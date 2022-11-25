Restaurant header imageView gallery

JoJo's shakeBAR

review star

No reviews yet

88 West Columbia Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Popular Items

Basic Milkshake
Smash Burger
Buffalo Wings

Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

Basic Milkshake

$10.00

Make It Your Own

Nada Basic Milkshake

Nada Basic Milkshake

$11.00

Oat milk based soft serve with your flavor choice

Cookie Monster Special

Cookie Monster Special

$10.00

Basic vanilla shake with broken cookies pieces

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie with Rainbow Sprinkles

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$2.75

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Double Chocolate Cookie

Double Chocolate Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)

Cowboy Cookie (Vegan)

$2.75

Oatmeal Cookie with coconut

Dozen Assorted Cookies

Dozen Assorted Cookies

$29.00

Twelve of our fresh baked cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$29.00
Dozen Sugar Cookies

Dozen Sugar Cookies

$29.00
Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

Dozen White Macadamia Cookies

$29.00

White Chocolate Chip Cookie with Macadamia Nuts and Toffee

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

Dozen Double Chocolate Cookies

$29.00

Chocolate Cookie with Dark and White Chocolate Chips

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$29.00

Peanut Butter Cookie topped with Reese's Pieces

Dozen Cowboy Cookies (Vegan)

Dozen Cowboy Cookies (Vegan)

$29.00

Oatmeal Cookie with Coconut

Sweets

Candy Mason Jar

Candy Mason Jar

$8.00

Assorted gummy candy in a JoJo's souvenir mason jar

Holiday Pretzel Box

Holiday Pretzel Box

$12.00

House-made chocolate covered pretzels for the holiday season!

Snacks

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Hot or mild Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

JoJo's Fries

JoJo's Fries

$14.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, bacon, chives, and sour cream

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Spinach, artichoke, brie, and cream cheese Served hot with flour tortilla chips

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Eight mozzarella sticks served with homemade marinara sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Onion rings served with ketchup and our homemade chipotle ranch

Soups

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Homemade chicken noodle soup with chicken breast, fresh vegetables, and garlic

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

Sweet Heat Veggie Chili

$6.00

Served with cheddar, sour cream, and chives

Roasted Tomato Bisque

Roasted Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Slow roasted, thick, creamy, and garnished with a cheesy crouton

Salads

The Italian Stallion

The Italian Stallion

$12.00

Iceberg, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives, pickled red onions, tomatoes, croutons, creamy Italian dressing

The Brussell Crowe

The Brussell Crowe

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, shaved parmesan, dates, sliced almonds, avocado, carrots, honey mustard vinaigrette

JoJo's Chopped

JoJo's Chopped

$12.00

Iceberg, tomato, cucumber, black olives, carrots, radish, red onion, mozzarella cheese, blue cheese, elbow pasta, bacon, ranch dressing

The Health Nut

The Health Nut

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, strawberry, avocado, sliced almonds, feta, dried cranberry, honey mustard vinaigrette

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$12.00

Our sweet heat veggie chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, iceberg lettuce, and scallions atop a large bag of Fritos

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$14.00

Two four-ounce beef patties, American cheese, zip sauce, lettuce, pickles, sesame bun

Nada Burger

Nada Burger

$18.00

Beyond burger, vegan cheese, vegan zip sauce, lettuce, pickle, vegan brioche bun

Honey Fried Chicken

Honey Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast drizzled with our spicy honey, lettuce, pickles, and spicy honey mayo on a brioche bun

The Clevelander

The Clevelander

$14.00

Sliced turkey, provolone, avocado, banana peppers, and poppy seed dressing on challah bread

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$14.00

Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, homemade 1000 Island dressing on challah bread

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marbled rye bread

Uncle Reuben

Uncle Reuben

$14.00

Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, marbled rye bread

Charleston Wrap

Charleston Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and honey mustard vinaigrette wrapped in a tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and ranch wrapped in a tortilla

Loaded Grilled Cheese

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Made with five cheeses, bacon, and roasted tomato on challah bread

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$14.00

Barbecued brisket, pickles, coleslaw, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun

The Codfather

The Codfather

$14.00

Beer battered cod, pickles, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun

Triple Dog Dare You

Triple Dog Dare You

$14.00

Three Mini Chicago Style Hot Dogs with tomato, pickle, relish, sport peppers, onions, mustard, and celery salt

Supper

Meat & Potatoes

Meat & Potatoes

$16.00

Braised brisket, mashed potatoes, pearl onions, roasted vegetables, homemade chimichurri sauce

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

Baked Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend, parmesan, panko breadcrumbs

Pop's Pot Pie

Pop's Pot Pie

$16.00

Chicken breast, potatoes, carrots, peas, puff pastry

Momma's Lasagna

Momma's Lasagna

$16.00

Beef bolognese lasagna with spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan cheese

Fish 'N' Chips

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod, homemade tartar sauce, and crispy waffle fries

Kids

KIDS Chicken Strips

KIDS Chicken Strips

$6.00

Crispy chicken strips served with ranch or bbq sauce

KIDS Smash Burger

KIDS Smash Burger

$6.00

One 4-ounce beef patty, American cheese, sesame seed bun

KIDS Grilled Cheese

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic grilled cheese on challah bread

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey, provolone cheese, mayo, challah bread

KIDS Mac N Cheese

KIDS Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Cavatappi pasta, five cheese blend

KIDS PB&J

KIDS PB&J

$6.00

Creamy peanut butter and grape jelly on challah bread

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of our crispy waffle fries

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, carrots, red onion, and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or creamy Italian dressing

Potato Salad

$3.00

Our homemade potato salad with mayo, mustard, pickle, celery, and hard-boiled egg

Coleslaw

$3.00

Homemade traditional coleslaw

Side Sauce

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$1.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00
Evian

Evian

$5.00

Natural Spring Bottled Water

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Infused Milk

$5.00

Your choice of double chocolate, blueberry lavender, or salted caramel

Milk

$4.00

Classic

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

The Next Generation Diner offering updated classics like The Smash Burger, The Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich or the Classic Rueben. Lunch Favorites include the Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Health Nut Salad and the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup combo. Supper favorites like Chicken Pot Pie, Lasagna and Baked Mac’n’Cheese. The signature JoJo’s Fries are a must and wash it all down with the best milkshake’s in town!

Website

Location

88 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201

Directions

