Jackson Coney Island

1,563 Reviews

$

615 E Michigan Ave

Jackson, MI 49201

Popular Items

Family Meal Deal
Onion Rings
Tater Tots

Hot Dogs

Original Coney Dog

$2.29

A grilled hot dog topped with our original Jackson Coney Island sauce, finely diced onions, mustard.

Cheese Coney Dog

$3.19

Coney sauce and cheese. Onions and mustard on request.

Family Meal Deal

$25.00

Our best deal. You get 10 coneys and a whole pound of french fries for only $20! Specify how you want your coneys in the notes below.

Plain Hot Dog

$1.89

Polish Coney Dog

$4.99

Original Coney made with a Polish sausage.

B.L.T. Dog

$3.19

Bacon-wrapped dog, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Nacho Dog

$3.19

Nacho cheese, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes.

Kraut Dog

$3.19

Grilled sauerkraut and mustard. With Polish sausage + $1.40

Kraut Dog W/ Polish Sausage

$5.49

Polish sausage w/ grilled sauerkraut and mustard.

Taco Dog

$3.19

Ground beef, onion, salsa, cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Dog

$3.19

Grilled mushrooms, swiss.

Reuben Dog

$3.19

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing.

Slaw Dog

$3.19

Coney sauce, mustard, coleslaw.

Cubano Dog

$3.19

Shaved ham, swiss cheese, mustard, pickle.

Two Coney Combo

$9.07

Please specify your drink in the notes.

Two Coney Cheese Combo

$10.87

Please specify your drink in the notes.

Two Specialty Dog Combo

Please choose your dogs and side and specify your drink in the notes.

Munchies

Coney Cheese Fries

$7.49

Cheese Fries

$5.28

Coney Cheese Tots

$7.49

French Fries

$3.29

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.49

Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$6.49

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Big Soft Pretzel With Cheese

$4.99

Homemade Chips & Nacho Cheese

$4.39

Loaded Nachos Deluxe

$8.49

Homemade tortilla chips piled with ground beef, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños. With sour cream and homemade salsa.

Burgers

The Jacksonburg-Er

$6.79

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard.

Coney Burger

$6.79

Coney sauce, diced onions, mustard.

Cowboy Burger

$7.99

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, jalapeños, onion ring.

Double Dumpster Burger

$9.99

Double burger, ham, bacon, fried egg, sautéed onions, jalapeños, lettuce, cheddar, swiss, pepper jack.

Nacho Burger

$7.79

Coney sauce, nacho cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Gut Buster Burger

$8.49

Choice of cheese, shaved ham, bacon, fried egg, jalapeños.

Olive Burger

$6.99

Homemade olive sauce, swiss cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.49

Swiss cheese, mayo, grilled mushrooms, onions.

Grinders

Ridiculously Good Italian

$8.99

One of the best sandwiches you’ve ever had. Salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian dressing, provolone.

Philly Cheesesteak Grinder

$8.99

Grilled shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, ranch dressing.

Ham & Turkey Club Grinder

$8.99

A pile of shaved ham and turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Chicken Club Grinder

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, your choice of cheese.

BBQ Bacon Chicken Grinder

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, red onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice or ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Your choice of cheese on Texas toast. Add bacon 1.29

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled cheese stacked with freshly sliced deli ham.

Patty Melt

$6.99

Our third-pound burger, swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, onions on grilled rye.

Steak Melt Sandwich

$8.99

Shaved steak, grilled onions, A-1 steak sauce, swiss, cheddar cheese on sourdough.

B.L.T.

$5.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on grilled Texas toast.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$7.49

Shaved turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.

Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Turkey Reuben

$7.99

Shaved turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled rye.

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-battered fried cod with tartar and lettuce on a roll.

Mains

Hot Beef Platter

$8.99

Shredded beef roast covered in gravy served on toast. With your choice of potato.

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Three pieces of battered fried cod served with a side of fries, your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Tender Platter

$9.99

Four hand-battered crispy fried chicken tenders with fries, your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Breaded fried shrimp served with fries, your choice of dipping sauce.

Liver & Onions

$8.99

Fried liver and onions with your choice of potato.

Drinks

Coffee

$2.29

Tea

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Can Pepsi

$1.89

Can Mountain Dew

$1.89

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Can Diet Mountain Dew

$1.89

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Barq's Root Beer

$2.49

Cherry Coke

$2.49

Fuze Iced Tea

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottled water

$1.00

Soups

Cup of Soup Du Jour

$3.79

Bowl of Soup Du Jour

$5.49

Cup of Homemade Chili

$3.29

Bowl of Homemade Chili

$4.99

Salads

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.49

Shaved turkey and ham, romaine, hard boiled egg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, shredded cheddar, choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Side Salad

$4.49

Romaine, onion, tomato, choice of dressing.

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$8.49

Salami, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy Italian, provolone.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.49

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Veggie Lover Wrap

$7.49

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, green peppers, feta cheese, choice of dressing.

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$8.49

A pile of shaved turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.49

Grilled or fried chicken, bacon, red onion, lettuce, cheddar, ranch.

Ham & Turkey Club Wrap

$8.49

Shaved ham and turkey, bacon, choice of cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$8.49

Grilled shaved steak with onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.49

A pile of shaved ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cheese.

Gyro

$8.49

Desserts

Sm Rice Pudding

$3.99

Lg Rice Pudding

$5.99

Fried Oreos

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Cookie

$0.79

3 Cookies

$1.99

Slice of Pie

$3.79

Shake

$4.49Out of stock

Malt

$4.99Out of stock

No bake cookies

$1.29Out of stock

Breakfast

Cheapskate Deluxe

$4.49

Two eggs any style and your choice of potato and toast.

E.M.T

$5.99

Two eggs any style, choice of meat, and toast.

Jacktown Classic

$6.99

Two eggs any style and your choice of meat, potato, and toast.

The Rib Sticker

$8.99

Two eggs any style, your choice of potato, toast, and meat plus a biscuit with sausage gravy.

B.O.B.B. (Big Ol' Breakfast Burrito)

$9.49

Fat Boy Bowl

$9.49

Warm flour tortilla filled with eggs and hash browns, your choice of cheese and meat, onions, peppers. Smothered in sausage gravy. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.

The Dave

$8.49

Two eggs any style, your choice of french toast, pancakes, or a waffle, your choice of meat.

Sweet & Savory

$7.49

French toast, pancakes, or a waffle with your choice of meat. Add fruit topping or chocolate chips. 99¢

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Chicken fried steak smothered with sausage gravy, two eggs any style, your choice of potato and toast.

Two Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Two eggs any style with your choice of cheese, meat and toast.

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.49

Two buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. Half order also available.

Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Corned beef hash with two eggs any style, your choice of meat and toast.

Three Egg Omelets

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheese.

Veggie Lovers Omelet

$7.99

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cheese.

Denver Omelet

$7.99

Ham, peppers, onions, cheese.

Philly Omelet

$8.99

Shaved steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese.

Country Omelet

$8.99

Hash browns, bacon, onions, peppers and cheese. Smothered in sausage gravy.

Irish Omelet

$8.99

Corned beef hash, onions, peppers, cheese.

The Ultimate Omelet

$9.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, hash browns, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese. Smothered in sausage gravy.

A La Carte

French Toast

$4.49

Pancakes

$4.49

American Fries

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

One Egg, Any Style

$0.99

Toast

$1.29

English Muffin

$1.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Sausage Gravy

$1.79

Brown Gravy

$1.29

Side Bacon

$2.69

Side Sausage Links

$2.69

Side Sausage Patties

$2.69

Side Ham

$2.69

Original Coney Sauce by the Pound

Frozen Pound Coney Sauce

$6.49

Hot Pound Coney Sauce

$6.49

Sides

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.99

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.69

Cup of Mac and cheese

$2.49

Bowl of Mac and cheese

$3.99

Dipping Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.69

Ranch

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Hot Sauce

$0.69

Cocktail Sauce

$0.69

Marinara

$0.69

Garlic Aioli

$0.69Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.69

Homemade Salsa

$0.69

Sour Cream

$0.69

Tartar Sauce

$0.69

Shirt

shirt

$17.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

615 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201

Directions

Gallery
Jackson Coney Island image
Jackson Coney Island image

