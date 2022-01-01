Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery

1,267 Reviews

$$

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd

Suite 104

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad Se-Ew
Curry Chicken

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$6.50

Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$6.50

Ice Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Coconut

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Lychee

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pellegrino (500)

$6.50

Pellegrino (750)

$9.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Acqua Panna (500)

$6.50

Dessert

Fried Bananas

$8.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$1.50

Chambord Berries

$8.50

Mango Sticky Rice

$9.50

Crispy Mango

$9.50Out of stock

Mochi Flight

$8.50Out of stock

Ice Cream / Sorbet

$6.00

Comp FBI

Dinner Snacks

Paupia

$10.00

Crispy vegetable rolls

Kao Pode Tod

$12.00

Thai corn cakes

Miang Kum

$12.00Out of stock

Mustard leaf wrap

Paupia Yuen

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh shrimp rolls

Keow Wan Roti

$13.00

'Roti' beef with green curry dip

Goong Gra Bog

$15.00

Crispy prawn rolls

Gai Satay

$13.00

Chicken skewers with peanut sauce

Kieow Tod

$13.00

Shrimp and chicken dumplings

Bpeek Gai Tod

$13.00

Lemongrass chicken wings

Plamuk Tod

$14.00

Fried calamari

Vegetable Roti

$12.00

'Roti' vegetable with green curry drizzle

Thai Sausage

$12.00Out of stock

Sliced Thai sausage

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Tofu Skewers

$12.00

Crispy tofu cubes

Blistered Garlic Green Beans

$12.00

Kanom Pak Gard

$12.00

Stir-fried turnip cakes with egg, beansprouts and chives

Soup

Dtom Kha Gai

$8.00+

Coconut chicken soup

Dtom Yum Goong

$8.00+

Lemongrass shrimp soup

Salads

Somtum

$16.00

Green papaya salad

Yum Makeur

$17.00

Eggplant with shrimp and chicken salad

Yum Woon-Sen

$16.00Out of stock

Vermicelli with shrimp and chicken salad

Larb Gai

$16.00

Minced chicken salad

Neur Namtok

$18.00

Skirt beef salad

Yum Talay

$18.00

Seafood salad

Rice And Noodles

Kao Pad Pu

$20.00

Crab fried rice

Kao Pad Sapparot

$18.00

Pineapple shrimp fried rice

Pad Ke Mao

$18.00

Wide rice skirt beef noodles

Pad Se-Ew

$18.00

Wide rice pork noodles with Chinese brocolli

Pad Woon-Sen

$17.00

Vermicelli chicken noodles

Pad Thai

$18.00

Rice stick shrimp noodles

Kao Soi

$19.00Out of stock

Northern Thai skirt beef egg noodle curry

Sen Yai Gai Kua

$17.00

Kao Pad Chicken

$18.00

Meat & Poultry

Gai Gra Prow

$20.00

Minced basil chicken

Gai Pik Khing

$20.00

Crispy chicken with green beans

Curry Chicken

$20.00

Yellow curry chicken

Gai Yang

$24.00

Thai BBQ half chicken

Gai Hinmapan

$20.00

Cashew and oyster mushroom chicken

Gai Ta Krai

$20.00

Lemongrass chicken

Kua Kling Mu

$21.00

Spicy pork shoulders and asparagus

Kang Bpet

$32.00Out of stock

Red curry duck

Drunken Beef

$21.00

Skirt beef and green beans with chili brandy sauce

Panang Neur

$25.00

Braised beef short ribs in Panang curry

Lamb Yang

$35.00Out of stock

Grilled rack of lamb

Garlic Pepper Pork

$20.00

Fish & Seafood

Goong Makahm

$22.00

Crispy tamarind prawns

Goong Pad Makeur

$23.00

Stir-fried shrimp with eggplants

Goong Ma Muang

$23.00

Stir-fried mango prawns

Seabass

$25.00Out of stock

Fish Trap

$29.00

Mixed seafood in yellow curry sauce

Pad Ped Pladook

$23.00

Stir-fried crispy catfish and vegetables

Choo Chee Pla

$25.00

Grilled salmon with red curry reduction

Pla Sahm Rot

$35.00Out of stock

Fresh whole fish

Vegetables

Pak Pak Ruam Mit

$17.00

Stir-fried mixed vegetables

Tua Pik Khing

$17.00

Stir-fried crispy tofu and green beans

Pad Tofu

$17.00

Stir-fried crispy tofu with cashews and oyster mushrooms

Pad Ka Nang

$17.00Out of stock

Stir-fried brussel sprouts in chili garlic

Pad Makeur

$17.00

Pak Rad Kang

$17.00

Chap Chye

$17.00

Braised tofu and vegetable claypot

Dinner Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Roti Bread

$3.50

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Satay Sauce

$4.00

Ar Jard

$4.00

Side Noodles

$4.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Dessert

Fried Bananas

$8.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Mochi Flight

$7.50

Ice Cream / Sorbet

$4.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Decaf

$4.50

Thai Coffee

$6.50

Tea

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$6.50

Ice Tea

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Coconut

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Lychee

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Pellegrino (500)

$6.50

Pellegrino (750)

