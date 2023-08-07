Food Menu

Appetizers

Deep River Potato Chips

$1.50

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Flour Tortilla with Buffalo Chicken and cheddar cheeses

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Flour Tortilla with Chicken and Cheddar cheeses

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Flour Tortilla with BBQ Pork and Cheddar cheeses

Cheese Quesdilla

$11.00Out of stock

Flour Tortilla with Cheese

Nachos

$12.00

Cheese, Jalapenos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Tomato,Scallion, Black Olive, and Cilantro

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Giant soft pretzel with Cinnamon butter and Mustard for dipping

Chicken, Broccoli, Light garlic, Quesadilla

Out of stock

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.00

Iceburg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Pepperoncini

Garden Salad

$8.50

Iceburg lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, croutons

Small Pizza's 10 Inch

Cheese (S)

$11.00

Alexander (S)

$16.00

Red sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon

BBQ Chicken (S)

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken

BBQ Chicken Finger (S)

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken Fingers

BBQ Pulled Pork (S)

$15.00

BBQ Sauce Base with BBQ Pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken (S)

$15.00

Buffalo sauce base, Chicken, Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Finger (S)

$15.00

Buffalo sauce base, Chicken Fingers, Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Chicken Parmesan (S)

$16.00

Red sauce, Breaded chicken, Fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto (S)

$15.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch (S)

$15.00

Ranch Dressing base, Chicken, Bacon

Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo (S)

$15.00

Alfredo Sauce base, Chicken, Broccoli

Cultivate Burger Pizza (S)

$16.00

Whie garlic sauce base, Marinated Hamburger, Pickles, Crushed onion potato chips, Ranch drizzle

Eggplant Parmesan (S)

$15.00

Red sauce, Breaded eggplant, Fresh mozzarella

Greek Pizza (S)

$15.00

White sauce base, Marinated Artichoke hearts, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Hawaiian- Ham and Pineapple (S)

$15.00

Red sauce, Ham, Pineapple

Loaded Potato (S)

$16.00

White garlic sauce, potatoes, bacon, scallioons, and drizzle of sour cream

Mantra (S)

$16.00

Pesto Base, Sausage, Chicken, and dollops of red sauce

Margherita (S)

$14.00

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Meat Lovers (S)

$16.00

Red sauce Base, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

Meatball and Ricotta (S)

$16.00

Red sauce, Meatballs and Dollops of Ricotta

Nacho Pizza (S)

$16.00

Mild taco sauce base, Seasoned Hamburger, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, Diced tomatoes, Jalapenos

Stranded Hawaiian (S)

$16.00

BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pineapple

Large Pizza's 16 Inch

Cheese (L)

$15.00

Alexander (L)

$19.00

Red sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon

BBQ Chicken (L)

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken

BBQ Chicken Finger (L)

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken Fingers

BBQ Pulled Pork (L)

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Base with BBQ Pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken (L)

$18.00

Buffalo sauce base, Chicken, Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Finger (L)

$18.00

Buffalo sauce base, Chicken Fingers, Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Chicken Parmesan (L)

$19.00

Red sauce, Breaded chicken, Fresh mozzarella

Chicken Pesto (L)

$18.00

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch (L)

$19.00

Ranch Dressing base, Chicken, Bacon

Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo (L)

$19.00

Alfredo Sauce base, Chicken, Broccoli

Cultivate Burger Pizza (L)

$20.00

Whie garlic sauce base, Marinated Hamburger, Pickles, Crushed onion potato chips, Ranch drizzle

Eggplant Parmesan (L)

$19.00

Red sauce, Breaded eggplant, Fresh mozzarella

Greek Pizza (L)

$19.00

White sauce base, Marinated Artichoke hearts, Spinach, Feta Cheese

Hawaiian- Ham and Pineapple (L)

$18.00

Red sauce, Ham, Pineapple

Loaded Potato (L)

$20.00

White garlic sauce, potatoes, bacon, scallioons, and drizzle of sour cream

Mantra (L)

$20.00

Pesto Base, Sausage, Chicken, and dollops of red sauce

Margherita (L)

$18.00

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Meat Lovers (L)

$19.00

Red sauce Base, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

Meatball and Ricotta (L)

$21.00

Red sauce, Meatballs and Dollops of Ricotta

Nacho Pizza (L)

$21.00

Mild taco sauce base, Seasoned Hamburger, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, Diced tomatoes, Jalapenos

Stranded Hawaiian (L)

$19.00

BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pineapple

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Cinn Butter

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Mustard

$0.75

Oil and Vinegar

$0.75

Pesto

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Red Sauce

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Gluten Free Pizza's 10"

GF Cheese

$13.00

GF Alexander

$18.00

Red sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon

GF BBQ Chicken

$17.00

BBQ Sauce Base, Chicken

GF BBQ Pulled Pork

$17.00

BBQ Sauce Base with BBQ Pulled pork

GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Buffalo sauce base, Chicken, Side of Blue Cheese or Ranch

GF Cheese Pizza

$13.00

GF Chicken Pesto

$17.00

GF Chicken, Bacon, Ranch

$17.00

Ranch Dressing base, Chicken, Bacon

GF Chicken, Broccoli, Alfredo

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce base, Chicken, Broccoli

GF Cultivate Burger Pizza

$18.00

Whie garlic sauce base, Marinated Hamburger, Pickles, Crushed onion potato chips, Ranch drizzle

GF Greek Pizza

$17.00

White sauce base, Marinated Artichoke hearts, Spinach, Feta Cheese

GF Hawaiian- Ham and Pineapple

$17.00

Red sauce, Ham, Pineapple

GF Loaded Potato

$18.00

White garlic sauce, potatoes, bacon, scallioons, and drizzle of sour cream

GF Mantra

$18.00

Pesto Base, Sausage, Chicken, and dollops of red sauce

GF Margherita

$16.00

Red sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

GF Meat Lovers

$18.00

Red sauce Base, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

GF Meatball and Ricotta

$18.00

Red sauce, Meatballs and Dollops of Ricotta

GF Nacho Pizza

$18.00

Mild taco sauce base, Seasoned Hamburger, Crushed Tortilla Chips, Black Olives, Diced tomatoes, Jalapenos

GF Stranded Hawaiian

$18.00

BBQ Sauce base, BBQ Pulled Pork, Pineapple

N/A Beverages

N/A Bev

Coke-Can

$2.50Out of stock

Can

Diet Coke-Can

$2.50Out of stock

Can

Fountian Soda

$3.00

Fountian

Root Beer

$2.50

Old fashioned bottle

Apple Juice

$1.00

Retail

Sticker

$1.00

Tee Shirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Hoodie

Long Sleeve Shirt

Beanie

16oz Shaker

$6.00

Ballon Glass

Kelsen Mug

To Go Beer

To Go – Bottles

22oz Vendel Imperial Stout 23'

$16.00

16.9 oz Ironside 23'

$15.00

To Go – Cans (16 oz.)

22oz Vendel Imperial Stout 23'

$16.00

Blueberry Wheat

$3.50Out of stock

Draken Robust Porter

$3.50Out of stock

Day Raider Belgian White

$3.50Out of stock

Spacetown Light Lager

$3.50

Hoplite IPL

$3.50Out of stock

Default modifiers.

Falchion Amber Lager

$3.50Out of stock

Paradigm Brown Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Maibock

$3.50