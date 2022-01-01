Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Josie's Bakery

2 lowell street unit 8

wilmington, MA 01887

Order Again

CAKES

6 INCH CAKE

$30.00

7 INCH CAKE

$35.00

8 INCH CAKE

$45.00

8 INCH CHEESECAKE

$35.00

6 INCH SPECIALTY CAKE

$35.00

CUPCAKES

STANDARD CUPCAKE

$2.50

FILLED/DECORATED

$2.75

MINI

$1.25

DOZEN

$30.00

HALF DOZEN

$15.00

COOKIES

ALMOND MACAROONS

$2.00

Chewy almond cookies rolled in sliced almonds (gluten-free)

ANISE

$1.25

Traditional Italian anise cookie dipped in glaze and sprinkled with nonpareils

BISCOTTI

$0.75

Available in chocolate or vanilla with varying nuts and fruit inside. These biscotti are baked firmer to be served alongside coffee or tea

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.75

Josie's signature; browned butter chocolate chunk cookies! Complete with hand-chopped chocolate chunks

COCONUT MACAROONS

$1.75

Coconut haystack macaroons drizzled with dark chocolate (gluten-free)

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$1.25

A brownie in cookie form, this double chocolate cookie will have you pining for a glass of milk! Rich chocolate dough with chocolate chips

ITALIAN BUTTER COOKIES

$0.75

Hand-piped, traditional butter cookies

ITALIAN RAINBOW COOKIE

$0.75

Tri-colored, chewy almond cookie dipped in chocolate

MINI M&M

$1.00

Kids favorite cookie baked with M&Ms instead of chocolate chips

MOCHA CRINKLE

$1.00

Rich, chewy mocha cookies coated in powdered sugar

MONSTER COOKIES

$1.50

Oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, and mini M&Ms; the ultimate trail mix cookie!

OATMEAL BUTTERSCOTCH

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER

$1.50

A classic, dreamy peanut butter cookie with Reese's Pieces and peanut butter chips

PIZZELLE

$0.50

Traditional pizzelles, vanilla flavored. Chocolate dipped or plain

CHOCOLATE PIZZELLE

$0.75

RED VELVET

$1.25

SNICKERDOODLE

$1.50

Chewy sugar cookie coated in cinnamon sugar

UNICORN

$1.25

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA

$2.00

Large chewy coconut cookies with macadamia nuts and white chocolate morsels

JOSIE'S GIANTS - Box of 4

$15.00

JOSIE'S GIANT

$4.25

PASTRIES

APPLE TURNOVER

$2.75

CINNAMON SCONE

$3.50

FIGURE 8

$3.50

FLAVORED CROISSANT

$4.25

LARGE CANNOLI

$4.00

LARGE DEC. CANNOLI

$4.25

LOBSTER TAIL

$4.00

MUFFIN

$3.25

PLAIN CROISSANT

$4.00

RASPBERRY TURNOVER

$2.75

SMALL CANNOLI

$2.00

SMALL DEC. CANNOLI

$2.25

MISCELLANEOUS

BROWNIES

$1.25

CAKE TRUFFLES

$1.00

CANDLES

$2.00

CARAMELITA BAR

$2.50

CINN ROLL

$3.00

CINNAMON ROLLS 12 PK

$30.00

CINNAMON ROLLS 6 PK

$15.00

COOKIE DOUGH

$1.00

CUPCAKE KIT

$15.00

KEY LIME PIE

$3.00

LEMON POPPY SQUARE

$2.25

LEMON SQUARE

$2.25

MINI CHEESECAKE

$3.50

MINI CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$3.25

MINI DONUTS

$3.75

MINI PANNA COTTA

$2.00

MINI PUMPKIN PIE

$3.00

OATMEAL WHOOPIE PIE

$2.00

PANNA COTTA

$3.50

PECAN BAR

$2.50

PISTACHIO RICOTTA CAKE

$3.75

PIZZA KIT

$15.00

PUMPKIN WHOOPIE PIE

$2.00

RASPBERRY SQUARE

$2.25

RICE KRISPIES

$1.75

RV BROWNIE

$2.25

SLICE BREAD

$2.75

TIRAMISU

$4.00

TIRAMISU WHOOPIE PIE

$2.50

TOASTED ALMOND CAKE

$4.00

BEVERAGES

16 OZ NITRO & COLD BREW

$4.50

16 OZ BOTTLE COLD BREW

$5.00

TEA

$2.75

BREAD

CIABATTA BREAD

$4.00

CRANBERRY WALNUT LOAF

$4.50

CROSTINI

$1.50

CROUTONS

$3.00

FOCCACIA ROLLS

$4.50

OLIVE LOAF

$5.00

PARISIAN BREAD

$4.00

PLAIN ROLLS

$4.00

ROASTED GARLIC BREAD

$4.50

SESAME LOAF

$4.00

THANKSGIVING 2022

APPLE PIE

$20.00

PECAN PIE

$20.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$20.00

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$22.00

6" CARROT CAKE

$35.00

6" SPICE CAKE

$35.00

8" APPLE CRISP CHZCAKE

$42.00

8" PUMPKIN CHZCAKE

$40.00

COOKIE KIT

$15.00

1/2 TRAY CINN

$15.00

FULL TRAY CINN

$30.00

SM COOKIE PLATTER

$45.00

MED COOKIE PLATTER

$60.00

LG COOKIE PLATTER

$75.00

SM PASTRY PLATTER

$50.00

MED PASTRY PLATTER

$65.00

LG PASTRY PLATTER

$80.00

Cakes

Red Velvet Cake

Carrot Cake

Yellow Cake

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

Funfetti Cake

Spice Cake

Cupcakes

Dessert Platters

Small Cookie Platter (25-30 pieces)

$35.00

Assorted; about 25-30 pieces

Small Pastry Platter 25-30 pieces)

$40.00

Assorted; about 25-30 pieces

Take & Bakes

Tremezzo Pizzeria 12" Frozen Pizzas Take & Bake Cook @ 400 Degrees Center oven rack 8-10 minutes Enjoy

T&B Classic Cheese

$8.00

T&B Pepperoni

$10.00

T&B Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

T&B Veggie

$10.00

T&B Al Capone

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
