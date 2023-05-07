India Palace
12817 Preston Rd
Suite 105
Dallas, TX 75230
Food Menu
Appetizer
Papad
Crispy lentil wafers
Vegetable Samosa
Crisp patties stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas
Vegetable Pakoda
Mixed vegetable fritters
Onion Bhaji
Chickpea patty stuffed with onion and spices
Aloo Tikki
Crispy fried potatoes in jacket, topped with sweet yogurt and tamarind chutneys
Dahi Papri
Shallow fried chickpea flour cake with spicy chickpeas and chutneys
Apt Gobi Manchurian
Stir fried cauliflower with spices
Calamari
Deep fried calamari rings
Hummus
Served with Naan
Apt Paneer Tikka
Marinated, grilled paneer with Indian Spices
Lamb Samosa
Crisp patties stuffed with spiced ground lamb and peas
Apt Chili Paneer
Paneer sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions
Apt Chili Chicken
Chicken made Indo-Chinese style. Spicy
Apt Chicken 65
South Indian specialty with lots of spices
Apt Chicken Tikka
Boneless, succulent chicken gently broiled
Apt Sheekh Kebab
Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer
Fish Amritsari
Fried tilapia in a season spice
Coconut Curry Mussels
Mussels cooked with coconut curry sauce
Assorted Appetizers
A fine representation of our choice appetizers. Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian: Recommended for two people
Soups & Salads
Kachumber Salad
Cucumber, tomatoes and green peppers with tangy spices and lemon juice
Madras Soup
Coconut tomato soup with dash of Indian Spices
Lentil Soup
Delicately spiced lentil soup
Mulligatwany Soup
Delicately spiced lentil soup garnished with rice and chicken
House Salad
Mixed green salad with tomatoes, choice of dressing
Raita
Cool yogurt, cucumber, potato, fresh mint
Onion Salad
Plain Yogurt
Fresh Indian Bread
Tandoori Roti
Unleavemed whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor
Naan
Leavened white bread baked in the tandoor
Palace Naan
Leavened bread with nuts and raisins
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread with onions and spices
Paratha
Buttered, layered whole wheat bread
Aloo Paratha
Whole wheat bread with potatoes and peas
Puri
Whole wheat puffed bread, deep fried
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread with garlic
Keema Naan
Leavened bread with mildly spiced lamb
Habanero Naan
Leavened bread with habanero, onions and spices
Quesadila Naan
Leavened bread with cheese
Tandoori / Grill
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, and very mild spices
Chicken Tikka
Boneless, succulent chicken gently broiled
Paneer Tikka
Paneer (homemade cheese) marinatd in spices
Sheekh Kebab
Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer
Reshmi Kebab
Bonless chicken marinated in chef's secret recipe and barbecue
Tandoori Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated in spices and roasted
Trio Chicken Kebab
Three kinds of kebabs- green, yellow, and red- served with fresh vegetables
Palace Special Mixed Grill
Combination of tandoori specialties, definitely recommended
Fish Bahar
An 8 ounce coriander/fennel crusted salmon with Indian spices, grilled in tandoor to perfection, accompanied with rice, pan seared vegetables and masala sauce
Lamb Chop Hariyahli
Tandoori grilled lamb chops accompanied by sauteed vegetables, and cilantro-based curry sauce
Specials
Beef
Beef Balti
Beef curry cooked with fennel, turmeric, and touch of vinegar
Beef Curry
A heavenly curry made according to authentic Jaipur style
Beef Masala
Tender cubes of beef cooked in masala sauce
Beef Shai
Cubes of beef cooking in a cream and almond sauce. Rich and mild
Beef Vindaloo
Extra hot and spiced beef cooked with potatoes in a tangy, sharp sauce
Beef Jalfrezi
Succulent beef gently sauteed with tomatoes, onion, bell peppers and a touch of classic curry sauce
Beef Punjabi
Beef cubes in curry sauce with cauliflower
Beef Madras
Tender cubes of beef sautéed with potatoes and chilies. Hot and spicy
Beef Phall
Chunks of beef, extra extra hot
Chicken
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked with exotic curry sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
Extra spiced chicken cooked with tomatoes in a tangy, lightly spiced sauce. Extra Hot
Chicken Green Curry
Diced chicken cooked with spinach-cilantro curry sauce
Chicken Coconut Curry
Chicken cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut
Chili Chicken
Chicken cooked with chili peppers
Chicken Saagwala
Chicken cooked with creamed spinach and a touch of curry sauce
Chicken Jalfrezi
Tender chicken pieces marinated with fresh group spices, sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers
Chicken Tikka Masala
Diced tandoori chicken cooked with tomatoes and herb sauce
Chicken Tikka Madras
Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with potatoes and chilies. Hot and Spicy
Chicken Shai Korma
Boneless chicken cooked in almond and cream sauce with fruits
Chicken Pepper Fry
Tender pieces of chicken marinated in black pepper and fresh spices
Butter Chicken
Punjabi dish! Chicken cooed with tomato based sauce and butter
Chicken 65
South Indian specialty with lots of spices
Garlic Chicken
Chicken with garlic sauce
Kadhai Chicken
Chicken with bell pepper and onions
Chicken Phall
Chunks of chicken, extra extra hot
Murgh Masala
Chicken cooked in tomato, yogurt, and Indian spices
Lamb
Lamb Curry
Lamb cubes cooked in a blend of curry spices
Lamb Masala
Tender pieces of barbecued lamb simmered in a piquant sauce with tomatoes and herb sauce
Saag Gosht
Lamb cooked with creamed spinach and touch of curry sauce
Lamb Shai Korma
Lamb cooked in almond and cream sauce
Lamb Balti
Lamb curry cooked with fennel, turmeric, and touch of vinegar
Lamb Phall
Chunks of lamb, extra extra hot
Goat Curry
North Indian Specialty
Dal Gosht
Extra spiced lamb cooked with yellow lentils and fresh coriander
Lamb Vindaloo
Extra spiced lamb cooked with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce
Lamb Chop Masala
Lamb cooked in tomatoes, onion and spices
Rogan Josh
Chef's secret recipe
Seafood
Tandoori Shrimp Masala
Tandoori prawn cooked with tomato and herb sauce
Fish Masala
Fish cooked in tomato and herb sauce
Fish Madras
Mahi-Mahi fish with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce
Shrimp Coconut Curry
Shrimp cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut
Shrimp Vindaloo
Extra hot shrimp cooked with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce
Fish Curry
Our chef's secret recipe
Bombay Shrimp Curry
A classic spiced dish
Salmon Masala Goa
Fish cooked in tomato and coconut herb sauce
Chili Shrimp
Prawns sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions
Salmon Saagwala
Fish cooked with creamy spinach and touch of curry sauce
Vegetables
Bombay Potato
Hot and spicy potatoes cooked with mustard seeds and spices
Aloo Bengan
Baby eggplant and potatoes sauteed in onions and tomatoes with a touch of curry sauce
Navratten Korma
Assortment of vegetables cooked with almonds and cream sauce
Palak Paneer
Tender chunks of fresh homemade cheese in creamed spinach
Mattar Paneer
Fresh garden peas cooked with our homemade cheese and curry sauce
Malai Kofta Kashmiri
Dumpling of fresh vegetables and cheese cooked in a mild almond and cream sauce
Bhindi Do Pyaza
Fresh okra cooked with diced onions and spices
Channa Dal
Yellow lentils with spices
Nawabi Kofta
Spinach balls stuffed with dry fruits and nuts, cooked in masala sauce or green curry
Kadhai Pakora Punjabi
Dumpling of mixed vegetables, cooked in chickpea flour, yogurt and mustard seeds. Tangy
Paneer Masala
Homemade cheese cooked in a tomato and herb sauce
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce
Dal Maharani
Black lentils with spices
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in spicy sauce
Channa Balti
Chickpeas, potatoes and onions in spicy curry
Chili Paneer
Paneer sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions
Saag Channa
Spinach cooked with chickpeas
Dal Tarka
Split moong lentils with spices
Tawa Vegetables
Fresh okra, Indian eggplant, potatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower and green beans cooked with dry mango and pomegranate powder and cloves
Kofta Masala
Dumpling of fresh vegetables and cheese cooked in masala sauce
Kadhai Paneer
Paneer curry with bell pepper and onions
Paneer Jalfrezi
Homemade cheese sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper
Plain Saag
Creamed spinach
Channa Masala
Rice & Biryani
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
Goat Biryani
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
Palace Special Pilau
Basmati rice sauteed with peas, fruits, nuts and homemade cheese
Extra Rice
Basmati Rice
Turmeric Rice
Chutneys
Sweet Mango Chutney
Chutney
Lime Pickle
Pickle
Mixed Pickles
Pickle
Mango Pickle
Pickle
Half Masala Sauce
Full Masala Sauce
Full Curry Sauce
Half Curry Sauce
Full Vindaloo Sauce
Half Vindaloo Sauce
Full Korma Sauce
Half Korma Sauce
Full Tamarind Chutney
Half Tamarind Chutney
Full Mint Chutney
Half Mint Chutney
Full Green Curry Sauce
Half Green Curry Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
