Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Valrico restaurants you'll love

Go
Valrico restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Valrico

Valrico's top cuisines

American
American
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Valrico restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2561 E State road 60, Valrico

Avg 4.1 (1952 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FISH N CHIPS$12.95
Crispy beer battered white fish served with classic French fries and our homemade coleslaw.
LOBSTER ROLLS$15.95
Two butter grilled New England rolls filled with chilled lobster meat, mayo, celery, green onions, and diced tomatoes.
KIDS TENDERS$5.95
Chicken Tenders includes French Fries
More about JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar
Comfort CRAFT Cafe image

 

Comfort CRAFT Cafe

1608 state road 60, Valrico

No reviews yet
More about Comfort CRAFT Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Valrico

Nachos

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Valrico to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston