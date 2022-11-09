Restaurant header imageView gallery

J.T.'s Pizza & Subs

No reviews yet

129 Buckcreek Rd

Simpsonville, KY 40067

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
10” Cheese Pizza
Meatball Sub

Appetizers

Each served with marinara sauce. Garlic butter available upon request
Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$3.00

3 breadsticks baked with butter, garlic and our special seasoning

Cheesesticks

Cheesesticks

$4.25
10” Small Cheesebread

10" Small Cheesebread

$6.99
14” Medium Cheesebread

14" Medium Cheesebread

$11.99

Our homemade pizza dough rolled out thin and topped with butter, cheese and our seasoning

16” Large Cheesebread

16" Large Cheesebread

$14.99
18” Extra Large Cheesebread

18" Extra Large Cheesebread

$16.99

Monday Special

$14.99

Wings

Choose from boneless or traditional
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$7.99

8 wings with your flavor choice and a side of ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$6.00

1/2 pound order with your choice of flavor and a side of ranch or blue cheese

Salads

Our salads are carefully made to order with the freshest ingredients paired with your choice of top quality dressing
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$5.75

Cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Cheese, tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits and parmesan

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.50

Ham, turkey, cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits

Vegetarian Salad

Vegetarian Salad

$7.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, tomatoes, cheese and croutons

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits

Side Chef

$4.00

Turkey, Ham, Tomato, Cheese, Croutons, Bacon Bits

Side Veggie

$4.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Green Olives, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, Cheese and Croutons

Side Chicken Salad

$4.00

Veggie +Ham & Turkey

$9.00

Subs

All subs are served on an 8" hoagie bun and served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear
Ham & Turkey Sub

Ham & Turkey Sub

$9.00

Ham, turkey, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Sub

$9.00

Turkey, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

B.L.T

B.L.T

$9.00

Six strips of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hot Sicilian Sub

Hot Sicilian Sub

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, strip of bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce tomato and Italian dressing

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and Italian dressing

Stromboli Sub

Stromboli Sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, sausage, beef, onions, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, meatballs, onions and mozzarella cheese

Mattboli Sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, crushed red pepper, pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple, mayo and Monterey jack cheese

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$9.00

Steak, green peppers, onions, white american cheese and mayo

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.00

Grilled chicken breasts, strip of bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.00

Grilled chicken breasts, hot sauce, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Diablo

$9.00

Grilled chicken breasts, BBQ sauce, crushed red pepper, bacon, onions and Monterey jack cheese

Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.99
8" Supreme

8" Supreme

$9.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives PLEASE MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" IF NECESSARY These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.49

Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Crew Pie

$9.49

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Meat Lovers

$9.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" FOR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Veggie Lovers

$9.49

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" These are standard toppings unless you want to omit.

8" Chicken Alfredo

$9.49

8" Cheese Steak

$9.49

10” Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10” Supreme

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” BBQ Chicken

$14.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.49

Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” Buffalo Chicken

$14.49

Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” Crew Pie

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” Meat Lovers

$14.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10” Veggie Lovers

$14.49

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

10" Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

10 " Gluten Free

$12.16

10" Cheese Steak

$14.49

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14" Supreme

$27.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" BBQ Chicken

$27.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$27.49

Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Buffalo Chicken

$27.49

Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Crew Pie

$27.49

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Meat Lovers

$27.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Veggie Lovers

$27.49

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

14" Chicken Alfredo

$27.49

14" Cheese Steak

$27.49

16” Large Cheese Pizza

$18.99

16” Supreme

$32.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” BBQ Chicken

$32.49

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$32.49

Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” Buffalo Chicken

$32.49

Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” Crew Pie

$32.49

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” Meat Lovers

$32.49

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16” Veggie Lovers

$32.49

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

16" Chicken Alfredo

$32.49

16" Cheese Steak

$32.49

18” Cheese Pizza

$21.99

18” Supreme

$38.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives and black olives ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "SUPREME OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” BBQ Chicken

$38.99

BBQ sauce, chicken, onion and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BBQ CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” Chicken Bacon Ranch

$38.99

Chicken, bacon, onion, tomatoes, ranch sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CHICKEN BACON RANCH OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” Buffalo Chicken

$38.99

Chicken, bacon, onion , buffalo sauce ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "BUFFALO CHICKEN OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” Crew Pie

$38.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, ham, bacon, pineapple and crushed red pepper ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "CREW PIE OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” Meat Lovers

$38.99

Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham and bacon ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "MEAT LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18” Veggie Lovers

$38.99

Mushroom, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, black olives and tomatoes ONLY MODIFY TOPPINGS UNDER "VEGGIE LOVERS OPTIONS" OR "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS"

18" Chicken Alfredo

$38.99

18" Cheese Steak

$38.99

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$4.99

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti w/marinara

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce

$4.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Chips

$4.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Kids Spaghetti W/MB

$4.99

Pastas

Marinara Spaghetti Dinner

Marinara Spaghetti Dinner

$8.25

Served with garlic bread

Meatball Spaghetti Dinner

$9.00

Served with garlic bread

Meat Sauce Spaghetti Dinner

Meat Sauce Spaghetti Dinner

$9.00

Meat sauce includes sausage, beef, mushrooms and onions

Mushroom Sauce Spaghetti Dinner

Mushroom Sauce Spaghetti Dinner

$8.50

Mushroom sauce includes mushrooms and onions

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$8.25

Fettucine, Alfredo sauce, Mushrooms, and parmesan cheese

Half Pizzabread

$5.00

Includes your choice of two toppings server pizza style on a hoagie bun with chips and a pickle spear. One additional topping can be added for .75

Whole Pizzabread

Whole Pizzabread

$9.00

Includes your choice of two toppings served pizza style on a hoagie bun with chips and a pickle spear. One additional topping can be added for .75.

3 Meatballs & Sauce

$5.00

Buttered Noodles And Garlic Bread

$5.00
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Our online ordering system is new and may have a few issues we will correct as we go. On most items when you see "(specific item)options". These are the items that are standard to that item. If you want to leave something off please use the special request section and say "NO (blank)" . Any extras should be under the extra option. If you need to remove an item from your order, please click the red X next to the item.

129 Buckcreek Rd, Simpsonville, KY 40067

