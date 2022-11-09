- Home
J.T.'s Pizza & Subs
129 Buckcreek Rd
Simpsonville, KY 40067
Popular Items
Appetizers
Breadsticks
3 breadsticks baked with butter, garlic and our special seasoning
Cheesesticks
10” Small Cheesebread
14” Medium Cheesebread
Our homemade pizza dough rolled out thin and topped with butter, cheese and our seasoning
16” Large Cheesebread
18” Extra Large Cheesebread
Monday Special
Wings
Salads
Tossed Salad
Cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits
Side Salad
Cheese, tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits
Vegetarian Salad
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, tomatoes, cheese and croutons
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits
Side Chef
Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits
Side Veggie
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Cheese and Croutons
Side Chicken Salad
Veggie +Ham & Turkey
Subs
Ham & Turkey Sub
Ham, turkey, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Sub
Turkey, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
B.L.T
Six strips of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Hot Sicilian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomato and Italian dressing
Italian Sub
Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing
Stromboli Sub
Pizza sauce, sausage, beef, onions, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Sub
Pizza sauce, meatballs, onions and mozzarella cheese
Mattboli Sub
Pizza sauce, crushed red pepper, pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple, mayo and Monterey jack cheese
Veggie Sub
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing
Cheese Steak
Steak, green peppers, onions, white american cheese and mayo
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breasts, strip of bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken breasts, hot sauce, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Diablo
Grilled chicken breasts, BBQ sauce, crushed red pepper, bacon, onions and Monterey jack cheese
Pizza
8" Cheese Pizza
8" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives PLEASE MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" IF NECESSARY These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Crew Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" FOR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.
8" Chicken Alfredo
8" Cheese Steak
10” Cheese Pizza
10” Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” Crew Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10” Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
10" Chicken Alfredo
10 " Gluten Free
10" Cheese Steak
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Crew Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
14" Chicken Alfredo
14" Cheese Steak
16” Large Cheese Pizza
16” Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” Crew Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16” Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
16" Chicken Alfredo
16" Cheese Steak
18” Cheese Pizza
18” Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” Crew Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18” Veggie Lovers
Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"
18" Chicken Alfredo
18" Cheese Steak
Kids Menu
Pastas
Marinara Spaghetti Dinner
Served with garlic bread
Meatball Spaghetti Dinner
Served with garlic bread
Meat Sauce Spaghetti Dinner
Meat sauce includes sausage, beef, mushrooms and onions
Mushroom Sauce Spaghetti Dinner
Mushroom sauce includes mushrooms and onions
Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Fettucine, Alfredo sauce, Mushrooms, and parmesan cheese
Half Pizzabread
Includes your choice of two toppings server pizza style on a hoagie bun with chips and a pickle spear. One additional topping can be added for .75
Whole Pizzabread
Includes your choice of two toppings served pizza style on a hoagie bun with chips and a pickle spear. One additional topping can be added for .75.
3 Meatballs & Sauce
Buttered Noodles And Garlic Bread
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our online ordering system is new and may have a few issues we will correct as we go. On most items when you see "(specific item)options". These are the items that are standard to that item. If you want to leave something off please use the special request section and say "NO (blank)" . Any extras should be under the extra option. If you need to remove an item from your order, please click the red X next to the item.
