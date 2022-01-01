Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arizona Bread Company

1,045 Reviews

$

7000 E. Shea Boulevard

Suite 101

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Order Again

Popular Items

Oven Roasted Turkey
White Albacore Tuna
Large Country French Sourdough

Half Sandwiches

1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey

$9.50

1/2 Honey Ham

$9.00

1/2 Roast Beef

$9.50

1/2 Club

$9.75

1/2 White Albacore Tuna

$9.00

1/2 Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$9.00

1/2 Az Chicken Salad

$9.00

1/2 Chunky Chicken Salad

$9.00

1/2 Corned Beef

$9.00

1/2 Egg Salad

$9.00

1/2 Veggie

$9.00

1/2 Pb & J

$9.00

Whole Sandwiches

Oven Roasted Turkey

$12.25

Honey Ham

$11.75

Roast Beef

$11.75

Club

$12.50

White Albacore Tuna

$11.75

Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$11.75

Az Chicken Salad

$11.75

Chunky Chicken Salad

$11.75

Corned Beef

$12.00

Egg Salad

$11.75

Veggie

$11.75

Pb & J

$11.75

Kids Sandwiches

Kids Oven Roasted Turkey

$3.75

Kids Honey Ham

$3.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.75

Kids Pb & J

$3.75

Kids White Albacore Tuna

$3.75

Kids Az Chicken Salad

$3.75

Kids Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$3.75

Kids Chunky Chicken Salad

$3.75

Kids Egg Salad

$3.75

Kids Veggie

$3.75

Beverages

Medium Fountain:

$2.25

Refill:

$1.02

Orange Juice:

$3.00

Bottled water:

$2.25

White milk:

$2.50

Chocolate milk:

$2.50

Frappuccino:

$2.50

Gatorade:

$2.25

Water cup:

$0.23

Hot Tea:

$2.00

Soup

Garden Vegetable

$5.50+

Chicken Noodle

$5.50+

Chicken, Potato & Chilis

$5.50+

Italian Wedding

$5.50+

Tomato Beef Lasagna

$5.50+

Turkey w/ Mixed Rice

$5.50+

Lunch Salads

Garden Salad - Lunch Size

$6.00

Caesar Salad - Lunch Size

$6.00

Chicken Caesar Salad - Lunch Size

$8.50

Garden Salad W/ 1 Scoop - Lunch Size

$8.00

Greek Salad - Lunch Size

$8.50

Greek Salad W/Chicken - Lunch Size

$10.75

Cobb Salad - Lunch Size

$9.25

Southwest Salad - Lunch Size

$8.75

Chef Salad - Lunch Size

$8.75

Cranberry/Feta/Chicken/Walnut Salad - Lunch Size

$9.25

Garden Salad W/2 Scoops - Lunch Size

$9.75

Dinner Salads

Garden Salad

$9.50

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.75

Garden Salad With 2 Scoops

$11.50

Greek Salad

$11.75

Greek Salad W/Chicken

$13.75

Cobb Salad

$11.75

Southwest Salad

$11.50

Tomato Stuffed W/ Chicken

$11.75

Tomato Stuffed W/ Tuna

$11.75

Tomato Stuffed W/ Egg Salad

$11.75

Chef Salad

$12.25

Cranberry/Feta/Chicken/Walnut Salad

$14.50

Acai

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Scoop Deli Items

Scoop White Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Scoop Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$4.50

Scoop Az Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop Chunky Chicken Salad

$4.50

Scoop Egg Salad

$4.50

1/2 lb Individual Deli Items

1/2 lb White Albacore Tuna

$8.00

1/2 lb Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$8.00

1/2 lb Az Chicken Salad

$8.00

1/2 lb Chunky Chicken Salad

$8.00

1/2 lb Egg Salad

$8.00

1 lb Individual Deli Items

1 lb White Albacore Tuna

$15.00

1 lb Fat Free Albacore Tuna

$15.00

1 lb Az Chicken Salad

$15.00

1 lb Chunky Chicken Salad

$15.00

1 lb Egg Salad

$15.00

Combos

1/2 Sandwich And Cup Of Soup

$14.00

1/2 Sandwich And Small Salad

$14.00

Cup Of Soup And Small Salad

$11.00

Cup Of Soup And Scoop

$10.00

Whole Paninis

The Sedona

$11.00

The Scottsdale

$11.00

The Santa Fe

$10.50

The East Coast

$11.00

The Monterey

$10.50

The Tempe Cheese

$10.50

BLT

$11.00

Half Paninis

1/2 The Sedona

$9.00

1/2 The Scottsdale

$9.00

1/2 The Santa Fe

$8.50

1/2 The East Coast

$9.00

1/2 The Monterey

$8.50

1/2 The Tempe Cheese

$8.50

1/2 BLT

$9.00

Loaves

9 Grain

$5.50

Apricot Walnut

$6.50

Cranberry Orange

$6.50

Kalamata Olive Sourdough

$6.50

Country French

$5.50

Large Country French Sourdough

$6.50

It with Olive Oil

$5.50

It with Rosemary

$5.50

Honey Wheatberry

$6.00

Euro Rye

$6.00

Chili Cheese

$6.00

French Loaf

$5.50

French Baguette

$3.50

French Epis

$3.50

Ciabatta

$5.50

Mini Ciabatta

$1.75

French Boule

$1.75

Grande Baguette

$4.00

Challah (Friday's Only)

$6.00

Challah w/Sesame Seed (Friday's Only)

$6.25

Round Plain Challah (Friday's Only)

$6.50

Round Raisin Challah (Friday's Only)

$7.00

Pastries

Large Cookies

$3.25

Small Cookies

$1.89

Mini Cookie

$0.65

Brownie Bites

$1.25

Lemon Squares

$1.25

Scone

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

$2.25

Brownies GF

$3.25

Blondies GF

$3.25

Cookie Dough GF

$2.00

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$3.25

Luncheon & Meeting Suggestions

Deli Tray

$12.25

Deli Salad Tray

$12.25

Sandwich tray

$12.50

Executive Boxed Lunch

$15.00

Chef Gilles Famous Award Winning Soups

$12.75

Spinach Dip

$30.00

Dessert

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread Option

$1.00

Horizon Choir Sandwiches

$8.00

Horizon Choir Salads

$7.25

Paper products Fee

$10.00

Misc.

Turkey upcharge on Combos

$0.50

Any Side Of A Sandwich Veggie

$0.95

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Pretzels

$1.95

Side Of Chips

$1.95

Pickle

$0.50

Slice Of Artisan Bread Of Your Choice

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.95

Side of AZ Mayo

$0.95

Side of Dressing

$1.25

Side of Horsey Mayo

$0.95

Side Of Mustard

$0.95

Side of Dijon Mustard

$0.95

Slice Of Cheese

$1.45

Slice of Meat

$2.00

Side of Fat Free Mayo

$0.95

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Thanksgiving Specialty Breads/Rolls

Normandy Apple

$8.00

Chocolate Cherry

$9.50

Pilgrim Hearth

$10.00

Ciabatta Dinner Rolls/dozen

$6.00

Wheat Dinner Rolls/dozen

$6.00

Rosemary Dinner Rolls/dozen

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scottsdale's Original Flour Children! Family Owned & Operated for 25 years!

Website

Location

7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Directions

Gallery
Arizona Bread Company image
Arizona Bread Company image

