  • Home
  • /
  • Lebanon
  • /
  • Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas - 104 E. Main Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas 104 E. Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

104 E. Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Strawberry Fruit Tea
Taro Milk Tea
Milk (Classic) Milk Tea

Bubble Tea

1/2 & 1/2 Bubble Tea

$5.47

Can't decide on just one flavor, mix two!

Almond Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet and creamy with a lightly floral and nutty flavor

Avocado Milk Tea

$5.47Out of stock

rich, creamy, delicious drink perfect for a mid-day snack

Banana Milk Tea

$5.47

Fans of this popular boba tea powder maintain that it tastes just like banana laffy taffy.

Blueberry Milk Tea

$5.47

rich, creamy blueberry flavor

Bubble Gum Milk Tea

$5.47

mild, sweet bubble gum flavor

Cantaloupe Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet refreshing melon drink

Cappuccino Milk Tea

$5.47

Perfect for all the coffee lovers

Caramel Frapp

$5.47Out of stock

loaded with creamy caramel goodness

Chai Milk Tea

$5.47

“Chai” is the Hindi word for tea...enjoy this creamy drink with hints of cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.47

irresistible, rich, and delicious drink

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.47

light and refreshing drink

Coffee Latte Milk Tea

$5.47

perfect blend of coffee and milk (or milk alternative)

Coffee Mocha Milk Tea

$5.47

perfect blend of coffee and mocha

Cookies & Cream Milk Tea

$5.47Out of stock

Cookies and cream. ENOUGH said!

Cotton Candy Milk Tea

$5.47

very mild sweet taste

Durian

$5.47Out of stock

natural energy drink is designed to beat the summer heat

Earl Grey Milk Tea

$5.47

Earl Grey is one of the most recognized flavored teas in the world, a unique blend of bergamot and black tea.

Ghee's Growl (aka Brown Sugar Boba)

$5.47

Yia-Ghee’s spin on brown sugar boba

Green Apple Milk Tea

$5.47

delicious green apple flavor, an extra of caramel and get a scrumptious caramel apple taste

Green Tea Milk Tea

$5.47

want to try something different, opt for green tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.47

a refreshing type of melon similar to cantaloupe (but green), and a favorite of boba tea drinkers

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.47Out of stock

a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy, with a smooth texture, and a taste that is reminiscent of rice pudding

Jackfruit

$5.47Out of stock

sweet, tropical flavor

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.47

very subtle, sweet, and floral flavor

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.47

floral, creamy, warm and delicate flavor

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet, fragrant, and creamy

Mango Milk Tea

$5.47

fruity, sweet & super refreshing

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.47

creamy with a slightly earthy flavor, pairs well with coconut milk

Milk (Classic) Milk Tea

$5.47

classic mix of black tea and milk (or milk alternative)

Orange Creamsicle

$5.47Out of stock

sweet, creamy orange

Papaya Milk Tea

$5.47

mild, sweet, fruity taste

Passion Fruit

$5.47Out of stock

tropical, citrusy flavor

Peach Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet peaches 'n' cream flavor

Pina Colada

$5.47Out of stock

fun and refreshing drink, coconut with just the right amount of pineapple

Pineapple Milk Tea

$5.47

refreshing pineapple flavor, go tropical with some coconut milk

Pistachio Milk Tea

$5.47Out of stock

mildly sweet, earthy, and slightly creamy

Pumpkin Spice

$5.47

Red Bean Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet, creamy and earthy

Sakura Rose Milk Tea

$5.47

floral, refreshing taste

Salted Caramel

$5.47Out of stock

salty, sweet, and irresistibly buttery

Sesame Milk Tea

$5.47

roasted, rustic sweetness

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.47

delicious, refreshing, and a Wilson County Fair favorite

Taro Milk Tea

$5.47

very sweet taste, with a slight hint of vanilla, Taro is one of the top 7 most popular flavors

Thai Milk Tea

$5.47

black tea with spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$5.47

sweet, creamy, coffee flavor

Vanilla Chai

$5.47

You just can't go wrong with the taste and smell of a little added vanilla!

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.47

warm, floral notes

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.47

enjoy delicious summertime flavor year round

Fruit & Floral Teas

Acai Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Cherry Fruit Tea

$5.47

Grapefruit Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Guava Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Honeydew Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Passion Fruit Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Raspberry Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Rose Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.47

gluten free

Wintermelon Fruit Tea

$5.47Out of stock

gluten free

Iced & Hot Teas

Mixed Blend Black

$3.64

Detox Blend

$3.64

Burdock, dandelion, juniper berry, ginger, black pepper, Indian sarsaparilla, licorice, cinnamon, cardamom, clove

Earl Grey

$3.64

Florist

$3.64

Earthy with hints of Jasmine and Rose; this mix of pu-erh and jasmine, rose, sunflower, honeysuckle, and cornflower is a perfect pair for a sweet treat.

Green

$3.64

Happy Tummy Blend

$3.64

Blackberry apple cider, ginger, licorice

Hisbiscus Blend

$3.64

Tropical floral blend of Hibiscus flowers, orange peel, rose hips with a hint of cinnamon spice

Jasmine

$3.64

Light & floral, this mix of green tea and Jasmine flowers is the most scented tea in China.

Lavender Earl Grey

$3.64

Robust, citrus, floral, this classic British black tea with bergamot has an added hint of lavender.

