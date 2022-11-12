Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas

7180 Dempster Street

Morton Grove, IL 60053

WINGOLOGY

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$11.99

Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.

12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$22.99

Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

24 WINGS

24 WINGS

$40.99

Choose up to 3 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

50 WINGS

50 WINGS

$81.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

100 WINGS

100 WINGS

$134.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

10 BONELESS WINGS

10 BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.

20 BONELESS WINGS

20 BONELESS WINGS

$21.99

Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

50 BONELESS WINGS

50 BONELESS WINGS

$50.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two half pints). Carrots and celery included.

100 BONELESS WINGS

100 BONELESS WINGS

$89.99

Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two pints). Carrots and celery included.

SMALL Cauliflower Wings

SMALL Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.

LARGE Cauliflower Wings

LARGE Cauliflower Wings

$14.99 Out of stock

Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.

Veggie Sticks

Veggie Sticks

$2.00 Out of stock

Includes 6 pieces.

1/2 Pint Wing Sauce

$3.00

Extra 3 oz Wing Sauce

$0.99

EMPANADAS

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$5.95

NEW SPECIAL! Slow-roasted tender beef with celery, carrots, and potatoes! Great comfort food that takes the chill away!

Broccoli & Cheddar

Broccoli & Cheddar

$5.50

TODAY ONLY! These broccoli & cheese empanadas feature our golden crust bursting with roasted broccoli and cheesy cheddar.

Bacon Brie Fig

Bacon Brie Fig

$6.95

Back by popular demand! Bacon, creamy brie cheese, and fig preserve!

Argentinian Beef

Argentinian Beef

$5.95

Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices SUGGESTED SAUCE: CHIMICHURRI OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Bacon & Cheese

Bacon & Cheese

$5.95

Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Cheese

Cheese

$5.25

Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$5.50

Chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions topped with rosemary and thyme. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR BLACKBERRY

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$5.50

Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.25

Delicious Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and White Cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust! SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.95

Thinly-sliced beef, green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI

Picadillo

Picadillo

$5.95

Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$5.95

Tender Pork Belly slow-roasted in a savory marinade of Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ginger, and Scallions. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR SRIRACHA

Samosa

Samosa

$5.50 Out of stock

Spiced potatoes, chickpeas and diced onions with cilantro, coriander, cumin, garam masala and spices! Great with our sweet and spicy mango chutney!

Spinach & Feta Cheese

Spinach & Feta Cheese

$5.50

Chopped spinach, parmesan & feta cheese, diced onions and a dash of nutmeg. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR SRIRACHA

BOWLS

Adobo Chicken w/white rice

Adobo Chicken w/white rice

$13.00

Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves

Adobo Pork w/white rice

Adobo Pork w/white rice

$13.00

Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.

Blackened Salmon w/white rice

Blackened Salmon w/white rice

$15.00

Filet of salmon coated with a blend of spices, then pan-seared to flaky perfection. Topped with butter. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. A great choice for any meal!

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

Bulgogi Beef w/white rice

$15.00

Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds

Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice

Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice

$13.00

Grilled tender chicken breast, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce over a bed of aromatic jasmine rice accompanied with a side of mixed vegetables and a dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds.