- Home
- /
- Morton Grove
- /
- Kappy's American Grill
Kappy's American Grill
No reviews yet
7200 W Dempster St
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
AA Eggs
- Two Eggs$8.00
Farm-fresh any style
- Minced Ham & Eggs with Sharp Cheddar$12.00
Three eggs scrambled, minced honey glazed, ham, sharp cheddar
- Corned Beef Hash$13.00
Served with two eggs your style (no pancakes or hash browns)
- Lox & Onion Scramble$14.00
Three eggs scrambled, wild caught Atlantic cured salmon, onions
- Homemade Short Rib Hash$13.50
Served with two eggs your style (no pancakes or hash browns)
- Avocado Toast$13.00
Multi-grain toast, avocados, two eggs any style, sliced sun-dried tomatoes, feta cheese
- Patrick's Irish Breakfast$15.00
Two farm fresh eggs, served your style, hash browns, grilled tomato, black and white puddings, bangers and rashers
French Toast Creations
Waffles
Crêpes & Blintzes
- Seasonal Berry Crepes$10.00
Fresh or fresh glazed
- Kappy's Favorite Crepes$14.00
Topped with fresh berries, bananas, and pecans
- Banana & Nutella Crêpes$14.00
Fresh sliced bananas topped with a chocolate hazelnut sauce
- Plain Blintzes$10.00
Hand rolled with ricotta filling
- Fruit Topped Blintzes$12.00
Strawberry or blueberry, fresh or fresh glazed
- Kappy's Blintzes$15.00
Topped with fresh berries, banana, and pecans
- Plain Crepes$8.50
Omelettes
- Pick-A-Cheese Omelet$11.00
Swiss, American, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack
- Build a Signature Omelet$13.00
Choose 3 complimentary ingredients
- Vegetarian Omelet$14.50
Asparagus, broccoli, mushroom, tomato and baby spinach
- Athenian Omelet$14.50
Traditional omelet with baby spinach, tomato, feta
- Avocado Omelet$14.50
A rich medley of fresh avocado, tomato, mushroom
- Denver Omelet$13.50
A classic with ham, green pepper, onion
Benedicts
- Traditional Eggs Benedict$13.00
English muffin, Canadian bacon, poached eggs
- Lox Benedict$15.00
English muffin, wild-caught Atlantic smoked salmon, poached eggs
- Kappy's Benedict$16.00
English muffin, house-made short rib hash, poached eggs, Chipotle hollandaise sauce
- Deep South Benedict$16.00
Biscuit, sausage patties, poached eggs, homemade sausage gravy
- Southwestern Chicken Benedict$16.00
Frittered organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, poached eggs, and Chipotle hollandaise sauce
Skillets
- Mexican Skillet$14.00
Chorizo sausage, bell peppers, onions, hash browns, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, green salsa
- Gypsy Skillet$12.50
Ham, bell peppers, onion, hash browns, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
- Farmers Skillet$13.50
Corned beef hash, onions, hash browns, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses
- Meat Lover's Skillet$15.00
Sausage, bacon, ham, hash browns, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
- Skirt Steak Skillet$17.00
Skirt steak, hash browns, mushrooms, onion, bell peppers, Swiss
- Liz's Portabella Skillet$14.50
Portabella mushrooms, bacon, onions, fresh spinach, hash browns, swiss
Yogurts, Fruits & Cereals
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal$5.00
Brown sugar, raisins
- Oatmeal Royale$9.00
With fresh berries, banana, raisins, walnuts
- Breakfast Parfait$7.00
Low-fat yogurt, granola, seasonal berries
- Single Fresh Fruits$7.00
Featuring a variety of seasonal fresh fruits
- Share Fresh Fruits$15.00
Featuring a variety of seasonal fresh fruits
- Single Fresh Berries$7.00
Featuring a variety of seasonal fresh berries
Breakfast Sidekicks
- S Toast$2.50
- Country Gravy$3.00
- S Biscuits & Gravy$6.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Gluten Free Toast$3.50
- S Bacon$4.00
- S Sausage Links$4.00
- S Patties$4.00
- S Ham$5.00
- S Canadian Bacon$5.00
- S Turkey Bacon$5.00
- S Chicken Sausage$5.00
- S Loaded Hash Browns$6.00
