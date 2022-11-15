La Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B

  • Home
Order Again

Beer

Bluemoon

$4.99

Budlight Bottle

$3.99

Budlight 16oz

$3.99

Budlight 22oz

$4.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Coorslight

$3.99

Corona Bottle

$4.99

Corona 16oz

$4.85

Corona 22oz

$5.99

Corona Light Beer

$5.25

Corona Premier

$4.99

Corona Seltzer

$4.75

Doss XX Small Draft 16oz

$4.85

Doss XX Lg Draft 22oz

$5.99

Guiness

$5.25

Heineken

$4.99

Michelada ANY BEER

$7.99

Michelob Bottle

$3.99

Michelob Draft 16oz

$3.99

Michelob Draft 22oz

$4.99

Miller Bottle

$3.99

Miller Draft 16oz

$3.99

Miller Draft 22oz

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Redds Apple Ale beer

$4.75

Shiner Bock

$3.99

Sol

$4.99

Stella

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Truly

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

White Claw

$4.99

Doss XX Bottle

$4.99

Tequilla

1800 Coconut

$8.99

1800 Coconut Double

$13.49

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Reposado Double

$15.00

1800 Silver

$8.99

1800 Silver Double

$13.49

Avion Reposado

$10.99

Avion Reposado Double

$16.49

Avion Silver

$9.99

Avion Silver Double

$14.96

Casamigas Reposado

$9.50

Casamigos

$9.00

Casamigos Double

$13.50

Casamigos Reposado Double

$14.25

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

Cuervo Gold Double

$11.25

Cuervo Silver

$7.75

Cuervo Silver Double

$11.63

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Don Julio 1942 Double

$36.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Don Julio 70 Double

$19.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$15.00

Ghost Tequilla

$9.00

Ghost Tequilla Double

$12.50

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado Double

$15.00

Herradura Silver

$9.50

Herradura Silver Double

$14.25

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado Double

$11.25

Hornitos Silver

$7.99

Hornitos Silver Double

$11.99

Jimador

$7.75

Jimador Double

$11.38

Patron

$10.00

Patron Double

$15.00

Casamigos Mexcal

$10.00

PI TEQUILA Black

$10.00

PI Tequila White

$9.58

House Tequila Shot

$4.00

Margaritas

Champagne Rita

$14.50

Lg. Avion Rita Premium

$14.99

Lg. Beachrita

$13.99

Lg. Best Rita

$26.99

Lg. Cocolocorita

$12.59

Lg. Flavorita

$9.50

Lg. Garibaldirita

$13.99

Lg. House Margarita

$8.99

Lg. Patron

$13.99

Lg. Skinny

$14.99

Lg. Top Shelf

$11.99

DonJulioRita Reposado LG

$14.50

Lg.DonJulioritaPlat.

$13.99

P. Beer Beerita

$12.95

P. Garibaldirita

$38.00

P. House

$23.99

P. Patron

$37.90

P. Skinny

$37.90

Premium House Marg.

