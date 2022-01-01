Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Burgers

JD Shuckers Georgetown

1,257 Reviews

$$

21710 Roth Ave

Georgetown, DE 19947

Cream of Crab
Wings
Coconut Shrimp

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.99

San Pellogrino

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Birthday Cake Shake

$6.99

Chocolate Shake

$6.99

Death by Chocolate Shake

$6.99

S'Mores Shake

$6.99

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.99

Vanilla Shake

$6.99

Cookies N Cream Shake

$6.99

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.99

Java Crunch Shake

$6.99

Cookie Dough Shake

$6.99

Shuck N Relax Shake

$12.99

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

(3) House breaded, served with honey mustard

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Served with thai chili sauce

Crab Balls

Crab Balls

$19.99

(5) An Eastern Shore favorite, served fried with cocktail sauce and saltine crackers

Crab Deviled Eggs

Crab Deviled Eggs

$11.99

Whipped yolks, lump crab, Old Bay

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Fried calamari house breaded and served with thai chili

Fried Oysters App

$14.99

(5) Lightly breaded and deep-fried oysters served with cocktail sauce

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.99

House breaded and served with ranch dressing

Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller

$15.99

(4) Spinach, herbs, bacon, and lump crab

Southwest Chips & Dip

$10.99

House made tortilla chips with pico de gallo, chili con queso & black bean corn salsa

Spinach & Crab Dip

Spinach & Crab Dip

$14.99

Spinach, cream cheese and spices served with sliced Alpine baguette

Wings

Wings

$12.99

Old Bay, Buffalo, Thai Chili, Hot Honey, Asian Zinger, BBQ or Plain

Fried green tomatoes

$7.99

Fried corn nuggets

$7.99

Soup & Salad

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$5.99+

Cup or Bowl of Cream of Crab

Maryland Crab

$5.99+

Cup or bowl of Maryland Crab

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Onions simmered in butter, sherry, and broth, topped and baked with provolone cheese

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.99

Greens topped with grilled chicken, black bean corn salsa, shredded cheddar jack cheese and topped with a poblano ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine tossed in our house Caesar with parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$6.99

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, croutons with buttermilk ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Spinach, red onion, almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and cucumbers with a warm bacon vinaigrette

Steamed & Raw Bar

Middleneck Clams

$8.99+

1/2 Dozen

PEI Mussels

$11.99

Large portion of Prince Edward Island Mussels tossed in garlic butter and served with garlic bread

Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

Old Bay Steamed Shrimp

$12.99+

1/2 lb or 1 lb of steamed shrimp with Old Bay

Burgers

All burgers come with a side of house made kettle chips, upgrade your side for $2.00

Bacon BBQ Burger

$12.99

Bacon, sharp cheddar and BBQ sauce

Burger 101

Burger 101

$9.99

Certified Angus Beef cooked to temperature. Add your favorite toppings to make the perfect burger!

Cheddar Melt

$11.99

Served on pumpernickel rye swirl with cheddar and sautéed onions

Impossible Burger 101

$9.99

Vegetarian burger, made to order. Add your favorite toppings to make the perfect burger!

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$12.99

House made mac & cheese, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese

Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese

Turkey Burger 101

Turkey Burger 101

$9.99

Savory turkey burger cooked through. Add your favorite toppings to make the perfect burger!

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a side of house made kettle chips, upgrade your side for $2.00
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$23.99

Broiled or fried jumbo lump crab cake served with Old Bay mayo

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$13.99

(2) Grilled or blackened cod over shredded cabbage with pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli

French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

8 oz thinly sliced choise house roasted top round, mushrooms, sauteed onions and provolone cheese served with au jus

Fried Flounder Sandwich

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$14.99

Served with tartar sauce

Po' Boy

$15.99

Hand breaded oysters or shrimp, lightly fried and served on a French Alpine baguette with a side of tartar

Shucker’s Clucker

Shucker’s Clucker

$10.99

Fresh chicken breast on a kaiser roll, available grilled, fried, or blackened. Add your favorite toppings for a perfect sandwich!

Twisted Mahi Wrap

Twisted Mahi Wrap

$13.99

Blackened mahi served with roasted red peppers, chopped bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a warm tortilla

Entrees

All entrees are served with your choice of 2 sides, except for Fish N' Chips
Beer Battered Fish N' Chips

Beer Battered Fish N' Chips

$19.99

Fresh Alaskan cod flash fried, served with hand-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.99

Fresh fried chicken served with Belgian waffles and a side of hot honey

Chicken Chesapeake

Chicken Chesapeake

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast, topped with our famous spinach crab dip and pepper jack cheese

Fresh Catch

Salmon, tuna, cod, flounder, or mahi. Grilled, broiled, fried, or blackened. Served w/ your choice of 2 sides.

Fried Captain’s Platter

$24.99

Flounder, two shrimp, and two oysters breaded and flash fried, served with lemon and choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.

Fried Oysters

$19.99

Large oyster counts fried golden brown served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$21.99

Served w/ mushroom and onion demi glace with your choice of 2 sides.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Flash fried, served with cocktail sauce and lemon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$39.99

(2) Broiled or fried served with Old Bay mayo and lemon

Sea Scallops

$24.99

Fried or broiled, served with tartar sauce

Shrimp & Chicken Jambalaya

Shrimp & Chicken Jambalaya

$18.99

Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onion, celery, and rice simmered in a Cajun spiced stock.

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$28.99

Baked flounder filet with super lump crab meat with a Shucker's special crab sauce

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Broccoli Florets

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hand Cut Fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Pat's Stewed Tomatoes

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Veggie of the Day

$2.99

Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Banana Walnut Smith Island Cake

$7.99

7 layered moist banana cake topped w/ walnuts

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.99

Vanilla ice cream in between two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies

Frozen Farmer Ice Cream

$3.99

Frozen Farmer Sorbet

$3.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Cheesecake w fruit topping

$10.99

Waffle Sundae

$9.99

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

2 chicken tenders and 1 side

Fish N' Chips

$5.00

2 fish sticks and fries

Fried Shrimp

$5.00

3 fried shrimp and 1 side

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast and American cheese, with 1 side

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mac & Cheese with 1 side

PB&J

$5.00

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with 1 side

Penne Pasta & Red Sauce

$5.00

Penne pasta and red sauce

Weekly Specials

Mispillion War Llama

$5.00

The Lois Flower

$10.99

Soup of the Week

$5.99+

Wing of the Week

$12.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$6.99

Sausage & Mushroom Flatbread

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.99

BBQ Bacon Wrapped Salmon

$25.99

Rockfish Tacos

$13.99

Italian Sausage & Mushroom Linguini

$15.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
JD Shuckers Seafood Grill & Raw Bar is a year-round gathering place located in Georgetown, Delaware. Our diverse menu not only offers the freshest seafood but also steaks, pork, and chicken. By using the freshest ingredients and locally sourcing much of what we serve, we can offer great meals at reasonable prices.

21710 Roth Ave, Georgetown, DE 19947

JD Shuckers image
JD Shuckers image
JD Shuckers image
JD Shuckers image

