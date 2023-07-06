Main picView gallery

The Chase Sports Bar 105 E Michigan Ave

105 E Michigan Ave

Jackson, MI 49201

Food

Starters

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.50

A large basket of hand battered dill pickle spears served with a spicy dipping sauce

Pretzel Basket

$7.00

A basket of four pretzels served with house made beer mustard

Chase Sampler

$14.00

Pretzels, onion rings, fried pickles, and cheesesticks

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.00

Golden waffle fries layered with cheese, bacon, and sour cream

Basket of Fries

$4.50

A large order of house fries

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$8.00

Cheddar Jack cheese balls battered and deep-fried, served with ranch for dipping

Cauliflower Bites

$7.50

Cauliflower bites, battered, and fried

Onion Rings

$7.50

A pub classic served with spicy dipping sauce

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Mini corn dogs served with beer mustard

Cheese Sticks

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese battered and fried golden brown

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.50

Six skins loaded with Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, and topped with green onions. Served with sour cream

Pork Nachos

$13.00

House made tortilla chips loaded up with slow roasted pork, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and drizzled with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

A large order of our house-made tortilla chips with salsa

Spicy Pickle Chips

$7.50

Garlic pickle slices hand battered and fried crispy, served with a zesty dipping sauce

Breadsticks

$9.50

Baked to order and served the way you like

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, with a melted three cheese blend

Side Fry

$2.00

Waffle/O Ring Up Grade

$3.50

Soups & Salads

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our signature hot wing sauce atop a crisp lettuce blend with fresh tomatoes, red onions, and Cheddar cheese. Fried chicken upon request

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our signature hot wing sauce atop a crisp lettuce blend with fresh tomatoes, red onions, and Cheddar cheese. Fried chicken upon request

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken atop our lettuce blend, served with your choice of dressing. Topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons, and cheese. Fried chicken upon request

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken atop our lettuce blend, served with your choice of dressing. Topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons, and cheese. Fried chicken upon request

Small Italian Salad

$8.50

Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing

Large Italian Salad

$11.00

Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing

Small Parmesan Chicken Salad

$8.50

Grilled chicken tossed in our Parmesan garlic sauce and served atop our house lettuce blend, red onions with mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Fried chicken upon request

Large Parmesan Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken tossed in our Parmesan garlic sauce and served atop our house lettuce blend, red onions with mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Fried chicken upon request

Small Chase House Salad

$8.00

House lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, and croutons

Large Chase House Salad

$9.50

House lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, and croutons

Small Raspberry Walnut Salad

$9.50

House lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Large Raspberry Walnut Salad

$12.00

House lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Small Club Salad

$9.00

Fresh lettuce blend with tomatoes, black olives, red onions and croutons all topped with ham, turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Large Club Salad

$11.50

Fresh lettuce blend with tomatoes, black olives, red onions and croutons all topped with ham, turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$4.50

House lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, onion, and croutons

Cup of Housemade Chili

$4.00

Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection

Bowl of Housemade Chili

$5.50

Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection

Chicken & Fish

5 Pc Chase Wings

$6.50

Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce

10 Pc Chase Wings

$11.00

Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce

20 Pc Chase Wings

$19.00

Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce

50 Pc Chase Wings

$47.00

Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce

Chase Tenders

$10.00

Chicken tender breaded and fried, served with fries and your choice of sauce

Buffalo Tenders

$10.00

Chicken tenders breaded, fried, and tossed in our hot wing sauce, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our hot wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles

Fish Sandwich

$10.50

Two pieces of deep-fried cod placed on a egg washed bun and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce

Fish & Chips

$11.50

Three pieces of deep-fried cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce

Wing Wed.

$0.70

Burgers

Chase Burger

$11.50

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with your choice of cheese and toppings

Black N Blue Burger

$13.00

Half pound angus patty grilled with blackening seasoning and topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and crumbled bleu cheese

PB & J Burger

$12.50

Half pound grilled angus patty smothered in creamy peanut butter, jelly, and topped with bacon

Chipotle Ranch Burger

$13.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo

Olive Burger

$12.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with our special green olive sauce and seasonings

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and your favorite three toppings

Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Buffalo Burger

$12.50

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with our signature hot wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion

Smoked Bacon Burger

$13.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, and Cheddar cheese

Roasted Pork Burger

$14.00

Half pound grilled angus patty topped with slow roasted pork, Cheddar cheese, Mom's homemade coleslaw and drizzled with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce

Chase Pizza

12" Veggie

$18.00

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

14" Veggie

$22.00

Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, and cheese

12" Meat Lovers

$19.00

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

14" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon

12" Cheesy Pepperoni

$17.00

Layers of pepperoni and extra cheese

14" Cheesy Pepperoni

$21.00

Layers of pepperoni and extra cheese

12" Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

14" Hawaiian

$22.00

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

12" Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and tomatoes

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and tomatoes

12" BBQ Chicken

$18.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and bacon

14" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and bacon

12" Supreme

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms

14" Supreme

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms

12" Create Your Own

$10.00

Choose your favorite items

14" Create Your Own

$12.00

Choose your favorite items

12" Half and Half Pizza

14" Half and Half Pizza

Pizza Specials

Pizza & Pop Special

$5.50

Grinders

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$9.50

Shaved ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

Pizza Grinder

$10.50

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of three toppings

Turkey & Cheese Grinder

$9.50

Thin shaved turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Italian Grinder

$10.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing

Chase Club Grinder

$10.00

Ham, turkey, smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

BLT Grinder

$9.50

Smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork Grinder

$10.50

BBQ pork with mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce on top

Cuban Grinder

$11.00

Slow roasted shredded pork with shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and bistro sauce

1/2 Grinder & Soup

$9.50

1/2 a grinder of your choice and a cup of soup

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, shredded cheese blend and choice of dressing

Italian Wrap

$10.00

Grilled ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, and Italian dressing

Club Wrap

$10.00

Grilled ham, turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and ranch

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and Cheddar cheese

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Parmesan Garlic

$1.00

Bourbon Glaze

$1.00

Chase Original

$1.00

Asian Zing

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Hot As Hell

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza 3 Toppings

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Bone In Wing

$7.00

Kid Boneless Wings

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Turkey Grinder

$7.00

Kids Ham Grinder

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Titos

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Double Well Vodka

$8.00

Double Absolut

$10.00

Double Belvedere

$14.00

Double Ciroc

$15.00

Double Grey Goose

$16.00

Double Ketel One

$13.00

Double Titos

$11.00

Double Smirnoff

$11.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.00

Double Well Gin

$8.00

Double Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Double Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.50

Double Well Rum

$8.00

Double Bacardi

$9.00

Double Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Double Captain Morgan

$10.00

Tequila

Cuervo Silver

$5.50

Exotico

$6.00

1800 Tequila

$7.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Double Cuervo Silver

$11.00

Double Exotico

$12.00

Double 1800 Tequila

$14.00

Double Tequila Rose

$9.00

Double Patron Silver

$20.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Canadian Club

$4.50

Black Velvet

$4.50

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Henny

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Double Well Whiskey

$8.00

Double Jack Daniel's

$12.00

Double Jim Beam

$10.00

Double Knob Creek

$18.00

Double Makers Mark

$14.00

Double Canadian Club

$9.00

Double Black Velvet

$9.00

Double Crown Apple

$12.00

Double Crown

$12.00

Double Fireball

$10.00

Double Henny

$20.00

Double Jameson

$16.00

Double Jameson Orange

$16.00

Double Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Double Bulleit Rye

$18.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Dewars

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Double Dewars

$10.00

Double Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Double Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Puckers

$3.50

Double Cointreau

$16.00

Double Frangelico

$14.00

Double Jagermeister

$10.00

Double Kahlua

$10.00

Double Puckers

$7.00

Beer

Draft Beer

16 Oz Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

24 Oz Miller Lite Draft

$4.50

16 Oz Coors

$3.50

24 Oz Coors

$4.50

16 Oz Alaskan Amber

$4.50

24 Oz Alaskan Amber

$5.50

16 Oz Summer Shandy

$4.50

24 Oz Summer Shandy

$5.75

16 Oz Labatt

$3.50

24 Oz Labatt

$5.75

16 Oz Sam Adams Sea

$5.50

24 Oz Sam Adams Sea

$7.00

16 Oz Angry Orchard

$5.00

24 Oz Angry Orchard

$6.50

16 Oz Blue Moon

$4.50

24 Oz Blue Moon

$6.25

16 Oz Attwater Dirty Blonde

$5.50

24 Oz Attwater Dirty Blonde

$7.00

16 Oz Bells 2 Hearted

$5.50

24 Oz Bells 2 Hearted

$7.00

16 Oz Voodoo Range Juicy

$5.50

24 Oz Voodoo Range Juicy

$7.00

16 Oz Anti Hero

$5.50

24 Oz Anti Hero

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Labatt

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Highlife

$3.50

Corona lt

$4.00

Raz Claw

$5.00

Mango Claw

$5.00

High noon

$5.00

Coors Lt Bottle

$3.50

Bud Lime

$4.00

Pint Special

Miller Light

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Wine

Red

Sutter Home Cab

$4.00

Sutter Home Merlot

$4.00

White

Sutter Home Chard

$4.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$4.00

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

$4.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Soda

$2.79

Ice Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.59

Cranberry

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Pineapple Juice

$2.59

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.79

Popular Drinks

Margarita W/Salt

$6.00

Margarita W/Sugar

$6.00

Red Rum Punch

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.50

Pin Cake Drink

$6.50

Long Island

$8.00

Southern Bond

$8.00

Trash Can

$12.00

Johnny Vegas Drink

$8.00

Green Tea Drink

$8.00

Purple Rain

$12.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Sumpin Fruity

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

Cran Fizz

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$7.50

Tennesse Mule

$7.50

Popular Shots

Green Tea

$7.50

Orange Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Pine Cake Shot

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$5.50

Jagey Bomb

$8.50

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

105 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201

Directions

