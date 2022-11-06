Restaurant header imageView gallery

VIRRAAJ 4914 cordell ave

review star

No reviews yet

4914 cordell ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ACCOMPANIMENTS

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

PAPAD

$3.00

PICKLES

$3.00

RAITA

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

SIRKE WALE PYAZ

$3.00

VIRRAAJ SPL. SPICY ONION SALAD

$3.00

ANGAARON SE

DOODIA MALAI KABOB

$18.00

HARIYALI MURGH TIKKA

$18.00

KASOORI PANEER TIKKA

$16.00

LAMB CHOPS (3PCS)

$26.00

PUNJABI THEEKA KABOB

$18.00

RAUNAK-E-SEEKH KABOB

$18.00

TANDOORI GOBHI

$15.00

TANDOORI MURGH

$18.00

APPETIZERS

AMRITSARI FISH

$12.00

AFGHANI SOYA CHAAP

$12.00

Chilli Paneer

$12.00

CHILLI CHICKEN

$12.00

CHICKEN TIKKA

$10.00

HARA BHARA KABAB**

$9.00

ONION BHAJIA

$9.00

NAWABI ROTI

$12.00

PANEER PAKORA

$9.00

SHAMI KABAB (2PCS)

$12.00

VEG SAMOSA

$6.00

BEVERAGES

ROSE LEMONADE

$4.00

NATURAL MINERAL WATER

$5.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

AAM PANNA

$4.00

FRESH LIME SODA (sweet)

$4.00

FRESH LIME SODA (salty)

$4.00

BOMBAY KALAA KHATTA

$4.00

CUTTING MASALA CHAI

$4.00

CUTTING MASALA COFFEE

$4.00

MASALA COKE

$4.00

SOFT DRINKS

$4.00

LASSI

$5.00

BIRYANI

JACKFRUIT BIRYANI

$18.00

HARYALI BIRYANI

$18.00

GOAT BIRYANI

$24.00

LAMB BIRYANI

$24.00

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$20.00

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$24.00

BREADS

NAAN

$4.00

BUTTER NAAN

$5.00

GARLIC NAAN

$5.00

MALAI NAAN

$5.00

KALONJI NAAN

$5.00

PESHWARI NAAN

$5.00

ONION KULCHA

$5.00

BULLET NAAN (SPICY)

$5.00

KEEMA NAAN

$6.00

PUDINA LACHHA PARATHA

$5.00

LACHHA PARATHA

$5.00

MIXED BREAD TOKRI

$15.00

TANDOORI ROTI

$4.00

MISSI ROTI

$4.00

LAAL NAAN

$4.00

CHAAT CART

AAM PALAK CHAAT

$10.00

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$8.00

BHEL KA MEL**

$8.00

DAHI BHALLA

$10.00

PANI PURI (6PCS)

$8.00

SAMOSA CHAAT

$8.00

LEHERON SE

CHILLI CRAB MASALA

$22.00

GOAN FISH CURRY

$24.00

JHEENGA-E-AATISH

$27.00

SHRIMP MALAI CURRY**

$24.00

TANDOORI SALMON

$23.00

MEETHI MUSKAN

Malai Kulfi falooda

$8.00

Kheer Malai

$8.00

Gajrela (Seasonally)

$8.00

Gul-E-Jaan

$7.00

Aam Ras Halwa

$7.00

Meetha Paan

$4.00

Shahi Tudka

$12.00

Cassata Cake

$10.00

NON-VEG ENTREE

AWADHI DUM KA MURGH**

$17.00

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.00

DELHI BUTTER CHICKEN

$17.00

LAMB LAJAWAB

$20.00

LAAL MAAS

$20.00

LAMB SAAGWALA

$20.00

LAMB VINDALOO

$20.00

MURGH TIKKA MASALA

$17.00

MURGH SAAGWALA

$17.00

SOUPS

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$5.00

SPICY CHICKEN SOUP

$5.00

VEG ENTREE

ALOO GOBHI KA SAATH

$15.00

BAINGAN KA SALAN

$17.00

CORN PALAK METHI

$15.00

DAAL CHAWAL

$16.00

DAL TADKA

$15.00

FARZI BUTTER CHICKEN

$18.00

KOFTA SHAAM SAVERA

$18.00

LABABDAR TAWA BHINDI

$16.00

LASOONI ALOO TADKA

$15.00

MAA KI DAL

$15.00

MATAR PANEER

$16.00

SABZ KALONJI MELA

$18.00

SAAG PANEER

$18.00

PANEER MAKHAN MASALA

$18.00

TOFU GARAM MASALA

$15.00

PUNJABI CHOLE

$15.00

VIRRAAJ KA TAJ

MURGH BAHAR (KADAI CHICKEN)

