Jaipore Express- Briarcliffe 1116 Pleasantville rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The To-Go Indian seeks to tempt the taste buds of CT by offering a full take on Indian food with a nod to the authentic culture and vibe of India.
Location
1116 Pleasantville rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant - 518 North State Road
No Reviews
518 North State Road Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510
View restaurant
More near Briarcliff Manor