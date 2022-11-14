Restaurant header imageView gallery

Staymaker at Journeyman Distillery

440 Reviews

$$

109 Generations Dr

Three Oaks, MI 49128

Popular Items

Heritage Angus Cheese Burger
Sausage & Pepperoni PIzza
OCG Turkey Club

Snacks & Shared Plates

Chef's Selection of Meat and Cheese

Chef's Selection of Meat and Cheese

$23.00

Cured meats, cheeses, gin pickles, featherbone bourbon mustard, toast

Fried Brussels Sprouts {gf}

Fried Brussels Sprouts {gf}

$11.00

Maple, bacon, lemon

Gin Pickles {gf} {vg}

Gin Pickles {gf} {vg}

$5.00

Ancient family recipe

House-Made Pretzel {v}

House-Made Pretzel {v}

$9.00

Featherbone bourbon mustard, cheddar cheese sauce

Pork Cracklins {gf}

Pork Cracklins {gf}

$8.00

Kosher salt, powdered malt vinegar, smoked paprika, Tabasco aioli

Smoked Trout Spread

Smoked Trout Spread

$13.00

Mesquite smoked trout, cream cheese, horseradish, toast

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Mozzarella, za'atar, garlic butter

Poutine

$12.00

Cheese curds, Old Country Goodness chicken gravy, bacon

Roasted Broccolini {gf}

$11.00

Calabrian chili, parmesan, bonito

Soup & Salad

Chicken Pozole {gf}

Chicken Pozole {gf}

$9.00

Roasted chicken, tomatillo, hominy, poblano pepper

Chopped Salad {v}

Chopped Salad {v}

$12.00

Crisp romaine, roasted red pepper, gordal olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, house-made croutons, blue cheese dill dressing

Humdinger Caesar Salad

Humdinger Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Humdinger Jalapeno caesar dressing, white anchovy, capers, shaved parmesan reggiano, house-made croutons

Simple Green Salad {vg}{gf}

Simple Green Salad {vg}{gf}

$7.00

Bilberry black hearts gin botanical vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers

Heritage Angus Cheese Burger

Heritage Angus Cheese Burger

$16.00

Aged cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, lettuce, comeback sauce, brioche bun, gin pickles, hand-cut seasoned fries

OCG Turkey Club

OCG Turkey Club

$15.00

Old Country Goodness apple liqueur brined turkey breast, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, buttermilk herb, tuscan flatbread, hand-cut seasoned fries

Beef & Cheddar

$16.00

Horseradish aioli, cheddar cheese sauce, hand-cut Seasoned Fries

Garden Grinder {vg}

$14.00

Mashed chickpea, artichokes, arugula, oven dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, chermoula, tuscan flat bread, hand-cut seasoned fries

Double Cheeseburger

$25.00

Double beef, bacon, caramelized onions, pub cheese, hand-cut seasoned fries

Entrees

Amish Chicken {gf}

$25.00

Roasted potato, brown sugar mustard vinaigrette, bacon, haricot vert

Pimento Macaroni and Cheese {v}

Pimento Macaroni and Cheese {v}

$18.00

Cheddar, brick grana padano, cavatappi

Grilled Sirloin

$29.00

Roasted corn, corn anglasie, house-milled organic polenta *Due to the packaging and timing of our to go, we cannot guarantee that your steak will be cooked to your preferred doneness*

Detroit Style Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, provolone, brick cheese, house-made tomato sauce

The Journeyman Pizza

The Journeyman Pizza

$16.00

Bilberry black hearts gin-brined blue cheese olives, shaved red onion, brick cheese, house-made tomato sauce

Sausage & Pepperoni PIzza

Sausage & Pepperoni PIzza

$17.00

House-made fennel sausage, creminelli pepperoni, brick cheese, house-made pizza sauce

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Maitake, beech, and trumpet mushrooms, fontina, ricotta, provolone

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Sides

Country Potatoes {gf}{v}

$5.00

butter, salt, black pepper

Extra Toast

$2.00

Hand Cut Fries {gf}{vg}

$5.00

Featherbone bourbon ketchup

Bleu Cheese Dill Dressing {gf}

$2.00

blue cheese, dill, roasted garlic mayo, buttermilk, salt

Pretzel Cheese {gf}

$2.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Garlic Sauce

$3.00

Marinara

$3.00

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$9.00

Nutter Butter Crust, Salted Peanut Butter Cream Filling, Limoncello Whipped Cream, Oreo Dust, Pretzel Pieces.

Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're back! Turning the flames of ever-true, hand crafted, culinary creativity into incredible options for you.

Location

109 Generations Dr, Three Oaks, MI 49128

Directions

