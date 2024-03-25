Sweet Tea Cafe 104 N Greenwood St
No reviews yet
104 N Greenwood St
Lebanon, TN 37087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
Hot
- Americano$3.25+
An Americano is hot water over an espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee. The Americano adopts the flavors and aromas of the espresso, but with a less powerful taste.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam. It's all about the structure and the even splitting of all elements into three equal layers. It should be rich, but not acidic and have a mildly sweet flavor that comes from the milk.
- Coffee$2.25+
New England Coffee Breakfast Blend is made from the finest beans from Africa, Central and South America in a hearty, medium-light roasted wake-me-up blend.
- Espresso Shot$1.50+
- Latte$4.00+
A latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Macchiato$4.25+
The macchiato is an espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still come through. A macchiato is perfect for those who find espresso too harsh in flavour, but a cappuccino is too weak.
- Matcha$4.75+
Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder made from finely powdered dried tea leaves. Matcha has a complex flavor profile with mellow vegetal grassy notes, natural sweet nuttiness, a touch of bitterness with a pleasant savory ending. The vibrant green color is a results of the leaves' high chlorophyll levels.
- Tea$2.50+
Iced
- Americano$3.25+
An Americano is hot water over an espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee. The Americano adopts the flavors and aromas of the espresso, but with a less powerful taste.
- Cappuccino$4.00+
A cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam. It's all about the structure and the even splitting of all elements into three equal layers. It should be rich, but not acidic and have a mildly sweet flavor that comes from the milk.
- Coffee$2.25+
New England Coffee Breakfast Blend is made from the finest beans from Africa, Central and South America in a hearty, medium-light roasted wake-me-up blend.
- Espresso Shot$1.50+
- Latte$4.00+
A latte is a milk coffee that is a made up of espresso, steamed milk and a final, thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Macchiato$4.25+
The macchiato is an espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still come through. A macchiato is perfect for those who find espresso too harsh in flavour, but a cappuccino is too weak.
- Matcha$4.75+
Matcha is a Japanese green tea powder made from finely powdered dried tea leaves. Matcha has a complex flavor profile with mellow vegetal grassy notes, natural sweet nuttiness, a touch of bitterness with a pleasant savory ending. The vibrant green color is a results of the leaves' high chlorophyll levels.
- Tea$2.50+
Healthy Drinks
- Protein Combo Moyen$15.00
Consists of a Medium Protein Shake and Medium Loaded Tea of your choice.
- Protein Combo Moyen/ Gros$17.00
Consists of a Medium Protein Shake and Large Loaded Tea of your choice.
- Protein Combo Gros$19.00
Consists of a Large Protein Shake and Large Loaded Tea of your choice.
- Bahama Momma$10.00+
Med= 1/2tsp peach tea, 1/2 trop liftoff, 1/4tsp passion fruit flavor Lrg= 3/4stp peach tea, 3/4 trop liftoff, 1/2 passion fruit flavor
- Batman$10.00+
- Bayou Hurricane$10.00+
- Black Magic$10.00+
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00+
- Bomb Pop$10.00+
- Bunny Hop$10.00+
- Candy Crush$10.00+
- Cherry Limeade$10.00+
- Clifford$10.00+
- Cotton Candy$10.00+
- Cran-Mosa$10.00+
- Dirty Morgan Wallen$10.00+
- Eve$10.00+
- Fancy$10.00+
- Fanta$10.00+
- Farmers Market$10.00+
- Fish Bowl$10.00+
- Flash$10.00+
- Fruit Cocktail$10.00+
- Fruit Gushers$10.00+
- Gobstopper$10.00+
- Green Goblin$10.00+
- Grinch$10.00+
- Groot$10.00+
- Gryffindor$10.00+
- Gummy Bear$10.00+
- Hocus Pocus$10.00+
- Honey Suckle$10.00+
- Huffle Puff$10.00+
- Hulk$10.00+
- Jack Frost$10.00+
- Jack Skellington$10.00+
- Jelly Bean$10.00+
- Joker$10.00+
- Jolly Rancher$10.00+
- Key West$10.00+
- Lake Days$10.00+
- Lighting$10.00+
- Little Red Wagon$10.00+
- Love Potion$10.00+
- Luke Bryan$10.00+
- Margarita$10.00+
- Mermaid$10.00+
- Miami Vice$10.00+
- Morgan Wallen$10.00+
- Ninja Turtle$10.00+
- Oogie Boogie$10.00+
- Outerbanks$10.00+
- Peach Bellini$10.00+
- Peach Ring$10.00+
- Peach Wave$10.00+
- Pennywise$10.00+
- Pineapple Blast$10.00+
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00+
- Pink Starburst$10.00+
- Pixie Dust$10.00+
- Pixie Stix$10.00+
- Predator$10.00+
- Raven Claw$10.00+
- Raz-Ma-Taz$10.00+
- Razzle Berry$10.00+
- Shark Bait$10.00+
- Smarties$10.00+
- Smurple$10.00+
- Spring Break$10.00+
- Strawberry Twist$10.00+
- Tiger King$10.00+
- Tigers Blood$10.00+
- Titan$10.00+
- Twisted Pineapple$10.00+
- Warhead$10.00+
- Lemonade$10.00+
- Wicked Wilson$10.00+
- Zipper$10.00+
- Zombie$10.00+
- Make Your Own$10.00+
- Barbie$11.00+
- Beauty & The Beast$11.00+
- Baywatch$11.00+
- Boss Babe$11.00+
- Dolly$11.00+
- Kitchen$11.00+
- Caribbean$11.00+
- Malibu Barbie$11.00+
- Simba's Pride$11.00+
- Spa Day$11.00+
- Queen Bee$11.00+
- Make Your Own$11.00+
- Cat In The Hat$12.00+
- Jimmy Buffet$12.00+
- Daisy Dukes$12.00+
- McDreamy$12.00+
- Dole Whip$12.00+
- Dutton$12.00+
- Summer Nights$12.00+
- Sweet Caroline$12.00+
- Superman$12.00+
- Yang$12.00+
- Lorax$12.00+
- Make Your Own$12.00+
- American Cupcake
- Banana Nut Bread
- Banana Pudding$9.00+
- Caramel Cinnamon Roll
- Carrot Cake
- Chunky Monkey
- Cookies N Cream
- Death By Chocolate
- Dreamsicle
- Fruity Pebbles
- Make Your Own$9.00+
- Mint Chocolate Chip
- Oreo Cheesecake
- Pecan Pie
- Red Velvet
- Reese's Cup
- S'mores
- Salted Caramel
- Snickers
- Strawberry Banana
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Thin Mint
- Turtle Cheesecake
- Twix
- Wedding Cake
- Caramel Macchiato Protein Coffee$9.00+
Caramel Macchiato Flavored Protein Coffee
- House Blend Protein Coffee$9.00+
- Mocha Protein Coffee$9.00+
- Java Chip Frappe'$9.00+
Protein Coffee Shake With Chocolate Chips (Sugar Free)
- Salted Caramel Frappe'$9.00+
Salted Caramel Flavor Coffee Shake
- Butter Beer Frappe'$9.00+
Butterscotch Flavored Coffee Shake Inspired by Harry Potter
- Mocha Frappe'$9.00+
Mocha Flavored Coffee Shake
- Mocha Java Chip Frappe'$9.00+
Mocha Flavored Coffee Shake with Sugar Free Chocolate Chips.
