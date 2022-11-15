- Home
La Plaza Garibaldi Restaurant 3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B
No reviews yet
3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B
Port Arthur, TX 77642
Beer
Bluemoon
$4.99
Budlight Bottle
$3.99
Budlight 16oz
$3.99
Budlight 22oz
$4.99
Budweiser
$3.99
Coorslight
$3.99
Corona Bottle
$4.99
Corona 16oz
$4.85
Corona 22oz
$5.99
Corona Light Beer
$5.25
Corona Premier
$4.99
Corona Seltzer
$4.75
Doss XX Small Draft 16oz
$4.85
Doss XX Lg Draft 22oz
$5.99
Guiness
$5.25
Heineken
$4.99
Michelada ANY BEER
$7.99
Michelob Bottle
$3.99
Michelob Draft 16oz
$3.99
Michelob Draft 22oz
$4.99
Miller Bottle
$3.99
Miller Draft 16oz
$3.99
Miller Draft 22oz
$4.99
Modelo
$4.99
Negra Modelo
$4.99
Pacifico
$4.99
Redds Apple Ale beer
$4.75
Shiner Bock
$3.99
Sol
$4.99
Stella
$4.99
Tecate
$4.99
Truly
$4.99
Victoria
$4.99
White Claw
$4.99
Doss XX Bottle
$4.99
Tequilla
1800 Coconut
$8.99
1800 Coconut Double
$13.49
1800 Reposado
$10.00
1800 Reposado Double
$15.00
1800 Silver
$8.99
1800 Silver Double
$13.49
Avion Reposado
$10.99
Avion Reposado Double
$16.49
Avion Silver
$9.99
Avion Silver Double
$14.96
Casamigas Reposado
$9.50
Casamigos
$9.00
Casamigos Double
$13.50
Casamigos Reposado Double
$14.25
Cuervo Gold
$7.50
Cuervo Gold Double
$11.25
Cuervo Silver
$7.75
Cuervo Silver Double
$11.63
Don Julio 1942
$24.00
Don Julio 1942 Double
$36.00
Don Julio 70
$13.00
Don Julio 70 Double
$19.50
Don Julio Blanco
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco Double
$15.00
Ghost Tequilla
$9.00
Ghost Tequilla Double
$12.50
Herradura Reposado
$10.00
Herradura Reposado Double
$15.00
Herradura Silver
$9.50
Herradura Silver Double
$14.25
Hornitos Reposado
$10.00
Hornitos Reposado Double
$11.25
Hornitos Silver
$7.99
Hornitos Silver Double
$11.99
Jimador
$7.75
Jimador Double
$11.38
Patron
$10.00
Patron Double
$15.00
Casamigos Mexcal
$10.00
PI TEQUILA Black
$10.00
PI Tequila White
$9.58
House Tequila Shot
$4.00
Margaritas
Champagne Rita
$14.50
Lg. Avion Rita Premium
$14.99
Lg. Beachrita
$13.99
Lg. Best Rita
$26.99
Lg. Cocolocorita
$12.59
Lg. Flavorita
$9.50
Lg. Garibaldirita
$13.99
Lg. House Margarita
$8.99
Lg. Patron
$13.99
Lg. Skinny
$14.99
Lg. Top Shelf
$11.99
DonJulioRita Reposado LG
$14.50
Lg.DonJulioritaPlat.
$13.99
P. Beer Beerita
$12.95
P. Garibaldirita
$38.00
P. House
$23.99
P. Patron
$37.90
P. Skinny
$37.90
Premium House Marg.
$16.99
Don Juliorita Platinum Small
$9.99
Sm. Beachrita
$9.99
Sm. Flavorita
$7.25
Sm. Garibaldirita
$9.99
Sm. House Margarita
$6.50
Sm. Patron
$9.99
Sm. Top Shelf
$8.99
Hornitos Rita Small
$8.99
Hornitos Rita Large
$11.99
Beer Rita Large
$13.75
DonJulioRita Reposado Small
$10.59
DonJulio70 Rita
$14.99
JalapenoRita
$14.99
FreshWatermelon Rita
$13.99
Sm Avion Rita
$10.99
Small Henny Marg
$9.40
LG Henny Marg
$14.99
Mangonada
$10.99
Wine
Kendal Jackson
$8.50
Open Wine
House Chardonay
$8.00
Moscato
$8.00
White Zinfandel
$7.75
Pinot
$8.50
Mimosa Glass
$9.00
Moet Imprl Glass
$12.00
Moet Rose Glass
$13.00
Merlot Glass
$7.99
Cabarnet Glass
$7.99
Merlot Bottle
$25.00
Cabarnet Bottle
$25.00
Moscato Bottle
$30.00
Chardonnay Glass
$7.99
Chardonnay Bottle
$25.00
White Zinf Glass
$7.99
White Zinf Bottle
$25.00
Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.99
Pinot Grigio Bottle
$30.00
Moscato Glass
$8.99
Cabernet
$8.00
Shots
Cocktails
Vodka
Absolut
$8.50
Absolut Double
$12.75
Grey Goose
$9.50
Grey Goose Double
$14.25
Ketel One
$8.50
Ketel One Double
$12.75
Skyy
$7.50
Skyy Double
$11.25
Smirnoff
$6.50
Smirnoff Double
$9.75
Svedka
$8.50
Svedka Double
$12.75
Well Vodka Taaka
$6.50
Well Vodka Taaka Double
$9.75
Western Son Blueberry
$8.50
Western Son Double
$12.75
Western Son Watermelon
$9.59
Western Son Watermelon Double
$14.25
Titos
$8.50
Titos Double
$12.50
Gin
Liquoers/Cordials
Rum
Scotch/Cognac
Whiskey
Buchanans
$9.50
Buchanans Double
$14.25
Jameson
$8.50
Jameson Double
$12.75
Makers Mark
$8.50
Makers Mark Double
$12.75
Jack Daniels
$9.50
Jack Daniels Double
$14.00
Crown Royal
$8.50
Crown Royal Double
$12.75
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Apple Double
$15.00
Crown Vanilla
$10.00
Crown Vanilla Double
$15.00
Crown Peach
$10.00
Crown Peach Double
$15.00
Wild Turkey
$8.50
Wild Turkey Double
$12.75
Seagrams
$7.50
Seagrams Double
$10.25
Happy Hour
Flavor Rita Large
$6.99
Flavor Rita Small
$3.90
House Margarita Large
$6.99
House Margarita Small
$3.99
16 OZ CORONA
$3.50
22 OZ CORONA
$4.50
16 OZ DOS XX
$3.50
22 OZ DOS XX
$4.50
16 OZ MICHELOB ULTRA
$2.99
22 OZ MICHELOB ULTRA
$4.50
16 OZ BUD LIGHT
$3.00
22 OZ BUDLIGHT
$3.99
16 OZ MILLER LIGHT
$3.00
22 OZ MILLER LIGHT
$3.99
$2 Small Marg
$2.00
$4 Large Marg
$4.00
MARG SPECIAL
Appetizers
Gariburritos
Street Tacos
Tex-Mex and Combos
Enchiladas
Fajitas and Family Grills
Garigrill Diablos and Fajitas
Authentic Mexican
Seafood and Steak
Kid's Menu
A La Carte
Desserts
Sides
Set up (Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico)
$5.99
Sliced Avocado
$3.99
Scoop of Guacamole
$2.50
Chile Con Queso
$2.99
Rice
$3.50
Refried Beans
$1.99
3 Flour Tortillas
$1.99
Shredded Cheese
$1.99
French Fries
$3.25
Bowl Charro Beans
$3.75
Veggies Cup
$3.99
Sour Cream
$1.75
Pico de Gallo
$2.25
3 Corn Tortillas
$1.99
Mashed Potato
$3.25
Chile toreado
$1.00
Rice & Beans
$3.99
Soft Drinks
Lunch Specials (Monday-Friday)
Diablos Vaqueros
$14.99
Tacos Al Carbon
$10.99
Boliburrito
$10.99
Enchiladas Verdes
$10.99
Carnitas Enchiladas
$10.99
Hot Tamales
$9.99
Tostadas
$9.99
Enchiladas Blancas
$11.99
Sopa De Pollo Y Tortilla
$6.99
Enchiladas
$9.99
Los 2 Compadres
$9.99
Taco Salad Garibaldi
$11.59
Chimichanga
$10.99
Tacos La Plaza
$11.99
Garibaldi Sizzling Fajitas
Crispy Tacos Lunch Plate
$9.99
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
3350 Jimmy Johnson Blvd Suit B, Port Arthur, TX 77642
