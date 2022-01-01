Valrico restaurants you'll love
Valrico's top cuisines
Must-try Valrico restaurants
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2561 E State road 60, Valrico
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar
3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico
|Popular items
|FISH N CHIPS
|$12.95
Crispy beer battered white fish served with classic French fries and our homemade coleslaw.
|LOBSTER ROLLS
|$15.95
Two butter grilled New England rolls filled with chilled lobster meat, mayo, celery, green onions, and diced tomatoes.
|KIDS TENDERS
|$5.95
Chicken Tenders includes French Fries