$20.00

ACHARI TAWA MURGH

$20.00

LAMB TAWA MASALA

$22.00

BANJARA GOSHT

$24.00

RARA PANEER

$19.00

AMRTISARI KULCHA

$19.00

WINE

GL FIRESTEED PINOT GRIS

$11.00

GL RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GL CLINE VIOGNIER

$10.00

GL OYSTER BAY CHARDONNAY

$12.00

GL J. LOHR SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00

GL APOTHIC ROSE

$11.00

GL J.LOHR PINOT NOIR

$15.00

GL KENDALL JACKSON

$15.00

GL ST FRANCIS ZINFANDEL

$15.00

KORBELL -BRUT

$60.00

LAMARCA PROSECCO

$50.00

MOET

$90.00

DOM PERIGNON

$400.00

FIRESTEED

$45.00

RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY

$50.00

CLINE VIOGNIER

$40.00

OYSTER BAY

$50.00

J. LOHR

$40.00

APOTHIC ROSE

$45.00

FREI BROTHERS

$65.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY

$65.00

WHISPERING ANGEL

$70.00

EYRIE PINOT GRIS

$55.00

DOMAINE

$55.00

J.LOHR PINOT NOIR

$47.00

KENDALL JACKSON

$70.00

ST FRANCIS

$50.00

LAYER CAKE PINOT NOIR

$65.00

DECOY

$65.00

CHATEAU STE MICHELLE

$65.00

WILLIAM HILL

$65.00

ESTANCIA

$65.00

EDUCATED GUESS

$65.00

COCKTAILS

MIRCHI MUMTAZ

$14.00

PAAN-E-KHAAS

$14.00

PINEAPPLE JKHAS

$14.00

OLA NAMASTE

$14.00

DELHI DREAMS

$14.00

KAMSUTRA

$14.00

SAFFRON SOUR

$14.00

VIRRAAJ BARREL

$15.00

POPSICLE KALA KHATTA

$14.00

ANARKALI

$14.00

INDIAN OCEAN

$14.00

GUPCHUP KHATA METHA

$14.00

TAMARIND 65

$17.00

BOMBAY SOUR

$14.00

LIQUOR

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

SKY VODKA

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

ABSOLUT

$10.00

TITO’S

$10.00

FOU DRE

$12.00

CIROC

$20.00

TANQUERAY

$11.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$11.00

HENDRICKS

$11.00

BLUECOAT

$14.00

MEZCAL

$14.00

1800 SILVER

$12.00

JOSE CUERVO

$15.00

MILAGRO

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$20.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$20.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$25.00

DONJULIO

$20.00

MALIBU COCONUT $11

$11.00

OAKHEART SPICED $10

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED $11

$11.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN WHITE $11

$11.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR $12

$12.00

KAHLUA RUM & COFFEE LIQUEUR $12

$12.00

BAILEYS $12

$12.00

DIPLOMATICO $15

$15.00

JHONNIE WALKER BLACK LABEL $14

$14.00

JHONNIE WALKER GREEN LABEL $18

$18.00

JHONNIE WALKER GOLD LABEL $18

$18.00

JHONNIE WALKER PLATINUM $18

$18.00

JHONNIE WALKER BLUE LABEL $50

$50.00

THE BALVENIE 12 YRS $18

$18.00

THE BALVENIE 14 YRS $25

$25.00

THE BALVENIE 15 YRS $27

$27.00

THE BALVENIE 21 YRS $50

$50.00

THE BALVENIE 25 YRS $150

$150.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YRS $14

$14.00

GLENFIDDICH 14 YRS $16

$16.00

GLENFIDDICH 15 YRS $17

$17.00

GLENFIDDICH 18 YRS $25

$25.00

GLENFIDDICH 21 YRS $40

$40.00

GLENFIDDICH CRU $60

$60.00

GLENLIVET FOUNDERS $14

$14.00

GLENLIVET 12 YRS $15

$15.00

GLENLIVET 15 YRS $20

$20.00

GLENLIVET 18 YRS $30

$30.00

GLENLIVET 25 YRS $50

$50.00

MACALLAN 12 YRS $25

$25.00

MACALLAN 15 YRS $35

$35.00

MACALLAN 18 YRS $65

$65.00

MACALLAN 25 YRS $300

$300.00

CHIVAS 12 YRS $14

$14.00

CHIVAS 18 YRS $25

$25.00

ROYAL SALUTE $60

$60.00

GLENMORANGIE 15 YRS $20

$20.00

GLENMORANGIE 18 YRS

$35.00

YAMAZAKI 12 YRS $40

$40.00

YAMAZAKI 18 YRS $120

$120.00

NIKKA $20

$20.00

AMRUT $20

$20.00

PAUL JOHN $30

$30.00

RAMPUR $25

$25.00

JAAN PAAN $10

$10.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$12.00

J&B BLENDED

$12.00

JAMESON IRISH

$12.00

DEWARS WHITE LABEL

$12.00

JACK DANIEL’S TENNESSEE

$12.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$12.00

CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN

$12.00

THE DIMPLE PINCH BLENDED

$12.00

BULLEIT RYE

$12.00

KNOB CREEK RYE

$12.00

MAKER’S MARK BOURBON

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$12.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON

$12.00

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$12.00

HENNESSY

$14.00

COURVOISIER

$12.00

REMY MARTIN

$15.00

D’USSE

$40.00

LOUIS XIII

$400.00

E&J

$10.00

TENTH WARD APPLEJACK

$12.00

BEER

TAJ MAHAL

$10.00

KINGFISHER

$8.00

NAMASTE WHITE

$7.00

THE PUBLIC

$7.00

BLUE MOON

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

STELLA

$7.00

HEINEKIN NON ALCOHOL

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4914 cordell ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Olazzo - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
7921 Norfolk Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Ensemble - Bethesda
orange star4.5 • 49
4856 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Bacchus of Lebanon
orange star4.3 • 1,034
7945 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Caddies On Cordell
orange star4.2 • 1,604
4922 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Alatri Bros - Bethesda
orange star4.2 • 313
4926 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834
orange star4.4 • 200
4917 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston