Kimmy's Cafe

Popular Items

(2) Crepe

$9.99

Loaded Burrito

$12.99

Eggs, cheese, ham, bacon bites, sausage, house potatoes sour cream & salsa

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Combo

2 by 2 Combo

$10.00

2 eggs, with the choice of 1 breakfast meat

Pick Your Combo

$13.00

2 eggs, hash browns, with 1 choice of breakfast meat

The Classic Combo

$14.00

Eggs, hashbrowns, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 breakfast ham

Egg Benedict

$14.00

2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin Bread, Breakfast Ham, Topped in Hollandaise sauce

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Toasted wheat toast, avocado, and tomato slices, with scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheese

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.00

6 egg omelet with cheese ~ +$1 for each extra veggie + $3 bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, beef, steak

Deluxe Omelet

$14.00

Barbacoa, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Shredded cheese

Fajita Omelet

$14.89

Beef or chicken, Bell Peppers, Grilled Red Onions with Shredded Cheese

Steak Omelet

$21.99

Jalapenos, onions, bacon, steak bites, mushrooms, mixed belled pepper, pepper jack cheese

Veggie Omelet

$14.59

Egg whites, onions, spinach, mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, swiss cheese, tomatoes

Western Omelet

$14.00

Ham, bell peppers, onions, swiss cheese & tomatoes

Bacon Heaven

$14.00

6 Egg omelet, Shredded Cheese, Bacon and tomatoes

Healthy Pick

$14.00

Mel B’s Egg Benedict

$16.99

Breakfast Platters

Biscuit & Gravy Platter

$12.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns, sausage patties, and 2 warm biscuits covered in gravy

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

2 eggs, belgian waffle, fresh hand-battered fried chicken tenders

Huevos Divorsado

$15.99

2 eggs with Red Salsa, 2 eggs with Green Salsa, Beans, House Potatoes

Matty’s Loaded Potato Bowl

$12.99

HashBrowns, sausage bites, diced ham, Bacon bites, Cheese

New York Bagel

$6.50

Everything bagel with cream cheese

Steak N Eggs

$21.99

2 eggs, 8 oz NY strip, your choice of hash browns or house potatoes with toast

Steak Tips

$21.99

2 eggs of your choice, steak tips in A1 Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion with your choice of hash browns or house potatoes

Sweet Breakfast Combo

$12.99

2 eggs, one choice of breakfast meat with your choice of French toast, waffle, pancakes or crepe

Tex Mex Breakfast

Authentic Birria Taco

$13.99

Birria on Corn Tortilla, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, lime, Tomatillo

Birria Noodle Soup

$15.99

Birria bowl with noodles topped with mozzarella cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, cheese, hash-browns Burrito +$3 bacon, sausage, ham, house potatoes

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

2 pieces. Homemade tortillas, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream choice of bacon, sausage, ham, house potatoes

Cheesy-Birria Tacos

$15.99

2 pieces. Two double cheesy corn tortillas dipped in consume, shredded beef, with cilantro, onions, lime, and salsa on the side. +.99 Consume

Chilaquiles

$14.99

Chips, with scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of red or green salsa, house potatoes. Refried beans, topped with cotija cheese. +$3 add chorizo, chicken, beef

Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

12' Tortilla, Beans, Chorizo, Jalapenos

Chorizo Platter

$15.99

Eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo, beans, house potatoes

Fajita Burrito

$13.99

Refried beans, red onions, mixed bell peppers, jalapeños, avocado, beef or chicken fajita, cheese with your choice of salsa

Huevos Divorsado

$15.99

2 eggs with Red Salsa, 2 eggs with Green Salsa, Beans, House Potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Eggs on a fried tortilla, refried beans, house potatoes with homemade salsa, and fresh hand-made tortillas

Loaded Burrito

$12.99

Eggs, cheese, ham, bacon bites, sausage, house potatoes sour cream & salsa

Street Taco Platter

$13.00

Handmade tortilla, choice of meat with salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro & onion. Chicken, beef, chorizo, authentic birria

Birria Bowl

$14.99

Birria Quesadilla

$14.99

Chef Mario's Birria Grits

$11.99

The Sweet Goodies

(1) Crepe

$4.99

(2) Crepe

$9.99

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

Berries Blast

$12.99

Waffle, pancakes, crepe, or French toast

French Toast

Strawberry- Banana- Nutella Crepes

$12.75

Sweet Buttermilk Pancakes

Lunch

Kimmy's Sandwichs & Wraps

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

1. Your choice of bread 2. Your choice of meat: 3. Your choice of cheese with 2 eggs your style . + $1 for extra veggies

Kimmys's BLT

$12.00

3 toast, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon

King Richie

$13.00

Scramble eggs, bacon, ham, onions, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and mayo on Texas toast

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand-battered fried chicken, chipotle, American cheese, tomatoes, bacon, Texas toast

Mel's Cure

$13.00

Bagel, chipotle, ghost pepper cheese, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado

The Big Bro Wrap

$13.00

Hand-battered fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado on a 12' tortilla

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Honey mustard, swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, turkey, bacon, avocado on wrap

Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy NY bagel, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions with tuna salad (tuna mixed with celery & mayo)

Birra Grilled cheese

$14.99

Kimmy's Club Sandwich

$14.50

Fresh Salads

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Fresh grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing turn it into a wrap +.99

Chicken Chipotle Salad

$12.99

Mix greens, bacon bites, diced ham, shredded cheese, and chipotle fried chicken with ranch

Mixed Fajita Salad

$12.99

Mixed fajita, mixed bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese topped with crispy tortilla chips

Chicken Greek Salad

$12.99

Fresh grilled or fried chicken, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta cheese, banana pepper with dressing on the side

Mel's Fresh Salad

$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken, strawberries, blueberries, green apple, red onions, avocado, nuts mixed in lettuce with balsamic dressing

House salad

$7.99

Hamburgers

The Classic Burger

$13.99

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Pepper Jack Burger

$14.50

Bacon, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on Hawaiian bread

Bacon Cheese. Burger

$14.50

Bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles

South-east Spicy Burger

$14.50

Bacon, chipotle aioli, ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.25

Fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli

Drinks & Kids

Drinks

Abuelita hot chocolate

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cappucinno

$5.00

Celsius

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Coffee

$3.89

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Decaf Cofee

$3.89

Expresso Shot

$4.00

Fanta

$4.75

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Coke, Dr. Pepper, diet coke, sprite

Glass of Milk

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

French vanilla, hazelnut, carmel, mocha, dulce De leche

Jumex

$4.25

Latte Hot

$5.00

Latte Iced

$5.00

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sprite Bottle

$4.75

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Topo Chico

$4.75

Topo Chico Lime

$4.75

UnSweet Tea

$4.00

Water

Mexican Soda

$4.75

Fresh Pressed Juices

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.00

Good-morning Juice

$7.59

Beet, carrot, orange juice

Liquid Sunshine

$7.59

Pineapple, green apple, lemon, spinach, cucumber

Green Juice

$7.59

Cucumber, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon, ginger

BYO Juice

$7.59

Immune Booster

$7.59

Carrots,Orange, Lemon, Ginger

Hang Over Recovery

$7.59

Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon

Kiddos

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

With French fries or hash browns

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hash browns, chips, or fries

Happy Face

$5.75

Kids Burger

$10.00

Hamburger with French Fries or Hashbrowns. +.99 Cheese

Mini Cakes

$5.25

5 mini cakes

Mini Combo

$9.00

Choice of: 1 French toast, ½ waffle, or 5 mini pancakes, with scrambled egg, 1 bacon, 1 sausage

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned breakfast joint 🍳🥓🥞🧇

Location

2950 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Directions