- S Short Rib Hash$7.00
- S Corned Beef Hash*$7.00
- S Hash Browns$4.00
- S Fruit$3.00
- S Egg$1.35
Flap Jacks
- Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
Our grandfather's recipe
- Seasonal Berry*Cakes$11.50
Fresh or fresh glazed
- Pancake Sandwich$11.00
Ham off the bone between two fluffy pancakes topped with two farm-fresh eggs
- Banana Pancakes$10.50
Buttermilk cakes filled and topped with sliced bananas
- Pigs in a Blanket$13.00
Four sausages rolled into fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Potato Pancakes$13.50
Made daily with a choice of apple sauce or sour cream, served with bacon
- Dutch Baby$17.00
A German pancake, served with powdered sugar and lemon
- Short Stack$7.00
- Side Cakes$4.00
Batter & Egg Combos
A.M. Sandwiches
A.M. Protein
- Skirt Steak*$22.00
12 oz., hand-cut, USDA choice, with two eggs, any style, hash browns, toast
- Chopped Steak$16.00
Hand-formed USDA Prime, with two eggs, any style, hash browns, toast
- Lox Plate$19.00
Center-cut wild-caught Atlantic salmon, tomato, cucumber, onions, olives, bagel and cream cheese
- Pork Chops & Eggs$18.00
2 center-cut white marble farm chops
Lunch / Dinner
Salads
- Single Fruit Platter$7.00
Featuring a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits and berries
- Large Fruit Platter$15.00
Featuring a variety of fresh, seasonal fruits and berries
- Greek Salad$14.50
Small farm feta, kalamata olives, green olives, onion, pepper, tomato, cucumber, anchovy
- Evangeline's Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, dates, croutons, house dressing
- Lox Plate$19.00
Center-cut Atlantic salmon, tomato, cucumber, onions, olives, bagel and cream cheese
- Julienne$14.50
Ham, home-roasted turkey, American, swiss, green pepper, olives, egg
- Chopped Chicken Chipotle$14.50
Chipotle organic chicken, tomato, bacon, cucumber, avocado, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Kappy's Chopped Salad$14.50
Chopped romaine, egg, bacon, chicken, cucumber, shaved red onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cheddar, croutons, house dressing
- Classic Caesar$12.00
Romaine heart leaves, parmesan, croutons
- Lg House Salad$6.00
- House salad
- Upcharge Greek Salad$4.00
- Upcharge House Salad$2.00
- Up Charge Ceasar Salad$3.50
- 4 Oz Dressing$1.00
Land + Sea
- Chopped Sirloin$18.00
16 oz, bleu cheese or grilled onions
- Pot Roast$17.50
Mashed potatoes, grilled onions, gravy, seasonal veggies
- Athenian Skirt Steak$29.00
16oz hand-cut, traditional Greek seasoning
- Lamb Chops$28.00
Colorado-raised, white wine, oregano
- Shrimp Basket$19.00
1 Pound jumbo shrimp, french fries
- Faroe Salmon$24.00
Garlic broccoli, rice pilaf, balsamic glaze
- Lake Superior Whitefish$22.00
Lemon butter, Athenian style
- Half Baby Back Ribs$17.00
Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house BBQ sauce
- Full Baby Back Ribs$27.00
Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house BBQ sauce
Main Plates
- Vegetable Stir Fry$15.00
Broccoli, asparagus, carrots, peppers, squashes served over rice
- Spaghetti$13.00
House-made meat or marinara sauces
- Breaded Pork Tenderloin$15.00
Mashed potatoes, gravy
- Liver and Onions$15.00
Sauteed baby beef liver, caramelized onions
- Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Hand-breaded organic chicken breast, spaghetti, marinara, mozzarella
- Meatloaf$16.00
Mashed potatoes, gravy
Mediterranean
Small Plates
- Onion Rings$9.00
Whole onion slices, hand-dipped
- Jalapeno Poppers App$9.00
Bacon-wrapped, smoked cream cheese, balsamic glaze
- Burnt Ends$13.00
Hickory/apple smoked brisket, Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Wings$10.00
Hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan
- Fried Calamari$10.00
With housemade marinara
- Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