- Make Your Own$9.00+
Cooler Beverage
Medium Loaded Teas
- Bahama Momma$10.00
- Batman$10.00
- Bayou Hurricane$10.00
- Black Magic$10.00
- Blue Hawaiian$10.00
- Bomb Pop$10.00
- Bunny Hop$10.00
- Candy Crush$10.00
- Captain America$10.00
- Cherry Limeade$10.00
- Clifford$10.00
- Cotton Candy$10.00
- Cran-Mosa$10.00
- Dirty Morgan Wallen$10.00
- Eve$10.00
- Fancy$10.00
- Fanta$10.00
- Farmers Market$10.00
- Fish Bowl$10.00
- Flash$10.00
- Fruit Cocktail$10.00
- Fruit Gusher$10.00
- Gobstopper$10.00
- Green Goblin$10.00
- Grinch$10.00
- Groot$10.00
- Gryffindor$10.00
- Gummy Bear$10.00
- Hocus Pocus$10.00
- Honey Suckle$10.00
- Huffle Puff$10.00
- Hulk$10.00
- Jack Frost$10.00
- Jack Skellington$10.00
- Jelly Bean$10.00
- Joker$10.00
- Jolly Rancher$10.00
- Key West$10.00
- Lake Days$10.00
- Lemonade$10.00
- Lighting$10.00
- Little Red Wagon$10.00
- Love Potion$10.00
- Luke Bryan$10.00
- Make Your Own$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Mermaid$10.00
- Miami Vice$10.00
- Morgan Wallen$10.00
- Ninja Turtle$10.00
- Oogie Boogie$10.00
- Outerbanks$10.00
- Peach Bellini$10.00
- Peach Ring$10.00
- Peach Wave$10.00
- Pennywise$10.00
- Pineapple Blast$10.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$10.00
- Pink Starburst$10.00
- Pixie Dust$10.00
- Pixie Stix$10.00
- Predator$10.00
- Raven Claw$10.00
- Raz-Ma-Taz$10.00
- Razzle Berry$10.00
- Shark Bait$10.00
- Smarties$10.00
- Smurple$10.00
- Spring Break$10.00
- Strawberry Twisler$10.00
- Tiger King$10.00
- Tigers Blood$10.00
- Titan$10.00
- Twisted Pineapple$10.00
- Warhead$10.00
- Wicked Wilson$10.00
- Zipper$10.00
- Zombie$10.00
Large Loaded Teas
- Bahama Momma$11.00
- Batman$11.00
- Bayou Hurricane$11.00
- Black Magic$11.00
- Blue Hawaiian$11.00
- Bomb Pop$11.00
- Bunny Hop$11.00
- Candy Crush$11.00
- Captain America$11.00
- Cherry Limeade$11.00
- Clifford$11.00
- Cotton Candy$11.00
- Cran-Mosa$11.00
- Dirty Morgan Wallen$11.00
- Eve$11.00
- Fancy$11.00
- Fanta$11.00
- Farmers Market$11.00
- Fish Bowl$11.00
- Flash$11.00
- Fruit Cocktail$11.00
- Fruit Gushers$11.00
- Gobstopper$11.00
- Green Goblin$11.00
- Grinch$11.00
- Groot$11.00
- Gryffindor$11.00
- Gummy Bear$11.00
- Hocus Pocus$11.00
- Honey Suckle$11.00
- Huffle Puff$11.00
- Hulk$11.00
- Jack Frost$11.00
- Jack Skellington$11.00
- Jelly Bean$11.00
- Joker$11.00
- Jolly Rancher$11.00
- Key West$11.00
- Lake Days$11.00
- Lemonade$11.00
- Lighting$11.00
- Little Red Wagon$11.00
- Love Potion$11.00
- Luke Bryan$11.00
- Make Your Own$11.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Mermaid$11.00
- Miami Vice$11.00
- Morgan Wallen$11.00
- Ninja Turtle$11.00
- Oogie Boogie$11.00
- Outerbanks$11.00
- Peach Bellini$11.00
- Peach Ring$11.00
- Peach Wave$11.00
- Pennywise$11.00
- Pineapple Blast$11.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$11.00
- Pink Starburst$11.00
- Pixie Dust$11.00
- Pixie Stix$11.00
- Predator$11.00
- Raven Claw$11.00
- Raz-Ma-Taz$11.00
- Razzle Berry$11.00
- Shark Bait$11.00
- Smarties$11.00
- Smurple$11.00
- Spring Break$11.00
- Strawberry Twist$11.00
- Tiger King$11.00
- Tigers Blood$11.00
- Titan$11.00
- Twisted Pineapple$11.00
- Warhead$11.00
- Wicked Wilson$11.00
- Zipper$11.00
- Zombie$11.00
Food
Baked Goods
Cooler Snacks
Crepe'
Sandwiches
Side Items
Avocado Toast
Retail
Key Chains
Shuga Mamas Freeze Dried Treats
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Hometown feel with a lighter, healthier side of your hometown cooking.
104 N Greenwood St, Lebanon, TN 37087