$9.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Gai Satay

$8.00

KIDS Pad Thai

$8.00

KIDS Gai Kua

$8.00

KIDS Fried Rice

$8.00

KIDS Crispy Chicken

$8.00

Dinner Snacks

Paupia

$10.95

Crispy vegetable rolls

Kao Pode Tod

$12.95

Thai corn cakes

Miang Kum

$12.95Out of stock

Mustard leaf wrap

Keow Wan Roti

$13.95

'Roti' beef with green curry dip

Goong Gra Bog

$15.95

Crispy prawn rolls

Gai Satay

$13.95

Chicken skewers with peanut sauce

Kieow Tod

$13.95

Shrimp and chicken dumplings

Bpeek Gai Tod

$13.95

Lemongrass chicken wings

Plamuk Tod

$14.95

Fried calamari

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Blistered Garlic Green Beans

$12.95

Kanom Pak Gard

$12.95

Stir-fried turnip cakes with egg, beansprouts and chives

Soup

Dtom Kha Gai

$8.00+

Coconut chicken soup

Dtom Yum Goong

$8.00+

Lemongrass shrimp soup

Salads

Somtum

$16.95

Green papaya salad

Yum Makeur

$17.95

Eggplant with shrimp and chicken salad

Larb Gai

$16.95

Minced chicken salad

Neur Namtok

$18.95

Skirt beef salad

Yum Talay

$18.95

Seafood salad

Rice And Noodles

Kao Pad Pu

$20.95

Crab fried rice

Kao Pad Sapparot

$18.95

Pineapple shrimp fried rice

Pad Ke Mao

$18.95

Wide rice skirt beef noodles

Pad Se-Ew

$18.95

Wide rice pork noodles with Chinese brocolli

Pad Woon-Sen

$17.95

Vermicelli chicken noodles

Pad Thai

$18.95

Rice stick shrimp noodles

Kao Soi

$19.95Out of stock

Northern Thai skirt beef egg noodle curry

Sen Yai Gai Kua

$17.95

Kao Pad Chicken

$18.95

Meat & Poultry

Gai Gra Prow

$20.95

Minced basil chicken

Gai Pik Khing

$20.95

Crispy chicken with green beans

Curry Chicken

$20.95

Yellow curry chicken

Gai Yang

$24.95

Thai BBQ half chicken

Gai Hinmapan

$20.95

Cashew and oyster mushroom chicken

Gai Ta Krai

$20.95

Lemongrass chicken

Kua Kling Mu

$21.95

Spicy pork shoulders and asparagus

Drunken Beef

$21.95

Skirt beef and green beans with chili brandy sauce

Panang Neur

$25.95

Braised beef short ribs in Panang curry

Lamb Yang

$35.95Out of stock

Grilled rack of lamb

Garlic Pepper Pork

$20.95

Fish & Seafood

Goong Makahm

$22.95

Crispy tamarind prawns

Goong Pad Makeur

$23.95

Stir-fried shrimp with eggplants

Seabass

$25.95Out of stock

Fish Trap

$29.95

Mixed seafood in yellow curry sauce

Pad Ped Pladook

$23.95

Stir-fried crispy catfish and vegetables

Choo Chee Pla

$25.95

Grilled salmon with red curry reduction

Vegetables

Pak Pak Ruam Mit

$17.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetables

Tua Pik Khing

$17.95

Stir-fried crispy tofu and green beans

Pad Tofu

$17.95

Stir-fried crispy tofu with cashews and oyster mushrooms

Pad Makeur

$17.95

Pak Rad Kang

$17.95

Chap Chye

$17.95

Braised tofu and vegetable claypot

Dinner Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Brown Rice

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Roti Bread

$4.45

Coconut Rice

$3.95

Fried Egg

$3.45

Satay Sauce

$4.95

Ar Jard

$4.95

Side Noodles

$4.95

Side Veggies

$5.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.95

Sprite

$4.95

Diet Coke

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$6.95

Coffee

$5.45

Decaf

$5.45

Thai Coffee

$7.45

Tea

$5.45

Green Tea

$5.45

Thai Tea

$7.45

Ice Tea

$5.95

Shirley Temple

$6.95

Coconut

$5.95

Mango

$5.95

Lychee

$5.95

Pineapple

$5.95

Cranberry

$5.95

Pellegrino (500)

$7.45

Pellegrino (750)

$9.95

Club Soda

$4.95

Ginger Beer

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8787 N. Scottsdale Rd, Suite 104, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Directions

Gallery
Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery image
Soi 4 Bangkok Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pomo Pizzeria Napoletana - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
8977 N Scottsdale Rd. #504 Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Maui Pasta - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 1,803
7704 E Doubletree Ranch Rd. Suite 115 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Hash Kitchen - Gainey
orange starNo Reviews
8777 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Arizona Bread Company
orange star4.6 • 1,045
7000 E. Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Il Bosco Pizza - Becker Lane Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 942
7120 E Becker Ln Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Cats Pajamas Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
10315-10323 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Paradise Valley

Roka Akor | Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,685
7299 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 014 Seville
orange star4.5 • 1,349
7001 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Happy's Hamburgers - NEW
orange star4.7 • 676
10435 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Paradise Valley
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Tolleson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston