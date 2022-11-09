JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill
147 Reviews
$
6026 Birch Ln
Nampa, ID 83687
Popular Items
Appetizers
BBQ pulled sliders
BBQ pork or chicken topped w/an onion ring, sauce choice
Cheese quesadilla
Chili tomato or spinach herb wrap, melted cheddar
Chicken strips
Hand cut and dipped, choice of sauce
Chili cheese fries
Beefy chili and cheddar smothered on fries
1/2 Chili cheese fries
Finger steaks
Hand cut/battered tender beef
French fries
Skin on seasoned fries
1/2 French fries
Jalapeno poppers
Jalapeno cream cheese stuffed crispy jalapenos
Onion rings
Thick cut yellow onions
1/2 Onion rings
Hand cut and battered thick cut
Street tacos
Seasoned chicken, deep fried salmon, smoked pork or butternut squash
Zucchini fries
Hand cut and crispy battered
Burger salads
Burgers
Cold sandwiches
Turkey in da Club
House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain
1/2 Turkey in da Club
House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain
Chicken wrap
Crispy or braised, cheddar, pico, chipotle ranch, lettuce
Veggie wrap
LTO, pepper, avocado, basil, pesto mayo or vegan cilantro lime aioli
1/2 Veggie sammie (bread only)
LTO, pepper, avocado, basil, pesto mayo or vegan cilantro lime aioli
BLAT
Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat
1/2 BLAT
Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat
Hot Sandwiches
Salads
Garden party
fresh spring mix, grape toms, cucumber, avocado, peppers, red onion, zucchini, black olives
JaK*s spring chicken caesar
spring mix, shredded parm, jalapeno caesar dressing, lemon wedge
Salmon Salad
seasoned salmon, skin on pan seared, on spring mix w/capers, grape toms, red onion and feta
Turkey cranberry salad
house turkey atop spring mix, w/grape toms, red onion, cucumber, dried cranberries & feta
Entrees
Bone in pork chop
thick cut chop seasoned and flame broiled, topped w/red onion confit (1 lb ave)
Filet mignon
seasoned beef tenderloin grilled and served w/Jack Daniel's mushroom port wine reduction
Ribeye Choice 16 oz
Double R ranch, choice grade or better
Sushi grade Atlantic salmon
8oz pan seared skin on season filet
Finger steaks
Hand cut/battered tender beef
Street tacos
Seasoned chicken, deep fried salmon, smoked pork or butternut squash
BBQ pulled sliders
BBQ pork or chicken topped w/an onion ring, sauce choice
Chicken strips
Hand cut and dipped, choice of sauce
Cheese quesadilla
Chili tomato or spinach herb wrap, melted cheddar
6oz Filet a la carte
10oz Filet a la carte
Kids menu
Kids 3pc chicken strips
hand cut and battered, with choice of sauce
Kids BLT
house bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Junior burger
wagyu blend beef
Kids grilled cheese
cheddar on sourdough
Kids side items
sides a la carte
Kids turkey/cheese deli
house turkey and cheddar, lettuce and mayo on wheat
Kids quesadilla
Corn/flour tortilla
Kids salmon
4oz salmon seasoned and seared, w/side choice
Sides
Butternut squash chili
Smoked butternut, black bean w/some heat
House potato salad
With crunch veggies and a mayo-mustard dressing
House tenderloin chili
Ground beef, tenderloin bits, chopped veggies w/the right heat
Side salad
Spring mix with red onion, grape tomato, peppers, cucumber
Tim's original kettle chips
Tomato basil bisque
Creamy puree with a kick, topped with fresh basil, tomatoes and parm
Mashed potatoes
Garlic ranch mashed
Dinner veggies
Pan seared veggie medley
Dinner asparagus (after 4pm)
Cheesy broccoli soup
Chicken and wild rice soup
Potato bacon soup
Corn chowder
Chicken gumbo
half order asparagus
16oz Signature Sodas
16oz Berry macaroon
DP, strawberry puree, coconut, vanilla, cream
16oz Bronco blue
Sprite, blue curacao, coconut
16oz Butter beer
Root beer, butterscotch, vanilla, cream
16oz Cherries and cream
16oz Cherry rickey
Sprite, cherry, lime
16oz Doctor's order
Dr pepper, coconut, cream
16oz Float your boat
Root beer, vanilla cream
16oz Mango mist
Sprite, mango puree, coconut, lime
16oz Peachy keen
Sprite, pineapple, peach, coconut, cream
16oz Pina colada
Coke, pineapple, coconut, cream
16oz Pom-pom
Sprite, peach puree, pomegranate, cream
16oz Strawberry fields
Sprite, strawberry, lime, mint
16oz Tiger's blood
mello yello, pineapple, coconut, strawberry
16oz Vanilla Cupcake
Sprite, cupcake syrup, whip cream, sprinkles
16oz Witch doctor
Dr pepper, huckleberry, vanilla
Plain fountain drink
Energy
16oz Frozen lemonade
16oz Italian cream sodas
Hot drinks
Milk and juice
Vegan sand/salad/sides
Vegan desserts
Meats
Dairy/Cheese
Produce
Butternut squash, lb
Red pepper, lb
Green pepper, lb
Jalapeno pepper, lb
Red onion, lb
Yellow onion, lb
Green onion, bunch of 10
Carrots, lb
Crimini mushroom, LB
Spring mix, 8oz
Grape tomato, pint
Zucchini, lb
Lime, ea
Lemon, ea
Tomatoes, ea
Bread
Sauces and dressings
Bar
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
JaK*s is a from scratch restaurant, making food to order for each and every guest. We pride ourselves on using the highest quality ingredients with a mind toward keeping prices affordable for every day people. From our made from scratch sauces, to our hand patties burgers, and even the smoked butternut squash for our vegan menu - a solid team in our building made these for you.
6026 Birch Ln, Nampa, ID 83687