Julio's Mexican Restaurant Rockdale

100 Reviews

$$

1533 W Cameron Ave

Rockdale, TX 76567

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.29

Budwiser

$3.29

Bud Light

$3.29

Miller Light

$3.29

Miller 64

$3.29

Lone Star

$3.29

Lone Star Light

$3.29

Shiner Bock

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.29

Corona

$3.59

Tecate

$3.59

Dos Equis Lager

$3.59

Dos Equis Amber

$3.59

Heineken

$3.59

Carta Blanca

$3.59

Negra Modelo

$3.59

Modelo Especial

$3.59

Corona Premier

$3.59

Pacifico

$3.59

Truly

$3.29

White Claw

$3.29

O' Douls

$3.29

BlueMoon

$3.59

Ranch Water

$3.29

Appetizers

Half Nacho Special

$5.99

Topped with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, chili con queso, guacamole, sour cream lettuce and tomato.

Full Nacho Special

$7.99

Half Julio's Nachos

$7.99

Full Julio's Nachos

$9.29

Half Nachos Revueltos

$4.59

Full Nachos Revueltos

$5.69

Mini Taquitos

$6.49

Mexican Botana

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.49

Sm Guacamole

$4.99

Lg Guacamole

$7.29

Avacado Fries

$7.99

Half Wings

$8.99

Full Wings

$13.99

Half Pepper Pups (4)

$5.99

Full Pepper Pups (8)

$9.99

Papas Locas

$8.49

Half Shrimp Nachos

$8.99

Full Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Fiesta Salad

$9.29

Small Dinner Salad

$4.29

Fajita Salad

$7.49

Santa Fe Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad

$8.49

Acapulco Salad

$10.29

Gordito Bowl

$7.99

Veggie Bowl

$7.99

Quesadillas & Queso

Quesadillas

$6.99

Frank's Quesadillas

$13.99

Spinach Quesadillas

$8.49

Sm CCQ

$5.29

Lg CCQ

$7.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Seafood Queso

$8.99

Miller Bean Dip

$4.25

Lg Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$8.49

Sm Grnd Bf Chile Con Queso

$6.49

Combo Platters

#1

$6.49

#2

$6.49

#3

$6.49

#4

$6.49

#5

$6.49

#6

$6.49

#7

$6.49

#8

$6.49

#9

$6.49

#10

$6.49

Rice

$0.99

Beans

$0.99

Rice & Beans

$1.98

Julio's Specials

Hamburger

$8.99

Chicken Finger Dinner

$8.99

Jalisco Plate

$10.99

Taco Chimuelos

$11.99

Mexican Burger

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Stuffed Avocado

$12.29

Rockdale Special

$11.99

Quail

$15.99

Chipotle Chicken

$11.49

1/2 Rack St. Louis Ribs

$12.29

Spicy Crazy

$11.99

Steak Special

$24.99

Steak Ranchero

$11.49

Carne A La Plancha

$12.59

Seafood Plates

Shrimp Jambalya

$12.99

Shrimp Cozumel

$17.99

Roasted Garlic Shrimp

$12.99

Half Fried Shrimp

$9.99

Full Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$12.99

Fried Seafood Platter

$13.99

Camarones A La Mexicana

$12.99

Shrimp & Crab Stuffed Mushroom

$9.99

Pescado Ala Mexicana

$10.99

Shrimp Vallarata

$11.99

Catfish Plate

$10.99

Grilled Tilapia

$14.99

Crawfish Burrito

$12.49

Chicken Cozumel

$17.99

Enchiladas

Enchilada Dinner (3) - Cheese, Chicken, or Beef

$9.29

Chili Con Queso Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchilada Verdes

$8.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$8.99

Barbacoa Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$10.49

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas Trio

$9.69

Shrimp Enchiladas

$11.49

Sonora Plate

$8.49

Fajitas

Julio's Special For 1

$16.99

Julio's Special For 2

$29.99

HouseFajitas For 1

$14.99

House Fajitas For 2

$24.99

Poblanas For 1

$15.99

Poblanos For 2

$25.99

Shrimp Fajitas For 1

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas For 2

$25.99

V-Day Fajitas

$30.00Out of stock

Cowboy Fajitas For 1

$16.99

Cowboy Fajitas For 2

$29.99

Parillada

$59.99

BBQ Fajita

$29.99

Veggie Fajitas For 1

$11.99

Veggie Fajitas For 2

$18.99

Cold Plate

$5.99

Yency Fajita for 1

$17.49

Yency Fajita for 2

$26.99

Chipotle Fajita For 1

$17.49

Chipotle Fajita For 2

$26.99

Mexican Platters

Taco Dinner

$8.99

Spanish Platter

$8.49

Tamale Dinner

$8.49

Julio's Dinner

$12.99

Laredo Platter

$8.99

San Luis Platter

$8.49

Supreme Platter

$10.99

Flautas

$9.49

Burrito Special

$8.99

Chimichanga

$8.99

Veracruz Platter

$9.49

Barbacoa Plate

$9.99

Family Favorites

Burritos De Fajita

$11.29

Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Palenque Chicken

$10.49

Carne Asada A La Tampiquena

$12.99

Carne Guisada

$8.99

Carnitas Plate

$8.99

Texas Burrito

$11.49

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Monterrey Chicken

$11.49

Beef Spicy

$11.29

Tacos Al Carbon

$10.99

Shish Kabob

$10.99

Chicken Toscano

$12.99

Pechuga Cancun

$17.99

Chalupas & Tacos

Chalupas Supreme

$6.99

Huevos Rancheros

$5.99

Huevos Con Fajita

$6.99

Mexicano Omelet

$7.99

Fish Tacos

$6.29+

Shrimp Tacos

$6.29+

Two Tacos

$4.49

Tostada Sonora

$8.99

Carnitas Tacos

$5.99+

Huevos Con Chorizo

$6.99

Three Tacos

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Chicken Strips

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kid Taco

$5.99

Child Enchilada

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Queso Puff

$5.99

French Fries

$3.29

Corona Special

Family Pack #1

$35.00

Corona Sonora (Copy)

$5.00

Dessert

Sopapillas

$2.50+

Sizzling Apple Pie

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.99

Lindsey Desserts

$6.29

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

A LA CARTE

ALC Burrito De Fajita

$3.29

ALC Rice

$1.99

ALC Cheese

$0.99

ALC Chalupa

$3.49

ALC Chile Con Queso Puff

$2.49

Hot Salsa

$3.99

ALC Beans

$1.99

ALC Sour Cream

$0.99

Lg Charro Beans

$2.99

ALC Tamale Con Chile (2)

$3.99

ALC Taco

$2.29

ALC Enchilada

$3.29

Steves Burr De Faj Bf

$6.99

ALC Taco Al Carbon

$3.29

ALC Enchilada Al Carbon

$3.99

ALC Chile Relleno

$5.99

ALC Flauta

$3.29

ALC Stuffed Bell Pepper

$3.99

ALC Burrito

$2.49

Small Charro Beans

$2.49

Jalapeno Toriados

$0.99

(3) Enchiladas ALC

$7.29

(2) Enchiladas ALC

$5.29

Jalapeno Fresco

$0.99

Jalapeno Pickled

$0.99

ALC Stuffed Avocado

$6.59

ALC 4 Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

ALC Chicken Breast

$5.99

Rice & Beans

$1.98

(3) Flour Tort

$1.19

(4) Corn Tort

$1.19

Avocado

$1.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Onions

$0.79

ALC (Grilled Vegetables (ZSM)

$3.25

ALC Pico De Gallo

$0.99

ALC Sour Cream Ench

$3.59

Big Bag Chip

$2.99

ALC Spicy Crazy CK

$7.99

Tomatoes

$0.79

ALC Guac

$0.99

Cilantro

$0.79

ALC Shrimp Enchilada

$3.75

Mushrooms

$0.79

Lettuce

$0.79

Bacon

$2.50

ALC Enchilada Verde

$3.59

Sd Queso

$1.95

Alc Spinich Enchilada

$3.75

Alc Fiesta Rice$

$2.79
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1533 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567

Directions

Julio's Mexican Restaurant image

