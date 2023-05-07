Restaurant header imageView gallery

India Palace

review star

No reviews yet

12817 Preston Rd

Suite 105

Dallas, TX 75230

Food Menu

Appetizer

Papad

$3.00

Crispy lentil wafers

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Crisp patties stuffed with spiced potatoes and green peas

Vegetable Pakoda

$7.00

Mixed vegetable fritters

Onion Bhaji

$7.00

Chickpea patty stuffed with onion and spices

Aloo Tikki

$9.00

Crispy fried potatoes in jacket, topped with sweet yogurt and tamarind chutneys

Dahi Papri

$9.00

Shallow fried chickpea flour cake with spicy chickpeas and chutneys

Apt Gobi Manchurian

$15.00

Stir fried cauliflower with spices

Calamari

$15.00

Deep fried calamari rings

Hummus

$9.00

Served with Naan

Apt Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Marinated, grilled paneer with Indian Spices

Lamb Samosa

$9.00

Crisp patties stuffed with spiced ground lamb and peas

Apt Chili Paneer

$15.00

Paneer sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions

Apt Chili Chicken

$15.00

Chicken made Indo-Chinese style. Spicy

Apt Chicken 65

$15.00

South Indian specialty with lots of spices

Apt Chicken Tikka

$15.00

Boneless, succulent chicken gently broiled

Apt Sheekh Kebab

$15.00

Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer

Fish Amritsari

$15.00

Fried tilapia in a season spice

Coconut Curry Mussels

$18.00

Mussels cooked with coconut curry sauce

Assorted Appetizers

$19.00

A fine representation of our choice appetizers. Vegetarian & Non-Vegetarian: Recommended for two people

Soups & Salads

Kachumber Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, tomatoes and green peppers with tangy spices and lemon juice

Madras Soup

$7.00

Coconut tomato soup with dash of Indian Spices

Lentil Soup

$7.00

Delicately spiced lentil soup

Mulligatwany Soup

$7.00

Delicately spiced lentil soup garnished with rice and chicken

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed green salad with tomatoes, choice of dressing

Raita

$6.00

Cool yogurt, cucumber, potato, fresh mint

Onion Salad

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Fresh Indian Bread

Tandoori Roti

$4.00

Unleavemed whole wheat bread baked in the tandoor

Naan

$4.00

Leavened white bread baked in the tandoor

Palace Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread with nuts and raisins

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Leavened bread with onions and spices

Paratha

$6.00

Buttered, layered whole wheat bread

Aloo Paratha

$6.00

Whole wheat bread with potatoes and peas

Puri

$6.00

Whole wheat puffed bread, deep fried

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread with garlic

Keema Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread with mildly spiced lamb

Habanero Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread with habanero, onions and spices

Quesadila Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread with cheese

Tandoori / Grill

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, and very mild spices

Chicken Tikka

$19.00

Boneless, succulent chicken gently broiled

Paneer Tikka

$19.00

Paneer (homemade cheese) marinatd in spices

Sheekh Kebab

$19.00

Ground lamb blended with special spices and herbs cooked on skewer

Reshmi Kebab

$19.00

Bonless chicken marinated in chef's secret recipe and barbecue

Tandoori Prawns

$25.00

Jumbo prawns marinated in spices and roasted

Trio Chicken Kebab

$21.00

Three kinds of kebabs- green, yellow, and red- served with fresh vegetables

Palace Special Mixed Grill

$26.00

Combination of tandoori specialties, definitely recommended

Fish Bahar

$26.00

An 8 ounce coriander/fennel crusted salmon with Indian spices, grilled in tandoor to perfection, accompanied with rice, pan seared vegetables and masala sauce

Lamb Chop Hariyahli

$29.00

Tandoori grilled lamb chops accompanied by sauteed vegetables, and cilantro-based curry sauce

Specials

Shrimp Balchao

$26.00

Shrimp cooked with mustard seeds and spices

Chicken Xacuti

$20.00

Chicken cooked with roasted coconut and spices

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Lamb chops cooked with coconut and mustard seeds

Vegetable Xacuti

$20.00

Vegetables cooked with roasted coconut and spices

Beef

Beef Balti

$20.00

Beef curry cooked with fennel, turmeric, and touch of vinegar

Beef Curry

$20.00

A heavenly curry made according to authentic Jaipur style

Beef Masala

$20.00

Tender cubes of beef cooked in masala sauce

Beef Shai

$20.00

Cubes of beef cooking in a cream and almond sauce. Rich and mild

Beef Vindaloo

$20.00

Extra hot and spiced beef cooked with potatoes in a tangy, sharp sauce

Beef Jalfrezi

$20.00

Succulent beef gently sauteed with tomatoes, onion, bell peppers and a touch of classic curry sauce

Beef Punjabi

$20.00

Beef cubes in curry sauce with cauliflower

Beef Madras

$20.00

Tender cubes of beef sautéed with potatoes and chilies. Hot and spicy

Beef Phall

$20.00

Chunks of beef, extra extra hot

Chicken

Chicken Curry

$19.00

Boneless chicken cooked with exotic curry sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$19.00

Extra spiced chicken cooked with tomatoes in a tangy, lightly spiced sauce. Extra Hot

Chicken Green Curry

$19.00

Diced chicken cooked with spinach-cilantro curry sauce

Chicken Coconut Curry

$19.00

Chicken cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut

Chili Chicken

$19.00

Chicken cooked with chili peppers

Chicken Saagwala

$19.00

Chicken cooked with creamed spinach and a touch of curry sauce

Chicken Jalfrezi

$19.00

Tender chicken pieces marinated with fresh group spices, sautéed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers

Chicken Tikka Masala

$19.00

Diced tandoori chicken cooked with tomatoes and herb sauce

Chicken Tikka Madras

$19.00

Tender pieces of chicken sautéed with potatoes and chilies. Hot and Spicy

Chicken Shai Korma

$19.00

Boneless chicken cooked in almond and cream sauce with fruits

Chicken Pepper Fry

$19.00

Tender pieces of chicken marinated in black pepper and fresh spices

Butter Chicken

$19.00

Punjabi dish! Chicken cooed with tomato based sauce and butter

Chicken 65

$19.00

South Indian specialty with lots of spices

Garlic Chicken

$19.00

Chicken with garlic sauce

Kadhai Chicken

$19.00

Chicken with bell pepper and onions

Chicken Phall

$19.00

Chunks of chicken, extra extra hot

Murgh Masala

$19.00

Chicken cooked in tomato, yogurt, and Indian spices

Lamb

Lamb Curry

$21.00

Lamb cubes cooked in a blend of curry spices

Lamb Masala

$21.00

Tender pieces of barbecued lamb simmered in a piquant sauce with tomatoes and herb sauce

Saag Gosht

$21.00

Lamb cooked with creamed spinach and touch of curry sauce

Lamb Shai Korma

$21.00

Lamb cooked in almond and cream sauce

Lamb Balti

$21.00

Lamb curry cooked with fennel, turmeric, and touch of vinegar

Lamb Phall

$21.00

Chunks of lamb, extra extra hot

Goat Curry

$21.00

North Indian Specialty

Dal Gosht

$21.00

Extra spiced lamb cooked with yellow lentils and fresh coriander

Lamb Vindaloo

$21.00

Extra spiced lamb cooked with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce

Lamb Chop Masala

$28.00

Lamb cooked in tomatoes, onion and spices

Rogan Josh

$21.00

Chef's secret recipe

Seafood

Tandoori Shrimp Masala

$25.00

Tandoori prawn cooked with tomato and herb sauce

Fish Masala

$25.00

Fish cooked in tomato and herb sauce

Fish Madras

$25.00

Mahi-Mahi fish with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$25.00

Shrimp cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves and coconut

Shrimp Vindaloo

$25.00

Extra hot shrimp cooked with potatoes in a tangy, highly spiced sauce

Fish Curry

$25.00

Our chef's secret recipe

Bombay Shrimp Curry

$25.00

A classic spiced dish

Salmon Masala Goa

$25.00

Fish cooked in tomato and coconut herb sauce

Chili Shrimp

$25.00

Prawns sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions

Salmon Saagwala

$25.00

Fish cooked with creamy spinach and touch of curry sauce

Vegetables

Bombay Potato

$18.00

Hot and spicy potatoes cooked with mustard seeds and spices

Aloo Bengan

$18.00

Baby eggplant and potatoes sauteed in onions and tomatoes with a touch of curry sauce