House-smoked pork, cheddar cheese, corn, black beans, avocado, salsa, sour cream, green onion, jalapeño
- Potato Skins$9.00
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, scallion
- Chilli$7.00
- Sm Bowl Soup$4.00
- Lg Bowl Soup$6.00
- Rueben Flight Tot$10.00
- Southwest Chorizo Tot$10.00
- Jack n Chix Tot$10.00
Burgers
- Kappys Burger$14.00
2-1/4 Pound patties, cheddar, bacon, grilled onion, mushrooms, Thousand island dressing
- Patty Melt$12.00
2- 1/4 Lb burger patties, onions, double American cheese
- Veggie Burger$11.00
A blend of seasonal vegetables
- The Big Gus$15.00
2-1/4 Pound patties, fried egg, Swiss, bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce
- Single Build Your Own$11.00
Or choose one of our house creations. Served with pickle, cole slaw, soup and french fries
- Double Build Your Own$13.00
Or choose one of our house creations. Served with pickle, cole slaw, soup and french fries
Sandwiches / Wraps
- Grilled Cheese$9.00
A classic served on thick-cut brioche, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheeses
- BLT JR$11.00
- BLT Club$14.00
- Jimmy C's Panini$16.00
Fritter organic chicken breast, avocado, grilled tomato, pepper jack cheese, old world bread
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, zesty B&B pickles, coleslaw, hot honey, on a brioche bun
- Tuna Sandwich$13.50
- Chicken Salad$13.50
- Tuna Melt$14.50
Grilled rye, American cheese, white albacore tuna
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Cole slaw, fries
- Chicken Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Spicy organic chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, chipotle mayonnaise
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mustard mayonnaise
- Prime Rib Philly$16.00
Thin sliced prime rib, caramelized onions, mozzarella
- Reuben$16.00
Grilled rye, corned beef, kraut, Swiss, Thousand island dressing
- Hot Turkey$14.00
Diner classic, mashed potatoes, gravy
- French Dip$15.00
Thin sliced beef, french bread, provolone, au jus
- Hot Beef$15.00
Diner classic, mashed potatoes, gravy
- Corned Beef on Rye$15.00
House cooked, thinly sliced, Kaufman's rye
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, pesto mayo, toasted French bread
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$12.99
- Pepper Egg Sand$13.00
P.M. Sides
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
With Idaho potatoes
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Greek Potatoes$4.00
Oven roasted, lemon, extra virgin olive oil and oregano
- Rice$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Creamed Corn$4.00
- Hash Browns$4.00
- Garlic Broccoli$4.00
- Loaded Hash Browns$6.00
Cheddar, sour cream, green onions, bacon
- Loaded Baked Potato$6.00
Cheddar, sour cream, green onions, bacon
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Cheddar, sour cream, green onions, bacon
- Mac & Cheese$7.00
Lunch Specials
TUESDAY
WEDNESDAY
THURSDAY
Dinner Specials
FRIDAY
WEEKEND
Bar
Liquor
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Bloody Maria$11.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Blood Orange Mimosa$11.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Cosmo$8.00
- Shot H$5.00
- Shot P$7.00
- Absolute$8.00
- Chopin$10.00
- Cuervo$8.00
- Patron$10.00
- Pipers Scotch$8.00
- Glenlivet$10.00
- Beefeater$8.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Cruzan Rum$8.00
- Shipwreck$8.00
- Shipwreck Spiced$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Canadian Club$8.00
- JIm Beam$8.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Evan Williams$8.00
- Powers Irish$8.00
- Specialty Drink H$10.00
- Specialty Drink P$14.00
- Well Vodka
- Well Vodka DBL
Beer
Wine
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7200 W Dempster St, Morton Grove, IL 60053