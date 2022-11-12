- Home
- /
- Morton Grove
- /
- Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas
Savory Crust Gourmet Empanadas
No reviews yet
7180 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
WINGOLOGY
6 WINGS
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.
12 WINGS
Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
24 WINGS
Choose up to 3 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
50 WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
100 WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
10 BONELESS WINGS
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.
20 BONELESS WINGS
Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
50 BONELESS WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two half pints). Carrots and celery included.
100 BONELESS WINGS
Choose up to 5 flavors and 2 dipping sauces (Two pints). Carrots and celery included.
SMALL Cauliflower Wings
Choose 1 flavor and 1 dipping sauce. Celery & carrots included.
LARGE Cauliflower Wings
Choose up to 2 flavors and 2 dipping sauces. Carrots and celery included.
Veggie Sticks
Includes 6 pieces.
1/2 Pint Wing Sauce
Extra 3 oz Wing Sauce
EMPANADAS
Pot Roast
NEW SPECIAL! Slow-roasted tender beef with celery, carrots, and potatoes! Great comfort food that takes the chill away!
Broccoli & Cheddar
TODAY ONLY! These broccoli & cheese empanadas feature our golden crust bursting with roasted broccoli and cheesy cheddar.
Bacon Brie Fig
Back by popular demand! Bacon, creamy brie cheese, and fig preserve!
Argentinian Beef
Diced Angus steak, green olives, potatoes, red peppers, onions and spices SUGGESTED SAUCE: CHIMICHURRI OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Bacon & Cheese
Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR MARINARA
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, peas, carrots, potatoes and onions topped with rosemary and thyme. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR BLACKBERRY
Chicken Curry
Chicken, coconut milk, peas, onions, and Indian spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
Mac & Cheese
Delicious Mac & Cheese with Cheddar and White Cheese, wrapped in our signature buttery crust! SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly-sliced beef, green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. SUGGESTED SAUCE: SRIRACHA OR SPICY CHIMICHURRI
Picadillo
Seasoned ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, onions and spices. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR CHIMICHURRI
Pork Belly
Tender Pork Belly slow-roasted in a savory marinade of Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ginger, and Scallions. SUGGESTED SAUCE: BLACKBERRY OR SRIRACHA
Samosa
Spiced potatoes, chickpeas and diced onions with cilantro, coriander, cumin, garam masala and spices! Great with our sweet and spicy mango chutney!
Spinach & Feta Cheese
Chopped spinach, parmesan & feta cheese, diced onions and a dash of nutmeg. SUGGESTED SAUCE: AVOCADO OR SRIRACHA
BOWLS
Adobo Chicken w/white rice
Tender chicken, marinated and stewed in a perfect balance of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic and bay leaves
Adobo Pork w/white rice
Tender pieces of pork, simmered in traditional Filipino flavors. Marinated with garlic, soy sauce and vinegar.
Blackened Salmon w/white rice
Filet of salmon coated with a blend of spices, then pan-seared to flaky perfection. Topped with butter. Served over jasmine rice with steamed broccoli and a lemon wedge. A great choice for any meal!
Bulgogi Beef w/white rice
Tender shaved ribeye steak in a sweet sesame sauce tossed in garlic and sweet onions, topped with green scallions and sesame seeds
Chicken Teriyaki w/white rice
Grilled tender chicken breast, marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce over a bed of aromatic jasmine rice accompanied with a side of mixed vegetables and a dumpling. Topped with sesame seeds.