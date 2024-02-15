Keystone Korner
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come get a taste of tradition! Our family-owned deli and operated and pizza shop has been serving authentic flavors and fresh ingredients since 1994! Join us for a slice of history and savor the flavors that have been bringing the locals back for generations!
18515 Crawley Rd, Odessa, FL 33556
