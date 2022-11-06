  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • KAE by Chef Landa - Giralda Location
Restaurant header imageView gallery

KAE by Chef Landa Giralda Location

review star

No reviews yet

143 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Miami Roll
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Butter And Lobster Roll

From the Kitchen

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$9.50
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$9.50
Honey Shrimp

Honey Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp, spicy honey mayo, walnuts, scallions, yuzu sauce and sesame seeds

Vegetable Egg Roll

Vegetable Egg Roll

$9.50
Edamame

Edamame

$9.00
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$6.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$18.50

From The Sushi Bar

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$16.00
Hamachi Tiradito

Hamachi Tiradito

$18.00

Raw sliced Hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, red onions and ponzu sauce

Octopus Tiradito

Octopus Tiradito

$15.00

Raw sliced octopus, red onions, cilantro, aji amarillo sauce and special yuzu sauce

Classic Ceviche

Classic Ceviche

$19.00

White fish, cilantro, citric splash pickled onions and leche de tigre

White Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

White Fish & Shrimp Ceviche

$22.00

White fish, shrimp, cilantro, citric splash, pickled onions and leche de tigre

Salmon Tartare

Salmon Tartare

$18.00

Raw salmon, avocado, scallions, cilantro, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tobiko

Salads

Kanikama Crunch Salad

Kanikama Crunch Salad

$17.00

Special house kani salad, tobiko and crunchy flakes.

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, carrots, walnuts and ginger ponzu

Neptuno Salad

Neptuno Salad

$20.00

Seaweed, tuna, salmon, scallions, tobiko, krab salad, hamachi, avocado, spicy mayo and ponzu

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Poke Bowls

White Rice

White Rice

$4.00
Quinoa

Quinoa

$5.00
Spring Mix

Spring Mix

$4.00

Sushi / Sashimi

Eel

$5.00

Hamachi

$5.00

Kani

$4.00

Octopus

$4.50

Salmon

$5.00

Tobiko

$4.50

Tuna

$6.00

Toro

$7.00

Sashimi Platters

4 salmon, 4 tuna and 4 hamachi

Sashimi Platter

$48.00

Chefs Suggestion

Kae Roll

Kae Roll

$16.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro

Tropical Roll

Tropical Roll

$14.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, cream cheese, scallions, kanikama, shrimp, mango, sweet plantain, avocado, aji amarillo, eel sauce and almonds

Salmon Sensation

Salmon Sensation

$19.00

(5 pcs.) Crispy rice, tobiko, scallions, wrapped in thin slices of salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce, cilantro sauce, walnuts and microcilantro

Truffle Tuna Tartare

Truffle Tuna Tartare

$24.00

Tuna, scallions, shallots, tobiko, sesame seeds, truffle oil, special leche de tigre and microcilantro

Tuna Pizza

Tuna Pizza

$19.00

(WITH HONEY TRUFFLE OIL) Flour tortilla, cream cheese, red onion, aji amarillo sauce, honey truffle oil, tobiko and microcilantro

Butter And Lobster Roll

Butter And Lobster Roll

$17.00

Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger

Prosciutto Roll

Prosciutto Roll

$16.00

(5 pcs.) Mamenori, crispy cilantro, tobiko, avocado, cilantro sauce, parmesan cheese and prosciutto

Caviar Tiradito

Caviar Tiradito

$29.00
Fried Octopuss Ceviche

Fried Octopuss Ceviche

$25.00
Ceviche Bites

Ceviche Bites

$18.00
Guava Roll

Guava Roll

$12.00
Eel Deluxe

Eel Deluxe

$11.00
Passion Fruit Roll

Passion Fruit Roll

$13.00
Tuna Miso Tiradito

Tuna Miso Tiradito

$25.00

Toro & Caviar Roll

$20.00

Toro Caviar Tiradito

$35.00

Toro Miso Tiradito

$30.00

Toro Pizza

$25.00

Tuna Caviar Roll

$18.00

Salmon Pizza

$19.00

Signature Rolls

Honey Moon Roll

Honey Moon Roll

$13.00

Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, shaved, roasted coconut, sliced almonds, krab salad, eel sauce, honey and yuzu

Giralda Roll

Giralda Roll

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Jalapeño Yaita Roll

Jalapeño Yaita Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalepeños, parmesan cheese and spicy mayo (baked)

Lobster Deluxe Roll

Lobster Deluxe Roll

$14.00

Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko, cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce

Miami Roll

Miami Roll

$14.00

Shrimp, raw tuna, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, togarashi, topped with sweet plantain and cilantro sauce