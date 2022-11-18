JUNIPER'S 109 Parkway Ave S

JUNIPER'S imageView gallery

109 Parkway Ave S

Lanesboro, MN 55949

Popular Items

Burro Burger
Smash Style Double Cheese Burger
Chicken Karaage

Small Plates (Online)

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Battered Cauliflower, North African Spiced, apricot tamarind chutney

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$14.00

Japanese style marinated fried chicken bites, spicy mayo, togarashi spice

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, fine herbs, parmesan cheese, truffle aioli

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

Roasted mushroom, popcorn, chive oil

Poutine

Poutine

$16.00

Red wine braised beef, red wine jus, white wine, shallot, aged white cheddar cheese sauce over a bed of fresh French fries

Salads (Online)

Walnuts, goat cheese, carrot, pickled onion, red wine vinaigrette

Summer Crisp and Red Oak Lettuce

$14.00

Walnuts, goat cheese, shaved carrots, chopped asparagus, red wine vinaigrette

Main Plates (Online)

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$17.00

brown rice, quinoa, gigante beans, chopped greens, seasonal vegetables, pistachio dukkah, avocado

Smash Style Double Cheese Burger

Smash Style Double Cheese Burger

$14.00

Patty made from locally ground brisket, chuck and short rib, American cheese, house-pickled dill slicers, potato bun, fries

Burro Burger

Burro Burger

$16.00

double patty, sautéed onion, special sauce, american cheese, chopped lettuce, tomato, dill slicers, potato bun, fries

Pork Bolognese

Pork Bolognese

$20.00

Fresh rigatoni pasta, red meat sauce, parmesan, garlic toast

Handmade Ravioli

Handmade Ravioli

$23.00

Parmesan Ricotta filling, herb compound butter, butternut squash, parmesan, garlic toast

Scallops

Scallops

$33.00

Couscous, squash, brussel sprouts, radish, beurre blanc sauce

Beef Bourguignon

Beef Bourguignon

$26.00

Red wine braised beef, red wine jus, crispy red potatoes & Brussels, roasted carrots, squash and radish, charred onion, fine herbs w/ garlic bread

Kids (Online)

Kids Grill Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheese burger

$7.00

Butter and Parmesan Pasta

$7.00

Kids Burger (No Cheese)

$6.00

Desserts (Online)

Pie By The Slice

$7.00
Chocolate Torte

Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Flourless chocolate torte, warm chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow (gluten-free)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elevated fast casual concept

Location

109 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Directions

Gallery
JUNIPER'S image

