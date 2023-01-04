Restaurant header imageView gallery

Joy's Biryani N Kababs

No reviews yet

212 N Polk St #101

Pineville, NC 28134

Vegetarian Appetizers

555 Panner

$12.99

5 Masalas used to marinate this panner and fried in Andhra Style

Chilli Gobi

$11.99

A crispy texture with a spicy, sweet and sour taste. The cauliflower florets are batter-coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried onions, green bell pepper, soy sauce, sweet red chilli sauce, salt and pepper.

Chilly Paneer

$12.99

Chilli Panner has crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot, and sour chili sauce. While Garlic and green chilies bring in a hot & pungent aroma, sauces like chili soya and vinegar are used to impart some Chinese flavor.

Crispy Chilly Baby Corn

$11.99

Chilli Panner has crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce. While Garlic and green chilies bring in hot & pungent aroma, sauces like chilli soya and vinegar are used to impart some chinese flovour

Cut Mirchi Bhaji

$6.99

Chili fritters batter fried and cut

Gobi 65

$11.99

A dry preparation of cauliflower pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy chef's masala.

Gobi Manchurian

$11.99

It features ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried cauliflower florets coated in a sweet, tangy, pleasant, savory taste of chili sauce with lots of aromatics. 

Mixed Veg Pakora

$8.99

Deliciously spiced Veg fritters.

Onion Pakora

$7.99

Deliciously spiced Onion fritters.

Paneer Manchurian

$12.99

Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion in a special sauce.

Veg Platter

$13.99

Pakoda, Spring roll ( 2), Samosa ( 2)

Veg Samosa

$4.99

2 pieces triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas.

Non-Veg Appetizers

555 Chicken

$13.99

Chicken 65

$12.99

Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper, onion and spicy house sauce

Chicken Manchurian

$13.99

Tender boneless chicken stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion and special sauce

Chicken Samosa

$6.99

Chicken Sukka

$13.99

Dry chicken cooked with Indian spices and Herbs

Chili Chicken

$12.99

Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper,onion and spicy house sauce

Fish Amritsari

$15.99

Fish coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried till the outside is crunchy and fish inside is soft

Goat Sukka

$15.99

Dry Goat cooked with indian spices and Herbs

Lamb Pepper Fry

$14.99

Pepper fry is zesty, spicy dish quite famous

Madurai Malli Chicken

$13.99

Boneless Chicken sauteed with ground cilantro sauce with a regional recipe of

Shrimp Pepper Fry

$14.99

Pepper fry is zesty, spicy dish quite famous

Veg Curry

Very Famous Punjabi Dish, Amul cheese in cream , Herbs and spices

Aloo Gobi Korma

$13.99

Aloo gobi is a popular vegetarian Indian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices, and herbs.

Amul Cheese Butter Masala

$18.99

A famous Punjabi Amul cheese with Palak

Amul Cheese Garlic Palak

$18.99

Bhindi Masala

$14.99

This is a semi-dry preparation featuring the star ingredient okra pods (bhindi in Hindi), piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold Indian spices, and herbs.

Chana Masala

$13.99

1-pot chana masala with green chili, cilantro, and garam masala. Flavorful, not too spicy, and extremely satisfying. A healthy, plant-based meal

Chana Saag

$13.99

Chana Saag is a classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices.

Chhole Bhature

$14.99

A tasty Indian bread served with chickpeas

Dal Makhani

$12.99

This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. It tastes best with garlic naan!

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Dal Tadka is a popular Indian lentil dish made with arhar dal (husked & split pigeon pea lentils) or masoor dal (husked & split red lentils).

Kadai Paneer

$14.99

(Cottage cheese) Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavourful, and super delicious dish made by cooking panner & bell Peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice powder.

Kaju Curry

$16.99

Kaju curry is a delicious recipe of a creamy kaju butter masala with a rich, tangy, sweet flavorful gravy made with cashews, tomatoes, cream and spices.

Mali Hofta

$13.99

Vegetables and cottage cheese dumplings served in tangy cashew & Tomato gravy

Methi Malai Mutter

$13.99

A combination of fenugreek and garden peas in rich creamy gravy

Mirchi Ka Salan

$12.99

A Popular green chili or Jalapeno , sesame, and peanut curry of Hyderabad

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$14.99

This super aromatic and delicious vegetable korma is made with potatoes, peas, carrots, French beans, onions, tomatoes, coconut or yogurt, nuts, and spices.

Mutter Panner

$13.99

Matar paneer recipe is a popular Indian Curry dish made with green peas and Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a base of onions, tomatoes, cashews, spices and herbs.

Palak Paneer

$14.99

Palak paneer is a classic curried dish from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer, and herbs

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Butter Paneer masala is a recipe of delicious and hot thick gravy made with pieces of paneer mixed in a buttery sauce of tomatoes

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Soft melt-in-the-mouth tender chunks of marinated grilled panner swimming in a flavorsome spicy & creamy gravy.

Panner Burji

$15.99

Shredded paneer sauteed with onion, ginger, and tomatoes with spices

Panner Pasanda

$14.99

A Creamy and rich Punjabi gravy made with shallow fried stuffed panner in smooth & creamy Onion gravy

Veg Kolhapuri

$12.99

Veggies cooked sauteed with sesame, coconut and tomato gravy in kolhapuri sauce

Non-Veg Curry

Boneless Chicken Kadai

$13.99

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Sheesh Kabab Kadai

$13.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled in charcoal clay oven and cooked with tomato creamy sauce

Chicken Aachari

$13.99

Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs

Chicken Andhra Curry

$13.99

The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness

Chicken Goan

$13.99

simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices

Chicken Gongura

$13.99

South Indian style curry cooked with the gongura leaves sauce

Chicken Jalfrezi

$13.99

Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce

Chicken Kadai

$13.99

Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style

Chicken Korma

$13.99

A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices

Chicken Laal Mas

$13.99

Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies

Chicken Madras

$13.99

A flavorful traditional south Indian curry

Chicken Rojanjosh

$13.99

Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce

Chicken Saag

$13.99

Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices

Chicken Vindaloo

$13.99

Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes

Chicken Xacuti

$13.99

Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce

Fish Aachari

$15.99

Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs

Fish Andhra Curry

$15.99

The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness

Fish Goan

$15.99

simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices

Fish Jalfrezi

$15.99

Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce

Fish Kadai

$15.99

Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style

Fish Korma

$15.99

A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices

Fish Laal Mas

$15.99

Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies

Fish Madras

$15.99

A flavorful traditional south Indian curry

Fish Rojanjosh

$15.99

Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce

Fish Saag

$15.99

Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices

Fish Vindaloo

$15.99

Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes

Fish Xacuti

$15.99

Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce

Goat Aachari

Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs

Goat Andhra Curry

The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness

Goat Goan

simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices

Goat Gogura

South Indian style curry cooked with the gongura leaves sauce

Goat Jalfrezi

Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce

Goat Kadai

Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style

Goat Korma

A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices

Goat Laal Mas

Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies

Goat Madras

A flavorful traditional south Indian curry

Goat Rojanjosh

Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce

Goat Saag

Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices

Goat Vindaloo

Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes

Goat Xacuti

Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce

Lamb Aachari

$16.99

Lamb Andhra Curry

$16.99

Lamb Goan

$16.99

Lamb Gogura

$16.99

Lamb Jalfrezi

$16.99

Lamb Kadai

$16.99

Lamb Korma

$16.99

Lamb Laal Mas

$16.99

Lamb Madras

$16.99

Lamb Rojanjosh

$16.99

Lamb Saag

$16.99

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Xacuti

Shrimp Aachari

$15.99

Shrimp Andhra Curry

$15.99

Shrimp Goan

$15.99

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$15.99

Shrimp Kadai

$15.99

Shrimp Korma

$15.99

Shrimp Laal Mas

$15.99

Shrimp Madras

$15.99

Shrimp Rojanjosh

$15.99

Shrimp Saag

$15.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$15.99

Shrimp Xacuti

$15.99

Biryani Corner/Rice

Veg Biryani

$14.99

Fresh vegetables cooked with basmati rice and fresh spices cooked on a low heat

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Paneer fried and cooked with delicious spices and rice