Masala

$3.64

Organic Baked Cinnamon Apple

$3.64

Naturally caffeine free, warm, with hint of sweet and spice, apples, cinnamon, chamomile, and rooibos

Organic Spicy Ginger

$3.64

Naturally caffeine free, herbal infusion of organic ginger, green rooibos, citrus, and licorice root

Peach Oolong

$3.64

Sweet & fruity, black oolong with a hint of peaches

Rooibos

$3.64

Pure Rooibos Red Herbal Tea, a distinctive herbal tea expertly blended using only 100% pure rooibos to deliver a flavorful tea with an uplifting aroma and naturally sweet taste.

Royal Milk

$3.64

Robust, rich, nutty, this mix of Assam and Darjeeling black teas is a classic in Japan. This tea pairs well with milk.

Tranquilty Blend

$3.64

Holy Basil (Tulsi), turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, clove, this blend aids in stress relief, uplifting mood, and supports immune system

Vanilla Sugar Cookie Dessert Tea

$3.64

Warm vanilla, sweet & spicy, this lightly sweet & spiced green rooibos is the perfect fall treat.

White Rose

$3.64

Lemonades

Butterfly Lemonade

Butterfly Lemonade

$4.56

Classic lemonade with blue matcha

Classic Lemonade

$3.65

Pink Lemonade

$3.65
Sophia's Sunset

Sophia's Sunset

$6.38

Pink lemonade with peach poppers & blue matcha

Coffee & Hot Chocolate

Dark Roast (12oz)

$2.95Out of stock

Medium Roast (12oz)

$2.95

Hazelnut Mocha (12oz)

$2.95

Death Wish Dark Roast (12 oz)

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Carla's Cakes-n-More

Strawberry Cupcake

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50

Scrumptious strawberry cupcake with light fluffy frosting, topped with sprinkles, and chocolate heart : ) These cupcakes are kept in fridge.

Confection Corner

Confetti Cake Pop

Confetti Cake Pop

$3.50

Confetti cake pop covered in Ghirardelli white chocolate, topped with colorful, edible, sprinkles

The Red Haired Girl's Eats & Treats

Carrots, golden raisins, walnuts, & ginger
Roots, Fruit, & Nut Muffin

Roots, Fruit, & Nut Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Carrots, Golden Raisins, Walnuts, & Ginger

No Frost On This Pumpkin Muffin

No Frost On This Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin, Hazelnut, Chocolate Chips

Breakfast Anytime

Breakfast Casserole

Breakfast Casserole

$5.47Out of stock

hashbrowns, eggs, cheese, and meat mixed together and baked to yummy goodness : )

Overnight French Toast

Overnight French Toast

$5.47Out of stock

YG Savory

Walking Tacos

$5.47Out of stock

fritos or doritos, meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, & pico

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

Out of stock

pasta, tomato meat sauce, roll

Chicken Alfredo

Out of stock

pasta, alfredo sauce, roll

Mama Juli's Kitchen

Plant based, vegan, vegetarian

Broccoli Soup

$5.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN: broccoli, carrots, spinach, cheese, milk

Chocolate Banana Protein Balls

$4.00Out of stock

banana, chocolate protein powder, oats, cinnamon, peanut butter

Harvest Soup

$5.00Out of stock

VEGAN: roasted veggies, lentils, chickpeas, coconut milk, herbs, & spices

Quinoa Mediterranean Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Reese's Cup Protein Balls

$4.00Out of stock

Oats, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Melted & Dipped

Spaghetti Squash Salad

$5.00Out of stock

cucumber, tomato, purple onion, spinach, chickpeas or cannellini beans, feta, olive oil & vinegar dressing

Red Potato Soup w/plant based bacon

$5.00Out of stock

VEGETARIAN: red potatoes, cheese, and milk

Zoodle Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Vegan Muffins

$5.00Out of stock

PB & J Protein Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Classroom Activities

Cookie Decorating (December 3rd @ 11am)

Cookie Decorating (December 3rd @ 11am)

$55.00

Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.

Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 1pm)

Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 1pm)

$55.00

Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.

Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 4pm)

Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 4pm)

$55.00

Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. For this class time, customers are welcome to BYOB. A fee of $8 will be charged per six pack or bottle of wine. Seltzers, beer, and wine only. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

YiaGhee's is a locally owned small business. Bubble Tea is our specialty. Our casual atmosphere makes our space a great place to "hang out" with friends, study for classes, or just chill and read a book. Come on in and enjoy!

Location

104 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Sol Tex Mex
orange star5.0 • 4
1129 Franklin Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
View restaurantnext
Body Kneads Coffee Co - Hamilton Springs.
orange starNo Reviews
1050 Hamilton Station Blvd Lebanon, TN 37087
View restaurantnext
Just Love Coffee - Mt Juliet
orange starNo Reviews
TBD MOUNT JULIET, TN 37121
View restaurantnext
Nona Lisa Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 415
208 E Main St Watertown, TN 37184
View restaurantnext
Hibachi Jr.
orange starNo Reviews
11321 Lebanon Rd Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurantnext
CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"
orange starNo Reviews
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd Mount Juliet, TN 37122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

El Sol Tex Mex
orange star5.0 • 4
1129 Franklin Rd Lebanon, TN 37090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston