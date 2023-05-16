Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roka Akor | Scottsdale

4,685 Reviews

$$$

7299 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Food

Appetizers

Butterfish Tataki

$16.00

White Asparagus, Yuzu Shallot Dressing

Steamed Edamame

$6.00

Sea Salt

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Shiro Miso Soup

$7.00

Wild Mushrooms

Shishito Peppers

$12.00Out of stock

Ponzu, Bonito Flakes

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00Out of stock

Shallots, Garlic Ponzu

Prime Beef & Kimchi Dumplings

$16.00

Soy Vinaigrette

Grilled Pork Belly

$18.00

Pickled Local Radish, Maple Verjus

Albacore Tataki

$20.00

Sweet Potato Nest, Peppercorn Dressing

Crispy Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Crispy Rice, Serrano Aioli

Crispy Tiger Prawn

$17.00

(5 Piece) Sweet Chili Aioli

Spicy Fried Tofu

$13.00Out of stock

Avocado, Japanese Herb Salad

Yellowtail Modern Nigiri

$14.00

Pickled Wasabi, Yuzu Aioli

Flame Seared Salmon Modern Nigiri

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Miso, Fresh Dill

Premium Sashimi & Nigiri

Sashimi Chef's Selection 5 Types

$36.00Out of stock

(2 Piece Each)

Nigiri Chef's Selection 5 Types

$21.00Out of stock

(1 Piece Each)

Maki

Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Snow Crab

California Roll

$15.00

Snow Crab, Avocado, Tobiko

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.00

Sesame, Chili, Yamagobo, Asparagus

Salmon Avocado Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Chili Miso, Yuzu Aioli

Crispy Prawn Roll

$15.00

Avocado, Cucumbers, Spicy Aioli

Steaks - Domestic Wagyu | Prime

Washugyu Ribeye

$57.00Out of stock

(14 oz.) Wafu Dressing

Washugyu Striploin

$54.00

(12 oz.) Truffle Aioli

Washugyu Filet 8oz

$59.00

(8 oz.) Chili Ginger Dressing

Washugyu Filet 12oz

$70.00

(12 oz.) Chili Ginger Dressing

Snake River Farms Wagyu Skirt Steak

$34.00Out of stock

(6 oz.) Shiso Chimichurri

Seafood

Icelandic Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

Ginger Teriyaki, Pickled Cucumbers

Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod

$36.00

Pickled Red Onions

Classics

Glazed Pork Ribs (Half Rack)

$25.00Out of stock

Cashews, Spring Onion

Glazed Pork Ribs (Full Rack)

$46.00Out of stock

Cashews, Spring Onion

Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Breast

$20.00Out of stock

Vegetables | Sides

Sweet Corn

$9.00

Soy Garlic Butter

Broccolini

$11.00

Ginger Shallot Dressing

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Japanese Mustard, Bonito Flakes

Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot

$16.00

Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes

$9.00

Family Meal

$29 per person Weekly Takeout Meal

$29.00Out of stock

• Prime Beef & Kimchi Dumplings • Spicy Tuna Maki • 6 oz Prime New York Strip • Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Japanese, Mustard, Bonito Flakes •

Beer | Wine | Sake

Beer

Asahi Super Dry Japanese Rice Lager (gf) (12 oz bottle) Originally $6

$4.80

Charles Wells Banana Bread Beer (11.2 oz bottle) Originally $8

$6.40

Echigo Red Ale Japanese Red Ale (12 oz bottle) Originally $12

$9.60

Echigo Stout Japanese Stout (12 oz bottle) Originally $12

$9.60

Echigo Koshihikari Japanese Rice Lager (gf) (500 ml bottle) Originally $17

$13.60

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Lager (11.2 oz bottle) Originally $6

$4.80

Hitachino Nest White Ale Belgian Style Witbier (12 oz Can) Originally $13

$10.40

Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Lager (11.2 oz bottle) Originally $7

$5.60

Orion Japanese Lager (633 ml bottle) Originally $10

$8.00

Sapporo Japanese Lager (12 oz bottle) Originally $6

$4.80

Sapporo Light Japanese Lager (12 oz bottle) Originally $6

$4.80

Sparkling | Champagne

BRUT Charles De Fere Jean Louis Blanc de Blancs, Loire Valley, France Originally $40

$32.00

BRUT ROSE Jean-Charles Boisset No. 69 Cremant de Bourgogne, Burgundy, France Originally $60

$48.00

BRUT Mas Fi Cava, Torrelles De Foix, Spain Originally $45

$36.00

BRUT Perrier Jouet Grand Brut, Champagne, France Originally $95

$76.00

BRUT Pol Roger, Reserve, Champagne, France Originally $90

$72.00

Rose

GAMAY Domaine Dupueble, Beaujolais, France Originally $52

$41.60

CABERNET FRANC Seven Hills, Columbia Valley, Washington Originally $40

$32.00

White Wine

CHARDONNAY Cakebread, Napa Valley, California Originally $85

$68.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC, Chateau De Sancerre, Loire Valley, France Originally $72

$57.60

VIOGNIER Et Fille, Deu Vert Vineyard, Willamette Valley, Oregon Originally $76

$60.80

CHARDONNAY Jordan, Russian River Valley, California Originally $75

$60.00

CHARDONNAY Leeuwin Estate, Art Series, Margaret River, Western Australia Originally $165

$132.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, California Originally $48

$38.40

CHARDONNAY Pascal Clement Bourgogne, France Originally $57

$45.60

PINOT GRIGIO Riff by Alois Lageder, delle Venezie, Italy Originally $40

$32.00

ALBARINO Terras Gauda, Rias Baixas, Spain Originally $48

$38.40

RIESLING Trimbach, Reserve, Alsace, France Originally $60

$48.00

Red Wine

PINOT NOIR Adelsheim, Willamette Valley, Oregon Originally $58

$46.40

PINOT NOIR Emeritus, Russian River Valley, California Originally $98

$78.40

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Frank Family Vineyards, Napa Valley, California Originally $94

$75.20

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Jordan, Alexander Valley, California Originally $125

$100.00

PINOT NOIR Louis Jadot, Marsannay, Burgundy, France Originally $100

$80.00

MALBEC Luigi Bosca, D.O.C. Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, Argentina Originally $70

$56.00

PINOT NOIR Macrostie, Sonoma Coast, California Originally $64

$51.20

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Requiem, Columbia Valley, Washington Originally $55

$44.00

MERLOT Silverado Vineyards, Estate, Mt. George Vineyard, Napa Valley, California Originally $76

$60.80

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Textbook, Napa Valley, California Originally $72

$57.60

Sake

Akashi-Tai, Hyogo Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $100

$80.00

Aladdin, Saitama Prefecture, Nigori / Unfiltered, 300ml Originally $22

$17.60

Arizona Sake | Arizona’s 1st Sake Holbrook, Arizona, Nama-Sake / Unpasteurized, 720ml Originally $128

$102.40

Born Muroka, Fukui Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $98

$78.40

Born Yume Wa Masayume | Dreams Come True, Fukui Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 1.5L Originally $420

$336.00

Chokaisan | Amazing Mountain, Akita Prefecture, Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $130

$104.00

Fukucho | Moon on the Water, Hiroshima Prefecture, Junmai Ginjo, 720ml Originally $106

$84.80

Hakkaisan | Eight Peaks, Niigata Prefecture, Junmai Ginjo, 300ml Originally $52

$41.60

Hakkaisan, Niigata Prefecture, Tokubetsu Honjozo, 720ml Originally $68

$54.40

Hakutsuru Nishiki | Flight of the Crane, Kobe Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $175

$140.00

Hakutsuru Organic Sake, Kobe Prefecture, Junmai, 720ml Originally $45

$36.00

Kikusui | Chrysanthemum Mist, Niigata Prefecture, Tokubetsu Junmai, 720ml Originally $98

$78.40Out of stock

Kikusui | Perfect Snow, Niigata Prefecture, Nigori / Unfiltered, 300ml Originally $23

$18.40

Kotsuzumi Rojoh-Hana-Ari (Ah-Oohn) | Balance, Hyogo Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $108

$86.40

Kubota “Manju” | Ten Thousand Seasons, Niigata Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $190

$152.00

Mana 1751, Fukui Prefecture, Junmai, 720ml Originally $108

$86.40

Masuizumi | Forgotten Drink, Toyama Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $180

$144.00

Narutotai, Tokushima Prefecture, Ginjo Nama-sake / Unpasteurized, 720ml Originally $96

$76.80

Taisetsu | Ice Dome, Hokkaido Prefecture, Junmai Ginjo, 720ml Originally $58

$46.40

Taka | Noble Arrow, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tokubetsu Junmai, 720ml Originally $100

$80.00

Tatsuriki Yokawa Yoneda, Hyogo Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $480

$384.00

Tosatsuru Azure | Deep Water, Kochi Prefecture, Ginjo, 720ml Originally $82

$65.60Out of stock

Tsukasabotan Yamayuzu Shibori | Mountain Yuzu, Kochi Prefecture, Junmai, 720ml Originally $74

$59.20

Wakatake Onikoroshi | Demon Slayer, Shizuoka Prefecture, Junmai Daiginjo, 720ml Originally $118

$94.40

Yoshinogawa | Winter Warrior, Niigata Prefecture, Junmai Ginjo, 720ml Originally $64

$51.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

Website

Location

7299 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Directions

