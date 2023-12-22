Restaurant info

Homestyle Meat & Three options with flavors from the Caribbean/Creole foods. Island Breeze Bistro, a takeout restaurant, aims to bring the authentic flavors of the Caribbean to the heart of Wilson County, offering a diverse menu of delectable dishes that appeal to all demographics. We are committed to providing a memorable and flavorful experience for our customers. Different menu choices will be provided on a daily basis. Come see us for some delicious food soon! Vegan & Vegetarian Friendly!