The Garrison The Garrision
314 Main St
Pineville, NC 28134
Appetizers
Burgers & Liam's Favorites
Lunch Sides
Dinner Entrees
Desserts
Chophouse sides
Kid's Menu
Draft Beer
Anderson Valley Winter Solstice
$7.00
BirdSong Higher Ground IPA
$7.00
Juicy J
$7.00Out of stock
Middle James Hops on 1 Leg
$7.00Out of stock
Middle James Mystic Amber
$7.00
NoDa Pitchside Pilsner
$7.00
OMB Mecktoberfest
$7.00Out of stock
Reptar Juice Hazy IPA
$7.00
Triple C Golden Blond
$7.00
Triple C Octoberfest
$7.00Out of stock
Vodka
Ketel Cucumber
$12.00
Absolute Citron
$10.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Stoli Vanilla
$12.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Grey Goose Pear
$13.00
Titos
$10.00
Ketel Cucumber DBL
$18.00
Absolute Citron DBL
$15.00
Ketel One DBL
$18.00
Stoli Vanilla DBL
$18.00
Belvedere DBL
$21.00
Grey Goose DBL
$19.50
Grey Goose Pear DBL
$19.50
Titos DBL
$15.00
Ketel One Cucumber 2.0
$15.00
Absolut Citron 2.0
$13.00
Ketel One 2.0
$15.00
Stoli Vanilla 2.0
$15.00
Belvedere 2.0
$17.00
Grey Goose 2.0
$16.00
Grey Goose Pear 2.0
$16.00
Titos 2.0
$13.00
Gin
The Botanist
$15.00
Sutlers
$13.00
Empress
$14.00
Malfy Lemon
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Chemist Barrel Rested
$15.00
Fords
$12.00
Hendricks Cucmber
$14.00
Gordons
$10.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Beefeater
$10.00
The Botanist DBL
$22.50
Sutlers DBL
$19.50
Empress DBL
$21.00
Malfy Lemon DBL
$18.00
Bombay Sapphire DBL
$18.00
Chemist Barrel Rested DBL
$22.50
Fords DBL
$18.00
Hendricks Cucmber DBL
$21.00
Gordons DBL
$15.00
The Botanist 2.0
$19.00
Sutlers 2.0
$16.00
Empress 2.0
$17.00
Malfy Lemon 2.0
$15.00
Bombay Sapphire 2.0
$15.00
Chemist Barrel Rested 2.0
$19.00
Fords 2.0
$15.00
Hendricks Cucumber 2.0
$15.00
Gordons 2.0
$13.00
Beefeater 2.0
$13.00
Tanqueray 2.0
$15.00
Rum
Bacardi Superior
$10.00
Flor de Cana 7 yr
$12.00
Bumbu
$16.00
Diplimatico
$17.00
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
$12.00
Plantation Pineapple
$12.00
Bacardi Superior DBL
$15.00
Flor de Cana 7 yr DBL
$18.00
Bumbu DBL
$24.00
Diplimatico DBL
$25.50
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum DBL
$18.00
Plantation Pineapple DBL
$18.00
Bacardi Superior 2.0
$13.00
Flor De Cana 7 yr 2.0
$15.00
Bumbu 2.0
$20.00
Diplimatico 2.0
$21.00
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 2.0
$15.00
Plantation Pineapple 2.0
$15.00
Tequila
Don Julio 1942
$30.00
Los Vecinos Mezcal
$16.00
Mezcal Vago Elote
$16.00
El Tesoro Reposado
$21.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$26.00
Ilegal Reposado
$18.00
Lunazul Reposado
$12.00
Tres Agaves Blanco
$13.00
Ilegal Mezcal Joven
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Patron Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio 1942 DBL
$45.00
Los Vecinos Mezcal DBL
$24.00
Mezcal Vago Elote DBL
$24.00
El Tesoro Reposado DBL
$31.50
Casa Dragones Blanco DBL
$39.00
Ilegal Reposado DBL
$27.00
Lunazul Reposado DBL
$18.00
Tres Agaves Blanco DBL
$19.50
Ilegal Mezcal Joven DBL
$21.00
Casamigos Reposado DBL
$22.50
Patron Anejo DBL
$27.00
Don Julio 1942 2.0
$38.00
Los Vecinos Mezcal 2.0
$20.00
Mezcal Vago Elote 2.0
$20.00
El Tesoro Reposado 2.0
$26.25
Casa Dragones Blanco 2.0
$32.50
Ilegal Reposado 2.0
$22.00
Lunazul Reposado 2.0
$15.00
Tres Agaves Blanco 2.0
$16.00
Ilegal Mezcal Joven 2.0
$17.00
Casamigas Reposado 2.0
$19.00
Patron Anejo 2.0
$22.00
Rye Whiskey
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$17.00
Angels Envy Rye
$26.00
Elija Craig Rye
$15.00
High West Double Rye
$16.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$15.00
Whistle Pig 10 year
$32.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
$15.00
George Dickel Rye
$10.00
Wild Turkey Rye
$10.00
Jack Daniels Rye
$10.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye DBL
$25.50
Angels Envy Rye DBL
$39.00
Elija Craig Rye DBL
$22.50
High West Double Rye DBL
$24.00
Woodford Reserve Rye DBL
$22.50
Whistle Pig 10 year DBL
$48.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back DBL
$22.50
George Dickel Rye DBL
$15.00
Wild Turkey Rye DBL
$15.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye 2.0
$21.00
Angels Envy Rye 2.0
$32.00
Elijah Craig Rye 2.0
$19.00
High West Double Rye 2.0
$20.00
Woodford Reserve Rye 2.0
$19.00
Whistle Pig 10 yr 2.0
$40.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back 2.0
$19.00
George Dickel Rye 2.0
$13.00
Wild Turkey Rye 2.0
$13.00
Scotch/Irish/Canadien Whiskey
Glenmorangie Quinta
$23.00
Balvenie 14 yr
$21.00
Laphroaig 10 yr
$23.00
Macallan 12 yr
$17.00
Macallan 18 yr
$24.00
Monkey Shoulder Well
$12.00
Crown Royal Black
$13.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Jameson Black
$15.00
Ardbeg 10 Year
$19.00
Glenmorangie Quinta DBL
$34.50
Balvenie 14 yr DBL
$31.50
Laphroaig 10 yr DBL
$34.50
Macallan 12 yr DBL
$25.50
Macallan 18 yr DBL
$36.00
Monkey Shoulder Well DBL
$18.00
Crown Royal Black DBL
$19.50
Johnnie Walker Black DBL
$21.00
Jameson Black DBL
$22.50
Ardbeg 10 Year DBL
$28.50
Glenmorangle Quinta 2.0
$29.00
Balvenie 14 yr Rum 2.0
$26.00
Laphroaig 10 yr 2.0
$29.00
Macallan 12 yr 2.0
$21.00
Macallan 18 yr 2.0
$30.00
Monkey Shoulder Well 2.0
$15.00
Crown Royal Black 2.0
$16.00
Johnnie Walker Black 2.0
$18.00
Jameson Black 2.0
$19.00
Ardbeg 10 yr 2.0
$24.00
Bourbon
Angels Envy
$18.00
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Blade and Bow
$17.00
Breckenridge
$17.00
Eagle Rare 10 Year
$15.00Out of stock
Elijah Craig small batch
$14.00
Evan Williams Well
$10.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$28.00
Mitchters
$16.00
Wild Turkey
$17.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Woodinville
$15.00
Yellowstone
$16.00
Woodford DBL Oaked
$16.00
Blantons
$21.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$16.00Out of stock
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
$15.00
Angels Envy DBL
$27.00
Basil Hayden DBL
$22.50
Blade and Bow DBL
$25.50
Breckenridge DBL
