Joy's Biryani N Kababs
212 N Polk St #101
Pineville, NC 28134
Vegetarian Appetizers
555 Panner
5 Masalas used to marinate this panner and fried in Andhra Style
Chilli Gobi
A crispy texture with a spicy, sweet and sour taste. The cauliflower florets are batter-coated, deep fried and then mixed with stir-fried onions, green bell pepper, soy sauce, sweet red chilli sauce, salt and pepper.
Chilly Paneer
Chilli Panner has crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot, and sour chili sauce. While Garlic and green chilies bring in a hot & pungent aroma, sauces like chili soya and vinegar are used to impart some Chinese flavor.
Crispy Chilly Baby Corn
Chilli Panner has crisp batter fried paneer tossed in slightly sweet, spicy, hot and sour chilli sauce. While Garlic and green chilies bring in hot & pungent aroma, sauces like chilli soya and vinegar are used to impart some chinese flovour
Cut Mirchi Bhaji
Chili fritters batter fried and cut
Gobi 65
A dry preparation of cauliflower pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy chef's masala.
Gobi Manchurian
It features ridiculously crispy and crunchy fried cauliflower florets coated in a sweet, tangy, pleasant, savory taste of chili sauce with lots of aromatics.
Mixed Veg Pakora
Deliciously spiced Veg fritters.
Onion Pakora
Deliciously spiced Onion fritters.
Paneer Manchurian
Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion in a special sauce.
Veg Platter
Pakoda, Spring roll ( 2), Samosa ( 2)
Veg Samosa
2 pieces triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
Non-Veg Appetizers
555 Chicken
Chicken 65
Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper, onion and spicy house sauce
Chicken Manchurian
Tender boneless chicken stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion and special sauce
Chicken Samosa
Chicken Sukka
Dry chicken cooked with Indian spices and Herbs
Chili Chicken
Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper,onion and spicy house sauce
Fish Amritsari
Fish coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried till the outside is crunchy and fish inside is soft
Goat Sukka
Dry Goat cooked with indian spices and Herbs
Lamb Pepper Fry
Pepper fry is zesty, spicy dish quite famous
Madurai Malli Chicken
Boneless Chicken sauteed with ground cilantro sauce with a regional recipe of
Shrimp Pepper Fry
Pepper fry is zesty, spicy dish quite famous
Veg Curry
Aloo Gobi Korma
Aloo gobi is a popular vegetarian Indian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower, spices, and herbs.
Amul Cheese Butter Masala
A famous Punjabi Amul cheese with Palak
Amul Cheese Garlic Palak
Bhindi Masala
This is a semi-dry preparation featuring the star ingredient okra pods (bhindi in Hindi), piquant onions, tangy tomatoes, bold Indian spices, and herbs.
Chana Masala
1-pot chana masala with green chili, cilantro, and garam masala. Flavorful, not too spicy, and extremely satisfying. A healthy, plant-based meal
Chana Saag
Chana Saag is a classic Indian curry made with chickpeas, spinach, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices.
Chhole Bhature
A tasty Indian bread served with chickpeas
Dal Makhani
This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. It tastes best with garlic naan!
Dal Tadka
Dal Tadka is a popular Indian lentil dish made with arhar dal (husked & split pigeon pea lentils) or masoor dal (husked & split red lentils).
Kadai Paneer
(Cottage cheese) Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavourful, and super delicious dish made by cooking panner & bell Peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice powder.
Kaju Curry
Kaju curry is a delicious recipe of a creamy kaju butter masala with a rich, tangy, sweet flavorful gravy made with cashews, tomatoes, cream and spices.
Mali Hofta
Vegetables and cottage cheese dumplings served in tangy cashew & Tomato gravy
Methi Malai Mutter
A combination of fenugreek and garden peas in rich creamy gravy
Mirchi Ka Salan
A Popular green chili or Jalapeno , sesame, and peanut curry of Hyderabad
Mixed Vegetable Korma
This super aromatic and delicious vegetable korma is made with potatoes, peas, carrots, French beans, onions, tomatoes, coconut or yogurt, nuts, and spices.
Mutter Panner
Matar paneer recipe is a popular Indian Curry dish made with green peas and Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a base of onions, tomatoes, cashews, spices and herbs.
Palak Paneer
Palak paneer is a classic curried dish from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer, and herbs
Paneer Butter Masala
Butter Paneer masala is a recipe of delicious and hot thick gravy made with pieces of paneer mixed in a buttery sauce of tomatoes
Paneer Tikka Masala
Soft melt-in-the-mouth tender chunks of marinated grilled panner swimming in a flavorsome spicy & creamy gravy.
Panner Burji
Shredded paneer sauteed with onion, ginger, and tomatoes with spices
Panner Pasanda
A Creamy and rich Punjabi gravy made with shallow fried stuffed panner in smooth & creamy Onion gravy
Veg Kolhapuri
Veggies cooked sauteed with sesame, coconut and tomato gravy in kolhapuri sauce
Non-Veg Curry
Boneless Chicken Kadai
Butter Chicken
Chicken Sheesh Kabab Kadai
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated chicken breast grilled in charcoal clay oven and cooked with tomato creamy sauce
Chicken Aachari
Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs
Chicken Andhra Curry
The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness
Chicken Goan
simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Chicken Gongura
South Indian style curry cooked with the gongura leaves sauce
Chicken Jalfrezi
Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce
Chicken Kadai
Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style
Chicken Korma
A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices
Chicken Laal Mas
Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies
Chicken Madras
A flavorful traditional south Indian curry
Chicken Rojanjosh
Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce
Chicken Saag
Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices
Chicken Vindaloo
Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes
Chicken Xacuti
Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce
Fish Aachari
Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs
Fish Andhra Curry
The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness
Fish Goan
simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Fish Jalfrezi
Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce
Fish Kadai
Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style
Fish Korma
A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices
Fish Laal Mas
Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies
Fish Madras
A flavorful traditional south Indian curry
Fish Rojanjosh
Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce
Fish Saag
Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices
Fish Vindaloo
Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes
Fish Xacuti
Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce
Goat Aachari
Cooked on slow fire with a combination of pickling spices and herbs
Goat Andhra Curry
The most famous traditional curry in Andhra region known for its spiciness
Goat Goan
simmed in coconut milk, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices
Goat Gogura
South Indian style curry cooked with the gongura leaves sauce
Goat Jalfrezi
Cooked with fresh veggies in tangy sauce
Goat Kadai
Cooked wit bell peppers, tomato and onion a north western style
Goat Korma
A thick and aromatic creamy sauce with ground cashew nuts and mild spices
Goat Laal Mas
Mutton prepared in rich Rajasthani style with a sauce of yogurt and hot spices such as red mathania chilies
Goat Madras
A flavorful traditional south Indian curry
Goat Rojanjosh
Cooked in freshly ground spices, yogurt and tomato flavored sauce
Goat Saag
Incorporate your choice of meat with cooked fresh spinach, herbs and spices
Goat Vindaloo
Slowly simmered in flary cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes
Goat Xacuti
Famous curry from Goa cooked with creamy coconut sauce
Lamb Aachari
Lamb Andhra Curry
Lamb Goan
Lamb Gogura
Lamb Jalfrezi
Lamb Kadai
Lamb Korma
Lamb Laal Mas
Lamb Madras
Lamb Rojanjosh
Lamb Saag
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Xacuti
Shrimp Aachari
Shrimp Andhra Curry
Shrimp Goan
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp Kadai
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp Laal Mas
Shrimp Madras
Shrimp Rojanjosh
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp Xacuti
Biryani Corner/Rice
Veg Biryani
Fresh vegetables cooked with basmati rice and fresh spices cooked on a low heat
Paneer Biryani
Paneer fried and cooked with delicious spices and rice
Egg Biryani
Fresh vegetables and boiled Egg cooked with basmati rice and fresh spices cooked on a low heat
Chicken Biryani
Marinated chicken and spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat
Jeera Rice
Jeera rice is an Indian rice and cumin seeds dish
Chicken 65 Biryani
Goat Biryani
Goat with bone & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat
White Rice
Steamed White Rice
Kababs
Acari Panner Tikka Kabab
Cubbed paneer marinated with achari masala in yogurt, skewed in the clay oven with Onions and bell peppers
Chicken Chapli Kabab (Peshawari Kabab)
Chicken Chapli Kabab also known as Peshawari Kabab is absolutely tender chicken keema meat infused with such flavorful spices & given a flat disc shape resembling a patty.
Chicken Garlic Kabab
Chicken Hariyala Tikka
Boneless Chicken, Marinated in yogurt and green herbs with special spices, grilled on the skewer in the clay oven
Chicken Malai Kabab
Juicy, melt in the mouth chicken kabab on skewers made with tender pieces of chicken breast which are marinated in a paste of yogurt, almonds, heavy cream and spices like nutmeg and cardamom.