Navratten Korma

$19.00

Assortment of vegetables cooked with almonds and cream sauce

Palak Paneer

$19.00

Tender chunks of fresh homemade cheese in creamed spinach

Mattar Paneer

$19.00

Fresh garden peas cooked with our homemade cheese and curry sauce

Malai Kofta Kashmiri

$19.00

Dumpling of fresh vegetables and cheese cooked in a mild almond and cream sauce

Bhindi Do Pyaza

$18.00

Fresh okra cooked with diced onions and spices

Channa Dal

$18.00

Yellow lentils with spices

Nawabi Kofta

$19.00

Spinach balls stuffed with dry fruits and nuts, cooked in masala sauce or green curry

Kadhai Pakora Punjabi

$18.00

Dumpling of mixed vegetables, cooked in chickpea flour, yogurt and mustard seeds. Tangy

Paneer Masala

$19.00

Homemade cheese cooked in a tomato and herb sauce

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$18.00

Fresh vegetables cooked in a curry sauce

Dal Maharani

$18.00

Black lentils with spices

Aloo Gobi

$18.00

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked in spicy sauce

Channa Balti

$18.00

Chickpeas, potatoes and onions in spicy curry

Chili Paneer

$19.00

Paneer sauteed with hot chili peppers and onions

Saag Channa

$18.00

Spinach cooked with chickpeas

Dal Tarka

$18.00

Split moong lentils with spices

Tawa Vegetables

$19.00

Fresh okra, Indian eggplant, potatoes, mushrooms, cauliflower and green beans cooked with dry mango and pomegranate powder and cloves

Kofta Masala

$19.00

Dumpling of fresh vegetables and cheese cooked in masala sauce

Kadhai Paneer

$19.00

Paneer curry with bell pepper and onions

Paneer Jalfrezi

$19.00

Homemade cheese sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper

Plain Saag

$18.00+

Creamed spinach

Channa Masala

$19.00

Rice & Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$23.00

Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita

Goat Biryani

$23.00

Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita

Chicken Biryani

$21.00

Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita

Shrimp Biryani

$25.00

Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita

Vegetable Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita

Palace Special Pilau

$9.00

Basmati rice sauteed with peas, fruits, nuts and homemade cheese

Extra Rice

$2.00

Basmati Rice

Turmeric Rice

$6.00

Chutneys

Sweet Mango Chutney

$3.00

Chutney

Lime Pickle

$3.00

Pickle

Mixed Pickles

$3.00

Pickle

Mango Pickle

$3.00

Pickle

Half Masala Sauce

$5.00

Full Masala Sauce

$10.00

Full Curry Sauce

$10.00

Half Curry Sauce

$5.00

Full Vindaloo Sauce

$10.00

Half Vindaloo Sauce

$5.00

Full Korma Sauce

$10.00

Half Korma Sauce

$5.00

Full Tamarind Chutney

$10.00

Half Tamarind Chutney

$5.00

Full Mint Chutney

$10.00

Half Mint Chutney

$5.00

Full Green Curry Sauce

$10.00

Half Green Curry Sauce

$5.00

Children's Menu

KIDS Grilled Chicken Kebab

$9.00

Comes with fries, fresh fruit and soft drink

KIDS Grilled Cheese Naan

$9.00

Comes with fries, fresh fruit and soft drink

KIDS Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Comes with fries, fresh fruit and soft drink

KIDS French Fries

$2.50

Plain salted fries

Desserts

Kheer Badami

$5.00

Traditional Indian rice pudding, made with raisins & nuts

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Sweet pastry ball served warm in a honey-flavored syrup

Mango Custard

$5.00

Custard

N/A Bev

Mango Lassi

$6.00
