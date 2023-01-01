Restaurant header imageView gallery

The East Bell Taphouse 101 E Bell Ave

review star

No reviews yet

101 E Bell Ave

Rockdale, TX 76567

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

East Bell Starting Menu

Apps

Tater Chips

$3.50

Fry Basket

$6.00

Onion Ring Basket

$6.50

Momo's Mercedes

$8.50

Touchdown Fries

$15.00

Wings

Wings

$10.50+

Honey BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, Gochujang, Mango Habenero

Burger, Sandwiches, and Dogs

The Bell Burger

The Bell Burger

$9.75

Lettuce, Tomato and Tap House Sauce

Tap Out Burger

Tap Out Burger

$12.00

Double Patty with Bacon , Jalapenos, Grilled Onion and Spicy Tap Out Sauce

Build your own Dog

Build your own Dog

$5.00

Add what you want

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.50

w/Tomato, Pickles, Relish, Onion, Cheddar Cheese, & Mustard

The Luchador

The Luchador

$6.50

Bacon, jalapeno, sour cream, cheddar

BLT

$9.00

Southern Bell

$10.75

The Buck Henry

$10.75

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fries & Onion Rings

Fries

$3.00+

Onion Rings

$3.00+

Chips

$3.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Orange Soda

$3.50

Strawberry Cream

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Boots Beverages

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Salad

House Salad

$6.50

Grilled chicken salad

$10.00

Bretts BBQ

Turkey 1/2 lb

$14.00

Brisket 1/2 lb

$15.00

Sausage Jalapeno Cheese 1/4 lb

$7.00

Pork Sausage 1/4 lb

$7.00

Scooby Snacks

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00

Ribs Whole Rack

$45.00

Ribs Half Rack

$22.00

Jalapeno Cream Corn

Cucumber Salad

Brisket Beans

Coleslaw

Brussel Sprouts

Brisket Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

Out of stock

Nutter Butter Banana Pudding

$5.50

Bar Menu

Beer

16oz DFT Michelob Ultra

16oz DFT Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16oz DFT Dos XX

$5.00

16oz Bombshell Blonde

$6.00

16oz Firestone 805

$6.00
16oz DFT Bud Light

16oz DFT Bud Light

$3.50

16oz Live Oak Heff

$6.00

16oz DFT Miller Lite

$5.00

16oz Strawberry Blonde

$6.00
16oz DFT Pecos Amber

16oz DFT Pecos Amber

$5.00

16oz Bluebonnet Cream Ale

$6.00

16oz DFT Modelo Especial

$5.00

16oz DFT Thirsty Goat

$6.00

16oz Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$7.00

Electric Jellfish

$9.00

16oz Easy Peasy IPA

$6.00

16oz Pure Stoke IPA

$7.00

Michelada

$3.00

A E Blood Orange

$6.00

AE Pineapple

$6.00

Eastdown Brown

$7.00

Pitcher

$25.00
BTL Michelob Ultra

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Dos XX

$4.00
BTL Miller Lite

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$4.00

BTL Heineken 0%

$4.00

BTL Lone Star

$3.00

BTL Lone Star Light

$3.00

BTL Miller High Life

$4.00
BTL Modelo Especial

BTL Modelo Especial

$4.00

BTL Topo Seltzer

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

Bud

$3.00

Guinness

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Michelada

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Wine

Dark Horse Cab

$7.00

Rosso Dolce Sweet Red

$8.00

Stella Rosa

$8.00

101 Cabenet

$6.00

Juggernaut Cabernet

$9.00

Moscato

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Champagne

Barefoot Bubbly

$6.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Mixed Bucket

$22.00

Lone Star Bucket

$18.00

Bottles

Rosso Dolce

$24.00

Stella Rosa

$24.00

Juggernaut

$36.00

Dark Horse Cab

$28.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Boots Beverages

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Growler

Small Growler

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 E Bell Ave, Rockdale, TX 76567

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TX Burger - Rockdale
orange starNo Reviews
237 West Cameron Avenue Rockdale, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Julio's Mexican Restaurant - Rockdale
orange star4.2 • 100
1533 W Cameron Ave Rockdale, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Piano Bar & Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
1700 W Cameron Rockdale, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
TX Burger - Cameron
orange starNo Reviews
102 West 4th Street Cameron, TX 76520
View restaurantnext
Lo Nuestro De Mexico - Caldwell
orange star4.2 • 211
1512 Texas Highway 21 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria Mi Tierra
orange starNo Reviews
525 Texas 36 Caldwell, TX 77836
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockdale

Julio's Mexican Restaurant - Rockdale
orange star4.2 • 100
1533 W Cameron Ave Rockdale, TX 76567
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockdale
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston