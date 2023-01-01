FOOD MENU

SHARE PLATES

Crispy Rolls (V)

Crispy Rolls (V)

$14.00Out of stock

Tasty filling with mung bean noodle, wood ear mushroom, carrot, cabbage with sweet & sour dipping sauce

Tofu Spring Rolls (V, GF)

Tofu Spring Rolls (V, GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot, cucumber, mint, cilantro, cabbage, & vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice paper. Comes with peanut dipping sauce + Vietnamese fish sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls (GF)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (GF)

$12.00Out of stock
Green Beans (V)

Green Beans (V)

$12.00

Spicy house XO sauce with fried garlic

Pork Belly Baos

Pork Belly Baos

$12.00

Five spice pork belly, cucumber, purple cabbage, pickled carrot, cilantro. Topped with crispy garlic, onion, and house chili oil

Far East CHX

Far East CHX

$14.00

Fried chicken wings. glazed in a honey, soy, ginger, garlic, and sesame sauce. Topped with green onions, and house pickled vegetables

MAIN

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$16.00

Spicy egg noodle, minced pork, peanut, sesame, green onions

Hainanese Chicken & Rice

Hainanese Chicken & Rice

$18.00

Poached organic chicken and seasoned garlic rice. Comes with small soup and house dipping sauce

Saigon Bowl

Saigon Bowl

$20.00

Vietnamese rice vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, bean sprout, pickled carrot & daikon, lettuce, basil, crispy egg roll. Topped with peanut, garlic chili oil, crispy shallot Vegan option availible on request

Five Spice Pork Belly & Rice

Five Spice Pork Belly & Rice

$18.00

Five spice pork belly served with jasmine rice, egg, smoked chili oil, garlic, crispy shallots, cilantro, green onions, pickled carrots and house sauce

Vegetable Pho

Vegetable Pho

$18.00Out of stock

Vegan broth, rice noodles, cauliflower, carrot, cabbage, green collard, bean sprouts, mushrooms, jalapeño, fried garlic and onion ,and sweet basil

Beef Bun Bo Hue

Beef Bun Bo Hue

$40.00Out of stock

Giant bone-in beef short rib in a rich and spicy broth, rice vermicelli noodles, Viet pork sausage, bean sprout, cabbage. Topped with crispy garlic and onion

KIDS MENU

Kid's Chicken & Rice

Kid's Chicken & Rice

$12.00

Poached organic chicken served with jasmine rice

Kids Pork & Rice

Kids Pork & Rice

$12.00

Five spice pork belly served with egg, cucumbers, carrots and jasmine rice

Kids VG Pho

$12.00

DRINKS MENU

DRINKS

Ube Lavender Sparklers

Ube Lavender Sparklers

$8.00

Lavender and ube zero proofs shrubs, lemon zest, rosemary and sparkling water

Watermelon Cooler

Watermelon Cooler

$8.00Out of stock

Tangy watermelon, fresh basil, lemon, and sparkling water

Berry Pina Colada

Berry Pina Colada

$8.00

Pineapple juice, lemon juice, coconut cream and berries

Large SPKL Water

$9.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Ccnut Mlk Thai Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

D Coke

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Beers

Beer #1

$7.00

Beer #2

$7.00

Cocktails

Cocktail #1

$14.00

Cocktail #2

$12.00

OPENING PARTY

Re Order

BAO x 10

CHX STICKs

BEEF STICKs

Mixed Green

Cyring Tiger Sauce

Spicy Noodle

TOFU ROLLS

CALAMARI

SAIGON BOWL ORIGINL

SAIGON BOWL PK

CHX WINGS

POPCORN CHX

S&S SAUCE

BOK CHOY

CHX RICE

FOOD

BAO

$12.00

CHX STICKs

$10.00

BF STICKs

$10.00

TOFU FRESH ROLLS

$10.00

SPICY NOODLEs

$15.00

CHX WINGs

$12.00

CALAMARI

$12.00

SAIGON BOWLs

$15.00

SAIGON BOWLs PORK

$20.00

SAIGON BOWL TOFU

$18.00

POP CORN CHX

$10.00

CHX RICE

$10.00

DRINK

Thai Tea Old Fashion

Watermelon Cooler

Spicy Mango Margarita

Thai Tea

Thai Coffee

Coke

D. Coke

Sprite

Ginger Beer

Tito's

Jack Daniel

Margarita

Beer

Wine