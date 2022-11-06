KAE by Chef Landa Giralda Location
143 Giralda Ave
Coral Gables, FL 33134
From the Kitchen
From The Sushi Bar
Tuna Tataki
Hamachi Tiradito
Raw sliced Hamachi, jalapeño, cilantro, red onions and ponzu sauce
Octopus Tiradito
Raw sliced octopus, red onions, cilantro, aji amarillo sauce and special yuzu sauce
Classic Ceviche
White fish, cilantro, citric splash pickled onions and leche de tigre
White Fish & Shrimp Ceviche
White fish, shrimp, cilantro, citric splash, pickled onions and leche de tigre
Salmon Tartare
Raw salmon, avocado, scallions, cilantro, spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tobiko
Salads
Sashimi Platters
Chefs Suggestion
Kae Roll
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro
Tropical Roll
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, cream cheese, scallions, kanikama, shrimp, mango, sweet plantain, avocado, aji amarillo, eel sauce and almonds
Salmon Sensation
(5 pcs.) Crispy rice, tobiko, scallions, wrapped in thin slices of salmon, cream cheese, eel sauce, cilantro sauce, walnuts and microcilantro
Truffle Tuna Tartare
Tuna, scallions, shallots, tobiko, sesame seeds, truffle oil, special leche de tigre and microcilantro
Tuna Pizza
(WITH HONEY TRUFFLE OIL) Flour tortilla, cream cheese, red onion, aji amarillo sauce, honey truffle oil, tobiko and microcilantro
Butter And Lobster Roll
Kanikama, lobster, shallots, scallions, clarified butter and ponzu ginger
Prosciutto Roll
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, crispy cilantro, tobiko, avocado, cilantro sauce, parmesan cheese and prosciutto
Caviar Tiradito
Fried Octopuss Ceviche
Ceviche Bites
Guava Roll
Eel Deluxe
Passion Fruit Roll
Tuna Miso Tiradito
Toro & Caviar Roll
Toro Caviar Tiradito
Toro Miso Tiradito
Toro Pizza
Tuna Caviar Roll
Salmon Pizza
Signature Rolls
Honey Moon Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, shaved, roasted coconut, sliced almonds, krab salad, eel sauce, honey and yuzu
Giralda Roll
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Volcano Roll
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Jalapeño Yaita Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalepeños, parmesan cheese and spicy mayo (baked)
Lobster Deluxe Roll
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko, cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Miami Roll
Shrimp, raw tuna, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, togarashi, topped with sweet plantain and cilantro sauce