$25.50
Eagle Rare 10 Year DBL
$22.50
Elijah Craig small batch DBL
$21.00
Evan Williams Well DBL
$15.00
Jefferson's Ocean DBL
$42.00
Mitchters DBL
$24.00
Wild Turkey DBL
$25.50
Woodford Reserve DBL
$24.00
Woodinville DBL
$22.50
Yellowstone DBL
$24.00
Woodford DBL Oaked DBL
$24.00
Blantons DBL
$31.50
Buffalo Trace DBL
$24.00
Four Roses Single Barrel DBL
$23.00
Angels Envy KSBW Barrel Finish 2.0
$23.00
Basil Hayden 2.0
$19.00
Blade and Bow 2.0
$22.00
Breckenridge 2.0
$22.00
Eagle Rare 10 yr 2.0
$19.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch 2.0
$18.00
Evan Williams Well 2.0
$13.00
Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea 2.0
$35.00
Michters US 1 2.0
$20.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed 2.0
$21.00
Woodford Reserve 2.0
$20.00
Woodinville 2.0
$19.00
Yellowstone 2.0
$20.00
Woodford Double Oaked 2.0
$20.00
Blantons 2.0
$26.00
Buffalo Trace 2.0
$20.00
Four Roses Single Barrel 2.0
$19.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cointreau
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$17.00
Campari
$15.00
Domaine De Canton
$14.00
Pama
$10.00
St Germaine
$13.00
Chambord
$14.00
Bailey's
$13.00
Absenthe
$19.00
Kahlua Especial
$11.00
Frangelico
$13.00
Drambuie
$14.00
Averno Amaro
$18.00
Montenegro
$13.00
Luxardo
$17.00
Pimms
$12.00
Cynar
$14.00
Godiva
$13.00
Liquor 43
$11.00
DOM Benedictine
$15.00
DiSaronno
$12.00
Aperol
$11.00
Crème de Violette
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$13.00
Green Chartruse
$25.00
Yellow Chartruse
$25.00
Hennessey
$19.00
Courvoisier
$15.00
Carolan's
$10.00
Cointreau DBL
$24.00
Grand Marnier DBL
$25.50
Campari DBL
$22.50
Domaine De Canton DBL
$21.00
Pama DBL
$15.00
St Germaine DBL
$19.50
Chambord DBL
$21.00
Bailey's DBL
$19.50
Absenthe DBL
$28.50
Kahlua Especial DBL
$16.50
Frangelico DBL
$19.50
Drambuie DBL
$21.00
Averno Amaro DBL
$27.00
Montenegro DBL
$19.50
Luxardo DBL
$25.50
Pimms DBL
$18.00
Cynar DBL
$21.00
Godiva DBL
$19.50
Liquor 43 DBL
$16.50
DOM Benedictine DBL
$22.50
DiSaronno DBL
$18.00
Aperol DBL
$16.50
Crème de Violette DBL
$16.50
Fernet Branca DBL
$19.50
Green Chartruse DBL
$37.50
Yellow Chartruse DBL
$37.50
Hennessey DBL
$28.50
Courvoisier DBL
$22.50
Carolan's DBL
$15.00
Cointreau 2.0
$20.00
Grand Marnier 2.0
$21.00
Campari 2.0
$19.00
Domaine De Canton 2.0
$18.00
Pama 2.0
$13.00
St Germaine 2.0
$16.00
Chambord 2.0
$17.00
Baileys 2.0
$16.00
Absenthe 2.0
$24.00
Kahlua Especial 2.0
$14.00
Frangelico 2.0
$16.00
Drambuie 2.0
$18.00
Averna Amaro 2.0
$22.00
Montenegro 2.0
$16.00
Luxardo 2.0
$21.00
Pimms 2.0
$15.00
Cynar 2.0
$17.00
Godiva 2.0
$16.00
Liquor 43 2.0
$14.00
DOM Benedictine 2.0
$19.00
Disaronno 2.0
$15.00
Aperol 2.0
$14.00
Creme de Violette 2.0
$14.00
Fernet Branca 2.0
$16.00
Green Chartruse 2.0
$31.00
Yellow Chartruse 2.0
$31.00
Hennessey VSOP Priviledge 2.0
$24.00
Courvoisier VS 2.0
$19.00
Carolan's Irish Cream 2.0
$13.00
Specialty Cocktails
The Perfect Gentleman
$14.00
You Can Call Me Honey
$14.00
Some Like it Hot
$14.00
The Pink Smoke
$14.00
Take Me to The Islands
$14.00
A Perfect Pear
$14.00
No Rush at All
$14.00
Garrison Cosmo
$14.00
French 75
$14.00
French Martini
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
$14.00
Barrel Aged Margarita
$14.00
Mocktail - Wildberry Refresher
$7.00
Pink Lady
$14.00
BTG
Bailly La Pierre Brut BTG
$12.00
Borghese Pinot Grigio BTG
$11.00
Campolieti Valpolicella BTG
$12.00
Cederberg Chenin Blanc BTG
$13.00
Chateau de Pizay BTG
$9.00
Cono Sur Malbec Red Blend BTG
$10.00
Davis Bynum Chardonnay BTG
$13.00
Decero Malbec BTG
$12.00
Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc BTG
$11.00
Fess Parker Riesling BTG
$9.00
Hito Tempranillo BTG
$13.00
Inscription Pinot Noir BTG
$14.00
Jeio Prosecco BTG
$10.00
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon BTG
$14.00
La Cana Alberino BTG
$13.00
La Forge Cab Sav BTG
$10.00
La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo BTG
$10.00
Lagaria Pinot Grigio BTG
$9.00
Landmark Chardonnay BTG
$13.00
Luca Malbec BTG
$15.00
Lucashof Riesling BTG
$11.00
Lucignano Chianti BTG
$14.00
Marietta Old Vine Red
$12.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Peyrassol Rose BTG
$13.00
PopinJay Cab Sav BTG
$10.00
Ravel & Stitch Cab Sav BTG
$13.00
Steele Zinfandel BTG
$14.00
Talmard Chardonnay BTG
$13.00
Tenuta Chianti BTG
$12.00
Terrazas Reserva Malbec BTG
$13.00
The Paring Pinot Noir BTG
$18.00
Tohu Sauvignon Blanc BTG
$10.00
Tolentino Malbec BTG
$12.00
Trignon Cotes Du Rhone BTG
$12.00
Valkenburg Gewurtzminer BTG
$11.00
Volpaia Chianti BTG
$10.00
Bottled
Borghese Pinot Grigio Bottle
$33.00
Cederberg Chenin Blanc
$39.00
Chateau Ducasse Bordeaux Bottle
$39.00
Chateau Montelena Chardonnay Bottle
$108.00
Chateau Vitallis Macon Fuisse
$44.00
Davis Bynum Chardonnay Bottle
$32.00
Eric Louis Sancerre Bottle
$63.00
Eric Louis Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$33.00
Fess Parker Riesling Bottle
$27.00
Finca Resalso Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$33.00
Fournier Sancerre Bottle
$69.00
Gavi Marchesi Di Barolo Bottle
$38.00
Gentil Hugel Bottle
$33.00
Gerard Fiou Sancerre Blanc Bottle
$57.00
Jadot Pouilly-Fuisse Bottle
$72.00
La Barbotaine Sancerre Bottle
$57.00
La Cana Alberino Bottle
$39.00
Lagaria Pinot Grigio Bottle
$27.00
Landmark Chardonnay Bottle
$39.00
Lucashof Riesling Bottle
$33.00
Massone Gavi Bottle
$27.00
Michele Chiarlo Moscato Bottle
$28.00
Miner Chardonnay Bottle
$87.00
Moreau Chablis Bottle
$69.00
Pazo Das Bruxas Albarino Bottle
$42.00
Talmard Chardonnay
$39.00
Terlato Pinot Grigio Bottle
$39.00
Tintero Moscato Bottle
$33.00
Tohu Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$30.00
Trim Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00
Valkenburg Gewurztraminer Bottle
$33.00
Vitallis Macon Fuisse DM
$42.00
Adelsheim Pinot Noir
$98.00
Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat
$54.00
Beaujolais Bottle
$27.00
Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel
$57.00
Bouvier Bourgongne PN Rouge Bottle
$57.00
Brewer Clifton Santa Rita Pinot Noir
$59.00
Buglioni Valpoliceloa Ripasso
$72.00
Bussola Ca de Laito Ripasso
$54.00
Campolieti Valpolicella Bottle
$37.00
Casisano Brunello di Montacino
$82.00
Caymus Napa Cab Bottle
$195.00
Celeste Crianza Ribero del Duero
$51.00
Chantepierre CDR Rouge
$24.00
Chateau Bel Air Lelande Pomerol Bordeaux
$74.00
Chateau de Pizay Bottle
$27.00
Chave St. Joseph Offerus
$72.00
Christom Pinot Noir
$69.00
Clos du Val Cab Sav bottle
$98.00
Cono Sur Cab Sav bottle
$30.00
Cotes du Rhone Bottle
$33.00
Coto de Imaz Reserva Bottle
$36.00
Decero Malbec Bottle
$30.00
Dievole Chianti Classico DOCG Sangiovese
$51.00
Domaine Chantepierre Cotes du Rhone
$75.00
Gambino Cuvee Sparkling Wine
$39.00
Gambino Cuvee Sparkling Wine
$39.00
Giradin Bourgogne Rouge
$45.00
Hito Tempranillo
$40.00
Hourglass lll Cabernet Sauvignon
$98.00
Hyland Pinot Noir Bottle
$52.00
Inscription Pinot Noir Bottle
$42.00
Justin Cab Sav Bottle
$54.00
La Forge Estate Cab Bottle
$30.00
La Galope Cote de Gascone
$21.00
La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzio Bottle
$25.00
Les Cadrans De Lessegue St Emilion
$75.00
Luca Malbec Bottle
$68.00
Lucente Red Blend Bottle
$42.00
Lucignano Chianti
$42.00
M Chiarlo Barolo
$117.00
Marengo Piedmont
$57.00
Marietta OVR Red Blend Bottle
$33.00
Mon Coeur Cotes du Rhone
$48.00
Montepoloso Bolgheri
$51.00
Muga Reserva Rioja
$69.00
Obalo Crianza Rioja
$36.00
Obalo Reserva Rioja
$60.00
Orin Swift Papillon
$145.00
Pieri Rosso di Montacino
$55.00
Piero Rosso di Montacino Sangiovese
$55.00
Pingus PSI Ribero del Douro
$72.00
Pizay Morgan Bottle
$39.00
Planet Oregon Pinot Noir Bottle
$45.00
PopinJay Cab Sav Bottle
$30.00
Ravel & Stitch Cab Sav Bottle
$39.00
Ribera del Duero Bottle
$38.00
Righetti Amarone
$84.00
Righetti Valpolicella Ripasso Bottle
$38.00
ROutestock Cabernet Sauvignon
$48.00
Sette Ponte Crognola Super Tuscan Sangiovese
$58.00
Silenus t Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
$56.00
Solroom Cali Red NV
$23.00
Soter Pinot Noir Planet Oregon
$42.00
Steele Zinfandel
$42.00
Telegram Chateauneuf de Pape
$108.00
Tenuta Chianti
$36.00
Terrazas Malbec Altos Plata
$21.00
Terrazas Reserva Malbec
$39.00
The Paring Pinot Noir
$57.00
Tommasi Brunello
$105.00
Trignon Cotes du Rhone bottle
$36.00
Vieux Telegraphe CDP Telegramm
$83.00
Volpaia Chianti Classico
$30.00
Tolentino Malbec
$36.00
Peyrassol Rose Grenach/Cincault Bottle
$39.00
Jeio Prosecco Bottle
$30.00
Jean-Luc Joillot Bottle
$44.00
Schramsberg Brut Rose
$98.00
Nicolais Feuillatte (Nicky Foo)
$84.00
Laurent-Perrier Brut
$126.00
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label
$162.00
Moscato di Asti
$28.00
Raventos Blanc de Blanc Cava
$42.00
Bailly LaPierre Cremant Reserve
$33.00
Veuve Cliquot Brut
$153.00
Jansz Tasmania
$45.00
Draft Beer
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
314 Main St, Pineville, NC 28134
