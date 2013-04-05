- Home
Jazzy Cheesecakes Huntersville
10011 Biddick Lane
Suite 120
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brownies/Blondies
Brookie Cookie Brownie
The best of both worlds!! Our fudge brownies and chocolate chip cookie dough all in one.
Brown Butter Bourbon Blondie
A rich chewy blondie with pecan, white chocolate chips, and bourbon pecans with a salted caramel drizzle
Cheesecake Brownie
Our fudge brownie swirled with our creamy cheesecake to perfection.
Double Fudge Brownie
Our Fudge brownie with chocolate chips and more chocolate goodness.
M&M Brownie
Our fudge brownie full of M&M candies and drizzled with chocolate.
Peanut Butter Brownie
Our Fudge brownie mixed with creamy peanut butter and topped with Reese cup pieces.
Red Velvet Oreo Brownie
Our rich brownie batter and red velvet cake batter combined, topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs.
Salted Carmel Walnut Blondie
Our Rich brown sugar blondes infused with salted caramel and walnuts to make your taste buds crave one more bite!
Strawberry Crunch Blondies
S’mores Brownie
Turtle Brownie
Our Fudge brownie with caramel, pecans and chocolate drizzle, perfection!
Candles
Multi Spiral Candle
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Question Mark
1 Blue Dots
1 Pink Dots
Animal Print
Animal Print Bright
Black Candles
Black Strips & Dot
Camouflage Pink
Glitter Spiral
Spiral Blue
Spiral Neon
Spiral Pink
Spiral Red
Spiral White
Celebration Cakes
Cheesecake
Almond Joy Cheesecake
A chocolate graham cracker crust with our creamy cheesecake swirled with coconut and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream, almond Joy candies, chocolate and toasted coconut
Amaretto Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with Disaronno, topped with an almond whipped cream and sliced almonds atop an almond graham cracker crust
Apple Pie Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with sweet apple pie filling, caramel and cinnamon. Topped with fresh apple pie filling with a graham cracker crust
Apple Pie Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
A sinker doodle cookie crust with apple pie cheesecake, topped with apple pie filling and whipped cream. Sprinkled with cinnamon and drizzle with caramel.
Bacon Salted Caramel Brownie Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake swirled with bacon and salted caramel. Topped with whipped cream, crispy bacon and drizzled with sweet and savory caramel with a fudge brownie crust
Baileys Hot Chocolate Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with Baileys Irish Liquor and homemade hot cocoa mix, topped whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, marshmallows cream and light dusting of more hot cocoa
Baileys Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with Baileys Salted Caramel liquor topped with a Baileys Salted Caramel whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate and salted caramel with a devil food cake crust
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
A Nila cookie crust, topped with fresh bananas and creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with fresh whipped cream, banana pudding and more Nila cookies.
Birthday Cake Cheesecake
Sweet birthday cake crust topped with confetti cheesecake and topped with whipped cream, marshmallow cream and more sprinkles
Biscoff Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with Lotus Biscoff, topped with creamy Bisoff butter and whipped cream atop a Biscoff cookie crust.
Black Forest Cheesecake
Our creamy chocolate cheesecake swirled with sweet cherries topped with fudge icing, cherry compote and drizzled with chocolate atop an Oreo crust
Blackberry Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with homemade blackberry compote and whipped cream
Blue Velvet Cheesecake
Our infamous Blue velvet cake topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with more blue velvet and topped with homemade cream cheese icing and blue velvet cake crumbs
Blueberry Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with homemade blueberry compote and whipped cream!
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
A vanilla cake crust topped with butter pecan cheesecake topped with whipped cream, salted caramel and pecans
Butterfinger Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake swirled with Butterfinger pieces, topped with whipped cream and more butterfingers then drizzled with chocolate all atop a chocolate graham cracker crust
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with tart granny smith apples and cinnamon, topped with sweet caramel whipped cream and a light dusting of cinnamon, with a graham cracker crust
Caramel Swirl Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust with creamy vanilla cheesecake and swirled with sweet caramel, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with caramel
Caramel White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
Our creamy cheesecake swirled with white chocolate and caramel atop a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie crust, topped with whipped cream, caramel and additional white chocolate macadamia nut cookies
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Our infamous carrot cake topped with creamy cheesecake and swirled with more carrot cake, topped with cream cheese and pecans *Does contain Coconut, Walnuts, Pecans and Raisins
Cherry Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with cherry compote and whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake and chunks of fresh cookie dough and chocolate sauce, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips and drizzled with more chocolate
Chocolate Overload Cheesecake
Our devils food cake topped with chocolate cheesecake and topped with creamy chocolate fudge, Oreo crumbs and drizzled with more chocolate
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake
Our creamy cinnamon sugar cheesecake with whipped cream and loaded with more Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, with a graham cracker crust
Coconut Pineapple Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake infused with fresh pineapple and coconut and topped with candied pineapple, whipped cream and toasted coconut
Crème Brûlée Cheesecake
A classic vanilla cheesecake with a sugar topping that is iconic to all things creme brûlée.
Double Chocolate Oreo Cheesecake
A Oreo cookie crust with double chocolate Oreo cheesecake, covered with chocolate ganache, fudge and Oreo cookies
Egg Nog Cheesecake
A gingersnap crust topped with our creamy Egg Nog cheesecake infused with Southern Comfort Egg Nog topped with egg nog cream and dusted with nutmeg
Fruity Pebble Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake overloaded with Fruity Pebbles, topped with whipped cream and more Fruity Pebbles with a graham cracker crust!
German Chocolate Cheesecake
Our rich chocolate cheesecake infused with coconut and topped with homemade coconut pecan icing, chocolate fudge and crunchy toasted coconut
Girl Scout Caramel Delight Cheesecake
A Nila cookie crust topped with our creamy cheesecake infused with coconut, chocolate and caramel, topped with a layer of creamy caramel, whipped cream, toasted coconut and drizzled with chocolate
Girl Scout Lemonade Cheesecake
A sugar cookie crust with tangy lemon cheesecake, topped with a lemon custard, whipped cream and a Girl Scout Lemonade Cookie
Girl Scout Thin Mint
Godiva Dark Chocolate Cheesecake
A double fudge cookie crust topped with our creamy chocolate cheesecake infused with Godiva Dark Chocolate liquor. Topped with dark chocolate ganache and garnished with chocolate curls
Golden Oreo Cheesecake
A golden Oreo cookie crust with our creamy vanilla cheesecake infused with golden Oreos and topped with whipped cream and additional Oreos
Heath Toffee Crunch Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with creamy caramel and heath toffee bits, topped with whipped cream, heath toffee bits and additional caramel
Kaluha Cheesecake
A chocolate cake crust with creamy Kaluha infused cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Key Lime Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust with sweet and tangy key lime cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, key lime cream and graham cracker crumbs
Lemon Cheesecake
Our sweet and tangy lemon cheesecake topped with a lemon cream and whipped cream, atop a graham cracker crust
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake
A sweet vanilla cake crust topped with tangy lemon cheesecake swirled with ripe raspberries and topped whipped cream and drizzled with raspberry
Mango Strawberry Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with fresh mango strawberry puree, topped with whipped cream and more mango strawberry puree
Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
A Oreo cookie crust with mint chocolate cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, Andes mints and drizzled with chocolate.
Oreo Cheesecake
Americas Favorite Cookie! An Oreo cookie crust topped with Oreo cheesecake topped with whipped cream and additional Oreo
Panther Pride Cheesecake
Oreo cookie crust topped with a white chocolate blueberry cheesecake, topped with whipped cream blueberry compote and drizzled with white chocolate
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
Our sweet vanilla cake topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake infused with a brown sugar peach compote, topped with a cinnamon sugar streusel and drizzled with caramel
Peppermint Cheesecake
Creamy peppermint cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream ad peppermint.
Pina Colada Cheesecake
A coconut graham cracker crust topped with coconut pineapple cheesecake topped with whipped cream, rum infused pineapple and toasted coconut
Pistachio White Chocolate Cheesecake
An Oreo cookie crust topped with a pistachio white chocolate cheesecake, topped with whipped cream, pistachios and drizzled with white chocolate
Plain Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with whipped cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
A gingersnap cookie crust with a creamy pumpkin cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and gingersnaps
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake and swirled with raspberry compote, topped with whipped cream and raspberry drizzle
Red Velvet (not Duo) Cheesecake
Our infamous red velvet cake infused with creamy vanilla cheesecake and topped with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs
Reese’s Cheesecake
A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with a creamy peanut butter cheesecake swirled with a chocolate drizzle and topped with whipped cream Reese candy and drizzled with chocolate
Ricotta Cheesecake
Our famous cheesecake mixed with Ricotta cheese and topped with a ricotta cheese sauce.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake swirled with salted caramel topped with whipped cream and drizzled with salted caramel with a graham cracker crust.
Snickerdoodle Cheesecake
A snickerdoodle cookie crust topped with cinnamon-sugar cheesecake topped with whipped cream, caramel and dusted with cinnamon sugar
Snickers Cheesecake
A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate, topped with snickers candy pieces and whipped cream, finished with caramel and chocolate.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Our classic strawberry cheesecake!! Graham Cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake topped with a fresh strawberry topping
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake
Sweet Vanilla cake topped with sweet and creamy strawberry cheesecake, topped with strawberry topping, whipped cream and graham cracker crumbs
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
A magic combination of our sweet potato pie and our creamy vanilla cheesecake, topped with pecans and drizzled with caramel
S’mores Cheesecake
A chocolate graham cracker crust topped with creamy vanilla cheesecake, swirled with marshmallow and chocolate, topped with chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker
The Original
Our very 1st Cheesecake creation! Our original cheesecake topped with strawberry, cherry and pineapple.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in rich coffee topped with a coffee cheesecake, finished with a mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa and whipped cream
Turtle Cheesecake
A rich Oreo cookie crust topped with our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate and topped with more caramel, chocolate and pecans
Twix Cheesecake
Our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with caramel and chocolate, topped with a layer of creamy caramel and topped with chocolate fudge and Twix candies all atop a sugar cookie crust
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
A rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with a French vanilla cream atop and vanilla sponge cake crust
Variety 10 Cheesecake
Your Choice of 3 Cheesecake Flavors all in one. *does not include cheesecake duos
White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake
A graham cracker crust topped with creamy white chocolate blueberry swirl cheesecake, topped with blueberry compote and drizzled with white chocolate
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
A Oreo cookie crust topped with white chocolate raspberry swirled cheesecake topped with whipped cream, raspberry and white chocolate
White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake
Our creamy vanilla cheesecake swirled with white chocolate and strawberry atop a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with white chocolate and strawberry
Cheesecake Bar
Apple Delight Cheesecake Bar
Banana Pudding Madness Cheesecake Bar
Nila cookie crust with banana cheesecake topped with banana pudding and topped with whipped cream and nila cookies
Birthday Cake Cheesecake Bar
Bourbon Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bar
Key Lime Cheesecake Bar
Oreo Blast Cheesecake Bars
Oreo cookie crust with oreo overload cheesecake and topped with whipped cream and more oreos
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Bar
Peanut Butter Chip Cheesecake Bar
A peanut butter chocolate chip cookie crust with peanut butter cheesecake topped with chopped reeses cups and drizzled with peanut butter cream and chocolate.
Pineapple Upside Down Bar
A layer of pineapple upside down cake with pineapple cherry cheesecake and topped with whipped cream. crushed pineapple, brown sugar and drizzled with caramel
Raging Red Velvet Bars
Red Velvet cake crust topped red velvet swirled cheesecake, then topped with cream cheese and red velvet cake crumbs.
Snickers Cheesecake Bars
Strawberry 2.0 Explosion Cheesecake Bars
Strawberry cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and strawberry krunch topping.
Strawberry Lemonade Paradise Cheesecake Bar
A strawberry cake crust with lemon cheesecake topped with lemon cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry lemonade cake krunch.
