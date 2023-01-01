Inside Park at St Bart's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
In the historical landmark St. Bart's Church, INSIDE PARK is the ‘third place’ in the lives of this dynamic Midtown NYC neighborhood. If people are not at work or at home, they're at INSIDE PARK enjoying freshly prepared foods, and relax with their friends, family and colleagues.
Location
325 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schnipper's - Midtown East - Midtown East
No Reviews
570 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10022
View restaurant