JoJo's shakeBAR
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
The Next Generation Diner offering updated classics like The Smash Burger, The Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich or the Classic Rueben. Lunch Favorites include the Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Health Nut Salad and the Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup combo. Supper favorites like Chicken Pot Pie, Lasagna and Baked Mac’n’Cheese. The signature JoJo’s Fries are a must and wash it all down with the best milkshake’s in town!
Location
88 West Columbia Street, Detroit, MI 48201
