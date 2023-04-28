  • Home
Seoul Food On The Go - Bubbly Hall NEW 6065 Central College Road

No reviews yet

6065 Central College Road

New Albany, OH 43054

Tteokbokki

#1 Tradtional

#1 Tradtional

$10.00

Chewy, soft rice cakes and fresh green onions sauteed in a traditional spicy sauce. Poured into a container. Sprinkled with crushed roasted sesame seeds. Weighs 38 ounces

#3 Crispy Pan Fried - Spicy

#3 Crispy Pan Fried - Spicy

$10.00

Spicy pan fried rice cakes made with gochujang based sauce. (Vegetarian Dish)

#3 Crispy Pan Fried - Non Spicy

#3 Crispy Pan Fried - Non Spicy

$10.00

Pan fried rice cakes made with soy sauce based sauce. Not spicy, just tasty! (Vegetarian Dish)

#2 ROSE

#2 ROSE

$12.00

Newest trending tteokbokki in Korea, made with a creamy gochujang based sauce. (Vegetarian Dish)

#4 Jjajang

#4 Jjajang

$12.00

Non-spicy tteokbokki made with black bean sauce. (Vegetarian)

#6 Kimbap

Vegetarian Kimbap

Vegetarian Kimbap

$9.00

Seaweed rice roll with seasoned vegetables. (Vegetarian Dish)

Bulgogi Kimbap

Bulgogi Kimbap

$10.00Out of stock

Seaweed rice roll with Bulgogi beef, egg, and seasoned vegetables.

Tuna Kimbap

Tuna Kimbap

$10.00

Seaweed rice roll with Cooked Tuna with Mayo and seasoned vegetables.

#7 Mandu

Beef Mandu

Beef Mandu

$10.00

Pan fried Mandu (Beef)

Pork Mandu

Pork Mandu

$10.00

Pan fried Mandu(Pork)

Chicken Mandu

Chicken Mandu

$10.00

Pan Fried Mandu (Chicken)

Drink

Milkis - Original

Milkis - Original

$3.00
Milkis - Apple

Milkis - Apple

$3.00
Milkis - Banana

Milkis - Banana

$3.00
Milkis - Strawberry

Milkis - Strawberry

$3.00
Milkis - Melon

Milkis - Melon

$3.00
Milkis Peach

Milkis Peach

$3.00
Flavored Milk - Strawberry

Flavored Milk - Strawberry

$3.00
Flavored Milk - Melon

Flavored Milk - Melon

$3.00

Barley Corn Tea - Hot

$2.00

Barley Corn Tea - Cold

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50
Flavored Milk - Banana

Flavored Milk - Banana

$3.00

Dessert

Tteok Cake

$5.00

Rice Flour Pastry with Red Bean Paste and Cinnamon

Pepero - White Cookie

$3.00

Pepero - Crunchy

$3.00

Pepero - Original

$3.00

Pepero - Amond

$3.00

#5 Bulgogi Meatballs

Beef

$8.00+

Spicy Pork

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Korean Comfort Food

Website

Location

6065 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

