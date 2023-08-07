Drinks

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

GINGERALE

$2.50

CLUB SODA

$2.50

HOT BEVERAGE

MASALA CHAI

$3.00

MADRAS COFFEE

$3.00

COLD BEVERAGE

MANGO LASSI

$6.50

mango, yogurt, milk, cardamom

STILL WATER

$6.50

SPARKLING WATER

$6.50

Dinner

Starters

LENTIL SOUP

$8.00

lentil, coconut milk, peppercorn tempering

VEG SAMOSA

$9.00

peas and potatoes in savory fold

PAKORA

$9.00

onion or potato fritter, chickpea batter

LASSONI GOBI

$12.00

corn battered cauliflower, tangy sauce

KALMI KABAB

$12.00

skewered charcoal baked wings, house spices

LUCHI BAGARI JINGA

$15.00

tiger shrimp, honey infused tomato cream, mustard tempering served with bread

MASALA DOSA

$14.00Out of stock

crispy crepe, spicy potato filling

IDLI

$14.00Out of stock

fermented rice cakes, sambar, coconut chutney

CHILLI CHICKEN

$16.00

corn battered chicken tossed in soy and chilli tomato

CHILLI PANEER

$14.00

corn battered cheese tossed in soy and chilli tomato

MANGO CHICKEN

$16.00

battered chicken tossed with cumin infused spiced mango glaze

GOBI MANCHURIAN

$12.00

cauliflower tossed with vegetables in soy tomato glaze

VEG FRIED RICE

$12.00

long grain basmati tossed with vegetables in soy and tomato

Chaat station

IMLI BAINGAN

$12.00

crisp batter fried eggplant, dates and tamarind sauce

SAMOSA CHAAT

$12.00

chickpeas, mashed samosa, tamarind, onion, sev

PAAPDI CHAAT

$10.00

fried crisps, onion, tamarind, chutney

Vegetarian

PANEER BUTTER MASALA

$19.00

paneer cheese in smoked bell pepper infused tomato creme

MALAI KOFTA

$18.00

paneer cheese, raisins, turmeric infused veg dumplings in cashew cream sauce

NAVRATAN KORMA

$18.00

paneer, pineapple, sauteed vegetables, spiced cashew cream sauce

SAAG PANEER

$19.00

paneer, blanched puree of fresh spinach

MATAR PANEER

$19.00

turmeric infused green peas, paneer, spiced onion and cream

DAAL MAKHNI

$17.00

simmered black lentils, cream

Vegan

ALOO GOBI

$18.00

home style cauliflower, potatoes, ginger, garlic

ALOO DHANSAK

$18.00

stewed potatoes, lentils, spinach, hint of tamarind

TADKA DAAL

$16.00

pressure cooked lentils, mustard and curry leaves

CHANA MASALA

$16.00

chickpea curry

JEERA ALOO

$15.00

potatoes tossed in cumin and onions

Chicken

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$21.00

boneless chicken, tomato, cream

BUTTER CHICKEN

$21.00

charcoal strips of chicken, smoked pepper infused tomato, cream

CHICKEN SAAG

$20.00

chicken in spiced spinach puree

CONDAPUR CHICKEN

$20.00

southern style coconut chicken, curry leave and mustard tempering

CHICKEN KORMA

$21.00

cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$21.00

spicy southern indian chicken in peppercorns, curry leaf tempering

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$20.00

sun dried chili paste, vinegar and potatoes

CHICKEN AAM RAS

$20.00

mango, cream infused curry sauce

Lamb/Goat

LAMB ROGAN JOSH

$24.00

Persian influenced curry from Kashmir

BUTTER LAMB MASALA

$24.00

lamb curry with tomato and cream

LAMB MADRAS

$24.00

spicy curry lamb, coconut milk, curry leaves, mustard temperping

LAMB KORMA

$24.00

cashew cream, onion, rose petal extract, saffron

LAMB SAAG

$24.00

lamb in pureed spinach and cream

LAMB VINDALOO

$24.00

spicy sun dried chili paste, vinegar, potatoes

GOAT CURRY

$23.00

bone-in meat in curry

Seafood

SALMON MOILEE

$27.00

fillet, coconut sauce, mustard and curry leaf tempering

CHINGIRI MALAI CURRY

$26.00

shrimp, coconut milk, home blend spices

SHRIMP TADKA MASALA

$26.00

tomato, cream, curry leaf and mustard tempering

SHRIMP AAM RAS

$26.00

mango puree blend, curry sauce and cream

Tandoor

CHICKEN TANDOORI

$20.00

barbeque style charcoal baked chicken on the bone, spiced yogurt marinade

CHICKEN MALAI KABAB

$20.00

barbeque style tenders, cream cheese marinade, spiced and cardomom

TANDOORI LAMB CHOPS

$27.00

skewered lamb chops, ginger, served with tossed garden vegetables

SHRIMP KABAB

$25.00

tiger shrimp in mildly spiced cream marinade

Rice

VEGETABLE PANEER BIRYANI

$16.00

long grain basmati rice, spices

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$18.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$22.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$22.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$24.00

COCONUT RICE

$12.00

mustard, curry leaf, dry chili tempered

LEMON RICE

$10.00

turmeric and lemon infused rice

Breads

PLAIN NAAN

$5.00

clay oven baked white flour bread

GARLIC NAAN

$6.00

ONION NAAN

$6.00

CHEESE NAAN

$7.00

WHOLE WHEAT ROTI

$5.00

CORN ROTI

$5.00

Sides

RAITA

$5.00

yogury relish, cumin, cucumbers, carrots

MIXED PICKLE

$5.00

pickled vegetables

MANGO CHUTNEY

$5.00

sweet relish

Dessert

GULAB JAMUN

$4.00

fried dough balls soaked in sugar syrup

RICE PUDDING

$4.00

rice and milk

KULFI

$3.75

Indian dairy based popsicles