Totties Asian Fusion 2 6204 N Scottsdale rd.

review star

No reviews yet

6204 N Scottsdale rd.

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spring Roll Traditional
Crab Puffs

Appetizers

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Fried or Steamed. Served with Ponzu Sauce. Qty 6

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Served with Peanut Sauce. Qty 4

Crab Puffs

$12.00

Fried wonton with cream cheese and crab meat. Qty 8

Edamame

$6.00

Spring Roll Traditional

$13.00

Rice paper roll with chicken, shrimp and vegetables. Served with Peanut Sauce. Qty 4

Spring Roll Vegetarian

$10.00

Rice paper roll with vegetables. Served with Peanut Sauce. Qty 4

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with Cucumber Sauce.

Fried Chicken Wontons

$10.00

Served with Ponzu Sauce. Qty 6

Fried Tofu

$11.00

Crispy fried Tofu. Served with Peanut Sauce. Qty 8

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Sliced green papaya salad, carrot, cherry tomato and peanuts.

Larb

$15.00

Minced meat, fresh mint, cilantro, green onion and house sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce. Qty 8

Shumai

$14.00

Steamed chicken dumplings. Served with Ponzu Sauce. Qty 8

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Sliced cucumber, garlic and vinegar sauce.

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Sugarcane Chicken Wrap

$18.00

Chicken meatball skewered on sugarcane. Cilantro, mint, rice vermicelli, lettuce wrap. Served with Tottie's House Sauce and Peanut Sauce. Qty 4

Thai Fish Cake

$12.00

Fried minced fish, green bean, red curry paste, kaffir lime leaves cucumber salad. Qty 6

Thai Garden Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, cilantro, crispy wonton chips and crushed peanuts. Served with Ponzu Sauce.

Tottie Rolls

$14.00

Chicken egg rolls with mint, cilantro and lettuce wrap. Served with Totties Roll Sauce. Qty 4

Combination Plate

$22.00

Traditional spring roll, egg roll, chicken dumpling, shrimp tempura, chicken satay. Two of each. Served with Tottie's house sauce.

Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

Fried or Steamed. Served with Ponzu Sauce. Qty 6

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Fried roll with cabbage, carrot, and celery. Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce. Qty 4

Wonton Chips

$7.00

Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce.

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$13.00

Chicken, Bok choy, cabbage, carrots, mushroom, egg.

Hot & Sour Soup

$15.00

Chicken, steam tofu, green onion, bamboo slice, egg, shiitake mushrooms.

House Noodle Soup

$15.00

Thai rice noodle soup with chicken, shrimp, beansprout, green onion, garlic and cilantro.

Pho Beef

$15.00

Pho Beef and Meatballs

$16.00

Pho Chicken

$14.00

Pho Seafood

$22.00

Mussels, fish, shrimp.

Pho Vegetarian

$14.00

Tom Kha

$16.00

Coconut milk broth with onions, mushrooms, basil, lemongrass and cilantro.

Tom Yum

$16.00

Thai lemongrass broth with onion, mushrooms, basil, lemongrass and cilantro.

Wonton Soup

$15.00

Chicken wonton, shrimp, chicken, Bok choy, cabbage, mushrooms.

Seafood

Red Curry Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon filet, red curry sauce, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage a nd Bok choy.

Salmon with Basil Ginger

$22.00

Grilled salmon, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, Bok choy and ginger sauce.

Spicy Catfish

$22.00

Deep-fried catfish fillet, red curry sauce, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage and Bok choy.

Spicy Seafood Combination

$22.00

Fish, shrimp, mussels, Thai spices, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, ginger coconut cream sauce.

Spicy Thai Seafood

$22.00

Fish, shrimp, mussels, mushroom, broccoli, bamboo, red bell pepper, onion, Thai basil with brown sauce.

Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice, onion, peas, carrots, egg.

Fried rice

$15.00

Fried rice with choice of meat, onions, egg, peas, carrot.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Chicken, shrimp, pineapple, cashew nuts, egg, peas, carrots, onions.

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai basil, beansprouts, onions, peas, carrots, egg.

Totties Fried Rice

$22.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef, peas, carrots, onion, egg.

Entrees

Black Bean Delight

$15.00

Mushrooms, red bell pepper, green & white onion, bamboo, brown sauce.

Broccoli on Wok

$15.00

Carrots, broccoli, mushrooms, brown sauce.

Bun Tom Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, shrimp, Tottie rolls, lettuce, purple cabbage, carrot, peanuts, rice vermicelli.

Cashew Nut Delight

$15.00

Zucchini, mushroom, celery, cashews, brown sauce.

Chop Suey

$15.00

Bok choy, broccoli, ginger, beansprouts, Napa cabbage, mushroom, carrot, red bell pepper, white sauce.

Crispy Beef with Thai Basil

$18.00

Deep-fried beef, crispy white noodles, basil sauce.

Crispy Chicken with Thai Basil

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken, crispy white noodles, basil sauce.

Duck with Basil and Ginger Sauce

$24.00

Sliced duck breast, Thai Basil, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, Bok choy, basil ginger sauce.

Garlic Sauce Delight

$15.00

Red bell pepper, green & white onion, carrot, garlic sauce.

General Tso’s Chicken

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken, steam broccoli, green onion, brown sauce.

Home Style Bean Curd

$16.00

Fried tofu, Bok choy, broccoli, white & green onion, carrots, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, brown sauce.

Kung Pao

$15.00

Zucchini, bamboo, peanuts, brown sauce.

Mango Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Shrimp, sliced mango, mint, lemon, lettuce, carrot, purple cabbage, Tottie’s House Sauce.

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Beef, green & white onion, crispy white noodles, brown sauce.

Orange Chicken

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken, green onion, sweet orange sauce.

Pad Kra Pao

$15.00

Thai Basil, onions, red bell pepper, bamboo, brown sauce.

Papaya Salad Platter

$22.00

Green papaya salad, Thai grilled chicken, sticky rice, sliced carrots, Cherry tomato, peanuts.

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Deep-fried chicken, sesame seeds, brown sauce.

Spicy Basil

$15.00

Thai basil, red bell pepper, onion, garlic, black bean sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Eggplant, red bell pepper, onion, Thai basil, basil sauce.

Sweet and Sour Delight

$15.00

Pineapple, carrots, red bell pepper, white & green onion, sweet & sour sauce.

Szechuan Delight

$15.00

Carrots, celery, bamboo, shiitake mushrooms, Onion, ginger, brown sauce.

Tangerine Beef

$18.00

Crispy beef, red bell pepper, green onion,Tangerine sauce.

Tangerine Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, red bell pepper, green onion,Tangerine sauce.

Thai Stir Fry

$15.00

Bok choy, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, broccoli, beansprout, bamboo, Thai basil, Thai Basil sauce.

Vegetables on Wok

$15.00

Bok choy, broccoli, ginger, Napa cabbage, mushroom, carrots, red bell pepper, white sauce.

Sauteed Baby Bok Choy

$15.00

Noodles

Chicken Noodles

$16.00

Chow fun noodles, chicken, beansprouts, onion, egg, brown sauce.

Chow Fun

$15.00

Wide rice noodles, beansprouts, onion, brown sauce.

Chow Mein

$15.00

Thin egg noodles, Bok choy, Napa cabbage, carrot, broccoli, mushroom, beansprout, brown garlic sauce.

Dragonfly Noodles

$15.00

Cellophane noodles, egg, Napa cabbage, Bok choy, green & yellow onion, bamboo, beansprouts, mushroom, carrot, brown sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

$15.00

Chow fun noodles, Thai Basil, beansprouts, onions, Thai herbs, brown sauce.

Pad Lard Na

$15.00

Chow fun noodles, egg, onion, broccoli, Bok choy, carrots, brown sauce.

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Chow fun noodles, broccoli, Bok choy, onion, beansprouts, egg, brown sauce.

Pad Thai

$15.00

Thai rice noodles, egg, crushed peanuts, onion, carrots, purple cabbage, beansprouts, cilantro.

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$22.00

Crispy pan-fried noodles, mussel, fish, shrimp, mixed vegetables, brown sauce.

Singapore Rice Noodles

$19.00

Thin rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, egg, beansprouts, onions, curry style sauce.

Tottie’s Pan Fried Noodles

$22.00

Crispy pan-fried noodles, shrimp, beef, chicken, mixed vegetables, brown sauce.

Curry

Panang

$15.00

Thai red coconut curry, mushroom, bamboo, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, Thai basil.

Kang Keo Wan

$15.00

Thai green coconut curry, mushroom, bamboo, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Thai yellow coconut curry, potato, carrots, onion, red bell pepper.

Chaing Mai Noodle

$17.00

Thai red curry, chicken, rice noodle, mushroom, bamboo, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, Thai basil.

Soft Shell Crab with Red Curry

$22.00

Thai red curry, soft shell crab, mushroom, bamboo, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, Thai basil.

Red Curry Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon filet, red curry sauce, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, Bok choy.

Red Curry Duck

$24.00

Sliced duck, red curry sauce, broccoli, carrot, Napa cabbage, Bok choy.

Sides

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Chow Mein Noodles

$3.00

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Extra Chili Oil

$0.50

Extra Chili Paste

$0.50

Extra Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Extra Hot Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.50

Side of Steam Vegetables

$3.00

Side of Steam Tofu

$3.00

Side of Steam Chicken

$3.00

Side of Steam Beef

$4.00

Side of Steam Pork

$3.00

Side of Steam Shrimp

$4.00

Desserts

Homemade Ice Cream

$3.75

Mango or Coconut

Ice Cream with Sticky Rice

$9.00

Mango or Coconut ice cream with sticky rice.

Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream

$9.00

4 fried bananas with coconut ice cream and honey.

Sticky Rice with Thai Custard

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Totties Asian Fusion 2 brings the best of Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese cuisines.

Location

6204 N Scottsdale rd., Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

