Yia-Ghee’s SpecialTeas 104 E. Main Street

Cookie Decorating (December 17th @ 4pm)

$55.00

Fun for everyone! Learn how to decorate cookies with Royal icing. Six (6) cookies and everything needed to decorate will be provided. For this class time, customers are welcome to BYOB. A fee of $8 will be charged per six pack or bottle of wine. Seltzers, beer, and wine only. Limit 10 participants to a class. Minimum of 6 participants. If less than 6 participants scheduled, participants may reschedule class or be issued a refund.