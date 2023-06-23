  • Home
Big Tuck’s fish,chicken and more 398 Burford Rd

No reviews yet

398 Burford Rd

Lebanon, TN 37087

Big tuck’s chicken, fish and more

Wing basket

$10.00

Three jumbo wings each additional wing 3 dollars.

Breast quarter basket

$11.00

Super juicy and spiced the way you want it.

Double breast quarter basket

$17.00

Two breast quarters spiced the way you want.

Leg quarter basket

$9.00

Juicy dark meat spiced the way you want.

Double leg quarter meal

$15.00

Double the meat spiced the way you want.

Whiting fish sandwich

$9.00

Fried golden brown space the way you want.

Catfish sandwich

$10.00

Fry to perfection spiced anyway you want.

Pork chop sandwich

$8.00

Seasoned and fried to perfection spiced anyway you want.

Half a pound burger

$7.00

Seasoned ground sirloin, cooked to perfection

Quarter pound beef, hot dog

$4.00

100% all beef grilled to perfection

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kool-Aid

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can Drinks

$1.50

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Sides

Spaghetti

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
At Big Tucks, chicken, fish, and more we cook to order and serve with a smile.

398 Burford Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087

Directions

