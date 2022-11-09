Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

JaK*s Place Neighborhood Grill

147 Reviews

$

6026 Birch Ln

Nampa, ID 83687

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
JaK Western
Street tacos

Appetizers

BBQ pulled sliders

$4.99

BBQ pork or chicken topped w/an onion ring, sauce choice

Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Chili tomato or spinach herb wrap, melted cheddar

Chicken strips

$13.99

Hand cut and dipped, choice of sauce

Chili cheese fries

$12.99

Beefy chili and cheddar smothered on fries

1/2 Chili cheese fries

$7.99

Finger steaks

$19.99

Hand cut/battered tender beef

French fries

$5.99

Skin on seasoned fries

1/2 French fries

$3.99

Jalapeno poppers

$12.99

Jalapeno cream cheese stuffed crispy jalapenos

Onion rings

$11.99

Thick cut yellow onions

1/2 Onion rings

$6.99

Hand cut and battered thick cut

Street tacos

$4.99

Seasoned chicken, deep fried salmon, smoked pork or butternut squash

Zucchini fries

$12.99

Hand cut and crispy battered

Burger salads

Jak Western Salad

$17.99

Mushroom Swiss Salad

$15.99

Classic Cheeseburger Salad

$14.99

Big Bold Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.99

Wagyu brisket short rib blend, w/cheese

JaK Western

$17.99

Jalapeno bacon jam, onion ring, bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese

Mushroom Swiss

$15.99

Sauted mushrooms and onions, melted swiss

Big bold crispy chicken

$14.99

Seasoned crispy breast, chipotle ranch, beer cheese

Cold sandwiches

Turkey in da Club

$15.99

House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain

1/2 Turkey in da Club

$8.99

House roasted turkey, pesto mayo, cheddar, house bacon, lettuce tomato on 9 grain

Chicken wrap

$14.99

Crispy or braised, cheddar, pico, chipotle ranch, lettuce

Veggie wrap

$9.99

LTO, pepper, avocado, basil, pesto mayo or vegan cilantro lime aioli

1/2 Veggie sammie (bread only)

$5.99

LTO, pepper, avocado, basil, pesto mayo or vegan cilantro lime aioli

BLAT

$14.99

Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat

1/2 BLAT

$8.99

Thick house bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, ranch spread on toasted wheat

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.99

House corned brisket, scratch 1000, crisp sauerkraut, swiss, marble rye

1/2 Reuben

$8.99

House corned brisket, scratch 1000, crisp sauerkraut, swiss, marble rye

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Triple cheddar on sourdough

1/2 Grilled cheese

$4.99

Extra cheddar on sourdough

Tenderloin Dip

$19.99

Salads

Garden party

$10.99

fresh spring mix, grape toms, cucumber, avocado, peppers, red onion, zucchini, black olives

JaK*s spring chicken caesar

$12.99

spring mix, shredded parm, jalapeno caesar dressing, lemon wedge

Salmon Salad

$16.99

seasoned salmon, skin on pan seared, on spring mix w/capers, grape toms, red onion and feta

Turkey cranberry salad

$12.99

house turkey atop spring mix, w/grape toms, red onion, cucumber, dried cranberries & feta

Entrees

Bone in pork chop

$21.99

thick cut chop seasoned and flame broiled, topped w/red onion confit (1 lb ave)

Filet mignon

$24.99

seasoned beef tenderloin grilled and served w/Jack Daniel's mushroom port wine reduction

Ribeye Choice 16 oz

$39.99

Double R ranch, choice grade or better

Sushi grade Atlantic salmon

$22.99

8oz pan seared skin on season filet

Finger steaks

$19.99

Hand cut/battered tender beef

Street tacos

$4.99

Seasoned chicken, deep fried salmon, smoked pork or butternut squash

BBQ pulled sliders

$4.99

BBQ pork or chicken topped w/an onion ring, sauce choice

Chicken strips

$13.99

Hand cut and dipped, choice of sauce

Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

Chili tomato or spinach herb wrap, melted cheddar

6oz Filet a la carte

$18.99

10oz Filet a la carte

$26.99

Kids menu

Kids 3pc chicken strips

$5.99

hand cut and battered, with choice of sauce

Kids BLT

$6.99

house bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Junior burger

$7.99

wagyu blend beef

Kids grilled cheese

$4.99

cheddar on sourdough

Kids side items

sides a la carte

Kids turkey/cheese deli

$6.99

house turkey and cheddar, lettuce and mayo on wheat

Kids quesadilla

$4.99

Corn/flour tortilla

Kids salmon

$11.99

4oz salmon seasoned and seared, w/side choice

Sides

Butternut squash chili

$5.99

Smoked butternut, black bean w/some heat

House potato salad

$3.99

With crunch veggies and a mayo-mustard dressing

House tenderloin chili

$5.99

Ground beef, tenderloin bits, chopped veggies w/the right heat

Side salad

$4.99

Spring mix with red onion, grape tomato, peppers, cucumber

Tim's original kettle chips

$0.99

Tomato basil bisque

$4.99

Creamy puree with a kick, topped with fresh basil, tomatoes and parm

Mashed potatoes

$2.99

Garlic ranch mashed

Dinner veggies

$2.99

Pan seared veggie medley

Dinner asparagus (after 4pm)

$7.99

Cheesy broccoli soup

$4.99

Chicken and wild rice soup

$4.99

Potato bacon soup

$4.99

Corn chowder

$4.99Out of stock

Chicken gumbo

$4.99Out of stock

half order asparagus

$4.99

Desserts

Basque Cheesecake

$7.99

Citrus cake

$7.99

Ultimate chocolate cake

$7.99

luscious cake layered with chocolate mousse, cookie crust & choc chips

Cookies and more

Chocolate chunk cookie

$2.29

GF/Vegan cookies

Ice cream

$0.99

2 scoops of vanilla bean

Dairy free ice cream

$0.99

16oz ice cream float

$2.99

16oz Signature Sodas

16oz Berry macaroon

$2.79

DP, strawberry puree, coconut, vanilla, cream

16oz Bronco blue

$2.79

Sprite, blue curacao, coconut

16oz Butter beer

$2.79

Root beer, butterscotch, vanilla, cream

16oz Cherries and cream

$2.79

16oz Cherry rickey

$2.79

Sprite, cherry, lime

16oz Doctor's order

$2.79

Dr pepper, coconut, cream

16oz Float your boat

$2.79

Root beer, vanilla cream

16oz Mango mist

$2.79

Sprite, mango puree, coconut, lime

16oz Peachy keen

$2.79

Sprite, pineapple, peach, coconut, cream

16oz Pina colada

$2.79

Coke, pineapple, coconut, cream

16oz Pom-pom

$2.79

Sprite, peach puree, pomegranate, cream

16oz Strawberry fields

$2.79

Sprite, strawberry, lime, mint

16oz Tiger's blood

$2.79

mello yello, pineapple, coconut, strawberry

16oz Vanilla Cupcake

$2.79

Sprite, cupcake syrup, whip cream, sprinkles

16oz Witch doctor

$2.79

Dr pepper, huckleberry, vanilla

Plain fountain drink

16oz fountain drink TO GO

$2.49

Flavored lemonade, dine in

$2.99

Flavored tea, dine in

$2.99

Energy

Regular Red Bull

$3.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.99

Yellow Red Bull

$3.99

Red bull rev'd up

$4.49

w/flavored syrup over ice

16oz Frozen lemonade

16oz Emerald river

$2.79

blue curacao, pina colada, fresh basil

16oz Mango mama

$2.79

mango syrup & puree

16oz Rockin berry

$2.79

raspberry syrup & puree, fresh mint

16oz Frozen lemonade choice

$2.49

choose a flavor

16oz Italian cream sodas

16oz Lazy river

$2.79

watermelon, lime & fresh mint

16oz Northwest island

$2.79

Huckleberry & coconut creme

16oz Italian soda 1 flavor choice

$2.79

choose a flavor

16oz Italian soda 2 flavor choice

$2.79

Hot drinks

French press coffee

$2.99

fresh ground french roast beans

Hot tea

$2.99

regular and herbal assortment

12oz Hot chocolate To Go

$2.49

w/marshmallows or whip cream

16oz Hot chocolate To Go

$2.99

w/marshmallows or whip cream

Milk and juice

16oz milk/juice

Water

Bottled water

$2.00

16oz water

$0.20

Bag of ice

$1.99

Vegan apps

Vegan cheese quesadilla

$8.99

Butternut street taco

$4.99

Vegan chili cheese fries

$13.99

Vegan sand/salad/sides

Vegan grilled cheese

$9.99

½ Vegan grilled cheese

$5.99

Veganwytch wrap

$9.99

½ Veganwytch (bread only)

$5.99

Butternut squash chili

$5.99

Smoked butternut, black bean w/some heat

Garden party

$10.99

fresh spring mix, grape toms, cucumber, avocado, peppers, red onion, zucchini, black olives

Vegan desserts

Vegan/GF frosted brownie

$2.99

Vegan/GF chocolate chip cookie

$2.49Out of stock

Dairy free vanilla ice cream scoop

$0.99

Vegan sundae

$7.99

Vegan/GF chocolate macadamia cookie

$2.49

Meats

House Corned Beef, lb

$13.99

Smoked pork taco meat, lb

$6.99

Braised chicken taco meat, lb

$6.99

Ground beef - wagyu blend brisket, short rib, chuck, lb

$6.99

Sushi grade Atlantic salmon portion

$6.99

Dairy/Cheese

Cheddar, shredded/lb

$4.99

Swiss, shredded/lb

$5.99

Mozzarella, shredded/lb

$4.99

Feta, crumbled/8oz

$3.99

Butter blend, 1# block

$2.49

Cheddar, sliced/10 pc

$3.99

Swiss, sliced/10 pc

$3.99

Pepper jack, sliced/10 pc

$3.99

Parmesan, 4oz

$2.99

Cream cheese, 8oz

$1.99

Produce

Butternut squash, lb

$1.99

Red pepper, lb

$1.99

Green pepper, lb

$1.79

Jalapeno pepper, lb

$2.99

Red onion, lb

$0.99

Yellow onion, lb

$0.79

Green onion, bunch of 10

$1.49

Carrots, lb

$1.49

Crimini mushroom, LB

$5.99

Spring mix, 8oz

$2.99

Grape tomato, pint

$3.99

Zucchini, lb

$1.49

Lime, ea

$0.59

Lemon, ea

$0.79

Tomatoes, ea

$0.99

Bread

Corn-flour tortilla pack (12)

$2.99

Sourdough, 10-slc ⅝" cut

$4.49

9Grain, 10 slc - ⅝" cut

$4.49

Marble Rye, 10 slc - ⅝" cut

$4.49

Honey Wheat, 10 slc - ⅝" cut

$4.49

Hoagie rolls, 6

$4.49

Pub buns, 12

$4.49

Slider bun pkg 12

$3.99

GF Bread

$6.99

Corn tortilla pack (30)

$3.99

Sauces and dressings

1000 island

$3.99

BBQ sauce

$3.99

Blue cheese

$3.99

Chipotle ranch

$3.99

Cilantro lime aioli

$3.99

Cocktail sauce

$3.99

Fry sauce

$3.99

Jalapeno caesar

$3.99

Jalapeno cream cheese

$4.99

Maple balsamic

$3.99

Ranch

$3.99

Stoneground honey mustard

$3.99

Vegan fry sauce

$3.99

Horsey-Mayo

$3.99

Pesto-Mayo

$3.99

Bar

Blackberry puree, 16.9oz

$8.99

Coconut creme, 16.9oz

$8.99

Mango puree, 16.9oz

$8.99

Peach Puree, 16.9oz

$8.99

Pineapple puree, 16.9 oz

$8.99

Raspberry puree, 16.9oz

$8.99

Strawberry puree, 16.9oz

$8.99

Ocean spray grapefruit

$4.99

Raffle Tickets

1 Raffle Ticket

$5.00

5 Raffle Ticket

$20.00

Purees

Blackberry puree bottle

$5.99

Coconut creme bottle

$4.99

Mango puree bottle

$5.99

Peach puree bottle

$5.99

Pineapple puree bottle

$5.99

Raspberry puree bottle

$5.99

Strawberry puree bottle

$6.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

JaK*s is a from scratch restaurant, making food to order for each and every guest. We pride ourselves on using the highest quality ingredients with a mind toward keeping prices affordable for every day people. From our made from scratch sauces, to our hand patties burgers, and even the smoked butternut squash for our vegan menu - a solid team in our building made these for you.

Website

Location

6026 Birch Ln, Nampa, ID 83687

Directions