Egg Biryani

$12.99

Fresh vegetables and boiled Egg cooked with basmati rice and fresh spices cooked on a low heat

Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Marinated chicken and spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat

Jeera Rice

$7.99

Jeera rice is an Indian rice and cumin seeds dish

Chicken 65 Biryani

$14.99

Goat Biryani

$16.99

Goat with bone & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat

White Rice

$4.99

Steamed White Rice

Kababs

Acari Panner Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Cubbed paneer marinated with achari masala in yogurt, skewed in the clay oven with Onions and bell peppers

Chicken Chapli Kabab (Peshawari Kabab)

$13.99

Chicken Chapli Kabab also known as Peshawari Kabab is absolutely tender chicken keema meat infused with such flavorful spices & given a flat disc shape resembling a patty.

Chicken Garlic Kabab

$12.99

Chicken Hariyala Tikka

$13.99

Boneless Chicken, Marinated in yogurt and green herbs with special spices, grilled on the skewer in the clay oven

Chicken Malai Kabab

$13.99

Juicy, melt in the mouth chicken kabab on skewers made with tender pieces of chicken breast which are marinated in a paste of yogurt, almonds, heavy cream and spices like nutmeg and cardamom.

Chicken Seekh Kabab ( 2 Skewers)

$12.99

Minced chicken marinated in yogurt and green herbs with special spices grilled on the skewer in the clay oven

Chicken Tangdi Kabab

$12.99

Tangdi Kabab is made with chicken drumsticks, spices, curd and most often cream in a clay oven

Fish Tikka Kabab

$14.99

Fish fillets in special tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer in a clay oven

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$16.99

Minced Lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices, cooked in a clay oven skewers

Lamb/Goat Boti Kabab

$16.99

Mixed Grills

$29.99

Tandoori 2 Legs, 1 Chicken Sheek Kabab, 1 Lamb kabab, Pilau rice, 2 Naan

Paneer Tikka Kabab (Veg)

$14.99

Cubed Panner Marinated in Yogurt, skewered in the clay oven with onions and bell peppers

Tandoor Chicken (Full)

$17.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt blended with fresh ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices overnight and then cooked in a tandoor clay oven

Tandoor Chicken (Half)

$12.99

Chicken marinated in yogurt blended with fresh ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices overnight and then cooked in a tandoor clay oven

Tandoori Jhingha

$15.99

Fresh Shrimp in special tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer in a clay oven

Tandoori Vegetables

$15.99

Season able Vegetables

Indian Bread(Rotis/Naans)

Butter Naan

$3.49

Unleavened bread cooked on a live fire in clay oven

Chilli Garlic Naan

$4.49

Special Bread stuffed cooked on a live fire in clay oven

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Bread stuffed with green chilies cooked on a live fire in clay oven

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Bread made with chopped garlic and cilantro on the top

Plain Naan

$3.49

Tandoori Aloo Paratha

$5.99

Wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes

Tandoori Paneer Paratha

$5.99

Wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced Paneer

Tandoori Plain Paratha

$4.99

Whole wheat bread

Tandorri Roti

$3.49

Whole wheat bread cooked in clay oven on live fire

Amul Cheese Naan

$7.99

Condiments

Raita (4 Oz)

$1.99

Mild yogurt sauce with shredded carrots,cucumber and jeera powder

Salan (8 Oz)

$2.99

Desserts

Shahi Kulfi

$2.99

Ras Malai

$4.99

Gulab Jaman

$4.99

Indo-Chinese

Veg Spring Rolls (5) Dry

$10.99

Spring roll is a traditional Chinese savory snack where a pastry sheet is filled with vegetables, rolled & fried

Baby Corn Chili Dry

$10.99

Baby Corn tossed in soy & chilli sauce with green peppers and onions

Chili Chicken Garlic Dry

$12.99

Chili Fish Garlic Dry

$14.99

Chili Paneer Dry

$12.99

Stir-Fried panner tossed with diced onion and pepper in a spicy soy sauce

Chili Shrimp Garlic Dry

$15.99

Gobi/Veg Manchurian Dry

$11.99

Gobi is tossed in tangy Manchurian sauce and green onions

Veg/Egg Fried Rice

$12.99

Veg Schezwan Fried Rice

$12.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Chili Gobi Fried Rice

$12.99

Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice

$13.99

Chilli Garlic Fried Rice

$12.99

Egg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Panner Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Gobi Manchurian Noodles

$12.99

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Veg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Paratha Corner

Partha (2) with Veg Curry

$12.99

Partha (2) with Egg Masala (8 Oz)

$12.99

Partha (2) with Chicken Curry (8 Oz)

$13.99

Partha (2) with Lamb Curry (8 Oz)

$14.99

Partha (2) with Goat Curry (8 Oz)

$14.99

Veg Kotthu Partha

$14.99

Chicken Kotthu Partha

$15.99

Goat Kotthu Partha

$17.99

Dosa Corner

Masala Dosa

$11.99

Thin rice crepe filled with potato stew served with chutney & sambar

Ghee Masala Dosa

$13.99

Thin rice crepe topped with ghee & filled with potato stew served with chutney & sambar

Paper Dosa

$11.99

A fermented thin & crisp crepe made from rice served with chutney & sambar.

Joy's Special Veg Dosa

$14.99

Chef's Special Dosa - thin crisp crepe made with ghee and potato stew topped with onion, paneer, peas, and cashews served with chutney & sambar

Rava Dosa

$13.99

Thin crispy Rava crepe mildly spiced served with chutneys and sambar

Onion Rava Dosa

$13.99

Thin crispy Rava sprinkled with chopped onions served with chutneys and sambar

Rava Masala Dosa

$14.99

Thin crispy rava crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes served with chutneys and sambar

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$14.99

Thin crispy rava crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar

Joy Special Rava Dosa

$15.99

Thin crispy rava crepe cooked with ghee, mildly spiced and stuffed with onions, paneer, green peas, chestnut, and potatoes served with chutneys and sambar

Mysore Dosa

$11.99

Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe served with chutneys and sambar

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.99

Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar

Mysore Rawa Dosa

$12.99

Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar

Kara Dosa

$13.99

Spicy thin rice crepe with spices, onions and potatoes served with chutneys and sambar

Special Ghee Podi Dosa

$14.99

South Indian style rice crepe sprinkled with ghee, filled with a mixture of ground dry spices containing dry chilies, black gram, chickpeas, and sesame seeds served with chutneys and sambar

Chettinad Chicken Dosa

$15.99

Thin rice & lentils crepe filled with South Indian style spicy chicken curry served with chutney & sambar

Madurai Muttai Dosa

$13.99

Thin rice & lentils battered crepe stuffed with South Indian Madurai city styled egg spiced served with chutney & sambar

Madurai Mutton Dosa

$16.99

Thin rice & lentils battered crepe stuffed with South Indian Madurai city styled mutton (goat) curry served with chutney & sambar

Spring Masala Dosa

$12.99

Thin rice crepe filled with stir-fried vegetables served with chutney & sambar

Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin rice crepe filled with cheese & potato stew served with chutney & sambar

Amul Cheese Dosa

$17.99

Grated Indian Amul cheese Topping on dosa

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

Soda Bottle

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.99

Masala Tea

$3.99

Indian Spiced tea.

Coffee

$3.99

Thumbs up

$2.99

Bai

$4.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

fruit

$1.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Indian Biryanis, Curries, and a taste like Middleeast Kababs are our specialties.

212 N Polk St #101, Pineville, NC 28134