Sweet Potato Souffle Cheesecake Bar
Cheesecake Cupcakes
24- Variety Pack
Bakers Choice- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Breakfast for Dessert- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Candy Overload- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Classic Pack- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Cookie Crunch- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Fan Favorite- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Fruity Fan- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Seasonal - Cheesecake Cupcakes
Summer Citrus- Cheesecake Cupcakes
Cheesecake Duos
Animal Kingdom Crunch Cheesecake Cake
Remember those fun animal cookies you use to eat as a child? Well we remixed them into a cheesecake and it’s delicious!! Imagine a sugar cookie crust loaded with colorful sprinkles and creamy cheesecake filled with more sprinkles and animal cookies. Topped with whipped cream, and of course more sprinkles and animal cookies.
Apple Dulce De Leche
A amazing flavor combination! 2 layers of caramel cake with a apple pie cheesecake, covered in a caramel whipped icing and covered in dulce de leche.
Apple Pie Cheesecake Duo
Apple, Cinnamon and caramel all in one! Cinnamon Cake with apple pie cheesecake with cinnamon buttercream and apple pie topping.
Baileys Red Velvet Strawberry
Red velvet cake with baileys strawberry red velvet cheesecake. Covered with baileys red velvet cream cheese and strawberries.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Duo
Banana Pudding Cake with Nila wafer cheesecake, covered in whipped cream and more Nila wafers, just enough for our banana pudding lovers!!!
Birthday Cake Cheesecake Duo
Doesn’t have to be your birthday to celebrate!! A layer of sweet vanilla cheesecake sandwiched between 2 layers of birthday cake and covered in buttercream icing and sprinkles.
Black & White Cheesecake
Layers of brownie and milk chocolate & white chocolate cheesecake. Topped with chocolate ganache and white chocolate curls. Drizzled with chocolate sy
Blue Velvet Cheesecake Duo
Enjoy a slice of this delicious duo! Our famous plain cheesecake sandwich between two layers of Blue Velvet cake. Topped with Blue Velvet crumbles.
Blueberry Lemonade Cheesecake Duo
Summertime Madness!!! Two layers of lemon cake with delicious blueberry cheesecake covered in whipped icing. Topped with blueberries and white chocolate drizzle.
Brown Butter Bourbon Cheesecake Dup
A must have! This fan favorite consists of two moist layers of vanilla cake layered with brown butter bourbon pecans and butter pecan cheesecake covered in cream cheese icing made from scratch. Topped with more brown butter bourbon pecans and caramel drizzle!
Brownie Caramel Turtle Cheesecake Duo
Chocolate Paradise! A Caramel and Chocolate cheesecake with a fudge brownie base. Topped with a thick layer of caramel and a drizzle of chocolate. Accompanied by pecans and brownie pieces. Just enough to make your taste buds go insane!
Brownie Oreo Explosion
A layer of brownie and Oreo cheesecake and another layer of brownie, then covered in chocolate ganache.
Caramel Blondie Cheesecake Duo
Are buttery blondie topped with caramel cheesecake and more blondies then drizzled with caramel.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake Duo
Our Famous Jazzy carrot cake combined with carrot cake cheesecake. Two delicious layers of carrot cake in between a creamy layer of carrot cake cheesecake.
Cherry Limeade Cheesecake Duo
2 layers of sweet cherry cake with a layer of key lime cheesecake, covered with key lime buttercream and cherry cake krunch.
Cinnabon Cheesecake
Cinnabon Roll crust with cinnamon vanilla cheesecake topped with cream cheese, Cinnabon's and drizzled with more cream cheese.
Cookie Monster Cheesecake
A Chocolate chip cookie crust with Cookie monster blue cheesecake with cookie dough pieces and chocolate chips
Double Chocolate Godiva Cheesecake Cake
Think a Godiva Chocolate OVERLOAD!!!!! A layer of white chocolate Godiva cheesecake sandwiched between two layers of dark chocolate Godiva cake. Covered with chocolate whipped icing, milk & white chocolate curls.
Double Fudge Cookie Dough Cheesecake Cake
2 layers of moist chocolate cake layered with cookie dough cheesecake and covered with chocolate fudge and chocolate chips
Double Fudge Oreo Cheesecake Cake
Two layers of chocolate cake with a layer of Oreo cheesecake covered in fudge icing and more Oreos.
Dutch Apple Walnut Cheesecake Duo
A sugar cookie crust layered with apple and cinnamon caramel cheesecake, then topped with more apple pie filling and walnut streusel.
Honeybun Cheesecake
Sponge cake and Honey buns topped with cinnamon cheesecake and topped with butter vanilla glaze, whipped cream and honeybuns
Lemon Crunch Cheesecake
Lemon cake and lemon cheesecake, drizzled with lemon cream and lemon crunch.
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake Cake
Two layers of lemon cake with a layer of raspberry cheesecake covered with whipped cream and drizzled with raspberry puree
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake
Red & Green Velvet Cake layered with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and our creamy cheesecake. Topped with vanilla bean cream and Little Debbie Cakes & whipped cream.
Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie
A layer of creamy brownie topped with chocolate cheesecake and nerds, topped with chocolate ganache and fudge.
Little Debbie Nutty Buddy
Creamy peanut butter cheesecake swirled with chocolate, with graham cracker crust topped with fudge, Nutty buddies and creamy peanut butter
Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie
A Oatmeal cookie crust with marshmallow molasses cheesecake topped with whipped cream and pilled with oatmeal cream pie pieces.
Little Debbie Star Crunch
A chocolate graham cracker crust with chocolate cheesecake topped with caramel chocolate Krispie's. Drizzled with chocolate and more Star crunch candies.
Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake
A vanilla cake crust with strawberry and cream cheesecake, topped with marshmallow, strawberry drizzle and strawberry shortcake rolls.
Little Debbie Swiss Roll
A devils food crust with chocolate swirl marshmallow cheesecake, covered in chocolate ganache, whipped cream and Swiss Rolls
Little Debbie Zebra Cake
Marble cake crust with marble cheesecake topped with marshmallows cream, chocolate and Zebra cakes.
Neapolitan Cheesecake Cake
A American classic, a layer of strawberry cake with a layer of chocolate cheesecake and vanilla cake, covered in buttercream and topped with strawberries and drizzled with chocolate.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake Cake
Imagine warm peach cobbler with a Jazzy Cheesecake Twist! Two layers of Cinnamon Cake Layered with peach cobbler cheesecake and covered with buttercream icing and peach cobbler cake krunch and brown sugar peaches
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
A perfect combination!! A whole pecan pie stuffed into a cheesecake, with graham cracker crust and topped with pecan pie topping.
Pineapple Upside Down
A layer of pineapple upside down cake topped with a cherry pineapple cheesecake, then topped with another layer of pineapple upside down cake, brown sugar glazed pineapples and cherries… to top it all off we then drizzle it with sweet caramel.
Pumpkin Cinnabon Cheesecake
Pumpkin Cinnamon rolls topped with pumpkin cheesecake and topped with cream cheese, cinnamon glaze, and pumpkin cinnamon rolls.
Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake
Two layers of red velvet cake layered with cheesecake and covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs
Spring Forward Cheesecake
A sugar cookie crust with strawberry lemonade cheesecake and drizzled with strawberry drizzle, Strawberry lemonade cake Krunch and whipped cream.
Strawberry & Cream Baileys Cheesecake
Who doesn’t love strawberries and cream?? White Chocolate Godiva Cake with strawberries and cream baileys cheesecake, covered with white chocolate ganache. Then topped with whipped cream and strawberries.
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake Cake
Sweet and Fluffy Butter Vanilla Cake with a layer of strawberry cheesecake covered in buttercream icing and Strawberry & Cream Cake Krunch. Topped with buttercream rosettes and strawberries
Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Cake
Two layers of strawberry cake with a layer of tangy lemon cheesecake, covered in buttercream icing and Strawberry lemonade Cake Krunch
Strawberry Overload Cheesecake
Strawberry cake with strawberry cheesecake, topped with strawberry cream rosettes, strawberry bloodies, Strawberry & Cream Cake Krunch & more Strawberry
Strawberry Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake
A Jazzy Twist to our iconic cheesecake cake…. Strawberry cake then vanilla cheesecake then red velvet cake covered in buttercream and covered in strawberry red velvet cake krunch
Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake Cake
Two layers of vanilla cake with strawberry cheesecake covered with whipped cream icing and strawberries.
Sweet Potato Praline Cheesecake
Our creamy cheesecake paired with our southern sweet potato pie, topped with New Orleans style pralines on a graham cracker crust.
White Chocolate Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Cake
Two Layers of Red Velvet cake with a layer of white chocolate Oreo cheesecake covered in cream cheese and white chocolate cake crumbs, Oreos and white chocolate drizzle.
White Chocolate Mocha Cheesecake Cake
Mocha and White Chocolate!! Two layers White Chocolate Cake and a layer Mocha cheesecake sandwiched between chocolate whipped icing and white & dark chocolate curls.
White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake Cake
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Cake and white chocolate strawberry cheesecake layered with Golden Oreos, then we cover it all in whipped cream icing, white chocolate curls and drizzled with strawberry.
Cheesecake stuffed apples
Apple Pie Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Banana Pudding Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Birthday Cake Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Butterfinger Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Cookie Dough Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Fruity Pebble Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Oreo Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Red Velvet Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Smores Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Snickers Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Strawberry Lemonade Cheesecake Stuffed Apple
Cobbler & Pudding
Apple Bourbon Pecan Cobbler
Apple Cobbler
Take a trip with our Fuji and granny smith apples baked with cinnamon sugar and a thick cobbler crust that leaves you hungry for another bite!
Banana Pudding
Our classic banana pudding with a pile of Nila Wafers and bananas. Topped with more Nila Wafers and our classic Banana Pudding drizzle.
Blackberry Cobbler
A great combination of ripe & sweet blackberries with a thick cobbler crust that keeps you smiling.
Blueberry Cobbler
A great combination of ripe & sweet blueberries with a thick cobbler crust that keeps you smiling.
Hennessy Apple Cobbler
One of our most popular cobblers yet! Juicy Fuji and Granny Smith Apples infused with Hennessy and cinnamon under a thick cobbler crust.
Oreo Banana Pudding
America's favorite Oreo Cookie paired with our banana pudding, topped with whipped cream, Nila Wafers and a rich chocolate drizzle.
Peach Cobbler
Try our traditional peach cobbler baked in brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla under a thick cobbler crust made to perfection.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding
Flavors united! Our famous Red velvet cake pairs best with our famous banana pudding. Topped with red velvet crumbs and Nila Wafers.
Strawberry Banana Pudding
Flavors united! Delicious fresh picked strawberries unite with our famous banana pudding. Topped with more strawberries, Nila wafers and a savory strawberry drizzle.
Strawberry Cobbler
Fresh picked and ripe brown sugar strawberries under a thick cobbler crust that is irresistible to your taste buds.
Sweet Potato Cobbler
Imagine a combination of sweet potato pie and cobbler! Chunks of sweet potatoes with cinnamon brown sugar and butter with a thick cobbler crust. Did we just do that? YES, we did!
Cookies
Dessert Cakes
Almond Cake
A light & fluffy almond cake with a almond buttercream and covered with sliced almonds.
Banana Pudding Cake
Banana cake filled with whipped cream icing and nila wafers.
Birthday Cake
Birthday cake or Funfetti Cake combines our buttery vanilla cake with colorful sprinkles, filled with sweet buttercream icing.
Black Forest Cake
Our rich and decadent devils' food chocolate cake filled with cherries and creamy fudge icing. Topped with more cherries, fudge and Oreo crumb.
Blue Velvet Cake
A sister to our classic Red Velvet cake but blue. Covered in cream cheese and blue velvet cake crumbs.
Caramel Apple Cake
Cinnamon cake with sweet apple filling and a cinnamon buttercream
Caramel Cake
Layers of sweet caramel cake with buttercream icing and drizzles with more sweet caramel
Carrot Cake
A southern classic! Our infamous carrot cake with walnuts, raisins and coconut and creamy cream cheese icing, then garnished with pecans.
Christmas Velvet Cake
Cinnabon Cake
Our cinnamon cake with cream cheese icing
Coconut Cake
Our classic coconut cake filled with whipped icing and toasted coconut.
Coconut Pineapple Cake
Layers of coconut pineapple cake covered with whipped icing and coconut.
Cookie & Cream Cake
Our rich Devils food cake filled with homemade cookie and cream filling, covered with whipped icing and Oreo cookies.
Double Fudge Cake
Layers of rich Devils food cake and creamy double chocolate fudge icing
German Chocolate Cake
German chocolate cake with coconut pecan icing
Hummingbird Cake
Spice cake with coconut, pineapple and pecans with cream cheese icing
Key Lime Cake
Tangy key lime cake with a whipped cream icing and key lime crunchies
Lemon Supreme
Layers of lemon cake filled and covered with cream cheese icing
Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate swirl cake with buttercream icing and chocolate.
Old Fashion Cake
A Southern classic, buttery vanilla cake with chocolate fudge icing
Orange Creamsicle Cake
Our orange cream cake with buttercream icing and orange creamsicle crunchies
Pineapple Cake
Sweet Pineapple cake with buttercream icing and pineapple topping.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Classic pineapple upside down cake
Pink Velvet Cake
Pistachio Cake
A mild, nutty pistachio flavor with buttercream and pistachios
Red Velvet Cake
The best Red Velvet cake you will ever taste! 2 layers of Red velvet cake covered in cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs.
Strawberry Cake
Layers of Strawberry Cake with buttercream icing
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Vanilla and Strawberry Cake with buttercream icing and Strawberry & Cream Krunch
Strawberry Lemonade Cake
Layers of strawberry and lemon cake covered in buttercream and strawberry lemonade crunchies
Strawberry Red Velvet Cake
Layers of strawberry and red velvet cake and buttercream icing, covered with strawberry red velvet cake crumbs
Strawberry Shortcake Cake
Vanilla Cake with strawberry filling and covered in whipped icing.
Sweet Potato Cake
Brown sugar sweet potato cake with cream cheese icing
Turtle Cake
Vanilla Bean Cake
Sweet vanilla bean cake with sweet buttercream icing
White Chocolate Strawberry Godiva Cake
White chocolate cake infused with Godiva White Chocolate liquor and strawberry with buttercream icing and covered with strawberry crunch and white chocolate curls
Dipped Treats
Birthday Cake Push Pop
Cake Pops
Red Velvet Push Pop
Strawberry Push Pop
Cheesecake on a Stick
Chocolate Dipped Oreos
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels (Rods)
Rice Krispie Treats
Candy Apples
Caramel Apple
Chocolate Dipped Apple
Dipped Pineapple
Gourmet Dipped Berries
Cheesecake Stuffed Berries
Chocolate Dipped Berries
Drinks
Extras
Apple Pie Filling (2oz)
Blackberry Sauce (2oz)
Blueberry Sauce (2oz)
Caramel Drizzle
Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Drizzle
Extra Banana Pudding (2oz)
Extra Cherries (2oz)
Extra Strawberries (2oz)
Nila Wafers (2oz)
Pecans
Raspberry Sauce
Salted Caramel
Strawberry Crunch (1oz)
Strawberry Drizzle
Walnuts
Whipped Cream (2oz)
Food- Lunch
Food-Breakfast
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Chicken & Waffles
Criossantwhich
Egg Platter (Grits & Toast)
French Toast
French Toast Platter
Grits Bowl
Pancakes (2)
Shrimp & Grits
Spicy Breakfast Sandwich
The Grande Jazzy
The Ultimate Jazzy Breakfast
Two eggs w/ meat
Waffle
Sides
Gluten Free Cheesecake
Blackberry-Gluten Free
Blueberry- Gluten Free
Caramel Apple- Gluten Free
Caramel Swirl- Gluten Free
Cherry - Gluten Free
Chocolate- Gluten Free
Cookie Dough- Gluten Free
Lemon- Gluten Free
Lemon Raspberry- Gluten Free
Peach- Gluten Free
Plain- Gluten Free
Strawberry- Gluten Free
Holiday
Jazzy Cones
Jumbo Cupcake
Apple Pie- Jumbo Cupcakes
Banana Pudding- Jumbo Cupcakes
Birthday Cake- Jumbo Cupcakes
Blue Velvet- Jumbo Cupcakes
Caramel Turtle- Jumbo Cupcakes
Carrot Cake - Jumbo Cupcakes
Cinnamon Roll - Jumbo Cupcakes
Cookie & Cream Cupcake-Jumbo
Double Fudge- Jumbo Cupcakes
Lemon Drop Jumbo Cupcake
Red velvet- Jumbo Cupcake
Strawberry Crunch - Jumbo
Vanilla - Jumbo Cupcakes
Variety -Jumbo Cupcakes
Wedding Cake- Jumbo Cupcakes
Keto Cheesecake
Milkshakes & Ice Cream
Mini Bundt
Party Trays
Pies/Creme Cakes
Apple Pie
Banana Cream Pie
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Meringue
Pecan Pie
Sweet Potato Pie
Pumpkin Pie
Lemon Blueberry Creme Cake
Lemon Creme Cake
Peaches & Creme Cake
Sock it to me Creme Cake
Strawberry & Creme Cake
Vanilla Creme Cake
Ultimate Cheesecake
Banana Pudding Bliss Ultimate Cheesecake
a layer of vanilla cake and banana pudding cake combined with banana cheesecake and nila wafer cheesecake. Covered with whipped cream and Nilla wafers
Bourbon Salted Caramel Sensation Ultimate Cheesecake
a layer of vanilla cake and banana pudding cake combined with banana cheesecake and nila wafer cheesecake. Covered with whipped cream and Nilla wafers
Candy Crunch Overload Ultimate Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake and Oreo Cake combined with Butterfinger cheesecake and Reese's peanut butter cheesecake covered in chocolate buttercream and topped with Butterfinger, Reese's, Hershey chocolate, Hersey cookie and cream.
Cereal No Milk Ultimate Cheesecake
A layer of Orange creamsicle cake and strawberry cake with fruity pebble cheesecake and fruit loop cheesecake. Covered with lemon buttercream and Trix, Fruity Pebbles and Fruit loop cereal.
Double Lemon Raspberry Ultimate Cheesecake
Oreo Cookie Dough Sensation Cheesecake
Two layers of chocolate cake with Oreo cheesecake and cookie dough cheesecake with chocolate fudge.
Oreo Overload Ultimate Cheesecake
A layer of vanilla cake and Oreo cake with golden Oreo cheesecake and Oreo cheesecake, covered with Oreo icing and loaded with Oreos and Golden Oreos
Radiant Red Velvet Ultimate Cheesecake
Two layers of Red Velvet Cake with a layer white chocolate cheesecake and vanilla bean cheesecake, covered with cream cheese icing and covered with white chocolate and red velvet.
Red Velvet Strawberry Shortcake Ultimate Cheesecake
Red Velvet cake Vanilla Cake with Strawberry and Red Velvet swirl cheesecake covered in whipped cream and strawberries.
Strawberry Banana Ultimate Cheesecake
A layer of Strawberry cake and Banana pudding cake with strawberry cheesecake and banana cheesecake covered in strawberry buttercream and banana pudding.
Strawberry Craze Ultimate Cheesecake
White Chocolate Strawberry Cake and Strawberry Cake with White chocolate strawberry cheesecake and strawberry cheesecake covered in strawberry buttercream and white chocolate curls
Strawberry Golden Oreo Ultimate Cheesecake
Strawberry and Vanilla Cake with Strawberry and Golden Oreo cheesecake covered with strawberry buttercream and Golden Oreos
Ultimate Apple Pie Cheesecake
One layer of caramel cake, a layer of apple pie cheesecake, one layer of Cinnabon cake, one layer of Cinnabon cheesecake cover in caramel buttercream
Vegan Cheesecake
Apple Pie- Vegan
Blackberry- Vegan
Blueberry- Vegan
Cherry- Vegan
Chocolate- Vegan
Keylime- Vegan
Lemon Raspberry- Vegan
Peach Cobbler- Vegan
Plain- Vegan
Raspberry- Vegan
Reese's- Vegan
Salted Caramel- Vegan
Strawberry - Vegan
Sweet Potato- Vegan
Cheesecake Cupcakes-Vegan
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
