Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas 104 E. Main Street
No reviews yet
104 E. Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bubble Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Bubble Tea
Can't decide on just one flavor, mix two!
Almond Milk Tea
sweet and creamy with a lightly floral and nutty flavor
Avocado Milk Tea
rich, creamy, delicious drink perfect for a mid-day snack
Banana Milk Tea
Fans of this popular boba tea powder maintain that it tastes just like banana laffy taffy.
Blueberry Milk Tea
rich, creamy blueberry flavor
Bubble Gum Milk Tea
mild, sweet bubble gum flavor
Cantaloupe Milk Tea
sweet refreshing melon drink
Cappuccino Milk Tea
Perfect for all the coffee lovers
Caramel Frapp
loaded with creamy caramel goodness
Chai Milk Tea
“Chai” is the Hindi word for tea...enjoy this creamy drink with hints of cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves.
Chocolate Milk Tea
irresistible, rich, and delicious drink
Coconut Milk Tea
light and refreshing drink
Coffee Latte Milk Tea
perfect blend of coffee and milk (or milk alternative)
Coffee Mocha Milk Tea
perfect blend of coffee and mocha
Cookies & Cream Milk Tea
Cookies and cream. ENOUGH said!
Cotton Candy Milk Tea
very mild sweet taste
Durian
natural energy drink is designed to beat the summer heat
Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey is one of the most recognized flavored teas in the world, a unique blend of bergamot and black tea.
Ghee's Growl (aka Brown Sugar Boba)
Yia-Ghee’s spin on brown sugar boba
Green Apple Milk Tea
delicious green apple flavor, an extra of caramel and get a scrumptious caramel apple taste
Green Tea Milk Tea
want to try something different, opt for green tea
Honeydew Milk Tea
a refreshing type of melon similar to cantaloupe (but green), and a favorite of boba tea drinkers
Horchata Milk Tea
a flavorful rice milk beverage that is sweet and creamy, with a smooth texture, and a taste that is reminiscent of rice pudding
Jackfruit
sweet, tropical flavor
Jasmine Milk Tea
very subtle, sweet, and floral flavor
Lavender Milk Tea
floral, creamy, warm and delicate flavor
Lychee Milk Tea
sweet, fragrant, and creamy
Mango Milk Tea
fruity, sweet & super refreshing
Matcha Milk Tea
creamy with a slightly earthy flavor, pairs well with coconut milk
Milk (Classic) Milk Tea
classic mix of black tea and milk (or milk alternative)
Orange Creamsicle
sweet, creamy orange
Papaya Milk Tea
mild, sweet, fruity taste
Passion Fruit
tropical, citrusy flavor
Peach Milk Tea
sweet peaches 'n' cream flavor
Pina Colada
fun and refreshing drink, coconut with just the right amount of pineapple
Pineapple Milk Tea
refreshing pineapple flavor, go tropical with some coconut milk
Pistachio Milk Tea
mildly sweet, earthy, and slightly creamy
Pumpkin Spice
Red Bean Milk Tea
sweet, creamy and earthy
Sakura Rose Milk Tea
floral, refreshing taste
Salted Caramel
salty, sweet, and irresistibly buttery
Sesame Milk Tea
roasted, rustic sweetness
Strawberry Milk Tea
delicious, refreshing, and a Wilson County Fair favorite
Taro Milk Tea
very sweet taste, with a slight hint of vanilla, Taro is one of the top 7 most popular flavors
Thai Milk Tea
black tea with spiced hints of star anise, cardamom, and tamarind
Tiramisu Milk Tea
sweet, creamy, coffee flavor
Vanilla Chai
You just can't go wrong with the taste and smell of a little added vanilla!
Vanilla Milk Tea
warm, floral notes
Watermelon Milk Tea
enjoy delicious summertime flavor year round
Fruit & Floral Teas
Acai Fruit Tea
gluten free
Blueberry Fruit Tea
gluten free
Cherry Fruit Tea
Grapefruit Fruit Tea
gluten free
Guava Fruit Tea
gluten free
Honeydew Fruit Tea
gluten free
Kiwi Fruit Tea
gluten free
Lavender Milk Tea
gluten free
Lychee Fruit Tea
gluten free
Mango Fruit Tea
gluten free
Passion Fruit Fruit Tea
gluten free
Peach Fruit Tea
gluten free
Raspberry Fruit Tea
gluten free
Rose Tea
gluten free
Strawberry Fruit Tea
gluten free
Wintermelon Fruit Tea
gluten free
Iced & Hot Teas
Mixed Blend Black
Detox Blend
Burdock, dandelion, juniper berry, ginger, black pepper, Indian sarsaparilla, licorice, cinnamon, cardamom, clove
Earl Grey
Florist
Earthy with hints of Jasmine and Rose; this mix of pu-erh and jasmine, rose, sunflower, honeysuckle, and cornflower is a perfect pair for a sweet treat.
Green
Happy Tummy Blend
Blackberry apple cider, ginger, licorice
Hisbiscus Blend
Tropical floral blend of Hibiscus flowers, orange peel, rose hips with a hint of cinnamon spice
Jasmine
Light & floral, this mix of green tea and Jasmine flowers is the most scented tea in China.
Lavender Earl Grey
Robust, citrus, floral, this classic British black tea with bergamot has an added hint of lavender.
Masala
Organic Baked Cinnamon Apple
Naturally caffeine free, warm, with hint of sweet and spice, apples, cinnamon, chamomile, and rooibos
Organic Spicy Ginger
Naturally caffeine free, herbal infusion of organic ginger, green rooibos, citrus, and licorice root
Peach Oolong
Sweet & fruity, black oolong with a hint of peaches
Rooibos
Pure Rooibos Red Herbal Tea, a distinctive herbal tea expertly blended using only 100% pure rooibos to deliver a flavorful tea with an uplifting aroma and naturally sweet taste.
Royal Milk
Robust, rich, nutty, this mix of Assam and Darjeeling black teas is a classic in Japan. This tea pairs well with milk.
Tranquilty Blend
Holy Basil (Tulsi), turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, clove, this blend aids in stress relief, uplifting mood, and supports immune system
Vanilla Sugar Cookie Dessert Tea
Warm vanilla, sweet & spicy, this lightly sweet & spiced green rooibos is the perfect fall treat.
White Rose
Carla's Cakes-n-More
Confection Corner
The Red Haired Girl's Eats & Treats
Mama Juli's Kitchen
Broccoli Soup
VEGETARIAN: broccoli, carrots, spinach, cheese, milk
Chocolate Banana Protein Balls
banana, chocolate protein powder, oats, cinnamon, peanut butter
Harvest Soup
VEGAN: roasted veggies, lentils, chickpeas, coconut milk, herbs, & spices
Quinoa Mediterranean Salad
Reese's Cup Protein Balls
Oats, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Protein Powder, Chocolate Melted & Dipped
Spaghetti Squash Salad
cucumber, tomato, purple onion, spinach, chickpeas or cannellini beans, feta, olive oil & vinegar dressing
Red Potato Soup w/plant based bacon
VEGETARIAN: red potatoes, cheese, and milk
Zoodle Salad
Pumpkin Spice Vegan Muffins
PB & J Protein Balls
Classroom Activities
Cookie Decorating (December 3rd @ 11am)
Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.
Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 1pm)
Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.
Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 4pm)
Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. For this class time, customers are welcome to BYOB. A fee of $8 will be charged per six pack or bottle of wine. Seltzers, beer, and wine only. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
YiaGhee's is a locally owned small business. Bubble Tea is our specialty. Our casual atmosphere makes our space a great place to "hang out" with friends, study for classes, or just chill and read a book. Come on in and enjoy!
104 E. Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087