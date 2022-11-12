Jackson Coney Island
615 E Michigan Ave
Jackson, MI 49201
Hot Dogs
Original Coney Dog
A grilled hot dog topped with our original Jackson Coney Island sauce, finely diced onions, mustard.
Cheese Coney Dog
Coney sauce and cheese. Onions and mustard on request.
Family Meal Deal
Our best deal. You get 10 coneys and a whole pound of french fries for only $20! Specify how you want your coneys in the notes below.
Plain Hot Dog
Polish Coney Dog
Original Coney made with a Polish sausage.
B.L.T. Dog
Bacon-wrapped dog, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Nacho Dog
Nacho cheese, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes.
Kraut Dog
Grilled sauerkraut and mustard. With Polish sausage + $1.40
Kraut Dog W/ Polish Sausage
Polish sausage w/ grilled sauerkraut and mustard.
Taco Dog
Ground beef, onion, salsa, cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Dog
Grilled mushrooms, swiss.
Reuben Dog
Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing.
Slaw Dog
Coney sauce, mustard, coleslaw.
Cubano Dog
Shaved ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickle.
Two Coney Combo
Please specify your drink in the notes.
Two Coney Cheese Combo
Please specify your drink in the notes.
Two Specialty Dog Combo
Please choose your dogs and side and specify your drink in the notes.
Munchies
Coney Cheese Fries
Cheese Fries
Coney Cheese Tots
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Cheese Sticks
Fried Mushrooms
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Fried Pickles
Big Soft Pretzel With Cheese
Homemade Chips & Nacho Cheese
Loaded Nachos Deluxe
Homemade tortilla chips piled with ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños. With sour cream and homemade salsa.
Burgers
The Jacksonburg-Er
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard.
Coney Burger
Coney sauce, diced onions, mustard.
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapeños, onion ring.
Double Dumpster Burger
Double burger, ham, bacon, fried egg, sautéed onions, jalapeños, lettuce, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack.
Nacho Burger
Coney sauce, nacho cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion.
Gut Buster Burger
Choice of cheese, shaved ham, bacon, fried egg, jalapeños.
Olive Burger
Homemade olive sauce, swiss cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled mushrooms, onions.
Grinders
Ridiculously Good Italian
One of the best sandwiches you’ve ever had. Salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing, provolone.
Philly Cheesesteak Grinder
Grilled shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch dressing.
Ham & Turkey Club Grinder
A pile of shaved ham and turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Chicken Club Grinder
Grilled or fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, your choice of cheese.
BBQ Bacon Chicken Grinder
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice or ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon 1.29
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled cheese stacked with freshly sliced deli ham.
Patty Melt
Our third-pound burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, onions on grilled rye.
Steak Melt Sandwich
Shaved steak, grilled onions, A-1 steak sauce, swiss, cheddar cheese on sourdough.
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on grilled Texas toast.
Turkey Club Sandwich
Shaved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Turkey Reuben
Shaved turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled rye.
Fish Sandwich
Hand-battered fried cod with tartar and lettuce on a roll.
Mains
Hot Beef Platter
Shredded beef roast covered in gravy served on toast. With your choice of potato.
Fish & Chips
Three pieces of battered fried cod served with a side of fries, your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Platter
Four hand-battered crispy fried chicken tenders with fries, your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Shrimp Basket
Breaded fried shrimp served with fries, your choice of dipping sauce.
Liver & Onions
Fried liver and onions with your choice of potato.
Drinks
Soups
Salads
Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Shaved turkey and ham, romaine, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Side Salad
Romaine, onion, tomato, choice of dressing.
Wraps
Italian Wrap
Salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian, provolone.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Veggie Lover Wrap
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, choice of dressing.
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
A pile of shaved turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, red onion, lettuce, cheddar, ranch.
Ham & Turkey Club Wrap
Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, choice of cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
Grilled shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.
Ham & Cheese Wrap
A pile of shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.
Gyro
Desserts
Breakfast
Cheapskate Deluxe
Two eggs any style and your choice of potato and toast.
E.M.T
Two eggs any style, choice of meat, and toast.
Jacktown Classic
Two eggs any style and your choice of meat, potato, and toast.
The Rib Sticker
Two eggs any style, your choice of potato, toast, and meat plus a biscuit with sausage gravy.
B.O.B.B. (Big Ol' Breakfast Burrito)
Fat Boy Bowl
Warm flour tortilla filled with eggs and hash browns, your choice of cheese and meat, onions, peppers. Smothered in sausage gravy. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
The Dave
Two eggs any style, your choice of french toast, pancakes, or a waffle, your choice of meat.
Sweet & Savory
French toast, pancakes, or a waffle with your choice of meat. Add fruit topping or chocolate chips. 99¢
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, two eggs any style, your choice of potato and toast.
Two Egg Sandwich
Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese, meat and toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Half order also available.
Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash with two eggs any style, your choice of meat and toast.
Three Egg Omelets
Meat Lovers Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese.
Veggie Lovers Omelet
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cheese.
Denver Omelet
Ham, peppers, onions, cheese.
Philly Omelet
Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.
Country Omelet
Hash browns, bacon, onions, peppers and cheese. Smothered in sausage gravy.
Irish Omelet
Corned beef hash, onions, peppers, cheese.
The Ultimate Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese. Smothered in sausage gravy.
A La Carte
Original Coney Sauce by the Pound
Sides
Dipping Sauces
Shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201