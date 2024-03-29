Stoner's Pizza Joint Bloomingdale - Tampa
3428 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.
Valrico, FL 33596
Nation Wide Specials
- Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping and Small Stoner's Cheese Stix.
- Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
- Treat Yourself$10.99
Small 10" Two Topping, 3 Cookies and a Soda.
- 2 Really Big$38.99
2- 18" Really Big Pizzas with two toppings each, Cut into 12 slices each!
- The Blazer$23.99
Large 14" 2 topping, Pep-N-Rollie, Cinnamon Rolls and a 2 Liter.
Munchies
- Small Cheese Stix$5.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Cheese Stix$7.99
Handfuls of mozzarella baked on our scratch dough. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Order of Bread Stix$4.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces topped with homemade garlic butter and sprinkled with aged parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Pep-N-Rollie$4.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella. Then rolled and cut into six. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Garlic Knots$5.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces then hand knotted and topped with garlic butter and age parmesan. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- 2 Bread Stix$1.00
Small Pizzas 10"
- Small Build Your Own$7.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Small Traditional Cheese$7.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Small Pepperoni$8.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Small Nice to Meat You$13.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small No Brainer Deluxe$10.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Small BBQ Chicken$10.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Veggie$10.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Hawaiian$10.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Small Taco$10.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Small Italian Steak$10.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Large Pizzas 14"
- Large Build Your Own$10.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Large Traditional Cheese$10.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Large Pepperoni$11.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Large Nice to Meat You$15.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large No Brainer Deluxe$14.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Large BBQ Chicken$14.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Veggie$14.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Large Taco$14.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Large Italian Steak$18.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Really Big Pizzas 18"
- Really Big Build Your Own$15.99
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
- Really Big Traditional Cheese$15.99
Topped with mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Pepperoni$16.99
Mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni
- Really Big Nice to Meat You$21.99
Ground beef, pepperoni, italian sausage, ham and bacon. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big No Brainer Deluxe$19.99
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, Italian sausage, ham, and pepperoni. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature mild sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of Stoner's homemade ranch.
- Really Big BBQ Chicken$19.99
Slow-smoked chicken breast over our signature sweet BBQ sauce. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Veggie$19.99
Banana peppers, onions, green pepper, mushroom, fresh spinach, fresh tomato & black olives. Covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Hawaiian$19.99
Ham & sweet pineapple covered with whole milk-mozzarella cheese.
- Really Big Taco$19.99
Stoner's pizza sauce topped with beef, jalapenos, sprinkled with taco seasoning and covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of lettuce, tomato, sour cream and buffalo sauce.
- Really Big Italian Steak$19.99
Stoners white garlic sauce topped with steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers. Covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese.
Jumbo Wings
- 5 Wing$7.99
5 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 10 Wing$14.99
10 Delicious Smoked Jumbo Wings Sauced in Your Favorite Flavor!
- 5 Boneless Nugz$6.99
5 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
- 10 Boneless Nugz$8.99
10 Breaded boneless chicken nugz sauced in your favorite flavor.
Stromboli or Calzone
- Stromboli$9.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with your choice of three toppings then covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese and rolled. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Small Calzone$7.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Large Calzone$11.99
Stoner's dough filled with ricotta, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings then folded in a moon shape. Served with garlic butter and marinara.
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli$10.99
Stoner's dough stuffed with smoked buffalo chicken, feta covered with whole-milk mozzarella cheese then rolled. Served with bleu cheese.
Quality Greens
- House Salad
Diced tomato, whole-milk mozzarella & croutons with your choice of dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, with shaved parmesan cheese & croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Meat Your Greens Salad
Diced tomato, slow-smoked chicken, ham, crispy bacon & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
- Almost Greek Salad
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
Sweet Stuff
- Half Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Half Baked Peanut Butter Cookies
Warm, half-baked peanut butter cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
- Sweet Stix$4.99
Stoner's dough cut into eight pieces, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Rolls$5.99
Six cinnamon sugar rolls baked then topped with butter, cream cheese and more cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Stromboli$5.99
A slice of New York-styled cheesecake wrapped in dough with your choice of flavor sauce, then topped with butter and cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese icing.
- Cheesecake Slice$4.99
A slice of New York-style cheesecake!
Dressings
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The BEST Pizza in Bloomingdale, FL!
3428 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, FL 33596