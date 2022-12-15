Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Catrina - Bethesda 4935 Cordell Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4935 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

APPETIZERS

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Avocado, onion, serrano pepper, lime and chips.

Guacamole & Grasshoppers

$15.00

Avocado, grasshopper, onion, serrano pepper, lime and chips.

Esquites

$9.00

Shelled corn, mayo, fresh cheese and chile piquin.

Queso Fundido

$15.00

Spicy chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, Chihuahua cheese, and totillas.

Chorizo Mussels

$12.00

White wine, ginger, soya sauce, and cilantro.

Chicken Mole Tamale

$7.00

Tamal with traditional chicken mole.

Chicken Rajas Tamale

$6.00

Shredded chicken, onions, tomatoes, pickled jalapeño.

Frijoles Charros

$8.00

Chicken Tinga Tostada

$6.00

Ceviche Tostada

$8.00

Taquitos Dorados

$8.00

Fried tortilla stuffed with chicken. Served with refried beans, fresh cheese, lettuce, sour cream.

Vegan Fundido

$13.00

ENTREES

Chile Relleno

$22.00

Pork ribs and green salsa served with white rice.

Beef Huarache

$20.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, lettuce and sour cream.

Chicken Huarache

$17.00

Chicken, handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, lettuce and sour cream.

Chorizo Huarache

$15.00

Chorizo, handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, lettuce and sour cream.

Vegetable Huarache

$15.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, lettuce and sour cream.

Chicken Mole

$20.00

Traditional Mexican mole with half chicken, white rice and sesame seeds

Beef Sopes

$20.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Chicken Sopes

$17.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Chorizo Sopes

$17.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Vegetable Sopes

$15.00

Handmade tortilla with refried beans, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Steak Chilaquiles

$20.00

Served with corn tortillas stuffed with steak, fresh cheese, onion, sour cream, rice and beans.

Chicken Chilaquiles

$17.00

Served with corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, fresh cheese, onion, sour cream, rice and beans.

Vegetable Chilaquiles

$15.00

Served with corn tortillas stuffed with vegetables, fresh cheese, onion, sour cream, rice and beans.

Molcajete

$45.00

Served with fundido cheese, steak, chicken, chorizo, pork ribs, cactus, jalapeno pepper, cebollines, rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$23.00

Grilled skirt steak served with sautéed mushrooms with chipotle fresh corn.

Alambre de Carne

$25.00

NY Strip

$28.00

Tlayuda

$30.00

Traditional tortilla Oaxaca served with lard, fried beans, Oxaca cheese, steak, chorizo, cabbage and avocado.

Chicken Pozole

$25.00

Red pozole chicken served with hominy, cabagge, Oxaca cheese, radishes, onion, cilantro and chicharrón and taquitos dorados.

Pork Pozole

$25.00

Red pozole pork served with hominy, cabagge, Oxaca cheese, radishes, onion, cilantro and chicharrón and taquitos dorados.

Shrimp Cocteles

$20.00

Jumbo shrimp served with clamato sauce, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime, avocado and crackers.

Pulpo Cocteles

$20.00

Pulpo served with clamato sauce, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, lime, avocado and crackers.

Coctel La Catrina

$25.00

Shrimp, octopus and oyster, with clamato sauce, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, avocado and crackers.

Pescado a La Talla

$30.00

Rockfish marinated with salsa guajillo, and esquite with side fennel salad.

Chef Special Rockfish

$26.00

Rockfish served with tomato sauce and mixed vegetables with rice and esquite.

La Catrina Steak Quesadilla

$17.00

Flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese and Chihuahua cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.

La Catrina Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese and Chihuahua cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.

La Catrina Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.00

Flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese and Chihuahua cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.

La Catrina Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese and Chihuahua cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.

Enchilada

$18.00

Enchilados Mariscos

$25.00

Shrimp, scallops with salsa huatulco

Salmon Huatulco

$25.00

Camarón, scallops, with salsa huatulco and rice.

Volca Tabla

$50.00

Seafood Soup

$27.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Mahi and Calamari

Quesa Birria

$15.00

TACOS

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

Shredded beef in guajillo sauce with onion and cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Fried pork with pickled onion and cilantro

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken with onion and cilantro.

Chapulines Taco

$5.00

Chorizo Taco

$4.00

Mexican spicy sausage with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Tempura fried mahi-mahi with avocado ranch and coleslaw.

Lengua Taco

$4.00

Seared beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Mushroom Taco

$4.00

Mushrooms marinated in chipotle sauce with corn, onion and cilantro.

Nopales Taco

$4.00

Grilled cactus with onion and cilantro.

Pastor Taco

$4.00

Marinated pork with pineapple, onion and cilantro.

Pulpo Taco

$5.00

Grilled octopus with pickled onion and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Marinated shrimp with aioli dressing and coleslaw.

Vegetales Taco

$4.00

Seasoned vegetables in tomato sauce with onion and cilantro.

Vegan Pastor Taco

$5.00

Vegan Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Vegan Veggie Taco

$5.00

Tacos de Birria

$15.00

3 shredded beef tacos in corn tortillas, served with a cup of beef consumé.

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken, bell pepper, onions, jalapeno served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, bell pepper, onions, jalapeno served with rice and beans.

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, bell pepper, onions, jalapeno served with rice and beans.

Trio Fajitas (Don Pancho)

$25.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, bell pepper, onions, jalapeno served with rice and beans.

Vegetable Fajitas

$16.00

Grilled zucchini, corn, tomato, bell pepper, green beans, onions, jalapeno with rice and beans

SALADS

Fennel Salad

$12.00

Spinach, fresh orange, fennel, Oaxaca cheese.

Catrina Salad

$9.00

Mix green, zucchini, onions, bell pepper, green beans, Italian dressing.

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

Fresh strawberry, mix green, walnuts, house dressing.

SIDES

Bacon

$2.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Chapulinas

Chips

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Esquites

$7.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Pica de Gallo

$5.00

Queso

$3.00

Salsa

Salsa Huatulco

Sour Cream

$2.00

White Rice (V)

$2.00

POSTRE

Birthday

Churros

$7.00Out of stock

Donas Con Ice Cream

$8.00

Flan

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Taco & Fries

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican experience -- Come in and enjoy!

Location

4935 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

