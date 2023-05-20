Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kiku Sushi Bar- Bubbly Hall New Albany Store

review star

No reviews yet

6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11

New Albany, OH 43054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Black Garlic Shio Ramen

Black Garlic Shio Ramen

$14.95

Silky chicken broth, marinated soft-boiled egg, kikurage mushroom, scallions, naruto, signature black garlic aroma oil, and braised pork

A3 - Rainbow Roll

A3 - Rainbow Roll

$13.75

MIXED Fishes! - salmon, ahi tuna, shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, red chili threads on top

Sushi

Signature Sushi

A1 - “The Sassy Cat” Roll

A1 - “The Sassy Cat” Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tempura flake

A2 - Tuna Lover Roll

A2 - Tuna Lover Roll

$14.95

spicy tuna, jalapeno, avocado, ahi tuna, cucumber green sprouts, ponzu sauce

A3 - Rainbow Roll

A3 - Rainbow Roll

$13.75

MIXED Fishes! - salmon, ahi tuna, shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, red chili threads on top

A4 - Baked Salmon Roll

A4 - Baked Salmon Roll

$13.95

Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, salmon, scallion, tobiko, spicy mayo, sushi sauce *BAKED

A5 - Bubbly Roll

A5 - Bubbly Roll

$12.95

Crab salad, tempura jalapeno, tobiko, scallion, avocado, yum yum sauce, sushi sauce *DEEP-FRIED!

A6 - Buckeye Roll

A6 - Buckeye Roll

$13.95

All Time Favorite! - Salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, avocado, sakura sauce, fried onion

Classic Roll

B1 - Spider Roll

B1 - Spider Roll

$12.95

Spider Roll Softshell crab, crisp lettuce, sweet soy

B2 - Super California Roll

B2 - Super California Roll

$8.25

Roasted salmon, crab salad, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

B3 - Avocado Roll

B3 - Avocado Roll

$6.25
B5 - Tempura Shrimp Roll

B5 - Tempura Shrimp Roll

$8.25

Shrimp tempura, crisp lettuce, spicy mayo, sweet soy, tempura flakes

B6 - Philadelphia Roll

B6 - Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

Smoke salmon, avocado, cream cheese

B7 - Great Fresh Salmon Avo Roll

B7 - Great Fresh Salmon Avo Roll

$8.50
B8 - Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

B8 - Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, tempura flakes

B9 - Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

B9 - Spicy Crunchy Salmon Roll

$8.95

spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, sushi sauce, tempura flakes

B10 - Sweet Potato Roll

B10 - Sweet Potato Roll

$7.25

Small Plate

Osaka Fries

Osaka Fries

$6.50
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.95
Japanese Spring Roll (3)

Japanese Spring Roll (3)

$4.95
Fried Gyoza (5)

Fried Gyoza (5)

$6.50
Edamame

Edamame

$4.95
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.50

Ramen - Available after 4PM Daily

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$14.95

Silky chicken broth, marinated soft-boiled egg, kikurage mushroom, scallions, naruto, and braised pork

Black Garlic Shio Ramen

Black Garlic Shio Ramen

$14.95

Silky chicken broth, marinated soft-boiled egg, kikurage mushroom, scallions, naruto, signature black garlic aroma oil, and braised pork

Add-on Sauce

Boxed Sauce

Boxed Yum Yum Sauce

$1.49

Boxed Spicy Mayo Sauce

$1.49

Boxed Sushi Sauce

$1.49

Boxed Sweet Chili

$1.00

Boxed Siracha

$1.49

Beverage

All Beverage

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$2.00

Japanese Ramune Soda

$3.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We Serve Fresh Sushi and Ramen

Location

6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seoul Food On The Go - Bubbly Hall
orange starNo Reviews
6065 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Just Chicken - Bubbly Hall NEW Albany -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Fay's Crepes - Bubbly Hall NEW -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bubbly Hall NEW -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
The Pit BBQ - Bubbly Hall NEW -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Roosters - New Albany
orange star3.0 • 132
5511 New Albany Rd. New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Albany
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston