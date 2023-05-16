Roka Akor | Scottsdale
4,685 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.
Location
7299 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Totties Asian Fusion 2 - 6204 N Scottsdale rd.
No Reviews
6204 N Scottsdale rd. Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
View restaurant
The VIG - McCormick -7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
No Reviews
7345 N Via Paseo Del Sur Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurant
Taphouse Kitchen - 11 - TK - Scottsdale
4.3 • 424
6137 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85250
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Scottsdale
More near Scottsdale