The Garrison The Garrision

Appetizers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Crab Hushpuppies

$10.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.00

G's Wings

$8.00+

NC Egg Rolls

$11.00

Toasted Ravioli

$11.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Salads

Autumn Salad

$12.00

McCullough Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Seasonal Burrata Salad

$12.00

Burgers & Liam's Favorites

The Garrison Burger

$15.00

The Southern Yankee

$15.00

Fish 'N' Chips

$16.00Out of stock

Firehouse #73 Burger

$15.00

The Tarheel

$15.00

Tobacco Road

$15.00

Sara's Jayhawker

$15.00

The Owner's Ribeye

$18.00

Pimiento Cheese BLT

$12.00

Steak and Frites

$35.00

Lunch Sides

Lunch Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Lunch Skinny Fries

$5.00+

Lunch Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Lunch Steak fries

$5.00+

Lunch Broccoli

$5.00

Lunch cole slaw

$5.00

Lunch cucumber salad

$5.00

Dinner Entrees

Cheerwine Short Ribs

$28.00

Scallops

$26.00

Blackened salmon

$21.00

Filet

$48.00

CAB Ribeye (16 oz)

$48.00

Shrimp and Grits

$18.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$16.00

Pork chop

$32.00

Dirty Gamecock 1/2 chicken

$24.00

Desserts

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Chili Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Sundae Fudge Brownie

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$9.00

Chophouse sides

Dinner Mashed potatoes

$10.00

Dinner Asparagus with garlic hollandaise and cured egg yolk

$10.00

Dinner seasonal vegetables

$10.00

Dinner brussel sprouts

$10.00

Dinner collard greens

$10.00

Dinner braised mushrooms

$10.00

Dinner mac and cheese

$10.00

Dinner grits

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken tenders

$8.00

Kids burger

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids grilled chicken sandwich

$8.00

butter noodles

$8.00

Soup

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Draft Beer

Anderson Valley Winter Solstice

$7.00

BirdSong Higher Ground IPA

$7.00

Juicy J

$7.00Out of stock

Middle James Hops on 1 Leg

$7.00Out of stock

Middle James Mystic Amber

$7.00

NoDa Pitchside Pilsner

$7.00

OMB Mecktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Reptar Juice Hazy IPA

$7.00

Triple C Golden Blond

$7.00

Triple C Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Vodka

Ketel Cucumber

$12.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Pear

$13.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel Cucumber DBL

$18.00

Absolute Citron DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$18.00

Stoli Vanilla DBL

$18.00

Belvedere DBL

$21.00

Grey Goose DBL

$19.50

Grey Goose Pear DBL

$19.50

Titos DBL

$15.00

Ketel One Cucumber 2.0

$15.00

Absolut Citron 2.0

$13.00

Ketel One 2.0

$15.00

Stoli Vanilla 2.0

$15.00

Belvedere 2.0

$17.00

Grey Goose 2.0

$16.00

Grey Goose Pear 2.0

$16.00

Titos 2.0

$13.00

Gin

The Botanist

$15.00

Sutlers

$13.00

Empress

$14.00

Malfy Lemon

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Chemist Barrel Rested

$15.00

Fords

$12.00

Hendricks Cucmber

$14.00

Gordons

$10.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

The Botanist DBL

$22.50

Sutlers DBL

$19.50

Empress DBL

$21.00

Malfy Lemon DBL

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$18.00

Chemist Barrel Rested DBL

$22.50

Fords DBL

$18.00

Hendricks Cucmber DBL

$21.00

Gordons DBL

$15.00

The Botanist 2.0

$19.00

Sutlers 2.0

$16.00

Empress 2.0

$17.00

Malfy Lemon 2.0

$15.00

Bombay Sapphire 2.0

$15.00

Chemist Barrel Rested 2.0

$19.00

Fords 2.0

$15.00

Hendricks Cucumber 2.0

$15.00

Gordons 2.0

$13.00

Beefeater 2.0

$13.00

Tanqueray 2.0

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Flor de Cana 7 yr

$12.00

Bumbu

$16.00

Diplimatico

$17.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$12.00

Bacardi Superior DBL

$15.00

Flor de Cana 7 yr DBL

$18.00

Bumbu DBL

$24.00

Diplimatico DBL

$25.50

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum DBL

$18.00

Plantation Pineapple DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Superior 2.0

$13.00

Flor De Cana 7 yr 2.0

$15.00

Bumbu 2.0

$20.00

Diplimatico 2.0

$21.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 2.0

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple 2.0

$15.00

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$16.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$21.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$26.00

Ilegal Reposado

$18.00

Lunazul Reposado

$12.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$13.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$45.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal DBL

$24.00

Mezcal Vago Elote DBL

$24.00

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$31.50

Casa Dragones Blanco DBL

$39.00

Ilegal Reposado DBL

$27.00

Lunazul Reposado DBL

$18.00

Tres Agaves Blanco DBL

$19.50

Ilegal Mezcal Joven DBL

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado DBL

$22.50

Patron Anejo DBL

$27.00

Don Julio 1942 2.0

$38.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal 2.0

$20.00

Mezcal Vago Elote 2.0

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado 2.0

$26.25

Casa Dragones Blanco 2.0

$32.50

Ilegal Reposado 2.0

$22.00

Lunazul Reposado 2.0

$15.00

Tres Agaves Blanco 2.0

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven 2.0

$17.00

Casamigas Reposado 2.0

$19.00

Patron Anejo 2.0

$22.00

Rye Whiskey

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$17.00

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00

Elija Craig Rye

$15.00

High West Double Rye

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$15.00

Whistle Pig 10 year

$32.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$15.00

George Dickel Rye

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$10.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL

$25.50

Angels Envy Rye DBL

$39.00

Elija Craig Rye DBL

$22.50

High West Double Rye DBL

$24.00

Woodford Reserve Rye DBL

$22.50

Whistle Pig 10 year DBL

$48.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back DBL

$22.50

George Dickel Rye DBL

$15.00

Wild Turkey Rye DBL

$15.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye 2.0

$21.00

Angels Envy Rye 2.0

$32.00

Elijah Craig Rye 2.0

$19.00

High West Double Rye 2.0

$20.00

Woodford Reserve Rye 2.0

$19.00

Whistle Pig 10 yr 2.0

$40.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back 2.0

$19.00

George Dickel Rye 2.0

$13.00

Wild Turkey Rye 2.0

$13.00

Scotch/Irish/Canadien Whiskey

Glenmorangie Quinta

$23.00

Balvenie 14 yr

$21.00

Laphroaig 10 yr

$23.00

Macallan 12 yr

$17.00

Macallan 18 yr

$24.00

Monkey Shoulder Well

$12.00

Crown Royal Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Jameson Black

$15.00

Ardbeg 10 Year

$19.00

Glenmorangie Quinta DBL

$34.50

Balvenie 14 yr DBL

$31.50

Laphroaig 10 yr DBL

$34.50

Macallan 12 yr DBL

$25.50

Macallan 18 yr DBL

$36.00

Monkey Shoulder Well DBL

$18.00

Crown Royal Black DBL

$19.50

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$21.00

Jameson Black DBL

$22.50

Ardbeg 10 Year DBL

$28.50

Glenmorangle Quinta 2.0

$29.00

Balvenie 14 yr Rum 2.0

$26.00

Laphroaig 10 yr 2.0

$29.00

Macallan 12 yr 2.0

$21.00

Macallan 18 yr 2.0

$30.00

Monkey Shoulder Well 2.0

$15.00

Crown Royal Black 2.0

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black 2.0

$18.00

Jameson Black 2.0

$19.00

Ardbeg 10 yr 2.0

$24.00

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blade and Bow

$17.00

Breckenridge

$17.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$15.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig small batch

$14.00

Evan Williams Well

$10.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$28.00

Mitchters

$16.00

Wild Turkey

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Woodinville

$15.00

Yellowstone

$16.00

Woodford DBL Oaked

$16.00

Blantons

$21.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$16.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$15.00

Angels Envy DBL

$27.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$22.50

Blade and Bow DBL

$25.50

Breckenridge DBL

$25.50

Eagle Rare 10 Year DBL

$22.50

Elijah Craig small batch DBL

$21.00

Evan Williams Well DBL

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$42.00

Mitchters DBL

$24.00

Wild Turkey DBL

$25.50

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Woodinville DBL

$22.50

Yellowstone DBL

$24.00

Woodford DBL Oaked DBL

$24.00

Blantons DBL

$31.50

Buffalo Trace DBL

$24.00

Four Roses Single Barrel DBL

$23.00

Angels Envy KSBW Barrel Finish 2.0

$23.00

Basil Hayden 2.0

$19.00

Blade and Bow 2.0

$22.00

Breckenridge 2.0

$22.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr 2.0

$19.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.0

$18.00

Evan Williams Well 2.0

$13.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea 2.0

$35.00

Michters US 1 2.0

$20.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed 2.0

$21.00

Woodford Reserve 2.0

$20.00

Woodinville 2.0

$19.00

Yellowstone 2.0

$20.00

Woodford Double Oaked 2.0

$20.00

Blantons 2.0

$26.00

Buffalo Trace 2.0

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel 2.0

$19.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cointreau

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Campari

$15.00

Domaine De Canton

$14.00

Pama

$10.00

St Germaine

$13.00

Chambord

$14.00

Bailey's

$13.00

Absenthe

$19.00

Kahlua Especial

$11.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Averno Amaro

$18.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Luxardo

$17.00

Pimms

$12.00

Cynar

$14.00

Godiva

$13.00

Liquor 43

$11.00

DOM Benedictine

$15.00

DiSaronno

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Crème de Violette

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Green Chartruse

$25.00

Yellow Chartruse

$25.00

Hennessey

$19.00

Courvoisier

$15.00

Carolan's

$10.00

Cointreau DBL

$24.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$25.50

Campari DBL

$22.50

Domaine De Canton DBL

$21.00

Pama DBL

$15.00

St Germaine DBL

$19.50

Chambord DBL

$21.00

Bailey's DBL

$19.50

Absenthe DBL

$28.50

Kahlua Especial DBL

$16.50

Frangelico DBL

$19.50

Drambuie DBL

$21.00

Averno Amaro DBL

$27.00

Montenegro DBL

$19.50

Luxardo DBL

$25.50

Pimms DBL

$18.00

Cynar DBL

$21.00

Godiva DBL

$19.50

Liquor 43 DBL

$16.50

DOM Benedictine DBL

$22.50

DiSaronno DBL

$18.00

Aperol DBL

$16.50

Crème de Violette DBL

$16.50

Fernet Branca DBL

$19.50

Green Chartruse DBL

$37.50

Yellow Chartruse DBL

$37.50

Hennessey DBL

$28.50

Courvoisier DBL

$22.50

Carolan's DBL

$15.00

Cointreau 2.0

$20.00

Grand Marnier 2.0

$21.00

Campari 2.0

$19.00

Domaine De Canton 2.0

$18.00

Pama 2.0

$13.00

St Germaine 2.0

$16.00

Chambord 2.0

$17.00

Baileys 2.0

$16.00

Absenthe 2.0

$24.00

Kahlua Especial 2.0

$14.00

Frangelico 2.0

$16.00

Drambuie 2.0

$18.00

Averna Amaro 2.0

$22.00

Montenegro 2.0

$16.00

Luxardo 2.0

$21.00

Pimms 2.0

$15.00

Cynar 2.0

$17.00

Godiva 2.0

$16.00

Liquor 43 2.0

$14.00

DOM Benedictine 2.0

$19.00

Disaronno 2.0

$15.00

Aperol 2.0

$14.00

Creme de Violette 2.0

$14.00

Fernet Branca 2.0

$16.00

Green Chartruse 2.0

$31.00

Yellow Chartruse 2.0

$31.00

Hennessey VSOP Priviledge 2.0

$24.00

Courvoisier VS 2.0

$19.00

Carolan's Irish Cream 2.0

$13.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Perfect Gentleman

$14.00

You Can Call Me Honey

$14.00

Some Like it Hot

$14.00

The Pink Smoke

$14.00

Take Me to The Islands

$14.00

A Perfect Pear

$14.00

No Rush at All

$14.00

Garrison Cosmo

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

French Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$14.00

Barrel Aged Margarita

$14.00

Mocktail - Wildberry Refresher

$7.00

Pink Lady

$14.00

BTG

Bailly La Pierre Brut BTG

$12.00

Borghese Pinot Grigio BTG

$11.00

Campolieti Valpolicella BTG

$12.00

Cederberg Chenin Blanc BTG

$13.00

Chateau de Pizay BTG

$9.00

Cono Sur Malbec Red Blend BTG

$10.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Decero Malbec BTG

$12.00

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$11.00

Fess Parker Riesling BTG

$9.00

Hito Tempranillo BTG

$13.00

Inscription Pinot Noir BTG

$14.00

Jeio Prosecco BTG

$10.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon BTG

$14.00

La Cana Alberino BTG

$13.00

La Forge Cab Sav BTG

$10.00

La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTG

$10.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio BTG

$9.00

Landmark Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Luca Malbec BTG

$15.00

Lucashof Riesling BTG

$11.00

Lucignano Chianti BTG

$14.00

Marietta Old Vine Red

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Peyrassol Rose BTG

$13.00

PopinJay Cab Sav BTG

$10.00

Ravel & Stitch Cab Sav BTG

$13.00

Steele Zinfandel BTG

$14.00

Talmard Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Tenuta Chianti BTG

$12.00

Terrazas Reserva Malbec BTG

$13.00

The Paring Pinot Noir BTG

$18.00

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$10.00

Tolentino Malbec BTG

$12.00

Trignon Cotes Du Rhone BTG

$12.00

Valkenburg Gewurtzminer BTG

$11.00

Volpaia Chianti BTG

$10.00

Bottled

Borghese Pinot Grigio Bottle

$33.00

Cederberg Chenin Blanc

$39.00

Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Bottle

$39.00

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Bottle

$108.00

Chateau Vitallis Macon Fuisse

$44.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Eric Louis Sancerre Bottle

$63.00

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$33.00

Fess Parker Riesling Bottle

$27.00

Finca Resalso Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$33.00

Fournier Sancerre Bottle

$69.00

Gavi Marchesi Di Barolo Bottle

$38.00

Gentil Hugel Bottle

$33.00

Gerard Fiou Sancerre Blanc Bottle

$57.00

Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse Bottle

$72.00

La Barbotaine Sancerre Bottle

$57.00

La Cana Alberino Bottle

$39.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio Bottle

$27.00

Landmark Chardonnay Bottle

$39.00

Lucashof Riesling Bottle

$33.00

Massone Gavi Bottle

$27.00

Michele Chiarlo Moscato Bottle

$28.00

Miner Chardonnay Bottle

$87.00

Moreau Chablis Bottle

$69.00

Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino Bottle

$42.00

Talmard Chardonnay

$39.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle

$39.00

Tintero Moscato Bottle

$33.00

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Trim Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Valkenburg Gewurztraminer Bottle

$33.00

Vitallis Macon Fuisse DM

$42.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$98.00

Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat

$54.00

Beaujolais Bottle

$27.00

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel

$57.00

Bouvier Bourgongne PN Rouge Bottle

$57.00

Brewer Clifton Santa Rita Pinot Noir

$59.00

Buglioni Valpoliceloa Ripasso

$72.00

Bussola Ca de Laito Ripasso

$54.00

Campolieti Valpolicella Bottle

$37.00

Casisano Brunello di Montacino

$82.00

Caymus Napa Cab Bottle

$195.00

Celeste Crianza Ribero del Duero

$51.00

Chantepierre CDR Rouge

$24.00

Chateau Bel Air Lelande Pomerol Bordeaux

$74.00

Chateau de Pizay Bottle

$27.00

Chave St. Joseph Offerus

$72.00

Christom Pinot Noir

$69.00

Clos du Val Cab Sav bottle

$98.00

Cono Sur Cab Sav bottle

$30.00

Cotes du Rhone Bottle

$33.00

Coto de Imaz Reserva Bottle

$36.00

Decero Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Dievole Chianti Classico DOCG Sangiovese

$51.00

Domaine Chantepierre Cotes du Rhone

$75.00

Gambino Cuvee Sparkling Wine

$39.00

Gambino Cuvee Sparkling Wine

$39.00

Giradin Bourgogne Rouge

$45.00

Hito Tempranillo

$40.00

Hourglass lll Cabernet Sauvignon

$98.00

Hyland Pinot Noir Bottle

$52.00

Inscription Pinot Noir Bottle

$42.00

Justin Cab Sav Bottle

$54.00

La Forge Estate Cab Bottle

$30.00

La Galope Cote de Gascone

$21.00

La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzio Bottle

$25.00

Les Cadrans De Lessegue St Emilion

$75.00

Luca Malbec Bottle

$68.00

Lucente Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Lucignano Chianti

$42.00

M Chiarlo Barolo

$117.00

Marengo Piedmont

$57.00

Marietta OVR Red Blend Bottle

$33.00

Mon Coeur Cotes du Rhone

$48.00

Montepoloso Bolgheri

$51.00

Muga Reserva Rioja

$69.00

Obalo Crianza Rioja

$36.00

Obalo Reserva Rioja

$60.00

Orin Swift Papillon

$145.00

Pieri Rosso di Montacino

$55.00

Piero Rosso di Montacino Sangiovese

$55.00

Pingus PSI Ribero del Douro

$72.00

Pizay Morgan Bottle

$39.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

PopinJay Cab Sav Bottle

$30.00

Ravel & Stitch Cab Sav Bottle

$39.00

Ribera del Duero Bottle

$38.00

Righetti Amarone

$84.00

Righetti Valpolicella Ripasso Bottle

$38.00

ROutestock Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Sette Ponte Crognola Super Tuscan Sangiovese

$58.00

Silenus t Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Solroom Cali Red NV

$23.00

Soter Pinot Noir Planet Oregon

$42.00

Steele Zinfandel

$42.00

Telegram Chateauneuf de Pape

$108.00

Tenuta Chianti

$36.00

Terrazas Malbec Altos Plata

$21.00

Terrazas Reserva Malbec

$39.00

The Paring Pinot Noir

$57.00

Tommasi Brunello

$105.00

Trignon Cotes du Rhone bottle

$36.00

Vieux Telegraphe CDP Telegramm

$83.00

Volpaia Chianti Classico

$30.00

Tolentino Malbec

$36.00

Peyrassol Rose Grenach/Cincault Bottle

$39.00

Jeio Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Jean-Luc Joillot Bottle

$44.00

Schramsberg Brut Rose

$98.00

Nicolais Feuillatte (Nicky Foo)

$84.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut

$126.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$162.00

Moscato di Asti

$28.00

Raventos Blanc de Blanc Cava

$42.00

Bailly LaPierre Cremant Reserve

$33.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut

$153.00

Jansz Tasmania

$45.00

NA Beverages

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Fountain: Coke

$3.00

Fountain: Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain: Coke Zero

$3.00

Fountain: Mr Pibb

$3.00

Fountain: Sprite

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

BTG

Bailly La Pierre Brut BTG

$12.00

Borghese Pinot Grigio BTG

$11.00

Campolieti Valpolicella BTG

$12.00

Cederberg Chenin Blanc BTG

$13.00

Chateau de Pizay BTG

$9.00

Cono Sur Red Blend BTG

$10.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Decero Malbec BTG

$12.00

Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$11.00

Hito Tempranillo BTG

$13.00

Inscription Pinot Noir BTG

$14.00

Jeio Prosecco BTG

$10.00

Justin Cab Sav BTG

$14.00

La Cana Alberino BTG

$13.00

La Forge Cab Sav BTG

$10.00

La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTG

$10.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio BTG

$9.00

Landmark Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Luca Malbec BTG

$15.00Out of stock

Lucashof Riesling BTG

$11.00

Lucignano Chianti BTG

$14.00Out of stock

Marietta Old Vine Red BTG

$12.00

Peyrassol Rose BTG

$13.00

Planet Oregon Pinot Noir BTG

$15.00Out of stock

PopinJay Cab Sav BTG

$10.00

Ravel & Stitch Cab Sav BTG

$13.00

Steele Zinfandel BTG

$14.00

Talmard Chardonnay BTG

$13.00

Tenuta Chianti BTG

$12.00

Terrazas Reserva Malbec BTG

$13.00

The Paring Pinot Noir BTG

$18.00Out of stock

Tohu Sauvignon Blanc BTG

$10.00

Tolentino Malbec BTG

$12.00

Trignon Cotes du Rhone BTG

$12.00

Valkenburg Gewurztminer BTG

$11.00

Volpaia Chianti BTG

$10.00

Draft Beer

BirdSong Higher Ground IPA

$7.00

Triple C Golden Blond

$7.00

NoDa Pitchside Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

Middle James Mystic Amber

$7.00

Legion Juicy J

$7.00Out of stock

Middle James Hops on 1 Leg

$7.00Out of stock

Reptar Juice Hazy IPA

$7.00

Prima Pilsner Victory

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

314 Main St, Pineville, NC 28134

Directions

