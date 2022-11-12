Main picView gallery

JF Kicks Restaurant and Patio Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

Valrico, FL 33596

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TONIC

$1.75

BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$2.50

RED BULL

$3.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.50

TONIC

$1.75

KIDS REFILL

COFFEE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Soda water

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

COFFEE

Breve

$4.00

Café Con Leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocachino

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Reg. Coffee

$2.50

Late Night Menu

Pretzel & Beer Cheese

$9.95

Reuban Egg Rolls

$12.95

Krazy Rolls

$13.95

Southern Fried Pickles

$8.95

Gaelic Chips

$9.95

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.95

Sweet Heat Fries

$7.95

6 Piece Wings

$7.95

10 piece Wings

$12.95

Chips& Salsa

$6.95

Bosco stix

$9.95

Onion Rings

$7.95

Basket of Fries

$4.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.95

Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.95

House Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar

$3.95

BEER

WHITE CLAW

WHITE CLAW

$2.50+

BUDLIGHT SELTZER

$2.25+
FREE DIVE COPPERTAIL

FREE DIVE COPPERTAIL

$2.75+

BUD

$1.75+

BUD LIGHT

$1.75+

MILLER LITE

$1.75+

COORS LITE

$1.75+

MICH ULTRA

$1.75+

YUENGLING

$1.75+

DOS EQUIS

$2.00+

HEINEKEN

$2.00+

CORONA

$2.00+
BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER

BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER

$2.00+

BOURBON BARREL VANILLA CREAM ALE

$3.00+

WINE

BTL AVA GRACE ROSE

BTL AVA GRACE ROSE

$16.95
BTL MCMANIS CAB

BTL MCMANIS CAB

$19.95
BTL CHLOE MERLOT

BTL CHLOE MERLOT

$15.95
BTL CHLOE CHARD

BTL CHLOE CHARD

$15.95
BTL CHLOE PINOT GRIGIO

BTL CHLOE PINOT GRIGIO

$15.95
BTL FUN 5 MOSCATO

BTL FUN 5 MOSCATO

$12.95
BTL STAVE & STEEL CAB

BTL STAVE & STEEL CAB

$24.95

LIQUOR

BTL CRYSTAL PALACE VODKA

$11.95

BTL SMIRNOFF

$26.95

BTL TITOS

$39.95

BTL GREY GOOSE

$52.95

CRYSTAL PALACE GIN

$11.95

TANQUERAY

$44.95

BROKERS PRM LONDON DRY

$49.95

RON CORINA

$11.95

BACARDI

$26.95

SAILOR JERRY

$29.95

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$30.95

TORADO GOL

$13.95

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$29.95

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$33.95

PATRON XO

$34.95

PATRON SILVER

$51.95

OLD THOMSON AMER WHISKEY

$13.95

FIREBALL

$24.95

JACK DANIELS

$41.95

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$43.95

CROWN ROYAL

$48.95

JAMESON

$49.95

JIM BEAM

$36.95

INVERHOUSE

$11.95

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$59.95

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$65.95

COURVOISIER

$59.95

HENNESSEY

$64.95

JAGERMEISTER

$38.95

RUMPLEMINTZ

$39.95

KAHLUA

$42.95

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$52.95

TO-GO GALLONS

Margaritas Gallon To-Go

Margaritas Gallon To-Go

$20.00
Red Sangria Gallon To-Go

Red Sangria Gallon To-Go

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33596

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
