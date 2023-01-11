Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jetties - Bethesda

review star

No reviews yet

4829 Fairmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Specialty Sandwiches

MAKE IT A MEAL

$3.00

THE GREY LADY

$13.00

COATUE

$9.00
BROAD STREET

$13.00

Classic cheesesteak with shaved ribeye, grilled onions and white American cheese on a toasted sub roll. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations

SWAIN’S WHARF

$12.00

Chicken, sautéed onions, and white American cheese on a toasted sub roll. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations

THE GALLEY

$12.00

Sliced pastrami, coleslaw, muenster cheese, and yellow mustard on toasted rye. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations.

CLARK’S COVE

$12.00

Roasted turkey, coleslaw, white american cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted sourdough.

SWIFT ROCK

$12.00

Crispy breaded chicken, parmesan cheese, provolone, arugula, marinara sauce, and basil pesto on a toasted sub roll

$11.50

SANKATY

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, and smoked cheddar on toasted brioche bun

NOBADEER

$12.95

Roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on sourdough

Smash Mash

SMALL SMASH MASH

$5.00

LARGE SMASH MASH

$8.00

Soft Drinks

COKE CAN

$2.75Out of stock

DIET COKE CAN

$2.75

SPRITE CAN

$2.75

IBC ROOTBEER BOTTLE

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.75

LEMON LACROIX CAN

$2.75

LIME LACROIX CAN

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT LACROIX CAN

$2.75

LACROIX CAN

$2.75

NANTUCKET NECTAR 1/2 & 1/2

$3.50

NANTUCKET NECTAR BIG CRANBERRY

$3.50

NANTUCKET NECTAR ORANGE MANGO

$3.50

NANTUCKET NECTAR LEMONADE

$3.50

FOUNTAIN COKE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN DIET COKE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN GINGER ALE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN SPRITE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN LEMONADE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN ORANGE SODA

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN DR. PEPPER

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

2% MILK

$2.75

MOTTS APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.75

TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.50

NATALIES JUICE CARROT GINGER

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE BLOOD ORANGE

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE ORANGE MANGO

$3.50

Sides

SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD

$5.00

pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs

LARGE FUSILLI PASTA SALAD

$8.00

pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs

CAPE COD ORIGINAL

$2.75

CAPE COD BBQ

$2.75

CAPE COD SALT AND VINEGAR

$2.75

CAPE COD GLUTEN-FREE SWEET POTATO TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

CAPE COD GLUTEN-FREE MULTIGRAIN TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

COLESLAW

$2.50

BROWNIES

$2.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

HEATH CRUNCH COOKIE

$1.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4829 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

