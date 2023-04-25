- Home
Kimmy's Cafe
No reviews yet
2950 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard
Port Arthur, TX 77642
Breakfast
Breakfast Combo
2 by 2 Combo
2 eggs, with the choice of 1 breakfast meat
Pick Your Combo
2 eggs, hash browns, with 1 choice of breakfast meat
The Classic Combo
Eggs, hashbrowns, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 breakfast ham
Egg Benedict
2 Poached Eggs, English Muffin Bread, Breakfast Ham, Topped in Hollandaise sauce
Avocado Toast
Toasted wheat toast, avocado, and tomato slices, with scrambled eggs topped with shredded cheese
Build Your Own Omelette
6 egg omelet with cheese ~ +$1 for each extra veggie + $3 bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, beef, steak
Deluxe Omelet
Barbacoa, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Shredded cheese
Fajita Omelet
Beef or chicken, Bell Peppers, Grilled Red Onions with Shredded Cheese
Steak Omelet
Jalapenos, onions, bacon, steak bites, mushrooms, mixed belled pepper, pepper jack cheese
Veggie Omelet
Egg whites, onions, spinach, mushrooms, mixed bell peppers, swiss cheese, tomatoes
Western Omelet
Ham, bell peppers, onions, swiss cheese & tomatoes
Bacon Heaven
6 Egg omelet, Shredded Cheese, Bacon and tomatoes
Healthy Pick
Mel B’s Egg Benedict
Breakfast Platters
Biscuit & Gravy Platter
2 eggs, hashbrowns, sausage patties, and 2 warm biscuits covered in gravy
Chicken & Waffle
2 eggs, belgian waffle, fresh hand-battered fried chicken tenders
Huevos Divorsado
2 eggs with Red Salsa, 2 eggs with Green Salsa, Beans, House Potatoes
Matty’s Loaded Potato Bowl
HashBrowns, sausage bites, diced ham, Bacon bites, Cheese
New York Bagel
Everything bagel with cream cheese
Steak N Eggs
2 eggs, 8 oz NY strip, your choice of hash browns or house potatoes with toast
Steak Tips
2 eggs of your choice, steak tips in A1 Sauce, Bell Peppers, Onion with your choice of hash browns or house potatoes
Sweet Breakfast Combo
2 eggs, one choice of breakfast meat with your choice of French toast, waffle, pancakes or crepe
Tex Mex Breakfast
Authentic Birria Taco
Birria on Corn Tortilla, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, lime, Tomatillo
Birria Noodle Soup
Birria bowl with noodles topped with mozzarella cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheese, hash-browns Burrito +$3 bacon, sausage, ham, house potatoes
Breakfast Tacos
2 pieces. Homemade tortillas, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream choice of bacon, sausage, ham, house potatoes
Cheesy-Birria Tacos
2 pieces. Two double cheesy corn tortillas dipped in consume, shredded beef, with cilantro, onions, lime, and salsa on the side. +.99 Consume
Chilaquiles
Chips, with scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of red or green salsa, house potatoes. Refried beans, topped with cotija cheese. +$3 add chorizo, chicken, beef
Chorizo Burrito
12' Tortilla, Beans, Chorizo, Jalapenos
Chorizo Platter
Eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo, beans, house potatoes
Fajita Burrito
Refried beans, red onions, mixed bell peppers, jalapeños, avocado, beef or chicken fajita, cheese with your choice of salsa
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs on a fried tortilla, refried beans, house potatoes with homemade salsa, and fresh hand-made tortillas
Loaded Burrito
Eggs, cheese, ham, bacon bites, sausage, house potatoes sour cream & salsa
Street Taco Platter
Handmade tortilla, choice of meat with salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro & onion. Chicken, beef, chorizo, authentic birria
Birria Bowl
Birria Quesadilla
Chef Mario's Birria Grits
The Sweet Goodies
Lunch
Kimmy's Sandwichs & Wraps
Breakfast Sandwich
1. Your choice of bread 2. Your choice of meat: 3. Your choice of cheese with 2 eggs your style . + $1 for extra veggies
Kimmys's BLT
3 toast, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon
King Richie
Scramble eggs, bacon, ham, onions, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and mayo on Texas toast
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Hand-battered fried chicken, chipotle, American cheese, tomatoes, bacon, Texas toast
Mel's Cure
Bagel, chipotle, ghost pepper cheese, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado
The Big Bro Wrap
Hand-battered fried chicken, chipotle aioli, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado on a 12' tortilla
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap
Honey mustard, swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, turkey, bacon, avocado on wrap
Tuna Sandwich
Crispy NY bagel, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions with tuna salad (tuna mixed with celery & mayo)
Birra Grilled cheese
Kimmy's Club Sandwich
Fresh Salads
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Fresh grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing turn it into a wrap +.99
Chicken Chipotle Salad
Mix greens, bacon bites, diced ham, shredded cheese, and chipotle fried chicken with ranch
Mixed Fajita Salad
Mixed fajita, mixed bell peppers, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, shredded cheese topped with crispy tortilla chips
Chicken Greek Salad
Fresh grilled or fried chicken, bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, olives, feta cheese, banana pepper with dressing on the side
Mel's Fresh Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, strawberries, blueberries, green apple, red onions, avocado, nuts mixed in lettuce with balsamic dressing
House salad
Hamburgers
The Classic Burger
Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Pepper Jack Burger
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on Hawaiian bread
Bacon Cheese. Burger
Bacon, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles
South-east Spicy Burger
Bacon, chipotle aioli, ghost pepper cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, avocado
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle aioli
Drinks & Kids
Drinks
Abuelita hot chocolate
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Cappucinno
Celsius
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Cofee
Expresso Shot
Fanta
Fountain Drinks
Coke, Dr. Pepper, diet coke, sprite
Glass of Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
French vanilla, hazelnut, carmel, mocha, dulce De leche
Jumex
Latte Hot
Latte Iced
Monster Energy Drink
Orange Juice
Sprite Bottle
Sweet Tea
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
UnSweet Tea
Water
Mexican Soda
Fresh Pressed Juices
Fresh Orange Juice
Good-morning Juice
Beet, carrot, orange juice
Liquid Sunshine
Pineapple, green apple, lemon, spinach, cucumber
Green Juice
Cucumber, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon, ginger
BYO Juice
Immune Booster
Carrots,Orange, Lemon, Ginger
Hang Over Recovery
Apple, Carrot, Beet, Lemon
Kiddos
Chicken Tenders
With French fries or hash browns
Grilled Cheese
Hash browns, chips, or fries
Happy Face
Kids Burger
Hamburger with French Fries or Hashbrowns. +.99 Cheese
Mini Cakes
5 mini cakes
Mini Combo
Choice of: 1 French toast, ½ waffle, or 5 mini pancakes, with scrambled egg, 1 bacon, 1 sausage
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally owned breakfast joint 🍳🥓🥞🧇
2950 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, Port Arthur, TX 77642