicken, shrimp, and assorted vegetables.
Sides
House Salad
Side Fried Rice (Lunch Only)
White Rice
Wok Seared Vegetables
Sushi Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Pickled Wasabi
Eel Sauce
Seafood Sauce (Yum Yum)
Spicy Mayo Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Spicy Ponzu Sauce
Naruto Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Sriracha Sauce
Habanero Sauce
Gyoza Sauce
Ginger Dressing
Ginger Sauce
Japanese Honey Mustard Sauce
Jalapeńo Sauce
Cilantro Yuzu Sauce
Katsu Sauce
LSU Sauce
Strawberry Cream Sauce
Sweet Chili Sauce
Yuzu Honey Sauce
Yuzu Sauce
8 Oz. Sauce
16 Oz. Sauce
32 Oz. Sauce
Side of sauce
To-Go Extras
Catering
Catering Food
Sushi Sampler Tray
An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 10 - 15 guests. Comes with 2: Crab Stick Sushi, Octopus Sushi, Red Snapper Sushi, Salmon Sushi, Shrimp Sushi, Tuna Escolar, Escolar Sushi and 1 roll (8 pieces) of: Pink Lady Roll, Rock & Roll, Rainbow Roll, Snow Crab Roll, Crunchy Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Ichiban Roll. No Substitutions allowed!
Medium Sushi Tray
An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 20 - 25 guests. Additional persons can be added for $12/person.
Large Sushi Tray
An assortment of sushi (nigiri) and sushi rolls that feeds 35 - 45 guests. Additional persons may be added for $12/person.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
BATON ROUGE LOCATION ONLY!!! for Online and Toast Takeout app. Order for Curbside and we'll have someone bring out your order.
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70810