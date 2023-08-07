Kelsen Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kelsen Brewing Company is a craft brewery serving award winning beer and hand tossed pizza. We craft full-flavored beers that push the limits of their styles and are highly drinkable.
Location
44 Nashua Road, Londonderry, NH 03053
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Troy's Fresh Kitchen & Juice Bar - 4 Orchard View Drive
No Reviews
4 Orchard View Drive Londonderry, NH 03053
View restaurant
More near Londonderry