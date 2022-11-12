Restaurant header imageView gallery

Incredible Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

26000 Chardon Rd Suite C

Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Order Again

Appetizers

Lobster Bites

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Oysters

$12.00

Salmon Strips

$18.00

Catfish Nuggets

$12.00

Incredible Rolls

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Broccli

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fire Cracker Shrimp

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Loaded Potato (Chicken)

$16.00

Loaded Potato (Steak)

$18.00

Loaded Potato (Scampi)

$20.00

Catfish Strips

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Steak Philly

$15.00

Polish Boys

$8.00

Wing Dings

$0.65

Potato Skins (4) With Chicken

$12.00

Potato Skins Regular

$10.00

Potato Skins With Shrimp

$14.00

Entrees

Perch

$18.00

Salmon

$22.00

Catfish

$20.00

Orange Roughy

$23.00

Scampi

$26.00

Lamb Chop

$24.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Tomyhawk

$75.00

Lobster

$30.00

Turkey Chops

$22.00

Turkey Ribs

$20.00

Alfredo chicken

$18.00

Alfredo steak

$20.00

Alfredo scampi

$20.00

Rice bowl chicken

$15.00

Rice bowl steak

$16.00

Rice bowl shrimp

$14.00

3 Whole Wings And Fries

$10.00

6 Wing Dings And Fries

$10.00

Turkey Burger And Fries

$14.00

Burger And Fries

$13.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Wing Dinner

$18.00

Scampi Rice Bowl

$19.00

Lobster Alferdo

$28.00

Surf N Turf

$50.00

Full rack lamb chops

$85.00

Half rack lamb chops

$45.00

Quarter rack lamb

$24.00

Salmon Sliders

$12.00

Turkey Silders

$12.00

Chicken And Waffles

$18.00

Scampi And Grits

$24.99

Orange Roughy & Grits

$18.00

Lamb Chops And Eggs

$24.99

Big Breakfast Platter

$18.00

French Toast

$16.00

Salmon Patties

$18.00

Big BLT

$12.00

Big Breakfast Crossanwhich

$12.00

Tbone

$38.00

Salmon Alfredo

$20.00

Lobster alfredo

$24.00

Salmon Rice Bowl

$20.00

Fish & chips OR

$23.00

Fish & chips CF

$20.00

Fish & chips Whiting

$16.00

Sides

Fried Rice

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic parm potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Yellow rice

$5.00

Fire roasted corn

$5.00

Mac n cheese

$5.00

Beans

$2.00

Corn

$2.00

Chips and salsa

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Greens

$5.00

Cole slaw

$5.00

Chicken

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Scampi (3)

$8.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Eggs

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Pork Bacon

$5.00

Toast

$5.00

Noodles

$6.00

Add ons

Chicken

$6.00

Steak

$7.00

Beef

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Scampi (3)

$8.00

Lobster tail

$16.00

Oysters (3)

$9.00

Salmon

$8.00

Whole wing

$2.00

Wing ding

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Soul Roll Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Salad ( Chicken)

$12.00

Taco Salad ( Steak)

$12.00

Taco Salad ( Beef)

$10.00

Taco Rice Bowl (Chicken)

$12.00

Taco Rice Bowl ( Steak)

$12.00

Taco Rice Bowl ( Beef)

$10.00

3 Soft Tacos ( Beef)

$8.00

3 Soft Tacos ( Chicken)

$10.00

3 Soft Tacos ( Shrimp)

$12.00

3 Soft Tacos ( Steak)

3 Soft Tacos ( Steak)

$12.00

3 Hard Tacos ( Beef)

$8.00

3 Hard Tacos ( Chicken)

$10.00

3 Hard Tacos ( Steak)

$12.00

3 Hard Tacos ( Shrimp)

$12.00

Nachos ( Beef)

$10.00

Nachos ( Chicken)

$12.00

Nachos (Steak)

$12.00

Birria tacos 2

$6.00

Happy Hour Specials

Salmon Tenders + Fries

$16.00

Turkey Burger + Fries

$12.00

Beef Burger + Fries

$12.00

Incredible Rolls

$12.00

Catfish Nuggets + Fries

$10.00

Firecracker Shrimp + Fries

$10.00

6 wing Dings + fries

$8.00

3 whole wings + fries

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Wine

$6.00

Tito’s

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Beer

$4.00

Potatoe Skins Regular

$10.00

Potatoe Skins Chicken

$12.00

NA Beverages

Red bull

$8.00

Bottled water

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Liquor

Jello Shots

$2.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Power Hour Hennessy

$5.00

Power Hour Patron

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Tanqueray Gin

$6.00

Henny And Dusse

$6.00

Casamigo And Don Julio

$7.00

Flights

$20.00

Nursing Cocktails

$10.00

E&j

$5.00

Ciroc

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolute

$5.00

Kettle one

$5.00

Floh Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Tanqueray Sterling

$6.00

Patron silver

$8.00

Patron anejo

$11.00

Patron repasado

$10.00

1942

$20.00

Casamigo Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Repasado

$10.00

Casamigos anejo

$11.00

Don Julio blanc

$8.00

Don Julio repasado

$10.00

Don Julio anejo

$11.00

Casalazul

$21.00

Jose. Cuervo

$4.00

Avion

$7.00

Avion 44

$20.00

1800

$6.00

Teremana

$8.00

Lo Bos

$9.00

Tequila Flights

$22.00

Casa Azul

Casa Azul

$20.00

Cincoro

$20.00

Deleon anejo

$10.00

Deleon silver

$8.00

Espolon silver

$5.00

Espolon anejo

$6.00

Suavecito

$11.00

Coramino

$18.00

Crown royal

$6.00

Jameson

$5.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Jack daniels

$5.00

Makers mark

$7.00

Fire ball

$3.00

Woodford reserve

$7.00

Hennessey

$8.00

1738 Remy

$9.00

Hennessy XO

$20.00

Dusse

$8.00

Remy vsop

$8.00

Remy XO

$20.00

Cocktails

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Blue Muthafucka

$12.00

Margaritas

$12.00

Long Island iced tea

$12.00

Moscow mule

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Top shelf long island

$15.00

Shirley temple

$12.00

Mrs INC

$12.00

Nurse Tate

$14.00

Sachs Nicole

$12.00

Beer & Misc

Angry orchard crispy apple

$5.00

Angry orchard green apple

$5.00

Rose

$5.00

Riunite

$6.00

Lambrusco peach

$6.00

Lambrusco rose

$6.00

Corona light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Red stripe

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Genesis

$6.00

Bud light

$4.00

Miller light

$4.00

Yungling

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Lambrusco white

$5.00

Myxx

$5.00

Mini Moet

$30.00

MGD

$5.00

C light

$5.00

Mini moet

$30.00

Wine

White zinfindel

$7.00

Sweet red

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pink moscato

$7.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Sweet Peach

$6.00

Tropical Pineapple

$7.00

Wild Berry

$7.00

Stella Rose

Stella Rose

$9.00

Myxx

$7.00

Lambrusco

$7.00

Hooka

Hookah

$50.00

Champagne

Moet

$200.00

Belaire

$150.00

Belaire blue

$175.00

Don p

$700.00

Perrier julet

$450.00

Ace of spade

$750.00

Clicquot

$150.00

Champange Full Tower

$50.00

Champange Tower Half

$30.00

Regular Mimosa

$7.00

Bottle service

Ciroc

$150.00

Hennessy

$150.00

Remy 1738

$150.00

Patron

$175.00

Patron anejo

$200.00

Patron repo

$200.00

Casamigos

$175.00

Casamigos Repo

$200.00

Castamigos anjeo

$200.00

Avion

$175.00

Avion 44

$500.00

Avion repo

$200.00

Dusse

$150.00

Cincoro

$300.00

Teramana

$175.00

LosBos

$200.00

1942

$500.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$250.00

Don Julio Respsado

$250.00

Ladies Night specials

Casamigo

$5.00

Wine

$4.00

Cocktails

$8.00

Patron

Patron

$5.00

Thirsty thursdays

Titos

$5.00

Hennessy

$6.00

Jameson

$4.00

Hoookah fri-sun

Hooka( F-S)

$75.00

Hookah (M-T)

$60.00

New Hookah Head ( M-T)

$30.00

New Hookah Head ( F-S)

$35.00

Hookah coal refill

$5.00

Drinks

Casamigo Silver

$7.00

Patron Silver

$6.00

Happy Hour Cocktail

$8.00

Wine

$4.00

Hennessy

$5.00

Tito's

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Casamigo anjeo

Casamigos anjeo

$8.00

Lemon drop

$8.00

Wing Dings

$0.65

Chicken and waffles

Patron

$6.00

Henny

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

26000 Chardon Rd Suite C, Richmond Heights, OH 44143

Directions