Chicken Seekh Kabab ( 2 Skewers)
Minced chicken marinated in yogurt and green herbs with special spices grilled on the skewer in the clay oven
Chicken Tangdi Kabab
Tangdi Kabab is made with chicken drumsticks, spices, curd and most often cream in a clay oven
Fish Tikka Kabab
Fish fillets in special tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer in a clay oven
Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced Lamb flavored with fresh herbs and spices, cooked in a clay oven skewers
Lamb/Goat Boti Kabab
Mixed Grills
Tandoori 2 Legs, 1 Chicken Sheek Kabab, 1 Lamb kabab, Pilau rice, 2 Naan
Paneer Tikka Kabab (Veg)
Cubed Panner Marinated in Yogurt, skewered in the clay oven with onions and bell peppers
Tandoor Chicken (Full)
Chicken marinated in yogurt blended with fresh ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices overnight and then cooked in a tandoor clay oven
Tandoor Chicken (Half)
Chicken marinated in yogurt blended with fresh ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices overnight and then cooked in a tandoor clay oven
Tandoori Jhingha
Fresh Shrimp in special tandoori spices and grilled on a skewer in a clay oven
Tandoori Vegetables
Season able Vegetables
Indian Bread(Rotis/Naans)
Butter Naan
Unleavened bread cooked on a live fire in clay oven
Chilli Garlic Naan
Special Bread stuffed cooked on a live fire in clay oven
Chilli Naan
Bread stuffed with green chilies cooked on a live fire in clay oven
Garlic Naan
Bread made with chopped garlic and cilantro on the top
Plain Naan
Tandoori Aloo Paratha
Wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes
Tandoori Paneer Paratha
Wheat bread stuffed with mildly spiced Paneer
Tandoori Plain Paratha
Whole wheat bread
Tandorri Roti
Whole wheat bread cooked in clay oven on live fire
Amul Cheese Naan
Condiments
Indo-Chinese
Veg Spring Rolls (5) Dry
Spring roll is a traditional Chinese savory snack where a pastry sheet is filled with vegetables, rolled & fried
Baby Corn Chili Dry
Baby Corn tossed in soy & chilli sauce with green peppers and onions
Chili Chicken Garlic Dry
Chili Fish Garlic Dry
Chili Paneer Dry
Stir-Fried panner tossed with diced onion and pepper in a spicy soy sauce
Chili Shrimp Garlic Dry
Gobi/Veg Manchurian Dry
Gobi is tossed in tangy Manchurian sauce and green onions
Veg/Egg Fried Rice
Veg Schezwan Fried Rice
Paneer Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Chili Gobi Fried Rice
Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice
Chilli Garlic Fried Rice
Egg Hakka Noodles
Panner Hakka Noodles
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Gobi Manchurian Noodles
Shrimp Hakka Noodles
Veg Hakka Noodles
Paratha Corner
Dosa Corner
Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe filled with potato stew served with chutney & sambar
Ghee Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe topped with ghee & filled with potato stew served with chutney & sambar
Paper Dosa
A fermented thin & crisp crepe made from rice served with chutney & sambar.
Joy's Special Veg Dosa
Chef's Special Dosa - thin crisp crepe made with ghee and potato stew topped with onion, paneer, peas, and cashews served with chutney & sambar
Rava Dosa
Thin crispy Rava crepe mildly spiced served with chutneys and sambar
Onion Rava Dosa
Thin crispy Rava sprinkled with chopped onions served with chutneys and sambar
Rava Masala Dosa
Thin crispy rava crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes served with chutneys and sambar
Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin crispy rava crepe stuffed with mildly spiced mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar
Joy Special Rava Dosa
Thin crispy rava crepe cooked with ghee, mildly spiced and stuffed with onions, paneer, green peas, chestnut, and potatoes served with chutneys and sambar
Mysore Dosa
Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe served with chutneys and sambar
Mysore Masala Dosa
Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar
Mysore Rawa Dosa
Red chili chutney spread on thin rice and lentil crepe filled with mashed potatoes and onions served with chutneys and sambar
Kara Dosa
Spicy thin rice crepe with spices, onions and potatoes served with chutneys and sambar
Special Ghee Podi Dosa
South Indian style rice crepe sprinkled with ghee, filled with a mixture of ground dry spices containing dry chilies, black gram, chickpeas, and sesame seeds served with chutneys and sambar
Chettinad Chicken Dosa
Thin rice & lentils crepe filled with South Indian style spicy chicken curry served with chutney & sambar
Madurai Muttai Dosa
Thin rice & lentils battered crepe stuffed with South Indian Madurai city styled egg spiced served with chutney & sambar
Madurai Mutton Dosa
Thin rice & lentils battered crepe stuffed with South Indian Madurai city styled mutton (goat) curry served with chutney & sambar
Spring Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe filled with stir-fried vegetables served with chutney & sambar
Cheese Masala Dosa
Thin rice crepe filled with cheese & potato stew served with chutney & sambar
Amul Cheese Dosa
Grated Indian Amul cheese Topping on dosa
Authentic Indian Biryanis, Curries, and a taste like Middleeast Kababs are our specialties.
212 N Polk St #101, Pineville, NC 28134