$16.99

Don Juliorita Platinum Small

$9.99

Sm. Beachrita

$9.99

Sm. Flavorita

$7.25

Sm. Garibaldirita

$9.99

Sm. House Margarita

$6.50

Sm. Patron

$9.99

Sm. Top Shelf

$8.99

Hornitos Rita Small

$8.99

Hornitos Rita Large

$11.99

Beer Rita Large

$13.75

DonJulioRita Reposado Small

$10.59

DonJulio70 Rita

$14.99

JalapenoRita

$14.99

FreshWatermelon Rita

$13.99

Sm Avion Rita

$10.99

Small Henny Marg

$9.40

LG Henny Marg

$14.99

Mangonada

$10.99

Wine

Kendal Jackson

$8.50

Open Wine

House Chardonay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$7.75

Pinot

$8.50

Mimosa Glass

$9.00

Moet Imprl Glass

$12.00

Moet Rose Glass

$13.00

Merlot Glass

$7.99

Cabarnet Glass

$7.99

Merlot Bottle

$25.00

Cabarnet Bottle

$25.00

Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Glass

$7.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

White Zinf Glass

$7.99

White Zinf Bottle

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.99

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Moscato Glass

$8.99

Cabernet

$8.00

Shots

JaegerBomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

FireBomb

$7.00

OGM Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

LemonDrop

$7.00

Rasberry Drop

$7.00

BJ Shot

$7.00

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Cocktails

Hurricane

$9.75

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mojito

$8.99

BloodyMary

$8.99

French 75

$9.99

Gimlet

$9.50

Mimosa

$7.99

Pina Colado

$8.99

Paloma

$10.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Long Island

$9.50

Cubra Libre

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

SideCar

$9.99

Daquiri

$8.50

Colorado Bulldgog

$9.50

Adios MF

$9.75

Liquid Marijuana

$8.75

Martinis

Classic Martini

$8.50

Dirty Martini

$8.50

Vodka

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Double

$12.75

Grey Goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Double

$14.25

Ketel One

$8.50

Ketel One Double

$12.75

Skyy

$7.50

Skyy Double

$11.25

Smirnoff

$6.50

Smirnoff Double

$9.75

Svedka

$8.50

Svedka Double

$12.75

Well Vodka Taaka

$6.50

Well Vodka Taaka Double

$9.75

Western Son Blueberry

$8.50

Western Son Double

$12.75

Western Son Watermelon

$9.59

Western Son Watermelon Double

$14.25

Titos

$8.50

Titos Double

$12.50

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Bombay Double

$12.00

Empress

$7.50

Empress Double

$10.75

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tanqueray Double

$12.00

Liquoers/Cordials

Baileys

$5.00

Baileys Double

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chambord Double

$12.00

Dizzarano

$8.00

Dizzarano Double

$12.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Frangelico Double

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grand Marnier Double

$12.00

Hypnotic

$6.50

Hypnotic Doouble

$9.75

Kahlua

$6.00

Kahlua Double

$9.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumchata Double

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Double

$10.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Captain Morgan Double

$9.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Double

$10.50

Scotch/Cognac

Johnny Walker Black

$12.50

Johnny Walker Black Double

$18.75

Johnny Walker Red

$9.50

Johny Walker Red Double

$14.25

Glenlivet

$9.50

Glenlivet Double

$14.25

Hennessey

$12.00

Hennessey Double

$18.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Whiskey

Buchanans

$9.50

Buchanans Double

$14.25

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Double

$12.75

Makers Mark

$8.50

Makers Mark Double

$12.75

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jack Daniels Double

$14.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Double

$12.75

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Apple Double

$15.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Crown Vanilla Double

$15.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Peach Double

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$8.50

Wild Turkey Double

$12.75

Seagrams

$7.50

Seagrams Double

$10.25

Happy Hour

Flavor Rita Large

$6.99

Flavor Rita Small

$3.90

House Margarita Large

$6.99

House Margarita Small

$3.99

16 OZ CORONA

$3.50

22 OZ CORONA

$4.50

16 OZ DOS XX

$3.50

22 OZ DOS XX

$4.50

16 OZ MICHELOB ULTRA

$2.99

22 OZ MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

16 OZ BUD LIGHT

$3.00

22 OZ BUDLIGHT

$3.99

16 OZ MILLER LIGHT

$3.00

22 OZ MILLER LIGHT

$3.99

$2 Small Marg

$2.00

$4 Large Marg

$4.00

MARG SPECIAL

SMALL HOUSE MARG

$1.00

LARGE HOUSE MARG

$2.00

Appetizers

Chile Con Queso

Queso Blanco

Nacho Premium

Classic Combo

$19.99

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Fried Tamales

$7.99

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Original Guacamole

Shrimp Cheviche

$15.99

Garibaldi Queso Flameado

Buffalo Wings

Quesdillas

Garibaldi Table Side Guacamole

$13.99

Gariburritos

Burrito

Burrito Garibaldi

Street Tacos

Tacos La Plaza

$14.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$13.99

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Fish or Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Soft or Crispy Tacos

Soups and Salads

Soap De Pollo Y Tortilla

$6.99+

Taco Salad Garibaldi

$11.59

Aztecs Salad

Tex-Mex and Combos

Garibaldi Plate

$13.99

Hot Tamales

$12.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Flautas

$13.99

Tex-Mex Flautas

Authentic Mexican Chile Relleno

$12.99

The Farmer Combo

$12.99

Garibaldi Burger

Tostadas

$10.99

Enchiladas

El Mariachi Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Carnitas Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchiladas Blancas

$13.99

Mexican Mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.99

Fajitas and Family Grills

Garibaldi Sizzling Fajitas

Fireman Fajitas

Fajita Garibaldi

Fitness Fajitas

$13.99

Garigrill Diablos and Fajitas

Diablos and Fajitas Blasting Party

Fiesta Vaquera

$17.99

Diablos Vaqueros

Authentic Mexican

Mexican Mariachi Plate

$16.99

Carne Asada

Molcajete La Plaza

Los Pollos

Chicken and Bacon

$16.99

Chicken Steak with Mole

$15.99

Chicken Fitness

$16.99

Seafood and Steak

Snapper

$20.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$18.99

Grilled Tilapia

$17.99

Salmon

$20.99

Rib Eye and Mushrooms

$26.99

Rib Eye and Shrimp

$30.99

Ceviche Tostadas

$15.99

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.99

Cheese Enchiladas with rice and beans

$6.99

Soft or Hard taco with rice or beans

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla with rice

$6.99

Chicken strips and fries

$6.99

Pizza

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Corn Dog and Fries

$6.99

Mac and Cheese

$6.99

A La Carte

Taco Al Carbon A La Carte

$5.99

Cheese Enchilada A La Carte

$2.50

Ground Beef Enchilada A La Carte

$3.99

Shredded Chicken Enchilada A La Carte

$3.50

Chicken Diablo A La Carte

$5.99

Shrimp Diablo A La Carte

$6.99

Soft Beef Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Crispy Beef Taco A La Carte

$2.99

Tamale A La Carte

$2.50

Desserts

Sopapillas

$4.99+

Churros

$4.99+

Flanes

Flan Regular

$6.50

Napolitano

$6.50

Chocoflan

$6.50

Sides

Set up (Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico)

$5.99

Sliced Avocado

$3.99

Scoop of Guacamole

$2.50

Chile Con Queso

$2.99

Rice

$3.50

Refried Beans

$1.99

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.99

French Fries

$3.25

Bowl Charro Beans

$3.75

Veggies Cup

$3.99

Sour Cream

$1.75

Pico de Gallo

$2.25

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Mashed Potato

$3.25

Chile toreado

$1.00

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sweet Ice Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Horchata

$2.99+

Jamaica

$2.99+

Cucumber and Lime

$2.99+

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Lunch Specials (Monday-Friday)

Diablos Vaqueros

$14.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$10.99

Boliburrito

$10.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.99

Carnitas Enchiladas

$10.99

Hot Tamales

$9.99

Tostadas

$9.99

Enchiladas Blancas

$11.99

Sopa De Pollo Y Tortilla

$6.99

Enchiladas

$9.99

Los 2 Compadres

$9.99

Taco Salad Garibaldi

$11.59

Chimichanga

$10.99

Tacos La Plaza

$11.99

Garibaldi Sizzling Fajitas

Crispy Tacos Lunch Plate

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B, Port Arthur, TX 77642

Directions

Gallery
La Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant image
La Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant image
La Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant image

Map
